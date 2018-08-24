No Thanks To a Poop Patrol Career. And The City That Needs It.

Over at Stella’s Place she mentioned the Poop Patrol in San Francisco. It has salary and benefits worth $184,687. The article from Zero Hedge reveals the following figures.

A $72.5 million-a-year street cleaning budget

$12 million a year on what essentially have become housekeeping services for homeless encampments

$2.8 million for a Hot Spots crew to wash down the camps and remove any biohazards

$2.3 million for street steam cleaners

$3.1 million for the Pit Stop portable toilets

$364,000 for a four-member needle team

An additional $700,000 set aside for a 10-member, needle cleanup squad, complete with it’s own minivan

This article, combined with some deragatory comments I saw on Quora a few weeks ago made me reflect a little bit. This is from my comment over at Stella’s.

No joke at all, I’m betting that 180,000 plus dollars in SF would not come close to giving me the standard of living I enjoy in my dot on the map that elites turn their noses up at.

I saw one of those stupid comments from liberals a few weeks ago about the “proof” that we who lived in red states are really lower IQ, hicks, unsophisticated, yada yada, on and on. I have to give it to them, they named off several truths about things we don’t have, including mass transit, availability of goods and services, etc. plus more crap stuff that they made up in their tiny minds.

Here is the thing though. I don’t want a bus to pull up at the end of my driveway. I don’t want a train passing my house. I don’t give two craps about how far away Whole Foods is. I actually do go to plays occasionally, as well as other forms of entertainment both high and low brow. I’m just fine driving a ways to enjoy them. I have been known to drive even a couple of hours to go to a museum. It didn’t kill me.

I really, really don’t give a hoot that there is no college in my town. There are some good ones in all four directions, two of which are only a half hour away. Also, news flash, I could go online and get educated by some top universities. Or I could go online and learn a new language, refresh my calculus skills, learn to play a guitar, or how to knit.

I have what they can never have in their fifth floor apartment on a bustling noise filled street. I have very fresh air, cold and absolutely delicious well water, the likes of which I’ve never tasted anywhere else. I have a bajillion trees surrounding me, every night I see thousands of real stars, not city lights.

I get to see lots of deer, turkey, and we won’t even count the horses, cows, goats, sheep, and ducks and geese that I still find nice to be neighbors with. Sometimes the donkey across the road brays and it always makes me smile. Last year for about three months we had some kind of cat who came around and yowled at night, came through about every three weeks. My favorite thing is watching the hawks fly right through the trees, somehow zigging and zagging and swooping through the woods. I put up with the coons, loathe the squirrels and chipmunks and mice and scorpions, am kind of glad about the possums (tick eaters) and don’t mind snakes and spiders too much.

For every satisfied liberal who really looks down on those of us who choose not to live our lives in the city, I simply can’t think of anything at all I’d want to add to my life. I can go find what they have. I don’t think they can have any of those things, short of mice, spiders, maybe a lost snake or two, that I care about.

I comprehend that they don’t want what I have, and I don’t look down on them for it. They cannot say the same.

And if anyone were to poop on the sidewalks of my little town, I really believe the cops couldn’t get there before someone, maybe even a little old lady, beat the absolute crap out of them. Then there would be God knows how many charges against them, but I guarantee you public indecency would be at the top of the list, and a judge would very likely send them to jail for at least a few weeks.

Upon further reflection, I can say without exaggeration that I believe there would be several citizens who would make sure to be in court to make their outrage heard.

And I really like that too.

