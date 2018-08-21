Missing University of Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts Was Murdered by An Illegal Alien…

Earlier today a body was located in rural Poweshiek County, Iowa. While investigators have yet to give an official identification, local officials have confirmed the body is missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts who disappeared over a month ago.

Moments ago the Poweshiek County Sheriff held a press conference and announced the arrest of Cristhian Rivera (24), an illegal alien, for her murder.

(USA Today) A murder charge has been filed in relation to the investigation of Mollie Tibbetts, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

A first-degree murder charge was filed today in connection with the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, who was last seen jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. A complaint and affidavit names Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, who resides in rural Poweshiek County, in the charge of Murder in the First Degree.

A female body was found in a cornfield with corn stalks on top of her, according to the sheriff’s office. The field is southeast of Brooklyn. While the body has not been identified, investigators believe it is Tibbetts.

Rivera is believed to have been in the area for four to seven years, according to the sheriff’s office. He is an undocumented immigrant.

Rivera led investigators to Tibbetts’ body. He told officials he had followed her and allegedly also ran alongside or behind her. Investigators were able to identify him after officals identified his vehicle in the same area Tibbetts was last seen running, according to surveillance footage. (read more)

