Friday August 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SUNSET DURING A THUNGERSTORM AT THE HORSESHOE BEND, ARIZONA
FIFTYFOOT FALLS IN SUPAI ARIZONA
Asleep In A Storm
What a disappointing scene! A terrifying storm, souls in danger of death, but Jonah, the man of God, fast asleep.
Sailors are not soon frightened in a storm, but this time the fury of the gale was so great that “the ship was like to be broken” and even the sailors were driven to their knees “and cried every man unto his god” (Jonah 1:4,5).
Can it be that Jonah, the only man aboard who knew the true God, was sleeping? Sleeping while souls were perishing? This was the shameful truth, and not one of us would blame the terrified captain for rudely awakening him and crying: “What meanest thou, O sleeper? Arise, call upon thy God!” (Verse 6).
But let us not be too ready to condemn Jonah, for we may be more guilty than he. Surely the world today is passing through a fearful storm and souls all about us are in peril of their lives. If they do not accept God’s way of salvation; if they do not trust in Christ, they will perish. And what are we doing about it? Are we pleading for them in prayer? Are we doing what we can to reach them for Christ? Or are we fast asleep?
“What meanest thou O sleeper? Arise, call upon thy God!” And when you have cried to God in behalf of your unsaved relatives, friends, and business associates, He will send you to witness to them of Christ and His love. Not until you have talked to God about them will you be ready to talk to them about God.
Politically, morally, spiritually, the night is dark, the storm is raging and souls are perishing, but “God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts” (IICor.4:6). “…We are not of the night, nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep as do others” (IThess.5:5,6).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/asleep-in-a-storm/
Jonah 1:4 But the LORD sent out a great wind into the sea, and there was a mighty tempest in the sea, so that the ship was like to be broken. 5 Then the mariners were afraid, and cried every man unto his god, and cast forth the wares that were in the ship into the sea, to lighten it of them. But Jonah was gone down into the sides of the ship; and he lay, and was fast asleep.
6 So the shipmaster came to him, and said unto him, What meanest thou, O sleeper? arise, call upon thy God, if so be that God will think upon us, that we perish not.
2Corinthians 4:6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
1Thessalonians 5:5 Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. 6 Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.
Beautiful Arizona….
Have always loved the Arizona desert. Thank you .
While I was at Thunderbird getting my MBA many years ago, I took a drive one Saturday morning in spring through the desert park. The wildflowers and blooming cactus looked like something from a movie set. Simply stunning.
Have a wonderful Friday…God bless!
Excellent! I am going to remember this one – Thank you!
These sayings with lovely scenes or flowers are fun to send to my friends via email. Glad you enjoyed this one.
God Bless America. RIP Queen of Soul.
RIP Aretha . . .
Stick with it, it’s less than a minute. Put your beverage down.
Oh, wow! He was a beauty! Fun post!
Coming back from having lunch yesterday, my friend and I saw two deer in a vacant lot. It’s always such a delight to see them even though it’s a rather common sight at all times of the year in the Idaho panhandle.
#MeToo just might “doom his candidacy” after all…
Ellison On The Brink
Aug 16, 2018
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/08/ellison-on-the-brink.php
pressure for him to drop out of the race for Minnesota AG seems to be growing.
“…The National Organization of Women has called on Ellison to step down…”
another indication…he’s “declined interview requests from the Star Tribune…”
“For years, the Minnesota press, led by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, has covered up for Keith Ellison. It has buried the stories of his long association with the Nation of Islam, his rank anti-Semitism, his political radicalism, and, above all, his decades-long support for cop-killers.”
and then there’s also “the fact that Al Franken was driven out of office by Democratic colleagues for far less.”
article also goes into the 2005 earlier domestic abuse incident/allegation and that 911 call, now in the public domain…along with other links.
jackals among us
Amy Alexander…the second allegation, the earlier ca 2005 incident.
wonder how many more there are.
meanwhile…wondering if/when/how this Muslim woman will weigh-in on Ellis…
Ilhan Omar
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/8/14/17689052/minnesota-primary-elections-2018-results-ilhan-omar
Aug 14, 2018
(left wing site)
progressive state legislator….will become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress after winning the Dem primary in Minnesota’s 5th District on Tuesday. (to fill Ellison’s seat).
Yesterday I started to read the grand jury report about abuse of children by Catholic priests in Pennsylvania. I could not get past more than a few pages — it made me weep uncontrollably. Such evil and depravity. Pray for the victims. Pray the Church will be cleansed of this filth. Pray the Rosary. Pray without ceasing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
shades of grey…
NEWSFLASH : Strzok Might Have To Pay Taxes On His GoFundMe Lucre
Aug 16, 2018
https://www.weeklystandard.com/andrew-egger/fired-fbi-agent-peter-strzok-might-have-to-pay-taxes-on-his-gofundme-lucre
“…cashing in on his newfound martyr status through the magic of crowdfunding…”
initial goal : $150,000.
his donations, so far….”at nearly $420,000.”
however…35% of all that…and however much more he gets “crowdfunded” to him…”might be taxed by the IRS…”
as : net income.
unless: “…the donations are designated as a gift of ‘pure generosity’…”
IOW….donated purely out of affection, respect, admiration, etc…”a purely detached generosity”.
and that would have to apply to literally thousands of anonymous donors.
more, at the link.
raised that “goal” to half a million.
what a martyr !
wow
and so much to respect & admire there !
wow
give ’em the old razzle-dazzle…
…razzle-dazzle ’em.
A New Hampshire Ride….
Bear Brook State Park….
Good ol’ Pooh (repost from Pres. thread)
Detectives have concluded Abrahamson concocted a scheme to kill himself but make it look like murder. Investigators believe he attached a gun by a string to a weather balloon that would lift the weapon from his dead hand, waft offshore and drop into the Atlantic Ocean.
https://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/crime–law/latest-gardens-man-staged-suicide-look-like-murder-police-say/gckUM9HanQtYvaNGbHZT4N/
a can of worms for the Democrats ?
Rand Paul Wants To Offer Julian Assange Immunity In Exchange For Testimony
Aug 16, 2017
https://steadfastandloyal.com/news-for-you/rand-paul-wants-to-offer-julian-assange-immunity-in-exchange-for-testimony/
“…where the hacked emails came from.”
hint: not “the Russians”.
Blue Porch
watercolor/paper
ca 2017 (?)
Stockyard Sage
watercolor/paper
(not sure of the date)
artist : Randy Meador ~ American (Texas, b.1966) ~ Contemporary ~ Western Art ~ Representational/Realism
his art career was inspired by the words of Sir Winston Churchill ~ “When I paint, nothing else matters.”
tin roof
😀
😀
I listened to this song a couple of nights ago, and it has been replaying in my mind since. I’ve never gotten into the music of Metallica, but this bare-bones striped-down acoustic version of their song gets to me. The power of a good song will still come through when done that way. Opened my eyes, it did.
Cuno Amiet – Garden Overlooking Oschwand (1938)
