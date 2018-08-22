Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday August 22nd, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Here we go, Buckle up…
The press will be like sharks in a feeding frenzy!
Press?? What Press??? Oh yeah, that political fiction sitcom that we all used to watch.
You, know… the Whitehouse Press Corpse? That press.
TY……
Yes, he (Obama) had an attorney general that protected him.
MONTJOY
Once more I come to know of thee, King Harry,
If for thy ransom thou wilt now compound,
Before thy most assured overthrow:
For certainly thou art so near the gulf,
Thou needs must be englutted. Besides, in mercy,
The constable desires thee thou wilt mind
Thy followers of repentance; that their souls
May make a peaceful and a sweet retire
From off these fields, where, wretches, their poor bodies
Must lie and fester.
KING HENRY V
Who hath sent thee now?
MONTJOY
The Constable of France.
KING HENRY V
I pray thee, bear my former answer back:
Bid them achieve me and then sell my bones.
Good God! why should they mock poor fellows thus?
The man that once did sell the lion’s skin
While the beast lived, was killed with hunting him.
Let me speak proudly: tell the constable
We are but warriors for the working-day;
Our gayness and our gilt are all besmirch’d
With rainy marching in the painful field;
There’s not a piece of feather in our host–
Good argument, I hope, we will not fly–
And time hath worn us into slovenry:
But, by the mass, our hearts are in the trim;
And my poor soldiers tell me, yet ere night
They’ll be in fresher robes, or they will pluck
The gay new coats o’er the French soldiers’ heads
And turn them out of service. If they do this,–
As, if God please, they shall,–my ransom then
Will soon be levied. Herald, save thou thy labour;
Come thou no more for ransom, gentle herald:
They shall have none, I swear, but these my joints;
Which if they have as I will leave ’em them,
Shall yield them little, tell the constable.
This should be fun! The WHORES will be all in on trying to stop the Kavanaugh hearings. That is the reason you had what occurred yesterday. The know that their base is going to be destroyed in two weeks once he is confirmed.
They ALL realize their days are numbered! All they have left is the November Election. Each and everyday more and more data is being released that shows this Blue Wave theory is just that. Look what is happening in the State of Florida. Unheard of when you look historically at Early Voting.
Look what happened to the Rasmussen Generic Ballot when they switched from Registered Voters to Likely Voters.
Don’t allow the WHORES to get you down! WE ARE KICKING ASS!
Keep up the good work Flep!
MM reality is biting them in their a$$es each and everyday!
I so overly enthusiastic about voting, I might pull a Democrat and vote after I die.
Yeah, but you are going to have to get your dead body in line behind all those illegal aliens at the voting booth!
I enthusiastically cancelled out my rabid liberal neighbor’s vote yesterday 🙂
My son is 19 now, signed up and ready to vote. This will be his first. We make up three more for MAGA in Florida.
Buh bye Bill Nelson
Thank you Richard Baris. For the first time since 11/08/2016 my knees wobbled a bit yesterday. Woke up feeling better today and with your help feeling great again! MAGA!!!
(2) Predictable Things:
1. SD posts the Weekly press, a.k.a. WHORE briefing.
2. Fle is on-the-spot with loaded-for-bear comments.
This trend is habit forming. 👍
You know this press briefing is going to be nasty…. the press smells blood in the water.
Hopefully, Sarah keeps it short…
Prayers for Our Sarah
Oh she’ll be fine. Maybe pray for the fake news people after she opens up a can of whoopass on ’em. Or save your prayers for someone something else.
LOL! Right…
Happy 100th Press Conference Sarah!!!
❤
😀
Nice!
thx! i should start a blog for my doodles.
..shirt needs black horizontal stripes..and a stenciled #… but would look great swinging by hemp too..
I think he would look much better in an orange jumpsuit. HilLIARy would look better in an orange pantsuit.
The hostility is ugly! Disgusting people.
Haley is a smart alec, always smirking
Right?
S’not funny! 😉
She boogered up that spot.
Wow….Sarah is impressive….this has got to be the hardest job in White House. I wonder how long she can keep this up.
Her parents should be very proud of her.
Agree. And she didn’t just hold her ground. She kept advancing. The media lost another skirmish, and looked like an (almost) room full of jerks.
