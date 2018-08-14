Breaking: Jeff Colyer Concedes To Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP Primary…

Posted on August 14, 2018 by

Delivering a very classy and uniting concession speech current Kansas Republican Governor Jeff Colyer concedes the GOP primary race to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

TOPEKA, Kan. — A week after the highly contested vote for the Kansas GOP gubernatorial primary, Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded the race to Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

In a statement Thursday night Colyer said he believed he was doing the right thing by conceding, and hoped to see Kansas remain in republican hands. At the time of the announcement, Kobach led Colyer by 345 votes after Sedgewick and Johnson Counties certified their votes Thursday. A total of 91 out 105 counties had certified their results.

Colyer went on to say he would endorse Kris Kobach in the run. Kobach will now face Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly in the general election in November. (watch video concession statement here)

It really is a very classy concession speech.  Top shelf.  Well done.

113 Responses to Breaking: Jeff Colyer Concedes To Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP Primary…

  1. sundance says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Earlier today (before the concession speech:

  2. sundance says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  3. Ken Maritch says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Great news to end the day!
    Amen
    MAGA

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Now, this is great news. A last-minute endorsement from Trump helped to put Kobach over the top. I wish more people would follow Colyer’s example.

  5. Suite. D says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Winning!!! MAGA!!!

  6. jbowen82 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Very classy concession.

  7. Dekester says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    The power of PDJT..great for Gov Kobach.

    Does this not make ones heart jump.

    God bless PDJT.

  8. blind no longer says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I am so happy about this win. Love Kobach..he is everything a MAGA candidate should be!!

  9. ogoggilby says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    RINO, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore….

  10. Carl says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Definitely among the best news I’ve heard all day. Good on Colyer. He did the right thing, and that’s exactly what I have been hoping would happen. This is how we win!!

  11. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Trump said there would be lots of winning – and THIS IS SOME OF IT!!! 😀

  12. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Now for the crumbling blue wall in MN and WI.

  13. JoD says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Nicely done, Kobach and Colyer.
    One down and one Ohio 12 to go.

  14. MelH says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Will Colyer be given a spot in the Trump Administration now? He is essentially “unemployed”, right?

  15. talker2u says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    This is not your daddy’s GOP.

  16. Sepp says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Kris Kobach

    Another great American with some German background and heritage, like our President, who is proud of and protective of our country.

  17. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    KOBACH IS PURE MAGA 🇺🇸❤️

    WINNING CONTINUES 👍❤️🇺🇸

  18. SPANGLER says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    He will now register as a dem and show his true globalist colors…..

  19. covefe999 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Wow. This is what we need. It’s OK to have a tough race but in the end let’s come together and have a cohesive party. Trump is a winner and everyone needs to get on board his train. And that goes for we voters too,in November vote for your GOP candidate regardless of who it is. Do it for Trump, do it for America. 🙂

  20. Ms B says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Wonderful news!

  21. Cooper45 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    The Kansas Governor’s election results–only—will determine whether these expressions of good will and co-operation will come to fruition or not. Some of Colyer’s supporters will likely not get over the loss or Trump’s intervention in their state politics but hopefully a majority of them will by November so Kobach will win.

  22. Kaco says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    At some time the GOPe will have to concede and the CoC will have to face reality that their dream of unlimited slave wages is over. Time to get back to moderation in immigration on not on the taxpayers backs or expense of the American worker’s livelihoods..

    So refreshing to see a united GOP in this race! Get out the vote, Kansas!

  23. CNN_sucks says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Yey! Next defend the house and senate. Vote only MAGA candidates.

  24. AngelOne says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Absolutely love him! Praying for a big win for a very MAGA man and his beautiful family!

  25. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Darn. I was kinda secretly hoping Kobach might lose by a whisker. Colyer would then govern while scared s***less of angering the huge pro-President Trump MAGA faction. Meanwhile, the President could then install Kobach in a powerful position within his cabinet where he would undoubtedly chew bubble gum AND kick ass.
    This is really just as good tho.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Could do that anytime. They would have to do some strategizing to get the right successor to take Kobach’s place.

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:59 pm

        I have seen a lot of Kris Kobach in the last 18 months. With being a Governor of Kansas on his resume he could be looking real close at one of the top slots sometime in the next 8 – 10 years imo.

  26. missilemom says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Never imagined this Texan would be donating to CA …Nunes and Kansas Kobach!! So happy for Kris.

  27. MAGADJT says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I find it odd that there are so many races decided by less than 1000 votes these days. In most cases, you’re talking tens of thousands of total votes. How is it possible for elections to be this razor thin? It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

  28. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Seriously, he better be very careful that he doesn’t ave a freak “accident” while driving home! The establishment are evil! They will stop at nothing.

  29. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    So glad…they were finding votes in some weird places & even had weird votes they accepted & didn’t accept for even weirder reasons.
    Will the Governor stand with the winner is the question now..

  30. Sentient says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    News from MN and WI: (votes still being tallied) Keith Ellison is easily winning the democrat nomination for state Attorney General. Ex-governor Tim Pawlenty is seemingly being defetaed for the GOP nomination for governor by Jeff Johnson (who’s campaigned hard as the more loyal to Trump). Democratic primary voters apparently have outnumbered Republican primary voters by 2:1 today in MN. In neighboring Wisconsin, GOP primary voters appeared to have slightly outnumbered democrat primary voters.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      I was noticing the overwhelming Dem #’s.

      Wondering if Minn. is mainly a Dem state ….or are Repub. voters there just lazy, disengaged numpties who don’t vote in Primaries?

      Do you know, Sentient?

  31. Rex says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Kobach is battle hardened. He has taken the establishment beatings (local and national) and prospered. He was my favorite long before the Trump endorsement.

    But stay tuned for more establishment tricks. This ain’t over.

  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:46 pm

  33. Margaret Berger says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Great night in the here in the state of Kansas.

  34. Piper77 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    The party out of power usually is more motivated in midterm elections.

  35. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    We all know about that epic perpetual thread …
    #WalkAway

    Could this become another …
    #WhyDemsImpeachTrump

    • Because he DELIVERS Mid-Term WINNERS
    • Because he GETS Blacks JOBS
    • Because he BOOSTS Workers’ PAY
    • Because he CUTS Everyone’s TAXES
    • Because he STOPS China’s CHEATING
    • Because he GUTS Globalist BLOODSUCKING …

  36. mormoninsider says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Today, I am grateful I do not live in Utah so I don’t have to hold my nose and vote for Mitt Romney. I hope in 4 years when I vote for a new Senator, my current milk toast Republican is replaced by someone MAGA.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 14, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Unbelievable that Mitt is back in the running.

      I feel sorry for us all, insider!

      The guy’s like a scourge on the USA. ugh.

      But yeah, at least us non- Utah folks don’t have to actually cast a vote for his a$$. That’s some consolation, I guess……

  37. waynesborokennyg says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    I really hate to complain here… but I’m getting really, really tired of winning! Oh, wait, I guess I can deal with a little more.

  38. George says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    I guess with all this President Trump midterm, red wave Winning across America, Robert Mueller and his 12 angry democrats gonna need to indict a whole bunch more of those pesky RUSSIANS deplorables voting to MAGA.

