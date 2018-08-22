Mollie Tibbetts Killer Used Stolen and Fake Identification To Remain Illegally in the U.S….

Cristhian Rivera is the illegal alien who killed 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa.  Today it is revealed that Rivera used fraudulent and stolen identification to apply for work, a VERY common way for illegal aliens to gain employment in the U.S.

The farm where he worked ran the social security number through the authentication process, after completing the I-9 form; however, they did not use E-Verify which is connected to the Department of Homeland Security.

IOWA – […] Cristhian Bahena Rivera,  the 24-year-old immigrant accused of abducting and killing Tibbetts, allegedly used a different name and provided false identification when he applied for employment at the farm just outside of Brooklyn, his employer said Wednesday.

Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms in rural Poweshiek County for four years, Lang said. Yarrabee Farms is owned by multiple generations of the Lang family, including Craig Lang, former Farm Bureau President and prominent Iowa Republican.

[…] Dane Lang is Craig’s son. He said Rivera provided a state-issued government ID and social security number when applying for employment. The information is required to file a Form I-9, which verifies the identity and employment eligibility of a person in the U.S.

As a voluntary second verification step, the business put Rivera’s information through the Social Security Administration’s number verification service, but Dane Lang said he and others assumed it was E-Verify.gov.

E-verify.gov allows employers to check if the information on a Form I-9 matches Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security records.

Employment verification officials consider E-Verify a more robust backgrounding system, because it includes immigration status and eligibility to work in the United States. A check of only a social security number verifies that the number, name and birth date an employee provided match information that exists in the federal Social Security database.

Dane Lang said Rivera provided a different name when he applied for employment, but he would not share it on Wednesday, citing the investigation. (read more)

At its core, this is the reason why Wall Street, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and GOPe republicans are against border security and mandatory e-verify.  BIG-AG and Big Business support the status quo so they can retain/exploit unlawful low-wage illegal aliens within their business enterprise.

There are untold numbers, likely hundreds-of-thousands, possibly millions, of illegal aliens within the agriculture and farm industry.

92 Responses to Mollie Tibbetts Killer Used Stolen and Fake Identification To Remain Illegally in the U.S….

  1. DanO64 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Thanks SD.

  2. dbethd says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    The excuse farmers used around here is that the only people willing to work those dirty jobs are the illegals.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Then the farmers need to go to jail……

      There are many homeless vets that would work the farms..

      Hell, the farmers give them shelter to live in food…….

      If the hire illegals…..they too are violating the law

      It’s all about money….

      • Elric VIII says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        I installed a satellite system – with all the Hispanic channels – at what amounted to a barracks for illegals at a farm in Ohio. They were coming in pushing shopping carts from Wal-Mart with brand new TVs in them. “I go home to Mexico manana!”

        • jeans2nd says:
          August 22, 2018 at 9:17 pm

          Amen, Elric. We are infested in here in Ohio. The faster ICE rounds them up, the faster more stream in.
          We know where they are, and who are their employers. Chicken farms.
          No words needed. Cold Anger

    • CopperTop says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      Translation “The only ones willing to work for $3 an hour”. It’s a fallacy we don’t have enough workers.

      Farmers can pay hire wages or automate. Both hurt the farming bottom line but both can be ‘weathered’ by a farmer willing to take other measures to preserve profits.

      • DeWalt says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        They make alot more than $3.00 an hr.. My son has worked many seasons right next to the migrants making same rate of pay. Many migrants drive 50,000 dollar trucks.
        Where migrants rip us of is getting welfare and sending cash home.

      • TarsTarkas says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:37 pm

        I think in many cases it may be a case of economic survival. You may want to do the right thing, but if the choice is run with the herd or go bankrupt, survival generally trumps morals. Once you see more enforcement I expect to see more corner cutters come clean or go out of business.

    • More Covfefe Please says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      That is not true. I lot of people are willing to do those dirty jobs but not at the cheap wages GOP Chamber of Commerce types want to pay. This costs American citizens jobs and drives down the wages for everyone else.

