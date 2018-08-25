Senator John McCain Dies…

Seven-term US senator and former presidential nominee John McCain has died.
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2018
I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
Peace to the McCain family and RIP Senator McCain
RIP… Prayers for His Family… I will not be his Judge.. I will leave that to a higher power
I know what’ it’s like to lose your Parent
Yes nigella.
Meghan McCain’s love for her father shined constant and strong as Senator McCain went on his terms into the Night. Forever faithful a daughter, John McCain was truly blessed. Peace to you now Meghan; you did well.
RIP
My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018
My prayers are with his family in their time of sorrow.
He’s splainin himself right now to our Good Lord. I just hope he’s not lying and making a fool of himself, as usual. As much as I detest him, I do hope he begged forgiveness for all his sins, there’s not one of us who can get to heaven without acknowledging we need Gods mercy.
Beautiful message from a daughter. But not a mention of God, Savior, Jesus by name. I just better not comment on this…..shows too much of my dark side. Which I didn’t realize I had.
I think it is a fine tribute to her father. One that I might have written myself about my father.
I don’t have any admiration for either of them, but I can understand their relationship.
I agree, Stella, we feel for those who lose a loved one. Otherwise, I’ll say no more.
God have mercy on his soul.
Amen.
Well said..
Saturday night’s all right for blogging….
Get a little action in…..
==================================
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
My mother taught me to not speak ill of the dead, but she said in someone as wretched and evil as John McCain, it would be okay to do a little dance and hope that Satan has some fun with him. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Publius 🙂
As songbird fell silent in this world, he will be singing in another world.
Another swamp creature is gone
On a positive note………………..
Given the amount of radiation he’s received, he won’t stink as much in death;……………as he did in life.
A man of many contradictions has left this existence.
Honor him for his service and forgive him for his self-serving transgressions.
I lived in his district when he was first elected to Congress. I sat by him in coach once on a plane to Phoenix. I really liked him in his early political career. I am conflicted now because the Christian in me knows I need to be gracious and pray for him. However I just have no positive feelings for him now. I feel bad that I don’t feel bad.
His last selfish action was not resigning to allow his seat to be filled by someone healthy enough to show up for work. That sums up the character of this man.
Don’t feel bad! This thread by SD yesterday has 10 photos with not a single word written.
Dying doesn’t absolve you of all your sins!
Thread by @TheLastRefuge2: "1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. […]" https://t.co/Nt24birc89
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) August 24, 2018
He is in the hands of a just God and his life on earth is his only witness.
My prayers are with his family! As for the man himself, I will respect his death and keep my feelings about him to myself.
If you live and vote in Arizona, please use this contact url to urge Gov. Ducey to NOT appoint Cindy or Meaghan McCain to fill this Senate seat until 2020:
https://azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey
We all will answer for our sins. Say a prayer for his family please.
Respects, and sympathies to the family. RIP
Good Riddens, he betrayed his Constituents in Az. and the Country. Had he stated he would be against Ocare, then fine, but he lied to the people he served. Yes, Im talking Ill about the dead.
Ted Kennedy died August 25, 2009 of the same disease……
Creepy!
Yes, they both were.
And it’s the Feast of St. Louis, King of France. REally creepy.
Someone told me a long time ago we preach our own funeral every day we live. Nothing for me to say that’s positive so I’ll leave it at that and everybody can fill in their own lines.
Thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.
In my opinion, this is one of those things where we are all thinking the same thing, so there’s no point in saying anything.
President Trump showed class.
His last act in the Senate was to betray his fellow Senators, the President, and his fellow citizens by voting no to the repeal of Obamacare when he said he would vote yes.
We have Saturday & Sunday to “mourn” Come, Monday,, get ready to RUMBLE!
If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
I will say that I send my sympathies and condolences to the McCain family – only because my sister passed away from the same brain tumor in 2015 and I know everything the family has gone through and will go through and has witnessed their love one going through and deteriorating in front of them. It’s not easy for anyone to experience.
Ok so now the departed McCain gets one last dig in by disrespecting our President by demand he not attend funeral. So if course, the MAN will have a field day.
Nope,no tears tonight. And yet, if course, God have mercy on his soul.
McCain had a hand in the fake dossier. The president is being far more classy to the man than he deserves, but on the day of Senator McCain’s I hope he’s at peace with our Lord.
I consign him to the hands of the all-knowing, limitlessly powerful, infinitely just God.
That is the only prayer I can manage for him.
And now, I will do my best to forget him.
👎
His legacy.
Hebrews 9:27 New King James Version (NKJV)
27 And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment,
May God have mercy on him, and bring his family peace. Prayers for the repose of his soul, of course. Christian charity dictates it.
Beyond that, we’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead.
And we should not let Our anger cloud Our judgement when someone we disagree with dies… he leaves many Family members in mourning… .. Let’s pray for them
No comment.
.
No comment about John McCain, good or bad
_________________________________________________________________________
For to this end Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and living.
But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.
So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Let us not therefore judge one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother’s way.
Rom 14:9-13 KJV
the comments from the liberal media and career politicians who “hated” this man yet now that he has died will now be lining up to be the first to kiss his ass praising him ought to be interesting.
