August 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #584

BOOOM!
Boom? I don’t understand why you would say that could you explain?
Donna, impressed w/the Tweet
He is basically saying Sessions does not have control nor understands what is going on in his own department.
I.E. “Sessions does not understand what is happening in his command position”. I.E. “Command Position”….in charge of the Department of Justice.
I look forward to the President saying, “Never mind, this feud with Sessions was all intended to be a clever campaign of lying to my base to succeed at a cosmic, unintelligibly complex board game. I don’t think it will affect my credibility in the future” /sarc
Yep…… Dark Helmet….Time for “Ludicrous Speed”……😎
SERIOUSLY????
Oh… got me. You were sarcastic. Sadly too many people on here might actually mean that.
One day Trump will say, “C’mon, Jeff this isn’t 64D chess!”
*a clever campaign of lying to my base to succeed at a cosmic, unintelligibly complex board game.*
That’s the sniff test for me. Trump would not upset the country & lie to us to play kabuki theater.
Um…they are not investigating collusion. Far from it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ever wonder why Trump keeps Sessions?
Why Won’t Jeff Sessions Resign? Answer: Because The Deep State Won’t Let Him
http://dcwhispers.com/why-wont-jeff-sessions-resign-answer-because-the-deep-state-wont-let-him/
Admit haven’t read the article, but as my position on Sessions has changed, this HAS occurred to me.
It WOULD explain much…..
Sessions had offered his resignation, POTUS declined.
Because he would have to get someone else confirmed by the senate. That isn’t going to happen right now. He now knows it can happen after the midterms now.
He is going after him now.
Just my thoughts.
I believe he was waiting for the Mueller probe to be discredited. At this time it basically is.
If he fired him before that occurred Mueller would somehow find obstruction or other fake charges against him. Also the MSM would have piled on.
Now, even Senators are calling for Sessions to go.
Personally, I believe Sessions has been covering for them. He has basically said so the past few days. I.E. May be eliminating evidence.
Ask Sessions This. Where is Weiners lap top and is the data still in tact?
Think about this:
The Senate will go “out” of session for one day out of respect for McStains death
When out of session the President can make “recess” appointments.
The President should pile on the “recess” appointments on that day.
That would be a “ballsy” move.
See if he answers that question.
I DO think he has been waiting for something, and is now turning up the heat, a lot.
I think he may have been waiting till he has built up enough political capital.
He now can “go out in the middle of the street and SHOOT someone, and my followers wouldn’t abandon me.”
AND, he has a LOT more ‘supporters’ than he did, 584 days ago.
When he does it, how he does it,…dunno.
But itsacoming!
Yep
A one day recess isn’t enough to put in a temp appointee. Requirement is 10 days, iirc, which is why the Senate has remained in session pretty much the entire time since POTUS was sworn in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you look at the big picture, Sessions is doing a really good job with Trump’s agenda except for the corruption stuff.
Huh?
Not interested in a flame war, just want to state my OPINION. No responses sought in either direction. Remember, nothing we say here will affect POTUS’ decision re his AG.
Scenario A – Sessions is scared, useless/old, corrupt, blackmailed.
Scenario B – Sessions is a diligent AG, recused from the Russia investigation, overseeing a DOJ that is being run as it should, no leaks (that could ruin reputations before charges), keeping investigations on a need to know basis (including POTUS), with delegated authority to Huber to liaise with OIG (we know both these entities exist, no leaks (positive to POTUS, nor negative to POTUS) from either). Internal investigations could be proceeding, same deal. In cases where DOJ swamp critters have committed malfeasance and chosen not to proceed (AWAN, corrupt FBI, etc), same deal. In other words we know next to nothing what Sessions is doing re investigations, and POTUS does not know either, as it should be.
The criticism by POTUS of Sessions is exactly what you would expect since there is either no action, or there is no evidence of action – consistent with both scenario’s. This is in stark contrast to the behaviour of the Obama DOJ, and its crown jewel, the Mueller DOJ, playing out so publicly.