      Liked by 3 people

    • oncefiredbrass says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Common excuse used everywhere
      ….they never mention that they really don’t want to pay prevailing wages or buy that expensive piece of equipment that would replace the pickers

      • TatonkaWoman says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:06 pm

        Yes. It is not that Americans won’t do that work. It is that Americans can’t work for those wages

        Liked by 2 people

        • sickconservative says:
          August 22, 2018 at 9:33 pm

          You hit the it here, to many businesses that rely on the low wage labor aren’t willing to invest in equipment when low wage workers are available.
          I can see at times a migrant workforce during certain times but really not the answer long term.

    • James F says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      We are within a decade or two of replacing most agricultural workers with robots.

      Like

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      You know, I live in an area that used to be very agricultural. When I was a kid, EVERYONE worked in the fields in the spring and summer and fall. We all did it, starting at 8-10 years of age. Picked strawberries, raspberries, cucumbers, you name it. The money was used to help buy clothes and supplies for the coming school year.

      With all that labor, the local farmers didn’t need to rely much on migrant labor.

      I learned early that I didn’t like manual labor and that I aspired to better pay and conditions. Valuable lesson.

      Fainting from horror at the idea of putting the kids to work is one of our problems. Our precious snowflakes are so extravagantly coddled and every hour has to be devoted to some kind of activity that will look good on a college application.

      • Gil says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        Whats wrong with the kids mowing the lawn or washing the car? Its called learning a work ethic and maybe earning some cash.

        Liked by 3 people

      • Plain Jane says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:36 pm

        My boys worked manual labor on a nearby golf course. One of my boys was able to get two weeks off from the golf course to detassle corn so he could pick up several hundred dollars more for those two weeks than he could make at the golf course. Our daughter, after dropping her first semester’s tuition check at the bursars office phoned us to tell us how it felt knowing how many restaurant pots she had to wash in order to pay that tuition.

        All three kids made enough money to pay their books and tuition for four years and masters at our state university. We paid for housing and gave them all a beater car.

        Like

    • starfcker says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Elizebeth Warren is never going to be Presdident. https://youtu.be/hJ0ORLU_Q3E

      Like

    • Bob says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      That’s a media contrived excuse….more Left B/S….quit giving them the air time they want with this crap

      Like

    • Sherri Young says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      Bringing back the bracero program about now would be an improvement. The main hangup would be processing the paperwork in an expedited manner.

      Like

  3. Nom de Blog says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Elizabeth Warren:
    “I’m so sorry for the family and I know this is hard not only for the people in her community, the people throughout Iowa. But one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are. Last month I went down to the border and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers. I met with their mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were and hadn’t had a chance to talk with their children. There was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children. I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat and I don’t think mamas and babies are the place we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from a baby does not make this country safer.”

    Liked by 2 people

    • Nom de Blog says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      IOW, parents whose daughter was murdered should care about parents temporarily separated from children while breaking the law.

      Warren is a disgrace.

      Liked by 12 people

      August 22, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      Now how can you comment on such stupidity…….
      Spit

      Liked by 7 people

    • peace says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Does Warren know what abortion does? Apparently not because it permanently separates mother and baby.

      Liked by 5 people

      August 22, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      What a horrible and insensitive woman, guess according to Warren its blame the victim Mollie Tibbitts not the poor illegal alien with fraudulent ID gaming the system.
      Hope warren just torpedoed who career as did Cuomo.

      Liked by 2 people

      August 22, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      This gnashing of teeth about illegal children and mothers being temporarily separated just galls me. This from the party that promotes and applauds abortion. What the hell do they care about children? Only illegal children. They prefer fewer American children. Spare me the disgusting hypocrisy.

      Liked by 4 people

        August 22, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        Just want their votes because Dems know the majority of US Citizens are not fooled anymore…Dems can’t win on their own anymore, they need the mass block of illegals to vote for them like they once relied on the Black vote.

        Liked by 1 person

        August 22, 2018 at 9:36 pm

        It is one of their talking points. They whip out their song sheets and sing it out whenever the opportunity presents itself.

        Like

      August 22, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      No Liz, one of the things we have to remember is that you have blood on your hands.

