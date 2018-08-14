Breaking: Jeff Colyer Concedes To Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP Primary…

TOPEKA, Kan. — A week after the highly contested vote for the Kansas GOP gubernatorial primary, Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded the race to Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

In a statement Thursday night Colyer said he believed he was doing the right thing by conceding, and hoped to see Kansas remain in republican hands. At the time of the announcement, Kobach led Colyer by 345 votes after Sedgewick and Johnson Counties certified their votes Thursday. A total of 91 out 105 counties had certified their results.