Friday August 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
FIRST LIGHT GREETING MOUNT DANIEL, WASHINGTON STATE
LikeLiked by 10 people
(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of the group’s hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a family friend. He was 68.
King died Wednesday due to cancer. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced Thursday.
King joined the band in 1972 and was part of its first three albums with its distinct three-guitar sound.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Holy” God — “Holy Bible”
When we say that God is holy, what does that mean to you? Pure, yes. But the definition of holiness is not exhausted by purity. When the angels around the throne of God constantly say, “Holy, Holy, Holy” (Isa. 6:3; Rev. 4:8), they aren’t just saying “Purity, Purity, Purity,” but more than that. The word “holy” means to be set apart. When the Scriptures declare that God is holy (Psa. 99:9), it means that He is not like any other. There is no one like Him. He is matchless and incomparable. No one is His equal. He is unique in Himself and His Person, unsurpassed in beauty, worth, and perfection. He is set apart unto Himself. As it’s been said, “God is always the greatest thing in existence.”
When the Bible refers to “the holy Scriptures” (2 Tim. 3:15), “holy” means much the same thing. The Bible is not like any other thing. There is no other book like it. It has no equal. It is incomparable, unsurpassed in its beauty, worth, and perfection. The Bible is set apart from all other books. It is the Word of God.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/holy-god-holy-bible/
Isaiah 6:3 And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.
Revelation 4:8 And the four beasts had each of them six wings about him; and they were full of eyes within: and they rest not day and night, saying, Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is to come.
2Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
=======================================
Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
2Timothy 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
LikeLike
Psalm 99:9 Exalt the LORD our God, and worship at his holy hill; for the LORD our God is holy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EL CAPITAN IS REALLY PRETTY. YOSEMITE NP.
LikeLiked by 7 people
America the beautiful. Thanks
LikeLike
She told him, “you’ll forget in time . . .”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Country classic for all time. We miss you George.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
some new biz scaggs
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol 😡
Boz!
LikeLike
LOL! db annie, I just saw that CD a few nights ago and put it in my Save for Later section over at Amazon. Oh, and I also found a great Buddy Guy CD which I also saved for later.
LikeLike
LikeLike
here’s an article about it…
http://www.independentsentinel.com/hillary-cohen-lawyer-lanny-davis-is-handsomely-paid-by-putins-friend/
Aug 23, 2018
“Ironically, Davis has been taking a big paycheck from Ukrainian oligarch…closely connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
Davis’ firm “is a registered and active foreign agent for…oligarch Dmytro Firtash, a close ally of Putin’s.”
Firtash is also “wanted by law enforcement in the U.S….extradition…over a project in India…Firtash was paid but never completed the work.”
and Lanny Davis is trying to stop the extradition proceedings.
also…just 2 weeks before the 2016 election, the same Lanny Davis received $80,000. from Kirtash, according to the article (with a separate link about the money wire).
more at the link.
LikeLike
LikeLike
this (which is unverifiable) shows Davis’ fees from the oligarch, since October 2016 as being a total of $325,000.
not bad, if true, for a “spin doctor”.
LikeLike
here…
might be small
might have to left-click
LikeLike
FWIW, found this older article from February 2017, trying to connect Firtash to Paul Manafort, the Russians and…Trump.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-02-16/will-trump-rescue-the-oligarch-in-the-gilded-cage
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
K, Im almost finished…heres the big ending(btw, i missed cursday)
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trending…
LikeLike
Vladimir Makovsky – ‘A Letter’ – 1893
LikeLike
prayer warriors, please start…
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=2
no cause for alarm…it’s “low” expectancy…so far…and it’s just off the African coast, westward-heading.
but…you know…in a week, we’ll be into September, so…you know…
hoping..PRAYING…it’ll just fizzle out.
LikeLike