(I like that Gizzi guy. Very polite – “Thank you Sarah” – and almost always has some unique twist on a question or a new vocabulary word. He is mainly why I said ‘almost’).
Yeah he is kinda o k, at least for a WH reporter..
He is a lib——but I have never seen him disrespect Sarah—–and he tends not to ask “gotcha” questions.
Because of his age, he still understands respect, manners, and decorum. I think he also tries to set a decent example for the young punks around him.
I agree, about Gizzi. He’s a gentleman… so I always appreciate that, for Sarah.
And besides his sometimes entertaining word choices, he also makes me laugh at times simply because he’ll sometimes be way off in a completely unexpected direction (topic question) for Sarah.
Where are the “Pro-American” reporters? Need one for every other question!
I hear there were some in 1942-45 but other than time travel they are hard to find!
Petty and boring. Sarah made short work of ’em, again 🙂
I hope that before Sarah is done with this child-rearing business, known as the White House Briefing, she has the opportunity to stroll into the dark side and b8tch slap Acosta – or April Ryan – or both.
She has certainly earned that opportunity, and so have Acosta and Ryan.
Award Sara the Medal of Honor
They have an actual ‘flak jacket’ that’s passed from outgoing to incoming press Secretary, regardless of party. The pockets are stuffed with notes, tips, words of encouragement from their predecessors.
It’s ALWAYS been a tough job,….but somebodies gotta do it!
I do not understand why April Ryan still has her White House press credentials. She has tweeted some very acerbic nasty comments about President Trump lately and IMO deserves to be barred from the press briefings.
Sarah Sanders is terrific. Even though she treats the Press with more dignity than they deserve, she still de-fangs their obnoxious snarky questions with all the grace and strength the Nation’s Chief Executive Office deserves.
I just ask all Treepers to not give up hope, stay focused and be thankful and joyful for President Trump’s administration. God bless this wonderful site!
Out of context are we,your crystal ball getting a little foggy.
?
The media makes me sick. Refer back to Obama press conferences and look at the difference.
Spit!
I love how the press goes right to: screw Hawaii, screw Mollie.
Love the illogical inference: If the president used his own $$ to finance his own campaign – then isn’t ALL HIS MONEY CAMPAIGN.
Really getting beyond fed up with this. I’m pretty confident that all VSGPDJT’s shots at Sessions are to provide him “cover”, because we all know if DJT was that disappointed in someones performance, he would tell them YOU’RE FIRED.
And I know, TIMING IS EVERYTHING. I’m pretty good at 3D chess – even though DJT is playing 6D+ right now. There are a lot of moving pieces, and we ARE WINNING on many fronts (none of which actually get any airtime from MSM).
ANY moves against the “demon left”,. are going to be seen as RETRIBUTION anyways – so it’s REALLY TIME for the perp walks to begin. I’m getting tired of having to shove my hands in my pockets, to prevent myself from becoming an “unlicensed oral surgeon”, and doing “multiple simultaneous tooth extractions” without anesthesia.
Sadder still, I do IT for attorneys office – and most of them DON’T GET that the 2 (supposed) crimes that Cohen plead to – ARE NOT ACTUALLY CRIMES.
SICK SICK SICK TO DEATH from this B.S. already…
Rick
I’ve been making that last point on twitter today bursting balloons right and left. Not a crime!
Also the point that if POTUS gave the campaign $60 million, it would be stupid to have the campaign pay personal expenses, just give less $ to the campaign. You don’t give & take with the same hand unless you are a Leftist. Then any manner of nonsense seems like wisdom.
Campaign finance has as much to do with this as this has to do with Russia collusion. But that’s too complicated a concept for the Water Babies with their duckie pool floats…
The Democratic Party and their Propaganda Media Division don’t give a crap about Mollie. She’sinconsequential collateral damage.
Mr and Mrs Tibbetts, I hope you are getting the clear picture now and will vote wisely in the future.
I’ve come to the conclusion that Acosta and North Korea play exactly the same role in life.
China tells the Nork regime if they want to remain in business, they will be as big a pain in the side of the US as they are told to be.
Jeff Zucker tells Acosta if he wants to keep that fat paycheck he will be as big a pain to the administration as he is told to be.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I saw John Roberts in this press conference allude to the notion that since Trump paid for so much of his own campaign expenses that any payments he made must therefore be connected with the campaign. Doesn’t make sense to me, but I’m trying to understand the other side’s view.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are thinking too much. The other side does not care about the logic at all. They just need to put a few words together in a paragraph like ‘campaign’, ‘payment’, ‘Stormy’, shake a few times and out comes a ‘Crime’ and then ‘Impeach’.
