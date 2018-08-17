August 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #575

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
CNN’s Angela Rye agrees with Cuomo that America was never great….
And blames Trump supporters like Gina Loudon.
She’ll never know happiness in her entire life. Gina Loudon is 10X the woman in every way than that horrible bitch is.
All the Dems have to offer is hatred, division and despair.
Never any mention of Bill’s black child
Projection, hate and casting blame is their immediate defense when challenged. They (conveniently) forget that they are the party of KKK and slavery. Thank God for Conservatives and President Trump. Idiots like this woman need to remember how their great-great-grandparents were freed from the Democrats.
To become the party of black grievance, femi-nazi insanity, non-citizens, sexual freaks, and garden-variety moochers, while proclaiming hatred for police, the military, industry, Christianity, white people, men, punishing criminals and the family while firmly rolled up in the tentacles of the multi-national criminal cartels, doesn’t seem like much of a winning approach to me. Look at CNN’s ratings numbers. How are you going to get a Blue Wave out of that? I can’t wait till November. I can’t wait till 2020.
you forgot the lefty magic words, free stuff.
Great video by Scott, I’ve been thinking the same thing he has.
Like.
Worth a click to read this Turk NATO Officer’s experience under Mad Max Erdogan.
Quite an eye opener for those who do not follow the Turkey debacle.
Cafer Topkaya
@ c_topkaya_eng
For Tweets in Turkish @c_topkaya
Trapped, purged, tortured, humiliated, defamed, jailed but still expecting justice to prevail
Sorry, no thread unroll.
I see nor has a story based on a summary of his tweets, but still recommend reading his twitter.
https://www.npr.org/2018/08/15/638889703/purged-by-turkey-an-ex-nato-officer-speaks-out-about-detention-under-erdogan?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
I’ve posted many times here this entire recent debacle goes back to 2012. Need some forensic researchers on it.
Which part of the recent debacle, A2?
As stated in the above tweet, the Benghazi cover-up. To me, all the rest follows.
I agree that all the rest followed. The conspiracy to exonerate Hillary and undermine DJT was not the original crime. It was the coverup.
Mozilla / Firefox goes all in for EVIL… pushes corporate news collusion to silence independent media
(Natural News) Remember the day you found out Google was steeped in pure evil? So you sought out a different browser to escape the evil overlords that run Chrome.
Many of us sought out Firefox from Mozilla, an organization with a strong history supporting free speech and open access to information.
But now Mozilla has joined the dark side. They’re jumping in bed with pure evil, pushing an “Information Trust Initiative” that would block independent media sources at the browser level while favoring corporate media giants like CNN, a cesspool of deliberately fake news.
Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The Mozilla Foundation also pushed for so-called “net neutrality,” a total sham agenda that the tech giants was crucial to make sure you would never be blocked from the information sources you wanted to visit. But today, it’s abundantly clear that tech giants simply de-platform anyone they want, instantly blocking that channel from all users, all while making a mockery of their “net neutrality” plea.
So which browsers are better alternatives? There are at least two good ones to check out right now:
BRAVE – Run by a pro-freedom group that supports small, independent publishers (and even has a mechanism for micropayments).
Vivaldi – Run by a small, independent group with no ties to deep state funding or the NSA.
It’s time to dump Firefox. Like all the other tech giants, Mozilla is going to abuse and exploit its position of market dominance to control what you read, watch and hear. That’s pure evil, and it’s the kind of evil we’ve all now come to expect from Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Now you can add Mozilla to that list.
Watch and learn more, courtesy of REAL.video, the video platform built by patriots to protect free speech.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-08-15-mozilla-firefox-goes-all-in-for-evil-pushes-corporate-news-collusion-to-silence-independent-media.html
Yes, I use Mozilla and getting to make a change. BTW can anyone recommend a good e-mail domain I w the same e-mail address like forever with gmail but I want to practice what I preach and start supporting small independent companies who uphold free speech and privacy! I am ready to change.
Beavis Nelson
Sec Pompeo is off to NK at the end of the month. He has a very difficult row to hoe. The official bleater, KNCA, has published numerous statements blaming some of ‘those’ in the Trump administration for how the US is not living up to the Singapore agreements. Translation: Pompeo and Bolton, as ‘betraying Trump’. LOL.
His Porcine Majesty in the meantime is leaning on SK’s Neville Chamberlain Moon, who is a surrender monkey with his left-wing party, yakking up cross-border infrastructure investment and re-opening Kaesong, and lifting sanctions. Pure fantasy land as he can not get around UN and US sanctions, and prevent him from cutting off his nose to spite his people’s face.
China and Russia (Xi is going to Russia and so is KJU to palaver with their ‘united front’ buddies). Both have been sending out official messages supporting Rocketboy, saying that sanctions must be lifted ‘because the US is holding up and sabotaging the ‘peace process’. Of course the little matter of sanctions that they signed up to at the UN and then got caught red-handed recently evading, we are now supposed to look away. So, plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.
http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/northkorea/2018/08/16/90/0401000000AEN20180816003000315F.html?sns=tw