Good riddance. Popping the cork on my champagne to celebrate.
He’s the only Republican presidential candidate since Nixon I refused to vote for.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Peace to the McCain family and RIP Senator McCain
RIP… Prayers for His Family… I will not be his Judge.. I will leave that to a higher power
I know what’ it’s like to lose your Parent
Yes nigella.
Meghan McCain’s love for her father shined constant and strong as Senator McCain went on his terms into the Night. Forever faithful a daughter, John McCain was truly blessed. Peace to you now Meghan; you did well.
RIP
My prayers are with his family in their time of sorrow.
He’s splainin himself right now to our Good Lord. I just hope he’s not lying and making a fool of himself, as usual. As much as I detest him, I do hope he begged forgiveness for all his sins, there’s not one of us who can get to heaven without acknowledging we need Gods mercy.
Beautiful message from a daughter. But not a mention of God, Savior, Jesus by name. I just better not comment on this…..shows too much of my dark side. Which I didn’t realize I had.
I think it is a fine tribute to her father. One that I might have written myself about my father.
I don’t have any admiration for either of them, but I can understand their relationship.
I agree, Stella, we feel for those who lose a loved one. Otherwise, I’ll say no more.
God have mercy on his soul.
Amen.
Well said..
Saturday night’s all right for blogging….
Get a little action in…..
==================================
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
My mother taught me to not speak ill of the dead, but she said in someone as wretched and evil as John McCain, it would be okay to do a little dance and hope that Satan has some fun with him. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Publius 🙂
As songbird fell silent in this world, he will be singing in another world.
Another swamp creature is gone
On a positive note………………..
Given the amount of radiation he’s received, he won’t stink as much in death;……………as he did in life.
A man of many contradictions has left this existence.
Honor him for his service and forgive him for his self-serving transgressions.
I lived in his district when he was first elected to Congress. I sat by him in coach once on a plane to Phoenix. I really liked him in his early political career. I am conflicted now because the Christian in me knows I need to be gracious and pray for him. However I just have no positive feelings for him now. I feel bad that I don’t feel bad.
His last selfish action was not resigning to allow his seat to be filled by someone healthy enough to show up for work. That sums up the character of this man.
Don’t feel bad! This thread by SD yesterday has 10 photos with not a single word written.
Dying doesn’t absolve you of all your sins!
He is in the hands of a just God and his life on earth is his only witness.
My prayers are with his family! As for the man himself, I will respect his death and keep my feelings about him to myself.
If you live and vote in Arizona, please use this contact url to urge Gov. Ducey to NOT appoint Cindy or Meaghan McCain to fill this Senate seat until 2020:
https://azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey
We all will answer for our sins. Say a prayer for his family please.
Respects, and sympathies to the family. RIP
Good Riddens, he betrayed his Constituents in Az. and the Country. Had he stated he would be against Ocare, then fine, but he lied to the people he served. Yes, Im talking Ill about the dead.
Ted Kennedy died August 25, 2009 of the same disease……
Creepy!
Yes, they both were.
And it’s the Feast of St. Louis, King of France. REally creepy.
Someone told me a long time ago we preach our own funeral every day we live. Nothing for me to say that’s positive so I’ll leave it at that and everybody can fill in their own lines.
Thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.
In my opinion, this is one of those things where we are all thinking the same thing, so there’s no point in saying anything.
President Trump showed class.
His last act in the Senate was to betray his fellow Senators, the President, and his fellow citizens by voting no to the repeal of Obamacare when he said he would vote yes.
We have Saturday & Sunday to “mourn” Come, Monday,, get ready to RUMBLE!
If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
I will say that I send my sympathies and condolences to the McCain family – only because my sister passed away from the same brain tumor in 2015 and I know everything the family has gone through and will go through and has witnessed their love one going through and deteriorating in front of them. It’s not easy for anyone to experience.
Ok so now the departed McCain gets one last dig in by disrespecting our President by demand he not attend funeral. So if course, the MAN will have a field day.
Nope,no tears tonight. And yet, if course, God have mercy on his soul.
McCain had a hand in the fake dossier. The president is being far more classy to the man than he deserves, but on the day of Senator McCain’s I hope he’s at peace with our Lord.
I consign him to the hands of the all-knowing, limitlessly powerful, infinitely just God.
That is the only prayer I can manage for him.
And now, I will do my best to forget him.
👎
His legacy.
Hebrews 9:27 New King James Version (NKJV)
27 And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment,
May God have mercy on him, and bring his family peace. Prayers for the repose of his soul, of course. Christian charity dictates it.
Beyond that, we’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead.
And we should not let Our anger cloud Our judgement when someone we disagree with dies… he leaves many Family members in mourning… .. Let’s pray for them
No comment.
.
No comment about John McCain, good or bad
_________________________________________________________________________
For to this end Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and living.
But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.
So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Let us not therefore judge one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother’s way.
Rom 14:9-13 KJV
the comments from the liberal media and career politicians who “hated” this man yet now that he has died will now be lining up to be the first to kiss his ass praising him ought to be interesting.
Good riddance. Popping the cork on my champagne to celebrate.
He’s the only Republican presidential candidate since Nixon I refused to vote for.