      BTW, this illegal alien has a child. Dear me. And now he is locked up SEPARATED from his child!!!! I weep. (Well, I do, but not for him.)

      Liked by 3 people

    • RyderLee says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      Warren = Thoughtless and Despicable .
      Really wonder if her tune would change if this
      had happened to one of her 2 children ?
      I doubt it . She is beyond help .
      As a mother myself , I find it hard to believe she even has
      these thoughts , much less says them Out Loud for All the
      World to Hear . Sickening .

      Liked by 1 person

      August 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      Warren: “I met with their mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were and hadn’t had a chance to talk with their children.”

      Those mothers (and all non-US-citizens) need to stay away from our border.

      Problem solved.
      Simple.

      Liked by 1 person

    • starfcker says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      I put the video up above in the wrong place. Here’s it again. Elizabeth Warren doing what she does best, being stupid. https://youtu.be/hJ0ORLU_Q3E

      Like

  4. Maquis says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Monster.

    All that oppose E-Verify are complit in every foul deed of this and countless other sub-humans infesting our land.

    😡

    Liked by 3 people

  5. dave says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    The only ones willing to work for $5/hr. are illegals.
    Personally, I’m willing to pay higher prices for my food if it keeps @$$wipes like this out of the country.

    Liked by 7 people

    • talker2u says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      The Leftists don’t see a “baby.”

      They imagine a “mass of cells.”

      Liked by 1 person

    • Mandy says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      speaking of ‘@$$wipes,’ that’s exactly why Romaine lettuces were making people sick. Choose lettuces that have a … shall we say … less ‘convenient’ shape. Even better: GROW YOUR OWN.

      Like

    • PaulM says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      It’s not just a matter of wages. A lot of them get paid prevailing wages but if you’re running a hazardous operation with unguarded equipment or chemicals with no protective gear, you don’t have to worry about the illegals suing, you just give the spouse an envelope with a few hundred dollar bills, she takes the carcass back to Mexico and you hire another.
      You also don’t have to worry about illegals reporting it if you dump hazmat in a stream to avoid disposal fees, they don’t care.

      Liked by 1 person

      • CopperTop says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:26 pm

        That’s how the farmer who chooses to operate sees it …but if he’s paying a prevailing wage and it’s still not going to a US worker than the prevailing wage is below the standard of labor which is still a farmer unwilling to do what is necessary to preserve profits in other ways. Any farmer ‘killed’ by regulations is either voting in the wrong people who make those regs OR hasn’t sense to mitigate that aspect of his profession (diversify to cover it, license deals, corn mazes etc)

        Like

    • talker2u says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Me too, Dave.

      In addition to pushing “pre-registered Democrats” out of the country, perhaps more expensive food prices will steadily squeeze cheap, fast, unhealthy “junk food” out of the American diet.

      Perhaps the “family dinner at 6” will make a resurgent return.

      Maybe heart disease will decline.

      Maybe the next generation of Americans will live longer, healthier lives too.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Gil says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      We get rid of the multinationals controlling the agriculture industry I wonder if the concern for higher prices wont be necessary.

      Like

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      The homeless vets are living on the streets begging for food

      These farmers have set up air conditioned shelters for the illegals with TV, internet, and provide food so they can eat and go back to the fields.

      I have seen these shelters in Southern CA. Vets woul work for $5 an hour.

      Hell, they and many other Americans would work just for a place to sleep and to get away from the malcontents

      Nope ….low wages is not an excuse. Many farmers are making boat loads of money on their crops.

      Sundance has written about the COC racket on our agriculture.

      Why do you think they are against the Wall?

      Nope not buyin it

      More of our young people are going to die….Why?

      Because farmers can’t or won’t pay the wages

      Tell that to this girls parents…

      Liked by 1 person

    • GB Bari says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      If I recall correctly, Sundance wrote awhile back in one (cannot recall which) of his primers on changing the economy from Wall St to Main St, that if we can eventually get the Multinational Globalists (Big AG) out of the food distribution business, and allowed true market control of prices, then prices would actually go down. I’m thinking if that happens, we ought to be able to afford higher wages for farm workers.

