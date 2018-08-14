Breaking: Jeff Colyer Concedes To Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP Primary…

Delivering a very classy and uniting concession speech current Kansas Republican Governor Jeff Colyer concedes the GOP primary race to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
TOPEKA, Kan. — A week after the highly contested vote for the Kansas GOP gubernatorial primary, Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded the race to Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
In a statement Thursday night Colyer said he believed he was doing the right thing by conceding, and hoped to see Kansas remain in republican hands. At the time of the announcement, Kobach led Colyer by 345 votes after Sedgewick and Johnson Counties certified their votes Thursday. A total of 91 out 105 counties had certified their results.
Colyer went on to say he would endorse Kris Kobach in the run. Kobach will now face Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly in the general election in November. (watch video concession statement here)
It really is a very classy concession speech. Top shelf. Well done.
Earlier today (before the concession speech:
This is going to piss off the RINOs like it is nobody’s business! They begged our President to remain neutral on the Governor’s Race. Our President said thanks but no thanks and went ahead and endorsed Kris.
I am so happy for Kris Kobach, our President and the people of Kansas!
Yuge!!! GOPe even tried the “ole we found some more votes in a box on the I35 freeway” trick.
Well maybe not a box, but they did keep adding votes overnight.
Good. But I doubt that they will ever be as pissed off as I’ve been for most of my life concerning THEIR ACTIONS AGAINST AMERICA!!!
Shouting? Why yes. Yes, I am! 😀
Yep! They wanted POTUS to stay out of the election because they know Trump will change the outcome. Then all the money the COC dumps in the race means nothing.
WooHOOOO! Awesome! This should send shivers down the commies spines! Love me some more winnamins!
Well that answered my question before I could ask. I’m so behind in everything…so this is a good thing?
Yes
We get to a point where we can distinguish the corrupt from the non-corrupt.
Under Trump, zero corruption allowed.
Donald has some very powerful “coattails.” Great outcome!
Trump goes RINO hunting. The Trump Train is gaining speed and running over obstacles.
The President owes the Rinos NOTHING
after what they did in Alabama .
Bernie Sanders and Whatsits Cortez were in Kansas campaigning not too long ago.
Call me cynical, but what are the odds of more Democrat “meddling,” this time in the Kansas gov race, expecting Kobach-Colyer to waste time in a recount fight, splitting the Kansas GOP, and casting more Fake News doubt on Pres Trump’s political abilities?
Would not put it past them. imo
But…but…Omarosa and all…
About halfway through he starts to get into the voting legislation that applies (and he wrote) and then goes into a very intelligent discussion about voter verified ballot machines, etc. This is very good. May Mr. Kobach’s tribe increase.
Awesome! Politicians more concerned w issues than with back stabbing and dirty campaigning.
Come on, Kansas!! MAGA all the way, baby!!
(What a fantastic example being set for all to see. Independents, Republicans AND Demon-rats!! Each can learn much from it!)
🙏🏼🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🙏🏼
This is our future.
Absolutely ann!
Perfectly said – both of you!
Taking the high road! Even more awesome!
Great news to end the day!
Amen
MAGA
Much better than last night when we went to bed with terrorists in New Mexico being let out on the streets again. SICK.
Now, this is great news. A last-minute endorsement from Trump helped to put Kobach over the top. I wish more people would follow Colyer’s example.
Winning!!! MAGA!!!
Very classy concession.
The power of PDJT..great for Gov Kobach.
Does this not make ones heart jump.
God bless PDJT.
I am so happy about this win. Love Kobach..he is everything a MAGA candidate should be!!
Will the RNC look at this model or decide they know best?
I wanted Kris Kobach to be PT’s Vice Presidential pick.
RINO, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore….
Definitely among the best news I’ve heard all day. Good on Colyer. He did the right thing, and that’s exactly what I have been hoping would happen. This is how we win!!
Trump said there would be lots of winning – and THIS IS SOME OF IT!!! 😀
🤣😂
O! Those were the days! Grandpa would put Lawrence Welk on, turn on the standing lamp in the room, announce to all in the room, ‘Good evening!’ And we all replied the same. Then I’d settle in on a space on the couch, all freshly washed, powdery smelling and eagerly await for my favorite the part of the shew. The Lennon Sisters 🤗
Thanks for the memories, Curry!!