Majority opinion is with Scenario A – fair enough. I choose the less popular road, but the road that leads out of the swamp.
I choose to believe that “Elections have consequences” and that the new DOJ is operating under preferred scenario B. I will change my mind when/if Sessions is fired. This all the while POTUS is defending himself from seditious lawfare. If scenario B is true, then Sessions is a bloody hero for doing what an AG should be doing, if not, then he is something else.
I do not plan to answer any direct responses to my post since I do not want to repeat the old arguments – they serve only to divide.
A
B.
I agree that the fact there are no visible signs of progress is frustrating to people, but I also remember that they are trying to seal up leaks and the FBI and DOJ are not supposed to comment on or verify if investigations are ongoing.
This reassured me:
I’m laughing, remembering how MANY times this venue has weathered the storms of opinions on whether or not Sessions is REALLY The Silent Executioner. I believe he is. If i knew how to do it, i would be a “bookie” and take bets, and hope to be the winner of a few thousand dollars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Mel, the venue may have weathered the storms, but it seems like individuals withdraw from the forum as a result, which not ideal. Free speech is an essential right, but we should each exercise responsibility in how we “talk” to each other. People get personally impugned for having a different opinion – this is what the left does and we are supposed to be better than them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think people have withdrawn from the forum because it’s become boring, awaiting the dropping of the hammer. It’s been the sole topic for 18 months and we’ve discussed every angle to death. Now we WAIT!
LikeLike
Question: How does PDJT know that “many” of Hillary’s Emails are “REALLY BAD?” Has PDJT read the Emails? I guess maybe he has. Hmmm!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do “Really Bad” photos perhaps,……
Involve children?
Say it with me, people,..
“WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?”
I would say he has seen everything…..
His tweets are very direct and could be used against him in any legal cases…..
“IF”….they were not true…but if true….he can just “pile on”
He is sending the signal out to the bad guys….’I know everything”
His tweets are very direct and could be used against him in any legal cases…..
“IF”….they were not true…but if true….he can just “pile on”
He is sending the signal out to the bad guys….’I know everything”
got some crazy error on that one….sorry for the repeat.
worth repeating Gunny!!
If he hasn’t read them, Rudy has. Didn’t we get word that Rudy had a copy of the Wiener hard drive, early on, when it was first happening?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President again repeated his threat to personally intervene in this mess. I suspect he has been trying to induce the principal players to do their jobs for the good of the country, but has met continued resistance/defiance from them. An extension of this theory is that he is reaching a point where he knows that to make things right, he will, again, have to do it himself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Relief! Thank you God.
LikeLike
Reminds me of the story a really good South Dakota Badlands Park Ranger told me about a family honking their horn and pushing a buffalo around with their car. When the buffalo had enough he started smashing the little rice rocket up and flipped it over with the family inside. The car was totaled! We owe those Rangers (and buffalo) a lot for their hard work!
I was happy to see this idiot get a jail sentence for harassing a bison.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/oregon-man-gets-130-days-jail-harassing-yellowstone-bison-n903496
That’s a pretty stiff sentence. But, I guess if the Bison got pissed and gored his ass they would have probably shot it.
Zinke 2024.
First Pompeo 2024, then Zinke.
🙂
Trump voters tell CNN Trump is still their man. CNN analysts ignore.
http://www.slate.com/blogs/crime/2013/07/02/marc_rich_presidential_pardon_how_eric_holder_facilitated_the_most_unjust.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
As much as these guys are jacked I’m not so sure pardons are warranted. Rather, I would fan out investigators and do everyone.
” …..speculation was rampant that Rich (and his ex-wife) had bought the pardon by, in part, donating $450,000 to Clinton’s presidential library. Clinton denied that the donations had anything to do with the pardon, instead claiming that he took Holder’s advice on the matter…”
And Holder’s advice was Take the Money………
Holder got a nice check too.