Bingo. It’s all about riling up the lo-fo lib base.
Think of it as a cocktal
That comment cannot be made to make sense. Think analogy. Trump gave so much money to the campaign and then bought furniture for his house with his own money…that’s like spending campaign funds on his personal furniture.
The statement is the drivel that emerges when logic is gone & all that remains is Trump derangement and fear of the future in a world where there is no deep state moolah to share.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, THIS. THIS. THIS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You wrote: I’m genuinely trying to understand why some people think Trump committed a crime by paying Stormy Daniels…..
Actually, in these deranged people’s minds, the “crime” that President Trump committed was stopping HilLIARy from stealing a bought and paid for election. They had already distributed the “HilLIARy State Wins list” to the media which is why they delayed calling those critical states for Trump.
Like petulant children, they continue to stomp their feet and shout insults to the WINNER of the game they thought was totally rigged for HilLIARy.
I have every confidence that when the time is right, on his own terms, President Trump is going to destroy every one of them! We are impatient at the lack of speed but remember, IKE caught hell for not invading W Europe for several years. Ike knew that he had to prepare the battlefield first by attrition of the enemy. It took 3 years before the Normandy invasion but when it happened, it was successful because the Nazis had been diminished over time.
President Trump IS the BOSS and he will prevail. I trust him. God is guiding him just like God guided George Washington who faced similar challenges in his day. God Bless President Trump!
This!
They’re stuck in the public funds rut. Irrelevant.
It’s so annoying how they all ask the same questions about the same audio tape or tweet.
“Cause the same script comes down from so few through their corporate legal eagles in an attempt to avoid any queries about real news, The same goes for what you’ll see or hear them report later. Tight ship run by up tight propagandists.
I hope we all remember “sticks and stones.” Sarah sure does and since she is intelligent and can think she can run circles around the thick-brained ones. I pity them for their stupidity and single-mindedness (if one can even call it that — probably more like programmed-mindedness). They have been raised and trained not to be able to think or feel — imagine how painful and depressing this is when they are alone (especially at night) with their souls.
Sarah is the fortunate one — and she has a great father.Mike and mother Janet.
If Trump mentioned a possible pardon for the invader that killed Mollie, the dems would be backing it 100%….
I love Sarah but she needs a wardrobe consultant! “What Not to Wear” would get her spruced up and look the part. I know, let Sarah be Sarah, but come on girl! You are powerful! Look the part!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s not purple, it’s not tight, it’s not short. Her dress if fine.
Sarah dresses very respectably and conservatively as someone in her position should. She’s not a bony runway model. She’s a mother of three children.
Anything else you can nitpick about her, Amy 2?
Did you miss the “I love Sarah” part? Nothing wrong with wanting someone to look their best, but feel free to nitpick the post. Lots of people are crabby today.
I just think she receives enough (actually way too much) criticism from the loony liberals and she doesn’t need it from our side. You expressed your opinion and so did I.
Yes, and I expressed mine nicely, and the reasons why. I didn’t exactly email her about it.
She had no makeup on today—-and a black dress too. Usually she looks perkier.
There wouldn’t be ENOUGH makeup for me to look perky in front of those jackals!
She looks and dresses powerful enough to have tea with the Queen of England and attend numerous government functions with President Trump. I wouldn’t worry about what she wears, just let Sarah be Sarah.
That comes with the powerful job. I would just like to see her look like the professional that she is. Just an opinion. I claim entitlement!
Doesn’t it say something in the Bible about not drawing attention to ones self by clothes or jewelry!
“In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with BROIDED hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array.” ( 1 Timothy 1:1 Ephesians 2:9 )
It also says, “women should be keepers at home” so if you want to make a biblical defense of my comment, you have to take ALL the verses, or none.
Now before you kitties start sharpening your claws some more, 1. I never said Sarah should stay home 2. I stated an opinion about her having her wardrobe bumped up by a professional. “Clothes make the man,” they also make the woman, especially in the workplace. I stand by the comment AND how it was worded.
Excuse me now. I have to go strangle her cat so you actually WILL have something to defend. Sheesh!
