Senator John McCain Dies…

Seven-term US senator and former presidential nominee John McCain has died.

  1. sundance says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:14 pm

  2. Laronda says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    RIP

  3. sundance says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  4. Somebody says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    My prayers are with his family in their time of sorrow.

  5. PInky1920 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    He’s splainin himself right now to our Good Lord. I just hope he’s not lying and making a fool of himself, as usual. As much as I detest him, I do hope he begged forgiveness for all his sins, there’s not one of us who can get to heaven without acknowledging we need Gods mercy.

  6. FofBW says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    God have mercy on his soul.

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Saturday night’s all right for blogging….

    Get a little action in…..

    ==================================
    1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

    3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

    Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

    2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)

  8. Publius Covfefe says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    My mother taught me to not speak ill of the dead, but she said in someone as wretched and evil as John McCain, it would be okay to do a little dance and hope that Satan has some fun with him. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

  9. Lernie Wojack says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Another swamp creature is gone

  10. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    On a positive note………………..
    Given the amount of radiation he’s received, he won’t stink as much in death;……………as he did in life.

  11. JuiceMan_V says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    A man of many contradictions has left this existence.

    Honor him for his service and forgive him for his self-serving transgressions.

  12. Kalena says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I lived in his district when he was first elected to Congress. I sat by him in coach once on a plane to Phoenix. I really liked him in his early political career. I am conflicted now because the Christian in me knows I need to be gracious and pray for him. However I just have no positive feelings for him now. I feel bad that I don’t feel bad.

    His last selfish action was not resigning to allow his seat to be filled by someone healthy enough to show up for work. That sums up the character of this man.

  13. superfly007 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    He is in the hands of a just God and his life on earth is his only witness.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    My prayers are with his family! As for the man himself, I will respect his death and keep my feelings about him to myself.

  16. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    If you live and vote in Arizona, please use this contact url to urge Gov. Ducey to NOT appoint Cindy or Meaghan McCain to fill this Senate seat until 2020:

    https://azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey

  17. Slowkid says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    We all will answer for our sins. Say a prayer for his family please.

  18. TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Respects, and sympathies to the family. RIP

  19. trumpster2016 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Good Riddens, he betrayed his Constituents in Az. and the Country. Had he stated he would be against Ocare, then fine, but he lied to the people he served. Yes, Im talking Ill about the dead.

  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Ted Kennedy died August 25, 2009 of the same disease……

  21. searkreb says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Someone told me a long time ago we preach our own funeral every day we live. Nothing for me to say that’s positive so I’ll leave it at that and everybody can fill in their own lines.

  22. rjcylon says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

    In my opinion, this is one of those things where we are all thinking the same thing, so there’s no point in saying anything.

    President Trump showed class.

  23. redtreesquirrel says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    His last act in the Senate was to betray his fellow Senators, the President, and his fellow citizens by voting no to the repeal of Obamacare when he said he would vote yes.

  24. crossthread42 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    We have Saturday & Sunday to “mourn” Come, Monday,, get ready to RUMBLE!

  25. Katie says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

    I will say that I send my sympathies and condolences to the McCain family – only because my sister passed away from the same brain tumor in 2015 and I know everything the family has gone through and will go through and has witnessed their love one going through and deteriorating in front of them. It’s not easy for anyone to experience.

  26. Cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Ok so now the departed McCain gets one last dig in by disrespecting our President by demand he not attend funeral. So if course, the MAN will have a field day.
    Nope,no tears tonight. And yet, if course, God have mercy on his soul.

  27. NewfTea says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I consign him to the hands of the all-knowing, limitlessly powerful, infinitely just God.

    That is the only prayer I can manage for him.

    And now, I will do my best to forget him.

  28. Rock Knutne says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    👎

    His legacy.

  29. Duke Taber says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Hebrews 9:27 New King James Version (NKJV)
    27 And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment,

  30. Deplorable Patriot says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    May God have mercy on him, and bring his family peace. Prayers for the repose of his soul, of course. Christian charity dictates it.

    Beyond that, we’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead.

  31. Nigella says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    And we should not let Our anger cloud Our judgement when someone we disagree with dies… he leaves many Family members in mourning… .. Let’s pray for them

  32. Harry Lime says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    No comment.

  34. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    No comment about John McCain, good or bad
    _________________________________________________________________________
    For to this end Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and living.

    But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.

    For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.

    So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.

    Let us not therefore judge one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother’s way.

    Rom 14:9-13 KJV

  35. porkchopsandwiches says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    the comments from the liberal media and career politicians who “hated” this man yet now that he has died will now be lining up to be the first to kiss his ass praising him ought to be interesting.

  36. Stringy theory says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Good riddance. Popping the cork on my champagne to celebrate.

    He’s the only Republican presidential candidate since Nixon I refused to vote for.

