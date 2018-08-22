August 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #580

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

127 Responses to August 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #580

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

  5. sunnydaze says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This guy’s a peach. And a Really. Good. off the cuff speaker, IMO.

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Great rally tonight! Here’s a fun get out and vote song from some young deplorable gals from Texas 🙂

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:27 am

  13. sunnydaze says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Prager U. and Jordan Peterson are Red Pilling a lot of young people. This has a lot of similar points to the original Brandon Straka #WalkAway vid. DUH! Cuz all the things mentioned So.Obvious. about the Left.

    Only thing I disagree with here is: I’d substitute “The Democrats” everywhere Rubin uses “Progressive”. They’re one and the same, IMO.

  14. Lumina says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Did any of the crafters or seamstresses in the Treehouse receive an email from today from the CEO of JoAnns, formerly known as JoAnns Fabrics? It is a call to action against tariffs. It is being called the “Made In America Tax.” Can you believe that?
    “Every day, we are inspired by the creativity and ingenuity of you, our customers.

    Whether the things you make are created to enjoy a hobby, sold to sustain a passion, or given to support a charitable cause, the items you create are an important part of America’s culture.

    I’m writing to you today to let you know that your ability to continue creating at an affordable cost is in jeopardy. Proposed tariffs on many of the items we sell will inadvertently place a tax on the “Made in America” products you make, which will hurt millions of individual crafters along with charitable organizations and small businesses.

    Together, we can make a difference by encouraging Washington, D.C., to stop these tariffs before they take effect. Today, we, as a company, joined a campaign to support makers across America in speaking out. I hope you will also support this cause by: (Links to website & petition)

    Thank you for joining us in taking a stand for makers in America. Your support will undoubtedly strengthen our effort.

    Sincere Regards,
    Jill Soltau
    President & CEO, JOANN Stores “

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:42 am

      So wait. Is this woman pretending that the tariffs are on American-made products in this email?

      Cuz that’s the way a lot of low info people will read this. Pretty “crafty” on Jill Soltau’s part.

    • JohnMcStain says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:44 am

      So basically American crafters can’t craft with junk made from China. Corporate weaseling at its best.

    • SouthernTrumpette says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Darn! I have a coupon in my wallet which I was planning to spend on Halloween pumpkins
      at Jo-Ann’s later this week.

      • sunnydaze says:
        August 22, 2018 at 12:51 am

        Good thing you got a Heads Up before you went!

        Hobby Lobby and Michaels have coupons every week. They should have fake pumpkins too, right? (I’m assuming they’re fake). Maybe the kind you wanted?

        Good Luck!

    • BAM says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:49 am

      That’s because Joann sells an awful lot of fabric made in China!! And the quality is mediocre at best. Which is why I go looking at the thrift stores, looking at linens, and all sorts of garments to re use or re-purpose. Looking for fabric that doesn’t wash away or a garment that becomes mis-shapen with in 6 mos.

      • Lumina says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:00 am

        Cheesecloth quality at highly inflated prices. even with the discounts they are still making a big profit…I just picked up some calico at the thrift store today…

      • andyocoregon says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:25 am

        It would be a crying shame if people crafted handmade Christmas gifts of articles of clothing using cheap Chinese fabrics and threads only to have them fall apart before Easter. So much for Made in America.

    • Apple Valley Club says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I haven’t gotten that letter yet, but I had an occasion to go to JoAnn Fabrics last week. Just about every bolt of fabric is marked ‘Made in China’. That explains the letter.

    • Chickficshun says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:51 am

      No more Joann’s for me.

    • Truthfilter says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:55 am

      Yes we may very well see an increase in the price of literal crap made in China and sold at chain stores like Joann’s, Michael’s, Hobby Lobby, etc. Plastic beads, printed cotton fabrics, off brand art supplies, plastic and cheaply made holiday ornaments, decor, artificial greenery and faux silk flowers, etc.

      I’m an artsy fartsy creative person who shops at the above stores. The price increase won’t last and even if it does, it’s a price I’m willing to pay to MAGA. Joann is only worried about her own bottom line.

      • Gil says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:05 am

        I made a fairy garden with a lot of things from salvation army. You can also go on ebay and get a lot of crafty things at walmart. Joanns never has what i want and its very pricey.

      • sunnydaze says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:10 am

        …” The price increase won’t last and even if it does, it’s a price I’m willing to pay to MAGA. Joann is only worried about her own bottom line “…….

        Sheesh, ain’t THAT the truth!

        I also think (and hope) that a side benefit MIGHT be that American made products, even if a bit more expensive, will be better quality.

        Soooo sick of “cheap” CRAP.

    • bessie2003 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Saw that this morning; her main complaint is because of the majority of fabric now being made in China and my thoughts, before turning to another TV station was ‘good, now maybe the fabric mills in the southern States will be able to re-open like the steel mills.

