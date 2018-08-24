No Thanks To a Poop Patrol Career. And The City That Needs It.

Over at Stella’s Place she mentioned the Poop Patrol in San Francisco. It has salary and benefits worth $184,687. The article from Zero Hedge reveals the following figures.
- A $72.5 million-a-year street cleaning budget
- $12 million a year on what essentially have become housekeeping services for homeless encampments
- $2.8 million for a Hot Spots crew to wash down the camps and remove any biohazards
- $2.3 million for street steam cleaners
- $3.1 million for the Pit Stop portable toilets
- $364,000 for a four-member needle team
- An additional $700,000 set aside for a 10-member, needle cleanup squad, complete with it’s own minivan
This article, combined with some deragatory comments I saw on Quora a few weeks ago made me reflect a little bit. This is from my comment over at Stella’s.
No joke at all, I’m betting that 180,000 plus dollars in SF would not come close to giving me the standard of living I enjoy in my dot on the map that elites turn their noses up at.
I saw one of those stupid comments from liberals a few weeks ago about the “proof” that we who lived in red states are really lower IQ, hicks, unsophisticated, yada yada, on and on. I have to give it to them, they named off several truths about things we don’t have, including mass transit, availability of goods and services, etc. plus more crap stuff that they made up in their tiny minds.
Here is the thing though. I don’t want a bus to pull up at the end of my driveway. I don’t want a train passing my house. I don’t give two craps about how far away Whole Foods is. I actually do go to plays occasionally, as well as other forms of entertainment both high and low brow. I’m just fine driving a ways to enjoy them. I have been known to drive even a couple of hours to go to a museum. It didn’t kill me.
I really, really don’t give a hoot that there is no college in my town. There are some good ones in all four directions, two of which are only a half hour away. Also, news flash, I could go online and get educated by some top universities. Or I could go online and learn a new language, refresh my calculus skills, learn to play a guitar, or how to knit.
I have what they can never have in their fifth floor apartment on a bustling noise filled street. I have very fresh air, cold and absolutely delicious well water, the likes of which I’ve never tasted anywhere else. I have a bajillion trees surrounding me, every night I see thousands of real stars, not city lights.
I get to see lots of deer, turkey, and we won’t even count the horses, cows, goats, sheep, and ducks and geese that I still find nice to be neighbors with. Sometimes the donkey across the road brays and it always makes me smile. Last year for about three months we had some kind of cat who came around and yowled at night, came through about every three weeks. My favorite thing is watching the hawks fly right through the trees, somehow zigging and zagging and swooping through the woods. I put up with the coons, loathe the squirrels and chipmunks and mice and scorpions, am kind of glad about the possums (tick eaters) and don’t mind snakes and spiders too much.
For every satisfied liberal who really looks down on those of us who choose not to live our lives in the city, I simply can’t think of anything at all I’d want to add to my life. I can go find what they have. I don’t think they can have any of those things, short of mice, spiders, maybe a lost snake or two, that I care about.
I comprehend that they don’t want what I have, and I don’t look down on them for it. They cannot say the same.
And if anyone were to poop on the sidewalks of my little town, I really believe the cops couldn’t get there before someone, maybe even a little old lady, beat the absolute crap out of them. Then there would be God knows how many charges against them, but I guarantee you public indecency would be at the top of the list, and a judge would very likely send them to jail for at least a few weeks.
Upon further reflection, I can say without exaggeration that I believe there would be several citizens who would make sure to be in court to make their outrage heard.
And I really like that too.
When the big city tries to infiltrate rustic country…Mother Nature answers like a baws.
Wow, what a pic! Beautiful!
And country life? Yes. YES. And it’s mine. I will never again live in a city or a town, not if I have my way. I could not stand the noise or the smell. Out here in the sticks, I have peace every day. I’m a better, happier and healthier person for it. I love my life.