Keep winning there, Mr President. Keep winning!!
❤️🦁❤️
I always joked with my father that next up would always be Joe Feeney…with Ol’ Danny Boy…
For Grandpa…
That’s it! Thanks Curry.
O curry!! Thanks so much.
‘Good evening!’
Then after the Lennon Sisters and Ole Danny Boy came the incomparable Jo Ann Castle to get your heart racing and feet stomping. 🙂
Forgot to add – she was my favorite.
America could use Lawrence Welk and Hugo Winterhalter again.
And a one and a two ….
And a win or a two …
Hee Haw anyone?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent!
Yall are bringing back the memories. At my grandparents house on Sunday evening after a big home cooked meal..Lawrence Welk and Hee Haw. There were 3 sisters with beautiful voices, can’t remember their names. Anybody remember?
The Lennon Sisters?
We watched both in our house. Hee Haw and Lawrence Welk. And Disney on Sunday night.
That’s them Two Laine! Thanks. I saw Curry’s post above and realized who they were.
Welkeehaw!
Sing along with Mitch!
Now for the crumbling blue wall in MN and WI.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ready for the Blue Flush!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Ty-de-Bowl time!!!
Blue Flush 2018!!!
19% of the votes are in! The Republicans have a total of 125,066 to Democrats 94,463 in Wisconsin!
They already called it for Governor Walker!
Never doubted Walker. He did alot for WI and the country. Was a patriot enough to drop out early from the presidential primary. And PDJT been praising him since then.
Dems said Walker was gone. Kaputo kept that going for two hours this morning.
Lousy presidential candidate. Great governor!
I disagree. He dropped out very early. My guess, he was going to run as the outsider. When candidate Trump announced he knew the handwriting was on the wall.
He dropped out because he was the front runner before Trump got in and was the first to experience the Trump effect, namely tanking poll numbers.
I like Scott a lot.
But it turned out he didn’t have the charisma to run for President. {At least against Trump!)
And it didn’t cost him much to discover the Presidency may not be for him.
Seeing what how Trump TORCHED the other candidates I’m glad Walker got out early because he is so valuable in Wisconsin.
When Walker left the 2016 campaign he could be setting himself up for 2024.
I hope Walker stays in Wisconsin far into the future.
CT House District 5 is looking extremely good for us to flip in November! 44% of the votes are in and the Democrats lead is only 977 votes.
Democrats – 19,356
Republicans – 18,433
Watch the totals in MN-D1 and MN-D8! We are going to flip both seats!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ryan hand picked his replacement, Bryan Steil. Dist 1 very faithful to Ryan, so we will see if that crosses over . Steil won his primary no problem.
Oh God! Not another Ryan clone! What is in the water in district 1?
Well, at least he’s a Republican. Probably one of those “conservative” ones too.
http://www.wisn.com/article/bryan-steil-paul-ryans-former-driver-enters-gop-race-to-replace-him-in-congress/19885329
his driver ? really? Is driver code for something else? Bag man?, Enforcer?ehh Body Man?
Remember, PDJT needs R’s.
LBB, thanks for the info. I knew Ryan hand picked his replacement. I think that is why it was predicted to be a seat GOPe might lose to Dims.
CT not as crazy as VT. Dist 5 does look competitive. Once I know more about Manny Santos, these are the situations I would support $$ even if I am in different state.
Hoping the Dem loser there is a super-progressive so half their voters won’t bother.
Or vice versa, anything to get a bunch of Dems to stay home on voting nite.
Nicely done, Kobach and Colyer.
One down and one Ohio 12 to go.
Will Colyer be given a spot in the Trump Administration now? He is essentially “unemployed”, right?
This is not your daddy’s GOP.
Kris Kobach
Another great American with some German background and heritage, like our President, who is proud of and protective of our country.
Yes and he is very easy on the eyes! Just sayin ladies!
Clean and articulate, too. LOL
KOBACH IS PURE MAGA 🇺🇸❤️
WINNING CONTINUES 👍❤️🇺🇸
He will now register as a dem and show his true globalist colors…..
Wow. This is what we need. It’s OK to have a tough race but in the end let’s come together and have a cohesive party. Trump is a winner and everyone needs to get on board his train. And that goes for we voters too,in November vote for your GOP candidate regardless of who it is. Do it for Trump, do it for America. 🙂
Amen covefe
The fact that PDJT can sway an election just enough to get the job done is exciting. Kobach said Colyer was winning with the early voting , but the endorsement helped him edge him out.