It is within Trump’s power to say that anyone EVER prosecuted by the 17 angry Dems in the Mueller team is pardoned, AND ANYONE EVER PROSECUTED BY THEM IN THE FUTURE. And, by the way, he recommends they be disbarred (which is not within his powers, but would be a tremendous foot-in-the-*ss). They can go back to working with state laws exclusively or just retire.
Bill Clinton, though pardoned but not removed from office, DID get disbarred, for life, for the very same thing; losing under oath.
So, couldn’t be in a law,firm, after leaving office.
So yes, an investigation of the investigators could turn up a # of crimes, each of which could also be grounds for disbarrment.
Obstruction of Justice
Prosecutorial misconduct
Systemic unauthorised leaking
Maliscious Prosecution
Suborning perjury
Violation of multiple doj regulations, as well.
Unfortunately, any civil judgements would be payed with taxpayer $, unless they could do clawbacks.
Of coarse, once they start an investigation of the investigators, they run smack Dab into U 1. MUELLER, ROSIE, COMEY, BRENNAN, CLAPPED too, I believe. And, of coarse O.
Dank auto correct
The Face of Scandal
“Denise Rich is all about connections: her hit songwriting powered her social aspirations, which powered her fund-raising. Marc Rich is defined by his money, the kind of wealth that moves governments and transcends borders. But despite their bitter divorce, Denise says, what drove her to seek a pardon for her ex-husband from Bill Clinton was a deeply personal tragedy—the death of their daughter. In interviews with Denise, with Marc’s new wife, Gisela, and with the U.S. marshal who spent 14 years trying to bring the financier to justice, the author explores the passions behind Clinton’s farewell scandal….”
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2001/06/rich200106
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Drunk posting?
LOL!!!
Yup, how I texted, when I started, EXACTLY, in fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Double-Cross: Clinton Crony Defends Trump, Points Finger at Hillary Instead
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/double-cross-clinton-crony-defends-trump-points-finger-hillary-instead/
He better watch his back. That Arkancide can be deadly.
Ann Coulter brought up a good point tonight on Watter’s World. She asked why President Trump paying a couple of tarts to keep their mouths shut with his own money is any different than when he paid $25 million to settle the Trump University lawsuits.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Doesn’t all the hoopla over McCain’s death seem strangely overdone? The hearse with the police escort was really over the top theatrical. All the dems and uniparty types coming out of the woodwork with glowing praise. Schmuck Schumer already has a building picked to name after him.
Because John M was anti trump RINO .
He was nothing but a spoiled kid who got special treatment in the navy, despite poor performance and screw up after screw up. He went on to become a traitor to his country who was awarded hero status for no good reason. Ultimately, he ended up as the dirtiest of dirty politicians. He deserves no more than a passing mention at the end of the evening news. That is assuming he’s really dead or that he didn’t die months ago. With the level of deception that is being deployed these days, you never know what to believe.
Everything you say is exactly how we feel.
Actually I believe he was a democrat through and through. That’s why you’re mainly/only seeing democrat obituaries on the fake news
Never Trump just lost its frontman.
Front man soon to be replaced with Romney.
Disappointed Utah voters passed up a MAGA Mormon in favor of another GOPe to sell out the American people and obstruct the America First agenda. Thanks a lot, Utah!
Yes, just like as faux conservative presidential candidates, mcstain, the mitt.
First mcstain, then mitt.
Mayhap we’ll see that pattern, of mitt following mcstain,….one more time?
Hasn’t the McCain Family been bestowed enough in navy planes and ships?
The building formerly named after a southern democratic segregationist?
“The Russell Senate office building, the oldest of the Senate office buildings, was named in 1971 after Senator Richard Brevard Russell, a Georgia senator and an avowed segregationist, described by most as the “leader of Southern opposition to the civil rights movement”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a hero to the deep state, and they are mourning his loss. The McCain bs meter in DC will be pegged for the foreseeable future.