And I love that photo, Mazziflol. Spectacular. 🙂
Yep, it’s why I live right on a beautiful river, around 500 feet up. Bald & Golden Eagles, Red-Tailed Hawks, Turkey, Screech Owls!, deer, fox, racoons, you name it, we’ve got it… and peace… though only a few minutes away from all the garbage of “city”…
On another note, I cannot wait to read what Mike Rowe is surely going to write about “Poop Patrols in San Fransicko”… 😀 lmao 😀 , even though it is sad and moar than disgusting. Why oh why do we continue to let the Sick in positions of controlling the WELL among us?
They seem to be finding a cure for our wellness, the normalization of their demented sickness. We have GOT to do better on our “side”…
I’m in the mountains, two hours away from a middle-sized town where I do my shopping once a month. The closest city is half a day’s drive away, so I don’t go there.
Not a windmill in sight where I am and Eagles and Hawks galore, and so many other birds, all safe on the wing. We have kangaroos and wombats, foxes and wild-dogs, but also many kinds of snakes, all poisonous. Not so good when they are under the house and on the doorstep. Still better than what the city-folk have, which is mainly television.
I open my garage door and climb onto my huge ATV, cuz’ I’m a big guy. (I can climb a tree with that thing, if I have to.) I drive 30 seconds, turn left and then I disappear into a thick mountain forest that is a wilderness area that fortunately was never made into a national park. Most of the time, I have the place entirely to myself.
Very often, I will park in the river nearby, shut the engine down and enjoy natures sounds. The water rushing by, the animals, the sky, the wind, the clouds and I am the only human witness. To me this is real living. “Be still and know that I am God.” I love that verse.
I love my life and I love this country. I will do whatever it takes to help save our Republic.
As for the Poop City, grood ruck with that!
Living with nature has always been in my blood. I do plan on dying with my boots on!
My kind of living…
Bravo for telling it like it is!
I want to apologize now for not commenting on this story but I really think this needs to spread like a wildfire.
Connecting the dots.
Same cast of characters people…
Well, we’ve seen this, and you’re right, it has good info, but show the courtesy of showing you’ve even READ Menagerie’s thoughtful post.
Thank you.
It was a great post! Sorry
I’m so sick and tired of one of the greatest Presidents this country has ever witnessed standing and taking the ‘slings and arrows’ for all of us and I just want to do my part so I was caught off the trail and disregarded Menagerie’s very informative post.
My apologies.
I appreciate your gracious answer.
Thank you.
@VoteAllIncumbantsOut: Ok, I’m one cup of Joe into this day, so explain this to me..
you stated at the beginning of your article this:
“I want to apologize now for not commenting on this story but I really think…”
What? Which story? The one you posted or Menageries’? Come on Joe, help me out!
*As an aside, I thoroughly enjoyed BOTH stories, regardless.
MORE POO.
Thank you very much for your outstanding post,just wow.
This is crazy.. You would think the budget for portable toilets would do the trick..
My thots indeed and cheaper to maintain. Libtards were never good with math.
Because they’re always spending OPM(other people’s money)-never their own!
They’ve mastered 1 & 2 though………..as long as it’s on the streets…….
Nor with poop!
“This is crazy”
Just remember that it is democrats doing these things – to put it into perspective. My neighbor’s son has friends in the SF/Oakland area. It takes four guys to be able to split the rent of their apartment and they cannot afford to drive an automobile.
I have heard that a modest apartment in CA is 1,000+ a month.. So much for California dreaming 🙂
It’s getting near that much for anything decent in Atlanta.
The rule here is “If you can afford the rent, you don’t want
to live there.”
Gotta have homeless etc. who know how to use a portable toilet.
SF Cops give you a ticket if you don’t pick up your DOG’S POOP….
how about mandatory day in jail for human poppers….
add an additional day for each new offense….POTTY TRAINING 101
Excellent.
I wouldn’t want to live where poop sweeping is essential to public health.
Who has time for watching plays? I can barely keep up with Sundance!
When I did a lot of business in NYC, an honest New Yorker – a regular guy from the Bronx- told the truth about all that culture. He said New York Long Island or Manhattan types love to brag about Broadway, but they never actually go to a show.
Looks like a charming street to live on. Just charming. Everybody poops. And, I’d love to spend even more of my hard earned tax money on poop patrol. Doesn’t everyone? (Sarcasm intended).