      Like

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    What pisses me off the most is the left sweeping this under the rug like it’s no big deal.
    Then there are the ones who are trying to say it’s Trump fault because the murderer’s employer was Republican.
    Do believe that someone stole any bit of brains that most of the liberals have had.
    Stats are showing that around 15- 20% of America’s murders are committed by Illegals…Yet they supposedly aren’t even 10% of the American population.

    Liked by 5 people

  7. fleporeblog says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    So grateful that our President put this out a few hours ago! The MSM is going to do everything humanly possible to kill this story as quickly as they can.

    Immigration will be the number 1 driving force for Republicans come November. I am so happy to see Republican Candidates running for the Senate in states our President won jumping on this important story for their voters in their state.

    Liked by 9 people

  8. littleflower481 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    I hope ICE raids the place.

    Liked by 9 people

  9. Curt says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    People who support and encourage ILLEGAL immigration are fools or worse…………

    Liked by 7 people

  10. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    yup, they not only work with stolen IDs, they VOTE!

    Liked by 8 people

  11. maxwell102 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    And when we find out the name he used when he got the job was Hiro Yamaguchi……

    Liked by 4 people

  12. PaulM says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    The biggest employer near my home is a dairy that employs illegals almost exclusively. They know that they’re illegal and it’s standard practice in the industry. They cycle in and out between here and Mexico without any problems. They rent housing from local property owners no questions asked as long as you pay the rent (cash). The dairy manager was our state assemblyman (R). It’s not just the businesses, the politicians and newspapers are aware of it and won’t tolerate anyone making any waves. They get EBT, health care, schooling and more and we (the property owners) pay the bills. The employers that say they didn’t know are lying.

    Liked by 3 people

  13. Suite. D says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    In the 1950’s I picked fruit in the Santa Clara valley in my teens, working for school clothes. Worked with itinerant Mexicans. Found a better summer job at higher pay so I moved on. Well, gee, then I graduated from college, married, raised four kids, ran my own business, just like the Jefferson’s, movin’ on up! Retired now and loving Treepers! And Trumpers! So, need your fruit picked or your farm worked? Competitive pay would help. It’s an entry level job not a career. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      Exactly. I did the same thing in the 70s. So did everyone I know. It taught me early on there had to be something better, and I better learn how to do it, so I could earn more money in better working conditions.

      Liked by 1 person

      • MM says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        When I would be pressed for orders and running behind I had every 70-80 year old in town coming out to the farm to help me out…. LOL……
        I always did a lot of fundraisers and charity work for churches, Veterans groups etc.
        so when I’d get in a bind people would just start showing up to help me out…..
        Illegals were not hired at my place…..

        Like

  14. Curry Worsham says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Many farm employers play dumb.
    They’ve got plausible deniability.
    I don’t believe for a second that they don’t understand e-verify.
    They just keep the illegal employed until the government finally contacts them and says that’s not a valid social security number.
    Then the illegal just disappears and shows up at another farm with another social social security number and the process starts all over again. And the employer didn’t know nuffin.

    Liked by 6 people

    • MM says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      As a farmer I can assure they know when they are hiring Illegals……..

      Liked by 10 people

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      Every job I have had in the last 30 years or so I have had to provide a photo ID with matching SS card. This was scanned/photocopied & kept in my Employee File.
      From what I have seen so far this procedure doesn’t seem to have been followed by the employer. Guess the employer could have accepted bad ID and will provide that proof later..However it seems to be a habit of many employers who hire illegals not to have decent employee records & to usually pay in cash & under the table…Hey I don’t care if the employer is a Conservative or Liberal, America needs to start punishing employers who hire and abuse Illegals.

      Liked by 2 people

  15. Gil says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Sundance, its no possibility its in the millions its a fact. My grandmother was a farmworker in California in the 40s and 50s. Many many people were white, did the work alongside nonwhites. You cant go to a large farm here and expect to speak English. Even small farms most times.
    The San Diego Safari Park just built a new area. While I was there I watched the workers with my son. Not a single one, including the supervisors, spoke English. And they took time to leer at me a bit.
    There are good people who are not legal but at this point, the threat and PROVEN violence, along with a willingness by legislators to traitorously embrace the plight of the illegal instead of the citizen, is too great to give them a pass. No amnesty, no daca, No preferential status.

