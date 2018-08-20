August 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #578

  1. wheatietoo says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:39 am

    When muslims say that their goal is to overthrow our government and turn this into an Islamic-controlled country…
    We should believe them.

    We should also deport them.

    They openly reject our laws…because our laws are not Sharia laws.
    They are forbidden to swear allegiance to a country which is not under Islamic rule.
    Their ‘religion’ calls for the murder of all “unbelievers”.

    So how can they ever be good citizens?

    • Bud Klatsch says:
      August 20, 2018 at 6:49 am

      See Dearborn, Michigan for insight into what these muslims plan for all of America.

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 20, 2018 at 6:50 am

      This is the clip that didn’t post in the above tweet.

      She is openly calling for the overthrow of our government:

      • JasonD says:
        August 20, 2018 at 7:14 am

        Thanks, Wheatie, I absolutely agree that we should believe them when they explicitly state their goals and intentions and adopt appropriate policies in response.

        Imagine if the Secret Service treated threat against POTUS like the Left treat muslim statements of intent?

        You should continue to highlight every instance of this that you come across.

        Have you seen the David Horowitz you tube clip where he got a muslim student to admit that she agreed with the policy of supporting Jewish migration to Israel, since this will make it easier to wipe them all out since they will all be in Israel? It shocked me to the core, and she was proud to proclaim this publicly.

        • wheatietoo says:
          August 20, 2018 at 7:18 am

          Yes, I’ve seen that one, JasonD.

          Amazing, isn’t it.
          They don’t even *try* to hide their plans for murder and for world domination.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      August 20, 2018 at 6:52 am

      I think the same thing about Laraza

  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:41 am

  3. Dora says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:46 am

  4. Bubby says:
    August 20, 2018 at 7:22 am

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/08/what-to-make-of-the-white-house-counsels-cooperation-with-mueller.php

    FTA “Team Mueller may well have obtained information it will use to allege criminality. It’s likely that, during all of those hours spent questioning McGahn, Mueller’s team obtained nuggets with which, creatively, to spin out claims that Trump violated this or that law. I’m pretty sure that, at a minimum, they obtained politically embarrassing nuggets to include in their report. This brings me back to my first point. Trump and his lawyers should never have consented to McGahn’s interview with Mueller’s team. ”

    Have we underestimated Mueller’s ability to create a violation of a non existing law and the msm’s ability to hype it while totally ignoring real violations being exposed by President Trump’s declassification of FBI/DOJ criminality? I hope not but articles like these give me a case of the vapors! The cut off head of a poisonous snake can still bite and kill you! I need some reassurances this morning! Any thoughts? Thanks.