      After the closing a few years ago of Hancock Fabrics the only two chain stores left are JoAnn’s and Hobby Lobby. The super Walmart’s and a few independent fabric stores still have locations in most states, but the norm is starting to be purchasing fabrics from online vendors. It would be very nice to see a revival of fabrics made in the USA, along with a lot of other things,

      like learning the other day that there are no manufacturers in the US that makes aspirin. It all comes from China, so there are a lot of other industries that may start to reappear once the steel and aluminum, and coal and refining industries get operating, maybe we will see that cascade effect.

      • Lumina says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:13 am

        In my letter to JoAnns I suggested investing in “Made In America” fabric mills. I also suggested cutting top management pay and bonuses. Their prices are already highly inflated, even with the coupons or clearance sales at 70% off.

      • piper567 says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:28 am

        bessie…I’m with you…waiting for the US textile industry to revive…
        it’d be swell if we started making shoes again, too…
        I really am tired of my shoes “breaking” and wearing out so quickly.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:19 am

      another reason to shop Hobby Lobby.
      Hard to find quality fabric and none of them really carry nice quality fabric anyway

      • sunnydaze says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:32 am

        Hopefully, we can get back to “Made in USA” better quality stuff.

        This crap we’ve been forced to buy for the past couple decades ain’t cheap, when you consider how often it needs to be replaced cuz it’s just plain junk that wears out.

        Absolutely sick of this farce.

    • Plain Jane says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:28 am

      I’ve been sewing and tailoring fot over 60 years. Joanne fabrics are the quality of septic safe toilet tissue. Oh how I wish the great American mills could make a comeback.

      I’ve taken to ordering on line or drining 2 1/2 hours each way to get to a quality fabric store. So sad.

  15. lawton says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Sessions is worthless apparently. He just stands by why the deep state people do anything they want it seems. This 6D chess mess is becoming a joke about as bad as that Mueller is a white hat nonsense that Stealth Jeff and them used to push.

    • JohnMcStain says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:43 am

      And not a peep from the LARPING pro-Sessions “Q” …

      • OmegaManBlue says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:02 am

        Sadly this won’t shut them up either. They will be back with their trust the plan, 40,000 sealed indictments, special courts at Gitmo, Huber and Jeff secret plan, 44 DD chess, secret white hat, WWG1WGA BS sooner than we would like. Q is worse than cancer.

    • Chickficshun says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:50 am

      They still push it. Every damn day.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:07 am

        Some are just naïve. At some point they should simply apologize for their tardive, embarrassing inability to take account of reality, but they don’t have the dignity and the honesty to do so.

        Some must be, even worse, trolls paid by the nefarious forces behind the Deep State DOJ.

        SHAME on them.

        • OmegaManBlue says:
          August 22, 2018 at 1:15 am

          Right some were just naive. One account I looked at earlier on twitter is either bat shit crazy or trying to make Trump people look bad. Either way it’s past time for people to start calling out their BS.

        • lawton says:
          August 22, 2018 at 1:18 am

          That NavyJack guy on twitter that is gone now was definitely a plant.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 22, 2018 at 1:42 am

          What’s becoming apparent to me is that even if the Huber process is true, it is very likely already undermined to the same extent that the IG report was watered down. For all we know, Huber will come back with nothing. The idea of Huber actually bringing down the Swamp depends on some vain hope that there is some larger part of DOJ that is actually working, is FREE of the Clintons, and has not been Obamatized.

          There is no reason to believe that. It’s mythical.

  16. coveyouthband says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Love me some VSGPDJT…………

  17. Publius2016 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:43 am

    why did Special Counsel reveal Cohen 8-21? because Kate’s Law and Mollie’s Wall garners 80% American Support! Mollie’s murderer was already in custody so Special Counsel moved Cohen’s plea up…Just like Flynn’s plea, this Cohen Burger doesnt hunt! Personal Affairs are personal… Not Our Business!! remember Insurance Plan was the Planting of evidence on Trump Campaign… Vault 7 was exposed!! Kate’s Law and Mollie’s Wall 2018!

    • lawton says:
      August 22, 2018 at 12:49 am

      They definitely are timing this stuff for max effect.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:04 am

        Agreed. This whole thing stinks. And Twitter is REALLY limiting me now. Thank goodness Trump said something about freedom of speech at the rally. I sure hope the administration stops the socials from any further censorship SOON.

        Have there been any further bans on WordPress?

        • MM says:
          August 22, 2018 at 1:19 am

          I’ve not been able to follow twitter accounts today……………
          Says twitter is having trouble?
          Closer we get to midterms the worse it gets with twitter….

          • piper567 says:
            August 22, 2018 at 1:31 am

            I am using bing right now…and today for the first time here on CTH, I have been unable to access Twitter acc’ts posted here…except for the President.
            get the dreaded, “cannot securely connect to this page” caca

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            August 22, 2018 at 1:33 am

            I may depart for Gab. I know I’m just feeding the enemy by staying on Twitter.

      • jbowen82 says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:10 am

        I disagree. I think they blew it by announcing Cohen today. They could have had a whole news cycle of Manafort, then had Cohen go in on Friday so they could have the Sunday shows all about Cohen.