    Liked by 6 people

  16. Elric VIII says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    It happened to me. I had to go to the DMV and prove who I was. Birth certificate, DD-214, bills, the works. I had the same driver license for 30 years, but an illegal made up a social security number that just happened to be mine.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Publius2016 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Mollie’s murderer was in custody already…Deep State ran Cohen out early to flood the REAL NEWS with fake news…look at timeline…

    Liked by 2 people

    • MM says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Of Course they did,,,
      I felt that was one of the reasons Cohen Plea came out yesterday..
      Take focus off of Mollie’s murderer being an Illegal!

      Like

  19. JoD says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    MollIe Tibbetts…. “just some girl from Iowa that Fox keeps talking about.”
    MSNBC…DISGUSTING.

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Patriot1783 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Wow, in car and CSN&Y “Ohio” just came on
    I know it’s not Iowa but with the lyrics, kinda chilling considering the circumstances:
    “Don’t forget Ohio” ….”What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground.”

    Heartbreaking.

    Like

  21. IMO says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    President Trump is right when he said They don’t send us their best. No doubt they empty out their nation’s jails, prisons, and mental ward patients and send them to our country just like castro did in cuba thanks to that idiot jimmy peanut man carter.

    Liked by 1 person

  22. Curry Worsham says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Then there’s the story of these egg farms in the heartland of America that accept trafficked children from Central America to work on their farms.
    It’s really a form of indentured servitude.
    Children literally working like slaves doing very nasty work in order to pay off the trafficker.
    This doc is an indictment of the Obama administration and in particular HHS and the government-funded agencies that were supposed to take care of unaccompanied minors.
    Mollie’s killer has been here since his teens.

    Like

  23. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    So this “poor undocumented immigrant” (SPIT!!) uses a false name to obtain State ID and a Social Security Number.
    How??
    There seems to more at play here than simple profit margins and inept bureaucrats.
    Somehow these SSNs are being issued without very much, if any, cross referencing. So they come out as “real” numbers so things must be in order, right? (very suspicious eyes)

    Perhaps 20 years or so ago it was about folks trying to make a new and better life. But with the numbers involved today, there is more to it than that. My personal opinion is that there is a concerted effort to import a large enough population of individuals that will not “rock the boat” by demanding fair wages, proper living conditions, and do what they are told without asking “silly” questions. But most importantly, vote for the appropriate approved Socialist candidate being put forth. They may have a (D) or an (R) behind the name, but the true “party affiliation” is Socialist.

    So a few truly innocent people become just another crime statistic along the way. You got to break a few eggs to make an omelet you know… (SPIT,SPIT!!)

    Just how many more people must die before this plot is fully exposed and those coordinating/facilitating it are identified and provided with the most legal hanging available?

    Like

  24. Julia Adams says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    The facts talked about in this post surrounding Rivera only reflect half the story, right? He worked there for four years, receiving a paycheck over 48 months. How did he cash it? At a local bank perhaps? How did that institution miss verifying his identity as required under the Patriot Act? The farm was required to produce a W-2. Did he also file his IRS tax returns under a false identity?

    Liked by 1 person

  25. ATheoK says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    ” likely hundreds-of-thousands, possibly millions, of illegal aliens within the agriculture and farm industry”

    And Walmarts, restaurant kitchen clean up staff, construction sites, assembly line plants, nurseries and their landscaping crews, etc. etc.

    Millions is the right answer, millions of illegal immigrants.

    Like

  26. bob says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    first, blow this piece of shit’s brains out
    second, round up every illegal alien in the country that you can find and ship their asses back to where they came from.

    Like

  27. Publius2016 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    30 to 40 million illegal plus illegals is $2 Trillion a year!!! Real Estate values would drop 30% overnight! know thy enemy!!!

    Like

