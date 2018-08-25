August 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #583

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
John Brennan, the disgraced former CIA director, has made security clearances an issue, so let’s go with that. Let’s have a look at how Deep State officials stripped a security clearance from someone for raising questions about government corruption.
We just filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of former Pentagon analyst and White House National Security Council (NSC) senior director Adam S. Lovinger, whose security clearance was pulled after he raised concerns regarding lucrative government contracts awarded to Stefan Halper (Adam S. Lovinger v. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:18-cv-01914)). Halper has subsequently been identified as being used an informant used by the Obama administration against President Trump’s campaign.
Mr. Lovinger also raised questions about Long Term Strategy Group, a consulting firm owned by Chelsea Clinton’s friend Jacqueline Newmyer Deal.
The Washington Times reported on the contracts in question: “According to USASpending.gov, Mr. Halper was paid $411,000 by Washington Headquarters Services on Sept. 26, 2016, for a contract that ran until this March.” Also, “a string of contracts totaling $11 million [was granted] to D.C. consulting firm Long Term Strategy Group. It is headed by Jacqueline Newmyer Deal, a self-described ‘best friend’ of Chelsea Clinton.”
What happened to all of the comments regarding the white hats and the black hats? What happened to Mr. Huber in Utah? Is there any chance that Jeff Sessions is waiting for Huber to announce an investigation on the Dems? Also, Neil Cavuto seems to be a Never Trumper who really has no comprehension of the one-sidedness of the Mueller probe unlike Maria Bartiromo who has a full understanding of its unfairness.
Didn’t you hear that Trump let’s Sessions and RR give him the run around?
Apparently he is powerless and can’t fire them.
Neil Cavuto knows what’s up. He would be very happy if Trump would go down.
Huber won’t announce any investigation. He’s already been conducting his investigations. And the white hats in the Sessions DoJ don’t leak.
When (not if) we hear from Huber, it will be announcing unsealed indictments and arrests.
And that surety is as safe as a baby in the good Lord’s arms…as certain as the sun rising in the East.
We are assuming the Huber indictments are going to be directed at the black hats, but do we know that for sure?
Soooooo…..
Trump is a chump?
Sessions surprised and fooled him…..AFTER Adm. Rogers came to PDJT and told everything?? After Trump moved lock, stock, and barrel out of Trump Tower overnight after Rogers told him everything?
And PDJT doesn’t study and employ Sun Tsu’s methods and strategies…..a man who has beaten the collective efforts of the Clintons, Obama admin., the MSM, the Deep State, China, the EU, Mexico, Canada, a corrupt FBI, DoJ, etc.??
No…..Sessions has “fooled” PDJT, and they AREN’T playing the greatest game of rope-a-dope ever seen with the corrupt DC collective hive and it’s media lapdogs??
Really???
He is the Best Jobs President God Ever Created but other than that Rod Rosenstein is running the country like a boss.
That’s a good one!
Reminds me of the old “Take my wife…..please!” joke.
Henny Youngman!
Rod Rosenstein is running the Witch Hunt.
I am going with Trump . . . still.
Hellish week? They don’t know.
The Sacrifice
Exactly wrong.
This is the prescient painting that the world will remember 100 yrs from now….
LikeLiked by 7 people
King kong dies in the end.
Mueller WISHES he was King Kong.
In the end he is going to discover that he was PDJT’s little biotch all along….just like so many others.
More like Little Chewie.
I pray for this outcome.
LOL. Go somewhere where people that live in your bubble actually care about your posts.
Im very comfortable here. Im very welcome here too 😀
Im very pissed off at whats happening to Trump.
I feel the anger you feel when you see this picture.
Im pissed! This is what I feel like is happening!
Little bit of information I found about the Christopher Steele reference ‘our guy’ Deripaska. Looks like Deripaska is on the run from Russia and wee Vlad.
‘EU citizenship for sale as Russian oligarch buys Cypriot passport’
March 2, 2018
Exclusive: Oleg DERIPASKA joins hundreds of rich people who have bought Cypriot nationality. The Russian oligarch Oleg DERIPASKA has bought a Cypriot passport under a controversial scheme that allows rich investors to acquire citizenship and visa-free access to the European Union, the Guardian can reveal.
Isn’t THAT interesting. Deripaska was once a good buddy or a least sycophant of Putin. I wonder what put him on the outs.
Pastor Darrell Scott is such a PATRIOT. VSGPDJT has an ARMY behind him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope our President quietly organizes a new legal team spearheaded by a strong, conservative Prosecutor who has no ties to the deep state swamp. Not referring to the Sekulows or Guilianis on the team. I am referring to the swamp lawyers who seemed to be giving bad advice and poor direction.
