Friday August 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

27 Responses to Friday August 24th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:17 am

    FIRST LIGHT GREETING MOUNT DANIEL, WASHINGTON STATE

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:18 am

    (NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of the group’s hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a family friend. He was 68.

    King died Wednesday due to cancer. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced Thursday.

    King joined the band in 1972 and was part of its first three albums with its distinct three-guitar sound.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    “Holy” God — “Holy Bible”

    When we say that God is holy, what does that mean to you? Pure, yes. But the definition of holiness is not exhausted by purity. When the angels around the throne of God constantly say, “Holy, Holy, Holy” (Isa. 6:3; Rev. 4:8), they aren’t just saying “Purity, Purity, Purity,” but more than that. The word “holy” means to be set apart. When the Scriptures declare that God is holy (Psa. 99:9), it means that He is not like any other. There is no one like Him. He is matchless and incomparable. No one is His equal. He is unique in Himself and His Person, unsurpassed in beauty, worth, and perfection. He is set apart unto Himself. As it’s been said, “God is always the greatest thing in existence.”

    When the Bible refers to “the holy Scriptures” (2 Tim. 3:15), “holy” means much the same thing. The Bible is not like any other thing. There is no other book like it. It has no equal. It is incomparable, unsurpassed in its beauty, worth, and perfection. The Bible is set apart from all other books. It is the Word of God.

    By Pastor Kevin Sadler

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/holy-god-holy-bible/

    Isaiah 6:3 And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.

    Revelation 4:8 And the four beasts had each of them six wings about him; and they were full of eyes within: and they rest not day and night, saying, Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is to come.

    2Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
    =======================================
    Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

    2Timothy 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.

    1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

    EL CAPITAN IS REALLY PRETTY. YOSEMITE NP.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    August 24, 2018 at 1:02 am

    She told him, “you’ll forget in time . . .”.

  10. dogsmaw says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:22 am

  11. dogsmaw says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:23 am

  13. dogsmaw says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:56 am

    K, Im almost finished…heres the big ending(btw, i missed cursday)

  15. dogsmaw says:
    August 24, 2018 at 4:58 am

  17. Dora says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:26 am

    Vladimir Makovsky – ‘A Letter’ – 1893

  18. smiley says:
    August 24, 2018 at 5:57 am

    prayer warriors, please start…

    https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=2

    no cause for alarm…it’s “low” expectancy…so far…and it’s just off the African coast, westward-heading.

    but…you know…in a week, we’ll be into September, so…you know…

    hoping..PRAYING…it’ll just fizzle out.