The President has tweeted a very respectful expression of his sympathy. I hope that is the end of his comments on the subject.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A building named McStain….. how appropriate……😎
Over the top theatrical would be if the Honor Guard shot his casket full of holes before they tossed it in the ground.
Now that would be a hoot…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t want any,….spiced ‘water balloons’thrown at the hearse, from those with bladder control issues?
Even George Soros has tweeted out an admiring tribute for McCain.
Hell, they were partners.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Andrew McCabe have worked together since 1996-97.
Bruce Ohr and Andrew McCabe worked together from 1996 until McCabe was fired in March.
Peter Strzok started working with both of them in 1997.
Nellie Ohr worked for the CIA as an Open Source Collection Officer.
https://brassballs.blog/home/bruce-ohr-and-peter-strzok-and-andrew-mccabe-have-worked-together-since-1996-1997-and-nellie-ohr-is-cia
Comey & Mueller Ignored McCabe’s Ties to Russian Crime Figures & His Reported Tampering in Russian FBI Cases, Files
“For years James Comey and Robert Mueller, as FBI directors, knew Andrew McCabe maintained problematic contacts with Russian officials including organized crime figures yet did little to investigate the now-FBI deputy director’s relationships even after other agents caught McCabe tampering in Russian-linked cases, FBI sources said.
And while both Comey and Mueller have used the unlimited resources of the United States government to try and tie President Donald Trump to Russia, the former FBI chiefs largely ignored McCabe’s associations with Russian mobsters and a Putin-linked billionaire under federal investigation by their own Bureau.
The same Russian billionaire at the center of Mueller’s recent indictment of Paul Manafort….”
https://truepundit.com/comey-mueller-ignored-mccabes-ties-to-russian-crime-figures-his-reported-tampering-in-russian-fbi-cases-files/
The OBAMA and STRZOK Family Connection that Spans DECADES
“…..So here is the question – Did the Jesuit priest James Strzok (uncle of Peter Strzok) “discover” Barack Obama in 1988? There is only circumstantial evidence, but there are enough clues to warrant asking the question. Think! Years later, Peter Strzok II , nephew of James Strzok, rockets right up to the top of the FBI , and becomes the top “get it done” guy for Obama and Hillary Clinton to destroy evidence and impact investigations … And Andrew McCabe and Strzok are best buds. And General James Cartwright, who is essentially a brother-in-law through marriage to James Strzok , becomes Obama’s favorite and most trusted person who he worked with – Obama truly likes Cartwright. [EDITOR NOTE: Obama’s last pardon in office was guess who???]….”
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/02/09/obama-strzok-family-connection-spans-decades/#.WxcWWK1TH84
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is solid proof that the entire “Russia, Russia” narrative was from it’s inception an intentional disinformation scam. The even bigger disinformation scam, however, is the entire Mueller investigation which we now know was based an entirely fictional tale concocted by paid opposition research consultants. This means that the legal justifications necessary to go forward with the Mueller special investigation are themselves based on pretext.
This means that the entire foundation upon which the Mueller investigation rests lacks legal legitimacy. Since it was initially based on falsehoods, the essential warrants needed to go forward were obtained under illegal pretenses. The courts were lied to. Even worse, the DOT, the FBI, the Clinton campaign, and the Democrat party leadership all knew perfectly well that the Steele “documentation” was entirely fictional.
What this means is that the entire investigation, the legal decisions and the convictions of Trump associates, are illegal. Most importantly, the fact that the investigation is based on administrative pretext—all parties were perfectly aware of the lies yet pretended that the disinformation was true and went ahead and used it for a knowingly illegal investigation—means that the president is entirely within his rights a chief executive to immediately halt the Mueller investigation, issue immediate pardons to all effected individuals. The president is also within his rights to immediately fire and begin investigations of all DOJ and FBI personnell who were aware of, promoted, or otherwise helped to maintain the false legitimacy of the Mueller investigation. The fate of our nation hangs in the balance. The president must act immediately.