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a Lois Lerner book “Everybody Poop.”
snark
Think of the all the water that can be conserved when everyone stops using toilets and poops in the streets. They are creating jobs in San Francisco! They already have the logos for the uniforms. “Shitty of San Francisco” on the front left chest and ” Same shit, different day” on the back.
..funny.. everytime i hear the donkeys bray, I just chuckle and say to myself..damn democrats..
I see how you cleverly did not mention several other things you might enjoy if you lived in San Fransicko. No big tranny parade marching down the street in front of your house. No junkies nodding off on your sidewalk, after throwing one of the 400,000 free needles given out by the city onto the sidewalk haphazardly. No massive state tax bill. I hear it used to be a nice place.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah, back when they filmed Bullitt, maybe
Was already on the downhill slide when Harry Callahan policed the mean streets.
“I’m betting that 180,000 plus dollars in SF would not come close to giving me the standard of living I enjoy in my dot on the map”
I have a solution to this. Bear with me. This is the ideal situation for a member of the SF homeless or street creature community. You sleep on the street or in a tent city/encampment rent free. You get a job on Poop Patrol for a cool $180K per year. You make enough money to eat 3 squares a day at a nice establishment like Panera. For everything else, the city picks up the tab, cuz that’s what kinda place it is. It’s a win-win all the way around. You know where the poop is, and you can roll right out of your sleeping bag to go pick it up. The only tricky part is getting a bank account to have your checks deposited. I’m sure some SF city council softy would let you borrow their’s or pull some strings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Ahh but here is the trick. $187,000 day job and go back to your cardboard box at night. What a deal, you even get paid to clean your own cardboard box. A couple of years doing that and you could retire to FL and buy your own home.”
I know, think of the money you could sock away! Problem is city and state taxes… maybe file for some protected status of some sort… gotta be a way to make this work. I’m considering, TBH. I don’t like poop, but this has me wondering if it just… might… work…
Problem is they are the same people depositing the used needles also
I bet that’s actually happening. San Fran is famous for snobbishly zoning out low income housing. Their mass transit system was built to bring the service workers into the city everyday. I bet quite a few of those workers tired of this and have moved onto these ad how low income housing projects even though they’re gainfully employed. I bet some of these communities even require rent payments to a landlord. Liberals are really dumb.
Do you have meat raffles? You need meat raffles. http://outingmn.com/tablet/bar-bingomeat-raffle.html You buy a ticket. You take your chances. First prize might be a couple of porterhouses, but even third prize is some pork chops. Living the dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is one of the world’s most vexing questions. Wikipedia defines a Meat Raffle as,
“…a tradition of raffling off meat, often in pubs and bars, common in Britain and in the USA in Minnesota. Typically the raffle is operated by a designated charity. The meat ranges in animal and cut and often comes from local butchers…All proceeds typically go to a charity.”
In Western New York, meat raffles are traditionally held to benefit religious and non-profit organizations. Each meat raffle is unique in the admission price, number of raffle rounds, types of meat and other chance offerings such as 50/50 splits and sometimes theme basket raffles. In the Buffalo, NY area, meat raffles are an all-around social occasion
http://www.wnymeatraffles.com/template/future_raffle_dates.html
I would NOT attend any “meat raffle” if it were being held in San Francisco though. Just saying. Anywhere else, he’ll yah.
I live in a southern suburb of the Twin Cities. At one point, I loved the business and action of downtown Minneapolis. But I’ve worked from my home office for 15 years and Minneapolis has changed in the last 8 years…no desire to go downtown now (accept to go to a couple restaurants). Wife is an attorney and her firm is downtown Minneapolis…hates it now. They have constant crime alerts for during the day!!! But, she can’t leave (partner). I would much rather be at our cabin on the lake…and in 8-10 years, retire to Montana away from the rat race!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll be escaping Commiefornia eventually and are looking seriously at Idaho or Montana with South Carolina or Fla for the winter.
You are certainly on the right track. I know from experience.
