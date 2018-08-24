August 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #582

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith asked Trump to stop using his music at rallies
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/steven-tyler-trump-aerosmith-music-rallies-dream/story?id=57364775
Had an underage (16) girlfriend, that he got her mother to sign over guardianship of, toured with her, lived with, got her pregnant, suspicious fire, made her have an abortion (later Tyler told her it was born alive). *warning – description of the abortion*
Or, if you prefer, her written bio with Steven Tyler and how she got there.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/the-light-of-the-world-the-steve-tyler-and-julia-holcomb-story
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shock! /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steven Tyler: Dream on.
LikeLike
The forces of darkness have come out of the shadows and have exposed themselves for all the world to see! Our Favorite President Trump has put everything on the line to MAGA and we defend him 24/7-365.25!! Rome wasn’t built in a day and Draining The Swamp will take WINS in 2018 2020 2022!!! Keep Faith Continue Living Loving Hoping Praying as the Simple Things become reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone else think Sessions is being blackmailed? It could be they got to him soon after sworn in – perhaps McCabe and henchmen discussing him as a target? Or his wife?
LikeLike