” Fruits of the poison tree” GH ! To me what’s really telling is so much of this is so blatant yet our USAG/DOJ is doing nothing ! Kinda hard to get any sort of honest investigation or justice when those entrusted with the responsibility are corrupt !
It is bullsht. Because they can’t just open a SC investigation on the President just to investigate and dig for something on POTUS and associates. They had their motive: Russia. But that’s dead. But the motive was based on their fabrications.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“What this means is that the entire investigation, the legal decisions and the convictions of Trump associates, are illegal.”
Mr. Manafort might have been found guilty; however, we still have to wait to see what the judge will do for sentencing. Because of this, he could vacate the juries guilty verdicts.
Based on the transcript excerpts I’ve seen, Manafort has very righteous grounds for reversal on appeal.
Actually, there IS a legal strategy, that HAS worked in the past: present a defence, that WILL lead to a guilty plea, but also GUARANTEED overturning, on appeal.
It takes Cajones, for client and attourneys, but it CAN work.
It’s possible THAT’S why manafort lawyers didn’t present their defence.
Figured they have automatic grounds for overturning on appeal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see the court’s failure to declare a mistrial after all the jury/media craziness as the strongest issue. Ellis turned out to be all hat no cattle-a lot of posturing and blathering but didn’t do the right thing.
He won’t vacate the jury verdicts. The jurors did their job and deliberated over several days and that is usually respected.
Judge might however sentence him to time served since all parties acknowledge it was a politically targeted prosecution.
And an Appeal will surely address the fact that the vast majority of the evidence presented was in fact the proverbial fruit of the poisonous tree.
I accept your facts and assertions as truths. Unfortunately, I think you and many of us here are simply shouting into the darkness, desperately hoping to be heard by someone who will help. Not surprisingly, any resolution will have to be initiated by the President.
and that’s the truth!
😀
Lol
Ha!
If only it could work that way.
But don’t worry, President Trump will not be impeached. They can try, but it won’t get very far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should fear a world in which the DOJ, which has the vast power of the FBI and a monopoly over federal prosecutorial authority, does not listen to the voice of its elected master.
When our attorney general publicly responds to his boss that he will not “be influenced by political considerations,” one has to wonder whether he means that he feels empowered to ignore the “political consideration” that his boss wants him to manage the DOJ differently.
Excerpt:
Sessions also borrowed a line so often articulated by his Deputy Attorney General, that he is proud of his DOJ for “advancing the rule of law,” which has become code for “resisting the president’s directions.”
The DOJ is simply too powerful to allow it to disregard its constitutional master, the president. We should all be concerned when we hear Sessions and others dismiss any need to feel influenced by “political considerations.” When Caesar stopped following the “political considerations” of the Senate, the Roman representative democracy died immediately. Those “political considerations” keep us free.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/08/24/trump-is-not-only-right-to-criticize-jeff-sessions-its-his-duty/
Make Rudy Giuliani his first DOJ/FBI Czar. In charge of all the RICO issues and IG Reports/Findings.
Fire them all. Sessions, Rosenstein, and anyone else that’s a Swamp creature.
Use this Trump Executive Order of Succession and replace with:
(a) United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia;
(b) United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina; and
(c) United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those tariffs are going to hurt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moreover, I perceive the EU to be our antagonists, not our allies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone suggested that Ducey might appoint former senator John Kyl to fill the term.
Thoughts?
LikeLike
Kyl is a respected former senator. At 76 and retired, would not be interested in running for the seat in the next election. He is obviously trusted by VSGPT enough that he put him in charge of “guiding” Brett Kavanaugh through the SCOTUS process.
If Kyl would accept the position he would be best choice since he wouldn’t likely run again. Let the voters decide who takes the seat later in an election.
He says no McCain wife.
Might be a good idea. Jeff DeWitt was maga from the beginning and has a finance mind which will be greatly needed as Trump later tackles national debt.
Let the AZ people decide between McSally and Ward.
I like Larry and his sources have proven to be pretty good. I’m very relieved he says no Cindy.
