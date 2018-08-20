President Trump Speech Saluting Heroes of ICE and Border Patrol – 3:00pm Livestream…

While the moonbats demand ICE is abolished, President Trump participates in a Salute to the Heroes of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs Border Protection (CBP) event at the White House. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.
WH Livestream link – Fox News Livestream link – NBC Livestream Link
Awesome.
Love having a REAL President who backs his patriotic, duty-doing people, who follow rule of law, with POSITIVES – standing up for them.
Compare to Ostalin – cutting Fifth Amendment deals with his people (“you keep quiet and I’ll make sure nothing happens to you”) after they carried out illegal and immoral orders.
Just excellent!
Our President understands Americans like no one before him! He understands that this one issue, Immigration, is the ultimate golden goose. You want to talk about the Democrats getting destroyed in November, it only happens if Republicans embrace the Immigration issue. Kevin Cramer in North Dakota completely understands it. He put the following on his Twitter account:
If Lou Barletta continues to push Immigration as his number one issue, he WILL WIN the Senate Race in Pennsylvania. Lou is an immigration hardliner which will serve him extremely well in PA.
From the article linked above:
A Commonwealth Leaders Fund poll found that Sen. Bob Casey leads by only two points, with Casey at 47 percent, Barletta at 45 percent, and 6.1 percent of Pennsylvania voters undecided. The poll had a 3.6-point margin of error, making the Pennsylvania Senate race a virtual toss-up.
Congressman Barletta hopes to unseat the Democrat senator in the 2018 midterm elections. Barletta was one of the first Republican congressmen to endorse Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries and has championed Trump’s America First agenda of building a wall, cracking down on illegal immigration, and combatting sanctuary cities.
Last week, Barletta chastised Sen. Casey for supporting sanctuary cities. Juan Ramon Vasquez, a 46-year old Honduran national, was sentenced to two years in jail for entering the country illegally. Vasquez raped a five-year-old after Philadelphia, a sanctuary city, ignored an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer and released him.
Barletta asked rhetorically in a statement to Breitbart News, “How would Bob Casey justify his support for sanctuary cities to the family of the little girl who was raped? Does Bob Casey believe it was a sanctuary city for them?”
The poll also weighted heavily for a significant Democrat turnout that outpaces previous “Democratic waves.” The poll suggested that Democrats will have a five-point turnout advantage over Republicans. However, if Democrat turnout drops below five percent over Republicans, the Commonwealth suggests it could spell trouble for Sen. Casey’s chances of getting re-elected.
The survey also found that a majority of Pennsylvania voters, 53 percent, strongly or somewhat approve of how President Donald Trump handles the presidency.
Barletta is really a gem!
Yes, indeed. To paraphrase the galumphing Wookie, Michelle “Big Mike” Obama, “Since Trump was elected, I am finally proud to be an American again.”
Right ON! Ain’t it GREATTTTTT!!!!!!
LOL on “Big Mike”!
“Big Mike”. Priceless.
Joan Rivers told us!
Michelle “Big Mike” Obama 🙂
Lol, yes she did!
Switched on Faux as they are covering it. Unfortunately Shepie Smith was yammering away, and I caught him saying that lawyers are saying that W.H. counsel made serious mistakes when dealing with Muellers Maniacs.
Geesh..they never stop do they.
God bless PDJT
Shep cut off the speech half way through- what a weakling.
“Switched on Faux as they are covering it.”
Channel here was changed to Fox Biz News promptly at 3 pm to avoid listening to Mr. Smith.. They also covered it.
“Geesh..they never stop do they.”
TDS will last all the way to their graves.
I’m not a fan of FBN Lib Claman either (same time as Schlep), but at least her show covers PDJT. Bonus is Lib was not in today. Schlep is useless.
No, they never stop. Their long march to take down America started in 1913 with the income tax, direct election of senstors, and creation of the Federal Reserve.
Yep! That is what so few people know: the Swamp has been around at least 105 years, if not longer. And “jolly old England” has never given up thinking that we still belong to them…
Cecil Rhodes, the Roundtable, the Thule Society, the CFR, the Illumis (hi, Prince Chuckles and Prince Phillip), the globalists, the Rockefellers, et. al., and the “Billionaires Club” are all joined together with Satan to attempt a one-world order. Last time was Babel. Didn’t work then, won’t work now…
Ephesians 6:10-18 says it all…
Am I the only one who still gets a surreal feeling and thrill when I see this man take the podium? Helps me understand how the opposition gets that sick feeling when they see him. Yippee!!!
LikeLiked by 20 people
surreal and heavenly! so many years in the desert wondering and thirsty too!! we are blessed!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
wandering
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really both hahahaha!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT’s certainly knows how to spread the accolades around, which is the sign of a great leader. His administration is becoming an “Apprentice” program for those wishing to take on such responsibilities, whether in private or public roles. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 14 people
The Great Messenger
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS calls Adrian (didn’t get last name) to tell the story of finding a trailer full of people. As soon as POTUS said “he speaks perfect English” I knew the left would blow a fuse. Sure enough I type “speaks perfect English” into the search bar on my phone and it’s all over the internet. I’m laughing so hard I can barely type this😂😂😂😂
Speaks perfect English LMAO
LikeLiked by 15 people
They must be equating it to “He has a nice crease in his pants.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Media is twisting the context of the remark as usual.