What she wears? Seriously? The way she dispatches these Deep State gatekeepers, day in and day out, I wouldn’t care if she wore greasy coveralls. That says working Mom, a trigger item for the Water Babies.
She does a great job. I would just like to see her look the best she could.
I will admit I’m not a fan of ruffles at the shoulder but she looks very professional nonetheless. Her hair and makeup are excellent, the dress is a nice dark color and very demure. She’s fine.
Been a busy day for me so I haven’t spent a lot of time here but hoo boy it’s been a crazy 24 hours huh??? Press and left just in a feeding frenzy and don’t even DARE to look at Drudge today. You’d think it was ALL OVER!!! Oy! Anyway, all I managed the past 24 hours was a short dose of Levin and a short dose of Rush and a bit larger dose of the rally and I feel GREAT!
Now that all said, how’s everyone else feeling? Are you ticked off now or what? This is such an obvious attack on everyone and anyone even closely connected to Trump in order to do everything to take him down, but more importantly, make his base feel deflated, flip the congress and just make everything he tries to do miserable.
But look at him. He’s not deflated. He’s not giving up. Heck, he’s laughing it up as seen in literally one of his most hilarious tweets of his presidency. Based. Boss. Savage as the kids say.
This is why I love Donald J. Trump. Honestly, he is my hero and, next to my dad, I admire him more than any other person I’ve known. I wish I could personally thank him, Melania and the rest of his family and close supporters who have given up so much for US. That’s what I answer people when they ask me how I can support President Trump. I tell them – I don’t support HIM – HE supports me!
like
Yep. Word. 😘
Yeah, Trump Babe. Great post.
One of his rallies makes my day, several days, week regardless of how the LSM rants their propaganda. The gentleman has a knack…a veritable “way about him” with all due respect to Billy Joel.
He’s got a way about him
I don’t know what it is
But I know that we can’t live without him
He’s got a way of pleasin’
I don’t know what it is
But there doesn’t have to be a reason
Anyway
Hhe’s got a smile that heals us
I don’t know why it is
But I have to laugh when he reveals us
He’s got a way of talkin’
I don’t know what it is
But it lifts us up when we are walkin’
Anywhere….
You get what I’m singing about?
https://www.google.com/search?q=She+has+a+way+about+her+lyrics&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1
” I don’t support HIM – HE supports me!”
That is awesome. I hope that you don’t have that trademarked, because I am going to start using it!!! Thanks.
Spot on, Trump Babe! 👍
Loved that post Trump Babe. He is my hero too.
Jennifer Rubin, pick up the white courtesy phone, Sarah called to tell you to shut the hell up: she is doing her job just like every other day. ( Rubin tweeted today that Sanders would never do another press conference because Cohen. Eyeroll)
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hmmm. A little Robert Crumb / Zap Comix flashback to an historical year.
Sarah very deftly kneecapped a few of the cabal who tried the old “ask the same question a different way” tactic. She was taking no prisoners today. And did not get rattled by it; she looked more the somewhat tired mom repeating answers to her pestering children for the umpteenth time.
GBSHS!
Kindergarten teachers get more rewarding feedback in one hour than Sarah will get in four years. Heaven help her if she decides to stay in the same position for another four. She’s very good, but there’s a limit to being exposed to the dumbest crew in town.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First I got a summer flu and it was BAAAD.
Then I got pneumonia as a additional parting gift from the flu.
Now that I am starting to feel better I have been spending (wasting) less time on the interweb and engaged in more productive activities and golly gee my mental state has improved!
I do however enjoy watching Sarah female-canine slapping the presstitutes though. Is that wrong?
No. It’s called therapy.
The leaps in logic that the WH press to reach their narratives is mind boggling.
I regret that I have but one “like” to give to TWS!
LOL!
No logic, just twist & spin to force fit it into their narrative.
It’s logic Jim, but not as we know it.
I haven’t been watching this circus show for months. Can’t stand these clowns. I don’t know how Mrs. Sanders endures it every day while being insulted by the unfunny comedians, kicked out of diners by the intolerant leftists and denigrated by the so-called Principled Conservatives.
I have nothing but the deepest respect and admiration for this lady. God bless her and her family.