Sheriff Joe, Sheriff Joe, Sheriff Joe!
Come on, Ducey! For party unity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Meet Sessions and Rosenstein replacements:
Meet the U.S. Attorney
G. Zachary Terwilliger
Department of Justice
G. Zachary Terwilliger is the 62nd United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA).
Robert J. Higdon, Jr., USA
Robert J. Higdon, Jr. was nominated to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina by President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017
Meet the U.S. Attorney
US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox
Erin Nealy Cox
United States Attorney’s Office
Northern District of Texas
Erin Nealy Cox was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas on November 17, 2017.
Why do we even ponder Sessions/Rosenstein? Kick ’em out, pitch ’em to the curb, drop-kick….done….finished….didn’t do your jobs…next!
And it’s over, just like that! On to MAGA.
Geez Donna….I can see you saying that with your hands on your hips…..
As stated: Anytime you see a woman with her hands on her hips……Run…..run fast….😎
I know Gunny. No patience. Once I know worthless A-holes are making my Favorite President’s life harder than it needs to be I begin to plan their going-away parties…
I
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ah, the sarcasm is deep in this one. Yikes, could feel the slap across a dead man’s face….ouchy.
I’m trying not to be disrespectful to one who just died … In this case it’s very hard… I will just say prayers for his family… A higher power will be his Judge
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHOA!!!!! SMACKDOWN!!!!
Ouch….Steven Miller…took me a moment…
why does it say both Steven Miller and @StephenMiller?
doesn’t he go by one name?
what’s up with that?
satire account?
Sessions says he will not be “influenced by political considerations.” Why does he call ignoring the IG report and Congress’ referral of Comey’s 2016 lying to and obstructing Congress?
Don’t tell me it’s “under investigation”. That’s an insult. It’s well documented and happened nearly a year and a half ago. The IG pointed it out and Congress referred him for prosecution more than four months ago.
Sessions has either made a political consideration or is incompetent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’ll take AG Incompetence for $500 Alex….😎
Lyndon Larouche! video on Mueller & Friends
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trouble is Rosenstien, Deep State et al, thought they had hired a guaranteed political and character assassin to bring Trump down. Unfortunately they did not factor that contrary to Mr LaRouche’s days, social media, blogs, Conservative voices and independent news outlets will not allow this to happen. Taking out Alex Jones and the other unfortunate voices that are banned on Social Media will have no effect. We know where to look for news that matters, factual news.
Still, the Deep State continues to sow discord and phony indictments, only to have it slapped back in their face. And still, they keep trying, hoping for some miracle that the wider, dumb population will accept their version of the facts.
The news for them is, as they find everyday, is that PDJT is here to stay.
Trump has been alluding to getting involved and I’m sure this terrifies them. DoJ and FBI shredding machines will be working overtime and 302’s modified multiple times as we speak.
TDS get’s worse everyday with no end in sight as long as this Mueller travesty continues.
Thank God we have a fighter with true American blood in his veins.
What do you think of the 2001-2010 assertion they made that many of the domestic terrorism FBI cases were setups — 7:36 onwards…
LikeLike
https://oathkeepers.org/2018/07/south-africa-gun-grab-a-necessary-step-toward-anticipated-slaughter/
That’s not good. It always starts with gun consfications.
South Africa’s Julius Malema: Trump’s Right, We’re Coming for White Farmers
Radical South African politician Julius Malema confirmed President Donald Trump’s concerns Thursday, declaring defiantly that the point of the country’s proposed new “expropriation without compensation” policy would be to take land from white farmers.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/08/24/south-africa-julius-malema-trumps-right-were-coming-for-white-farmers/
Dehumanization of white babies
Proof the upgraded border wall works!
https://fox59.com/2018/08/24/man-breaks-legs-after-jumping-border-wall-in-california/
It’s not working if he made it over the wall.
Didn’t he bust both legs?