Well now wouldn’t. that be a nice segue into requiring presidential elections ballots to ONLY be in English.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES! English only and paper only as far as I’m concerned. We know there’s a reason for everything Trump says and does. The fun part is when you spot something he says and you know instantaneously it’ll cause a meltdown.
I tried the “speaks perfect English” search just now and they’re still going bonkers.
Right after Pres Trump was elected I emailed the White House requesting he do everything possible to ensure English be the official language of America. I believe it will happen during his tenure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for sharing tuskyou. I am sure PDJT threw that in there just for the ‘splody heads. PDJT knows his trigger words.
With delayed retransmission of the fake news they should have their scrolly bars show a trigger warning for times like those.
Bet money DJT has said the exact same thing, more than once, about Melania.
It would be nice if one of the moonbat commentators would actually state that even if ICE is removed the immigration laws remain and another Federal Law Enforcement Agency will enforce them as deemed necessary by the party controlling the executive. Gee..just like Obama did when he bragged about deporting more people than any of his predecessors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I pray their numbers grow and they are blessed with all the reinforcements that they require to bless our land with true justice and security. Very proud of these brave and honest people who put country first and love what they do so much they would sacrifice their life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its actually surprising that Customs and Border Protection stayed somewhat intact. It has undergone at least fifteen years of mismanagement after INS was inflicted on US Customs in 2003, at least two Commissioners who were repeatedly implicated in sexual harassment (one would put dildos in female subordinates lockers), an official aversion to enforcing anything, etc. Now getting back in the game, with POTUS backup. What a refreshing change.
What a wonderful Trumpian thing to do! And it’s so simple . . . and positive . . . . and uplifiting . . . and affirming to those who need it most, the men and women who serve in ICE.
For the rational thinkers out there, this will increase Trump’s support even more . . . and make the opposition howling, hair-on-fire, foaming-mouthed crazy! (How long do you think these numbnuts can keep up this level of frenzy without having nervous breakdowns?)
Love it!
Immigration officials in Guatemala report a 45 percent increase from last year in the number of people being forced to return.
As a result of the US’s tougher enforcement of anti-immigration laws, officers in Guatemala say they’ve seen a change in the spirit of Guatemalans arriving back home.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/06/increase-number-central-american-migrants-deported-180622095737887.html
When someone says, “My life is no different with President Trump”. Just assure them their life would be tremendously different (worse) with President Hillary”.
Booming economy, low unemployment across all demographics, and Rule of Law. Even the Uniparty RINOs will have a tough time messing up that message.
It will all come down to turnout.
The left is also going to harp on the fact that Trump said CBC instead of CBP. The teleprompter was correct according to several news people who were there.
Trump is certainly going to have lots of people talking about today’s event… where if he didn’t do those items, it would likely not even make the news.
CBC? Isn’t that Princess Sparkley-Socks’s news network???
That he is attempting to censor (i.e. eliminate ALL negative commentary about himself)…
Go ahead, sparkley, the truth will *cough* out…
While the vast majority of the Canadian media mock and despise Trump, IMO, Canada needs a strong leader like him that will put Canada first rather than at the back of the line.
A Quebec woman recently interrupted one of Trudeau’s boring boiler plate speeches with a serious question. (paraphrased) “When will Quebec get paid (from the Fed gov’t) for all of the illegal asylum seekers in the province?” (The Ontario Cons. PM and others have also complained about the lack of funding and space to accommodate the illegal border jumpers.)
Trudeau responded, ““Your racism has no place here….One of the important things in politics is to listen,” he tells her. Shortly after, he remarks repeatedly on her “intolerant” views.” The entire video is in French.
I think this is Trudeau’s “Deplorables” blunder.
Quebecers are well known for defending their French culture against pasty white English Canadians without any blowback from Liberal politicians but if they dare to address it against illegal immigrants, they are racist and intolerant.
https://globalnews.ca/news/4397026/trudeau-calls-out-woman-racism/
People coming to Canada illegally are a race?
And people who object to their money being hoovered up, without their countrymen having to share the burden, are racists?
Why is it your SJW liberal types are always the nastiest, most critical, pompous blowhard hater showoffs?
Mike Pence was a great pick for Vice President by President Trump. He’s there at every function and is obviously well liked and respected. Was he prepared for all the wear and tear on his hands from all the clapping he has done? He’s a good man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he performs his function with aplomb. He never phones it in, he is always respectful of the occasion, the audience, and America.
Both he and Mrs. Pence are an asset to the administration and to the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It must be extremely gratifying for all LE working under our great President Trump. Imagine every day getting up and love going to work for this President.
God Bless the United States of America.