❌Trump Voter in MN CD 2
I was born and raised in Minneapolis, lived in Richfield, Bloomington, Edina, and Apple Valley, before finally escaping to central Florida. Still have several friends up there and in Wisconsin.
I feel like crying every time I hear about how the Muslims/Somalis have taken over my home town, and what they’re doing. Now they are getting in to take over the Government.
I’m begging everyone I know up there to please, please, please get out and vote in the primaries and the mid terms, and drag as many people as you can with you. The turn out for the primaries and midterms are so low that they get in by just a few votes.
Get those people out of the Government or beautiful Minnesota is going to go the same way as California and New York.
Menagerie, good to see this. I was compelled to be more aggressive myself in the subjects du jour, but I do miss the times of a quiet TCTH, with more posts from you and Sharon.
God bless this place, even when it is contentious.
“I don’t think they can have any of those things, short of mice, spiders, maybe a lost snake or two, that I care about.”
Mice, spiders, snakes . . . SNAKES . . . a real paradise compared to what our dear President has to deal with, now.
That’s a beautiful post, thanks.
We fortunately are just north of Smell Lay but they’ve been moving up here and it’s getting worse…still much much better than that hideousness.
Liberals/Progressives are an infestation, there’s only one proven solution to rid a community of that verminous blight.
I envy you living in the countryside, but I count my blessings that at least I was born in this great nation. And that Trump will be the greatest President in my lifetime.
God bless you and yours, Menagerie!
Great article thank you for reminding me of my roots back in the “sticks” of southeast Ohio. Wonderful childhood and memories. That was before a 50 year aerospace career. Great full life.
Breaks my hart what has happened to San Francisco. When me and my young bride knew it over 50 years ago it was a true gem. One of the most beautiful cities in the world at least the ones I have visited over the past 74 years. Haven’t been there in probably 30 years. It was showing the effects of misuse and abuse even then like some fading beauty that the years weren’t being kind to. No desire to visit even though it’s only a pleasant 3 hour drive up the 101 Freeway. Better to remember it like a beautiful lover of my youth before I found my gem and moved on.
Thank you, Menagerie, for allowing an old man to reflect on days long ago and the beautiful city that gave me many wonderful memories and the soulmate of my life for 46-1/2 years. Miss them both.
In the place, you describe I imagine there are true Goods and Services, in abundance.
I am the same. I wouldn’t trade birdsong and peace for city noise and discord. It is luxurious to have clean air and water, plus great quality produce, and also wide open roads, right where I live! Life is great!
You have just paid $1.5 million for a tiny condo in San Francisco. There is human excrement on your doorstep, and the guy that did it is sleeping nearby. Your car window is broken for the third time, but this kind of vandalism is essentially legal in San Francisco. You call in your report to the police. There are tents, aggresive drug addicts, and garbage clogging the sidewalk. Nobody going to do a thing about it. You owe the city money for a recycling violation, and for failing to curb your wheels on a slope that was so imperceptable that SFPD must use a map to determine whether you are on level ground. There is a pretty good high school down the street, but your kids can’t go there because..,well you know. If you want public school they will have to ride Muni out to Malcom X High School, miles away. Are not these conditions…deplorable?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
“A $72.5 million-a-year street cleaning budget…..$12 million a year on what essentially have become housekeeping services for homeless encampments…$2.8 million for a Hot Spots crew to wash down the camps and remove any biohazards “……
Who says Dems don’t create,jobs? /s lol
Just been to a sublime concert, a German choir in our medieval church, in our medieval town centre. Walked there and back.
Karaoke once a month. ditto.
Many things happen I don’t even go to. There was a whole festival I skipped last week lol.
My cultural life, high and low brow has blossomed since I left the city. And I don’t get attacked going and coming.
That’s the way to live! Karaoke is so fun.
BTW most “cultural” activities except for a few art shows and occasional live music are DRECK-the THEATAH is terrible now. I’m so glad I pile up (older) CDs and books!
Used to enjoy the arts festival in Atlanta, years ago. Haven’t been
in over 20 years. All the plays, sculptures, street theater, performances
have become “meaningful”. Which means “political”. Which means they
“suck”.