  18. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I missed that one. Any more information about the tweet or the deletion?

  19. SR says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:53 am

    May be I am little frustrated today. DOJ/FBI and Mueller are kicking us and we are happy just by PTrump’s tweets that he knows everything or Huber has 2000 hidden indictments that no one has seen. It seems PTrump would like to focus winning midterm and will fire Mueller and whole DOJ/FBI.

  20. Chickficshun says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Sundance You sound confident we will keep the House mid term. I pray we do too. And I hope the very next day Sessions is fired.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Almost two years too late it will be, but I’ll take it.

      God knows what despicable, horrifying deed one of Sessions’s children or grandchildren must have done, so that Jeff is blackmailed and betrays his country so recklessly.

      • Sedanka says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:28 am

        I don’t think there’s any blackmail involved. Sessions is simply a “lifelong public servant” – a professional politician whose loyalty will always be with his own kind rather than normal citizens with real lives. Jeff Seesions is the same smug, fake, RINO he always was.

    • myrightpenguin says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:28 am

      First time I’ve seen Sundance come out unequivocally against Sessions (this evening), and I like the drawandstrike (“Stealth Jeff Sessions”) tweet threads, but not only did Sessions recuse himself he has continued to stubbornly avoid appointing a second special counsel, who could have been Larry Klayman for example.

      One could still say Sessions believes in Horowitz/Huber, but then one looks at where Sessions has not recused. The Awans case has been handled no differently than if Hillary were president, and Sessions has done nothing to protect conservatives from Antifa violence and very little against shutting down of conservatives on college campuses, for example.

      Immigration as an issue by itself does not save Jeff Sessions either. During the week when the family separations became a firestorm in the media Jeff Sessions was nowhere to be seen on a PR level. Trump and others in his cabinet had to jump in. Therefore, weighing this all up, I have come to the same finality with Jeff Sessions. Even if there has been some 4-D chess with Huber, it would not be enough by itself now.

  21. Donna in AZ says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:56 am

    The president has said several times that the border wall is already being built. He said that there is astretch of it is nearly completed I can’t remember what state he said it was in I think maybe either Texas or maybe New Mexico . I have searched the Internet for pictures of the wall that the president has mentioned. Does anyone know where I could find a picture I could not find one.

  22. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:57 am

    A really great speechwriter got fired from the White House over total BS. IMO, whoever fired him is the person who needs to be fired.

  23. tunis says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Manafort got nailed coz Mueller believed he could squeeze him to get something on Trump. Cohen is the same thing. Mueller’s investigation of McGahn and Roger Stone are similar. Try to squeeze something out.

    Then there’s Comey’s memo and testimony that Trump obstructed justice. Mueller is all about making some kind of case against Trump. That is why Rosenstein appointed him.

    The worst that can happen is the similar impeachment shitshow that we saw with Bill Clinton. There’s not enough votes in the Senate to convict Trump now and there will be even less votes after the mid-terms.

    Mueller and the NeverTrumpers are high fying today. The question is when PDJT is going to hit back. He’s got a lot of power. He can declassify. He can fire Sessions, Rosenstein and Wray. He can go after Mueller by investigating his tax returns and his associations with Doeripaska and so many other cases. Mueller doesn’t have clean hands. He has to elevate his counter-attack. Tweeting no longer pressures his adversaries.

    • jbowen82 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:13 am

      I’m guessing it won’t be long. Right after Labor Day would be my bet.

    • SR says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Generally PTrump takes the game till last when enemy feels he is winning then PTrump open his cards. But here Mueller and RR are not stupid and they are professional players with advantage with a support from fake msm, RINO and rats.

  24. Nigella says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:13 am

    A disappointing day. I’ll say an extra prayer for the President…… And the Country

  25. SR says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Is there any date for SOTUS vote from senate?

  26. SR says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:30 am

    They are also finding PTrump early supporter crime in congress. Message is simple if you stand with PTrump deep state and this whole legal system will find you.

    • treehouseron says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:36 am

      The message to me is, if you’re a republican and you break the law, they’ll put your ass in prison.

      Manafort broke the law. Cohen broke the law (he’s a lib)…. the guy they indicted today broke the law as well.

      Now I’d like to see some of the libs who broke the law have their ass thrown in jail too, but that hasn’t happened yet.

      I’m a patient person.

  27. joeknuckles says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Let me get this straight, a Clinton crony is representing Cohen and advised him to plea guilty to something that wasn’t even a crime? How can a lawyer get away with this? He worked with the corrupt prosecutors and conned/pressured his client to plea guilty to help his political allies. I’m no lawyer, but this doesn’t sound kosher to me.

  28. SR says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Obama is free and fully invested in midterm through background. He hates PTrump as his whole legacy gone. He has unlimited money supply, unlimited time, no check and full msm. It will not be surprised he is running Mueller and RR. Slowly they are taking out all the PTrump early supporter from congress too. Every politician is white collar criminal.