A bit more about Scott Morrison – our new Prime Minister here in Australia, (30th PM) but our 1st Christian Pentecostal PM. He is 50 years old.
Scott was the Minister for Immigration and Boarder Protection and implemented “Operation Sovereign Boarder” to stop the boats. He then became Minister for Social Services – both roles when Tony Abbott was PM.
Under PM Malcolm Turnbull (akaTurncoat), Scott was the Treasurer – not an easy role.
Here is a clip of Scott (ScoMo – his nickname) taking a shot at the opposition on the left for their aversion to Coal Power.
“Coalaphobia and jobs 3.45mins”
I think he will get on with PDJ, apparently their first call went well – we can only pray he does a better job than his predecessor did, for the people of Aus.
Now all we have to do is get a similar man into Canada.
CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART A
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/
Not just Brennan. America now sees that the CIA and DOJ/FBI have been weaponized for a long, long time. At least since 2001 during Robert Mueller’s tenure. Always wondered why people towed the line. Fear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/24/amid-sex-abuse-scandal-catholic-bishops-want-more-taxpayer-funded-refugees/
Amid Sex Abuse Scandal Catholic Bishops Want More Taxpayer-Funded Refugees
‘…sent a letter to Secretary of DHS Nielsen in March calling on the President to authorize the resettlement of “at least” 75,000 refugees in the U.S. in FY 2019.’
Yeah no, no, no and hell no.
Poll: Plurality of Minnesota Voters Say State Has ‘Too Many Refugees’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/23/poll-plurality-of-minnesota-voters-say-state-has-too-many-refugees/
LikeLiked by 3 people
French Police Seize Dozens of Sheep Hidden in Garage Ahead of Islamic Ritual Slaughter Festival
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/24/french-police-seize-dozens-of-sheep-hidden-in-garage-ahead-of-islamic-ritual-slaughter-festival/
Ugh
Disgusting.
Good but Sadly not the one who killed Mollie Tibbetts. His Defense Attorney says “Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts an ‘All-American Boy’”
Report: Illegal Alien Left Another Iowa Girl ‘Fearing for Her Life’ Before Mollie Tibbetts Went Missing
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/24/report-illegal-alien-left-another-iowa-girl-fearing-for-her-life-before-mollie-tibbetts-went-missing/
Ugh to poor family.
Good Lord…
The things twitter gets wrapped around. 🙄
https://twitter.com/search?q=ex%20trump%20doorman&src=tyah
Really progpoker? Thanks for bringing the trash here so CTH can be an instrument of spreading it far and wide. Irresponsible to post and share, IMO.
It’s tomorrows round of drama a little early. Just a little loin girding in preparation of the trolls. Like a vaccine. Geez…lighten up!
Alabama has a bad illegal immigration problem & we almost had a Mollie Tibbets situation last
Wed. (Aug 22).
A 22 yr old undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who has been in the US for 5 yrs had tried to lure teenage girls into his car & was dragging one by her hair when she got away.
“Gabriel dragged the victim by her hair and was inches from successfully forcing the woman into his car at Gamble Park. The woman was able to break away in the struggle and find someone to call 9-11 according to Poe.
“We’re very fortunate that this lady was able to break free from her assailant. I’m positive if she had not have been we would have a tragedy on our hands this morning.”
Underwood said Gabriel was a person of interest in the 2015 disappearance of a teenage girl from the Domaine trailer park. The girl was later found in Arizona.
“He more than likely was connected to that case but we couldn’t prove it at that time,” said Underwood.”
https://abc3340.com/news/local/jasper-police-identify-attempted-kidnapping-suspect-as-undocumented-immigrant
Mueller has been for sale his entire career…Disturbing!
Robert Mueller’s name appears on the agreement in his capacity as U.S. Attorney, as well as on the original indictment. He would have been responsible for signing off on the deal, which is remarkably favorable given the quantity of material discovered in the reclusive Asimov’s Sonoma County home.
David Asimov, son of celebrity science fiction author Isaac Asimov, amassed one of the most gigantic child porn libraries in American history, and the largest ever found in California. But Robert Mueller, as the U.S. Attorney responsible for prosecuting the case, let Asimov walk free. Santa Rosa police arrested the younger Asimov in 1998 after discovering the gigantic collection of child pornography.
Asimov pled guilty to just two counts of possessing illegal images and received no jail time. Instead, he was given probation, told not to drink alcohol, and asked to pay a $200 fine.
What if signs were posted on the border with a stern face and a shotgun saying
(only Americans allowed beyond here)
Would that be a problem ? No threat of force, of course, but… would it disway a few after months?
Like “dog bites” (that is ok right ?)
I mean it would be better than providing water fountains would it not.
I keep forgetting my fake email
A-10s would be a helluva lot better.