Wonderful news!
The Kansas Governor’s election results–only—will determine whether these expressions of good will and co-operation will come to fruition or not. Some of Colyer’s supporters will likely not get over the loss or Trump’s intervention in their state politics but hopefully a majority of them will by November so Kobach will win.
At some time the GOPe will have to concede and the CoC will have to face reality that their dream of unlimited slave wages is over. Time to get back to moderation in immigration on not on the taxpayers backs or expense of the American worker’s livelihoods..
So refreshing to see a united GOP in this race! Get out the vote, Kansas!
Yey! Next defend the house and senate. Vote only MAGA candidates.
Absolutely love him! Praying for a big win for a very MAGA man and his beautiful family!
Darn. I was kinda secretly hoping Kobach might lose by a whisker. Colyer would then govern while scared s***less of angering the huge pro-President Trump MAGA faction. Meanwhile, the President could then install Kobach in a powerful position within his cabinet where he would undoubtedly chew bubble gum AND kick ass.
This is really just as good tho.
Could do that anytime. They would have to do some strategizing to get the right successor to take Kobach’s place.
I have seen a lot of Kris Kobach in the last 18 months. With being a Governor of Kansas on his resume he could be looking real close at one of the top slots sometime in the next 8 – 10 years imo.
Never imagined this Texan would be donating to CA …Nunes and Kansas Kobach!! So happy for Kris.
Think of it this way mom, you’re donating to Central Valley CA not the blue strip along the coast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dead people are more active these days?
Lady I think you hit the nail on the head..
Electronic polling without paper backup has allowed for a corrupted voting process. In addition to refusing to adopt Voter ID laws and also allowing illegal aliens to vote, we are denying our Constitutional Republic its due process under the law. That’s how I see everything so razor thin.
Seriously, he better be very careful that he doesn’t ave a freak “accident” while driving home! The establishment are evil! They will stop at nothing.
So glad…they were finding votes in some weird places & even had weird votes they accepted & didn’t accept for even weirder reasons.
Will the Governor stand with the winner is the question now..
News from MN and WI: (votes still being tallied) Keith Ellison is easily winning the democrat nomination for state Attorney General. Ex-governor Tim Pawlenty is seemingly being defetaed for the GOP nomination for governor by Jeff Johnson (who’s campaigned hard as the more loyal to Trump). Democratic primary voters apparently have outnumbered Republican primary voters by 2:1 today in MN. In neighboring Wisconsin, GOP primary voters appeared to have slightly outnumbered democrat primary voters.
I was noticing the overwhelming Dem #’s.
Wondering if Minn. is mainly a Dem state ….or are Repub. voters there just lazy, disengaged numpties who don’t vote in Primaries?
Do you know, Sentient?
Kobach is battle hardened. He has taken the establishment beatings (local and national) and prospered. He was my favorite long before the Trump endorsement.
But stay tuned for more establishment tricks. This ain’t over.
Great night in the here in the state of Kansas.
Congrats!
The party out of power usually is more motivated in midterm elections.
We all know about that epic perpetual thread …
#WalkAway
Could this become another …
#WhyDemsImpeachTrump
• Because he DELIVERS Mid-Term WINNERS
• Because he GETS Blacks JOBS
• Because he BOOSTS Workers’ PAY
• Because he CUTS Everyone’s TAXES
• Because he STOPS China’s CHEATING
• Because he GUTS Globalist BLOODSUCKING …
Today, I am grateful I do not live in Utah so I don’t have to hold my nose and vote for Mitt Romney. I hope in 4 years when I vote for a new Senator, my current milk toast Republican is replaced by someone MAGA.
Unbelievable that Mitt is back in the running.
I feel sorry for us all, insider!
The guy’s like a scourge on the USA. ugh.
But yeah, at least us non- Utah folks don’t have to actually cast a vote for his a$$. That’s some consolation, I guess……
I really hate to complain here… but I’m getting really, really tired of winning! Oh, wait, I guess I can deal with a little more.
I guess with all this President Trump midterm, red wave Winning across America, Robert Mueller and his 12 angry democrats gonna need to indict a whole bunch more of those pesky RUSSIANS deplorables voting to MAGA.