Outstanding! Thank you!
Great post, Menagerie!
I have absolutely no desire to live in a large city…I can take the train in and visit NYC or Boston anytime I want and I rarely do that anymore either. Yup, the small town life is for me and always has been. I like rubbin’ elbows with skunks and raccoons and the occasional coyote. Don’t care much what big city liberals think either…actually I don’t care at all what they think. Got everything I could ever need.
Oh, and there’s a lot of big city filth that needs to be washed from our lives…
This reminds me of a time when I went to pick up a pizza at a store right next to a SEPTA train stop here in PA. The teenager at the register complained how awful it was that all these cars were lined up on the street not moving and that we needed more public transportation. I nicely pointed out to him that the reason all those cars were lined up and not moving is because they were waiting for two people to get off a six box car long public transportation train (i.e. taxpayer subsidized transportation). The lefts solutions are the problems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
God’s country. Amen.
My wife was just complaining about the frogs being to loud.😱
Funny how a random comment will spur a long ago forgotten memory. When I was but an urchin on the farm we heated our house with a space heater and the ashes from said heater were deposited in a pile behind the back fence. Every night a whip-poor-will would purch on the back fence by the ash pile and serenade us with its shrill intermittent call from which it got its name.
Don’t think I have heard one in over 60 years.
Great memories!
Yes! Took my wife and I several years of planning, to move out, been out several years, NEVER going back!
Clean air and water, starfilled sky’s at night, great temperature range, in high desert, but pine trees 20 min. drive away. ‘Civilization’ also 20 min. drive away, with Walmart, several drug and grocery stores, auto parts, etc.
Anything exotic, can order online. Great hospital, and doctors, and my wife and I know how to discern.
We SEE people from the city driving thru, you can tell cause they are in a hurry “get out of their way, they are LATE for their accident!”
Everyone here is happy, rarely meet someone ‘grumpy’ at least since 2016 election. Locals are friendly, open and relaxed.
Very RED area; you ASSUME everyone over 18 is carrying, (I do, all the time), and occasionally see open carry, in grocery store, even YES, the bank!
No one bats an eye. We have rabbits, around our place, and at nite hear the coyotes, when they make a kill. That’s when the whole pack sings, as they establish pecking order. Over in a few minutes. Have javalina, deer, bear, rare mountain lion and bobcat, elk, and saw Wolf, once.
When obvious libertard comes thru, no one is hostile, though THEY seem like their anticipating hostility. We talk slowly and softly to them, like you would to someone ,…medicated.
There is LOTS of beautiful, open country, still. If you are reading on this site, feeling STUCK in the city, just ‘cut the cord’, you can do it.
Plan, like you would for any other major life change, don’t put it off!
I wish I had gotten here 20 years sooner!
So quiet! No planes overhead, only train whistle off in distance, which we like. Gentle to stuff breeze blowing most the time,….
Dutchman
We have all those things except the Elk, but lots of Mule deer. Native CA, left 13 years ago and haven’t been back. I do miss the beaches, but too old to surf anymore, but will always have the memories.
Surely, the yokels out in the sticks must miss hearing subwoofers thumping away 24/7. It’s the harmonics that are heard, when the soundwaves shake your house. … Gunshots, sirens wailing from speeding police cars, ambulances and firetrucks, plus the subwoofers 24/7 are all sounds of the big city life. … The local coffee shops and stores are just a hop and skip away. Of course, it’s the poop covered the sidewalk, that’s the cause of the hop and skip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the punchline! Saw it coming about 3 words before well delivered!
I do live in California; just an hour or so from San Fransicko. I used to love that city. Now it just makes me sick. The cost to live there is out of this world. $1000 a month for a room is maybe within reach. The prices where we live are just over the top ridiculous. And the liberal mindset is outrageous. Sometimes I ask why we live here; I guess it is because my husband’s work is here and our kids and grandkids live here. We live in a small town south of San Jose but the traffic is extremely bad and the cost of a home is out of reach.
Thank you for this article. Sounds spot on.