Need a pit on USA side of wall filled with (insert suitable nasties here)
Paging John Podesta … John Podesta to the white courtesy phone … paging Mr. Podesta …
Over a Quarter of Australian Officials Used ‘Password123’ as Government Password
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/08/25/report-over-a-quarter-of-australian-officials-used-password123-as-government-password/
Proof he did nothing wrong…
So funny. How do these idiots get power–and who thought they were smart?
Bueller? Bueller?
Pendulum swings both ways, ladies … and just knocked you on your a$$es
Kennesaw State Cuts 4 of 5 Cheerleaders Who Took a Knee During Anthem Last Year
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2018/08/25/kennesaw-state-cuts-4-of-5-cheerleaders-who-took-a-knee-during-anthem-last-year/
Rah Rah Ree, kick ’em in the knee
Rah Rah Ras, kick ’em in the other knee.
5 plus percent chance Comey is under FISA surveillance and revealing new deep staters monthly.
I saw your post on this. I think a lot of people wonder, but no one knows.
But if it’s true, it’s too late for the Swamp to do anything about it, eh?
Oh, gosh that would be so embarrassing for the propaganda press because so many of them would be caught under surveillance.
Who would be left to report their stories or cut their paychecks?bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be interesting if the FBI/DNI went after actual corrupt government officials and their co-conspirators . If they were…wondering if we would be hearing leaks like the ones from the coup attempt?
The 4th FISA was used to expose the conspiracy. It was used to expose the whole thing. Judge Collyer is in on the sting. Let’s see the “20” pages RR added to the last FISA warrant request. Release the Kraken (redact)!
Huber ar work? https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/ceo-and-cfo-utah-biodiesel-company-and-california-businessman-charged-500-million-fuel-tax
How can the Treasury Department pay out half a billion in cash credits for fake clean energy activity that never took place?
What are the odds that the Clinton Foundation in alliance with connected Treasury people might be involved, and new canaries are perched to sing?
It’s true. China funds Atlantic Council which Facebook partnered with to fight election Propoganda.
Facebook Partners With the Atlantic Council to Fight Election Propaganda
https://amp-timeinc-net.cdn.ampproject.org/v/amp.timeinc.net/fortune/2018/05/17/facebook-atlantic-council-election-propaghanda?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https://www.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
“China funds Atlantic Council…”
_____
Then…shouldn’t the Atlantic Council be registered as a ‘foreign agent’?
The same question for all those other Think Tanks that are getting funds from China.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/25/trump-federal-workforce-executive-orders-struck-down-796150
Swimming.
Some information I found on the interweb. Oleg must be rolling around laughing about the dossier, the laddie has used it to settle old scores –
‘Russia’s Alfa pursues $1 bn from tycoon Deripaska’
March 12, 2009
MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) – Billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s banking arm is pursuing rival Russian tycoon Oleg DERIPASKA for about $1 billion it says the indebted metals billionaire owes the group, a senior official at the bank told Reuters.
‘PROFILE: Mikhail Fridman, chairman of Alfa Group’
May 10, 2017
Fridman is afraid of no-one, particularly the Yeltsin-era oligarchs, who looked down on him a little as the junior member of their clique. In his time Fridman has taken on corporate battles and won against telecom minister and close Putin confident Leonid Reiman, early Putin-era uber-oligarch Oleg DERIPASKA – who lost control of Avtobank to Alfa.
Early voting ended Saturday for the FL Primary. Main election on Tuesday the 28th.
We got our votes in already to avoid the rush on Tuesday.
It’s been interesting to see the campaign mailers for this election cycle. Looks like most of the attack ads are being sent to S FL with very few ads, attack or otherwise, coming to NW FL.
I got this one in today for the Com of Ag which I found interesting. Thought I’d share it with you.
One page defines the other candidates:
http://carolyn-stewart.com/images/180825_caldwell_pg1
The second page infers support of President Trump:
http://carolyn-stewart.com/images/180825_caldwell_pg2a
I think it is an effective ad.
Antifa rallies —> do they actually increase Trump Support?