I watched the whole thing, which is surprising since I have not watched them in a very long time. What struck me is how so many of the questions are asking Sarah about how the POTUS feels or thinks…questions which are meaningless and she certainly doesn’t know or should know…how does one know how the President feels? I mean the questions are so simple and meaningless…anyway, that is probably why I was able to watch the whole thing as nothing really went on except Sarah doing her usual excellent job. And, btw, I think she looks good in black.
Excellent observation. The presstitutes’ vapid questions glaringly illustrate the dumbed-down, low-bar, limited intellect they and most of their readers must have. We are witnessing the fruits of American education, both primary and college level.
A recent article in American Thinker briefly but succinctly addresses the crisis in our education system caused by the Left’s near-complete domination of academia. The author ranks the education problem as #2 out of 10. That’s pretty serious.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/08/a_perfect_storm_threatens_americas_survival.html
A 1992 article The Decline of American Journalism in National Review (June, 1993) was classic and if it was updated to include the crap that has happened since then, it would be half again or possibly twice as long. Education has played a significant role in producing the low-IQ snark weasels sitting in the WH Press Conference Room.
That’s a good article. What I was thinking, is that most of these questions are feminine in nature (and I am a woman so I can’t be called a sexist,I don’t think. They are all very touchy/feely in nature. They don’t ask for facts, they ask for opinions, the opinions of the Press Secretary? Very strange, imo. I guess i doesn’t matter what the facts are anymore, since what the press writes has no relationship to that. You would think the male reporters would be embarrassed, but since Obama, being a female in men’s clothing is normal.
Trump scythes blades of grass.
Liberals hate Americans, especially American children. Look at how they sat on their hands with that Florida high school shooter. The FBI had him dead to rites and let him do it anyway. All for political expediency. And what DID happen at the Las Vegas country music concert?
How does Sarah do it? She never allows the enemy to own the dialogue. Do not keep feeding negativity. Better, do not reply to negativity. Starve it.
Unfortunately, it’s Sarah’s job duty to answer even the most ridiculous, repetitive questions from the peanut gallery. But, she has developed the skill to deftly deflect leading questions and baseless accusations.
I don’t understand the confusion of a former government employee losing their security clearances when they are no longer employed. Why should security clearances be necessary?
Maybe Sarah should fling that question back to the stupid reporters.
The jackals smell Trumpian blood and their hearts are racing with great hope and vengeance. With a Justice System blinded in one eye only, they have good reason to be hopeful. Their good eye is focused entirely on Trump and his associates while the other blind eye sees nothing. But it’s not totally one sided as Trump has recused Jeff Sessions and the invisible Huber on his side.
Here are a few of the People and “nothing burger” issues that the MSM find excruciatingly boring and cause them to nod off to sleep:
—The DNC/Hillary funded, foreign composed, Fake Dossier that was undeniably intended to damage POTUS before and after the election.
—The following “personnel matters” that are being dealt with by HR:
–The indictment of James Wolfe “for one petty incidence” of lying to the FBI but no charges for allegedly leaking classified info to damage POTUS before and after the election.
–Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr’s and Nellie Ohr’s alleged close relationship with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele etc. to damage POTUS before and after the election.
–Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and other’s alleged actions as high level FBI and DOJ officials that were intended to damage POTUS before and after the election.
–Sen Feinstein’s Chinese spygate
Perhaps the non Trump stories that make the MSM most sleepy are reports of Americans murdered by illegal aliens.
I used to avidly watch these press conferences and try to get my very pro-Trump family to watch,. But with the stupidity of everyone in the room except wonderful Sarah Sanders I started to hesitate watching and now usually skip them altogether. I wonder if others have quit paying attention too.
Thomas Wicker laid out the FEC violations 1 by 1 Cohen plead guilty to. Suggest you read it on twitter. The whole thing is a nothingburger, except for liberal sound bites that make our VSGPDJT look bad to liberals and the usual liberal trolls on TV. If you’re worried look no further than the next MAGA event as it gets sorted out by the slow walkers…especially those on Fox…
Patience of a saint. 🙂 Sarah is awesome. After the 3rd mention of Cohen’s name I would have walked out. haha
if those reporters in name only truly want exposure for we the taxpayers then what about the names of ALL members of congress who used any of the congressional slush fund provided via taxpayers which is a violation since taxpayers never agreed to this and please show me the law for this that also hides their names. Since they cannot provide a list then immediately eliminate slush fund now and forever use their dime