Did you get a good look at that “cat”?
A “cat” that comes around every three to five weeks could very well be a bob cat. only observe from a distance. They are beautiful but very dangerous. Your property must be in its hunting zone from the day you see it, it may very well be in area for a few more days before it continues it’s rounds and returns weeks later.
When I was a teenager I worked at a plumbing supply store. The owner had a German shepherd, “Ace,” that patrolled inside the store all night. First thing in the morning, I had to patrol with a snow shovel for the Ace poops. The answer is to have snow shovels handy.
“When we get piled up upon one another in large cities as in Europe, then we will be become as corrupt as in Europe.”
Thomas Jefferson
Dependency is the death of freedom.
I left my f@rt in San Franfaeces
High on the nose, it waits for me
To be where piles of excrement adorn the grey cement
The morning fog may chill the stench, I don’t care
My bowels wait there in San Franfaeces
Above the blue and windy sea
When I come home to you, San Franfaeces
Your hazel dung will glow for me
Apologies to Tony Bennett
Cities universally produce the worst of humanity in America. The most negative cultural American fascinations all come from its cities.
America’s worst political and economic decisions emanate from largemunicipalities. The most expensive places to reside? American cities. The places where you most need to carry, but are prohibited? American cities.
This country-livin’, mountain man agrees 100% with the sentiments contained in this post. THANK YOU.
A *LOT* of people don’t get it. I’m okay with that, In fact I like to discourage them from getting it. “Oh yeah, we get tons of rattlesnakes. Do you like rattlers? Oh, no. Well how about scorpions or tarantulas? Then there’s those crazy mountain lions. Or the really dangerous winding road?”
If you look over on the Blog Roll on the right side, you will see Zombietime —
a fearless crusader who has been documenting Sodom and Gomorrah for the past years
(Note — the FAA is considering changing SFO to SAG).
If you look up his “wall of shame” you will find examples of the rich cultural tapestry woven in the former wonderful tourist town. I was a frequent tourist when attending nearby Stanford in the early 60’s. I don;t intend to ever go back.
WARNING: look only if you have a strong stomach.!
It is hard to imagine but many people in any large congested city like San Francisco think their life is “normal”, sad isn’t it what they gradually became accustomed to?
Another thing… as a mountain westerner resident in continental Europe and NYC long years ago, it’s also the sad case that times have changed– the ole metroplex, she ain’t what she used to be. The healthy city – country mix prevalent though the late 1980s has given way to a bifurcated, tunnel-visioned sense of either-or, quite noticeably a “Main Street vs. Wall Street” corporate-mercantile-demographic gap –nay, chasm– aggravated by 1990 – 2012 Millennials’ appalling arrogance combined with catastrophic ignorance on every front.
As ever, the the top quintile –mayhap only the top decile– will transcend these mere mundanities.
But since c. 1968 we have seen no time-tested operas or symphonies; no lasting literary works or poetry; certainly no architecture, paintings, sculpture, worth a snort.
This cannot be for lack of talent, which yet compounds scientific-technical (STEM) fields at breakneck pace. But socio-culturally/economically, warbling verbalisms, “talk”, have long superseded action based on rational foresight. Say what you will, as one married 36 years with kids and grandkids, decades of global “feminization” have blighted everything it touched. For this, we see no remedy, but for one thing: By AD 2100 this sorry, lackadaisical hair-style culture will be dead as nail-in-door, killed off by its own extraordinarily inane, narcissist and solipsistic tendencies.
Think 1800 vs. 1900, 1900 vs. 2000– given the much-anticipated “Singularity” due c. 2030; the end of Planet Earth’s 12,250-year Holocene Interglacial Epoch 668 years back, in 1350; and so-called “high-tech” culture’s [spare us] all-pervasive thanatistic death-wish, kids born today will find themselves in dire straits at Arthur C. Clarke’s “Childhood’s End”. Meantime, “It is very cold. There are strange stars near Arcturus– voices are crying an unknown name in the sky” (Archibald MacLeish, “Epistle to be Left in the Earth”, 1930).
