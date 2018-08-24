President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Children’s Hospital In Columbus Ohio….

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visit Nationwide Childrens Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. VIDEO:
Advertisements
President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visit Nationwide Childrens Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. VIDEO:
Ohio gop event already started. slide forward to where President Trump is speaking at 25.33 mark:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I actually watched the speech twice! It was absolutely uplifting. Our President was so relaxed without a worry in the world. Our President had so many incredible things to say about Rep. Jim Jordan. Regrettably the video above cuts off at what touched me the most. As our President was heading to the exit, he pointed and asked someone to come over. It was Rep. Jim Jordan. He shock his hand and used his left palm to touch Jim on his face. That is respect between two men fighting with every ounce of blood in their bodies for us!
I hope the link above works because it will show you it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here you go – well worth seeing!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely incredible moment! Thank You 🙏 Wolf!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. What a wonderful heartfelt moment. God Bless PDJT and Jim Jordan. Love and respect to both men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT wants Jordan as speaker and he will get it done. Without looking like he did it.
Fle, I’m sure you already saw wolfie post the picture. Thanks wolfie great stuff.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Red I did and I told Wolf how much I appreciated it! An incredible moment that would have been lost because so many videos cut out once our President is done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Jeanine will be talking about the Ohio dinner next.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YW, Red! Trust me – when Fle says something is worth seeing, it’s worth seeing. I trust Fle’s judgment, and was NOT disappointed. 😀 It’s just a FRACTION of a second, and very hard to capture (Periscope is a pain, frankly), but WOW. PURE POTUS.
LikeLike
POTUS moves through life with the greatest of ease and confidence, doing his #MAGA all the way. And as a former Ohioan I have great respect for both Rep. Jordan and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Love the videos!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He really does! He really loves what he is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a wonderful treat for the patients and their parents and doctors! Kudos to the Trumps for caring about these children!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Can u imagine how great our USA 🇺🇸 could be even more if President Trump didn’t have all the Liberals, Democrats & Overpaid Actors & Athletes trying to tell us it’s their way or no way! Sad!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not a care in the world as POTUS and FLOTUS stroll the halls bringing joy to the patients, family and staff at the Children’s Hospital.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ohio State Dinner video:
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, forgot to thanks for posting the great video of PDJT and Melania’s hospital visit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
That is so sweet!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Little kids like him so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Little kids are so comfortable with our President and First Lady,too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that picture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cute !
LikeLike
welcome to Columbus Potus and Flotus….thrilled to have you here!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
And thanks for the stills. They tell a much deeper story than walking through the hallways.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He loves coloring with the children and I love seeing pictures of him doing it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President and First Lady Trump both have the heart of a servant 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a travesty that the media treats our President and First Lady so undeservedly poor. These few pictures tell a more honest story about the First Couple than all the lying media blather for a year.
Thank you Sundance.
God Bless and protect President Trump and First Lady Melania.
LikeLiked by 2 people