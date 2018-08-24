President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Children’s Hospital In Columbus Ohio….

Posted on August 24, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visit Nationwide Childrens Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.  VIDEO:

30 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Children’s Hospital In Columbus Ohio….

  1. quintrillion says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Ohio gop event already started. slide forward to where President Trump is speaking at 25.33 mark:

    President Donald Trump Speech at Ohio GOP Event – August 24, 2018 from The_Donald

  2. littleanniesfannie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    What a wonderful treat for the patients and their parents and doctors! Kudos to the Trumps for caring about these children!!

  3. Linda Surmont says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Can u imagine how great our USA 🇺🇸 could be even more if President Trump didn’t have all the Liberals, Democrats & Overpaid Actors & Athletes trying to tell us it’s their way or no way! Sad!

  4. James Street says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Not a care in the world as POTUS and FLOTUS stroll the halls bringing joy to the patients, family and staff at the Children’s Hospital.

  5. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Ohio State Dinner video:

  6. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    SD, forgot to thanks for posting the great video of PDJT and Melania’s hospital visit.

  7. Annie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    welcome to Columbus Potus and Flotus….thrilled to have you here!!!

  8. sundance says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:57 pm

  9. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    He loves coloring with the children and I love seeing pictures of him doing it!

  10. woohoowee says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    President and First Lady Trump both have the heart of a servant 🙂

  11. GB Bari says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    It is a travesty that the media treats our President and First Lady so undeservedly poor. These few pictures tell a more honest story about the First Couple than all the lying media blather for a year.
    Thank you Sundance.

    God Bless and protect President Trump and First Lady Melania.

