August 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #571

Posted on August 13, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

27 Responses to August 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #571

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • RedBallExpress says:
      August 13, 2018 at 12:28 am

      President Trump must have read CTH tonight:
      The Media Are Hiding Their Knowledge and Duplicity – Buzzfeed, WaPo and New York Times Had Unredacted FISA Application For Over A Year…

      • rsmith1776 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

        “If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail.”

        IF “our” (?) DOJ / FBI wouldn’t be rotten with and run over by cowards, traitors, somnambulists and incompetents, IF the President would have had SMART support (not foolish, blind, subservient allegiance to Wray’s and Sessions’s) from us regarding the necessity to get rid of the traitors , IF IF IF. . .

        • WSB says:
          August 13, 2018 at 12:53 am

          What President Trump should follow up with is “now that we have honest enforcement officers in place, everyone WILL go to jail.”

          Put the pressure on!!!!!

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Trump Administration Boots Hundreds More Federal Employees out of Washington DC

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is moving two agencies and roughly 700 federal employees out of Washington, D.C., to save money and improve the department’s service to taxpayers.

    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday that the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture will be fully moved out of the nation’s capital by 2020, according to the USDA.

    A location hasn’t been picked yet.

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has plans to move the Bureau of Land Management, the largest land-owning agency in the federal government, out West.

    A specific location has not yet been picked.

    BLM’s top officials are too distant from the lands and Americans they regulate, lawmaker and Trump administration officials say.

    https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-administration-boots-hundreds-more-federal-employees-out-of-washington-dc/

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Martha McSally Neck-Deep in McConnell Swamp Money, Kelli Ward Standing with Trump.

    The #NeverTrump GOP establishment is pouring money and resources into duping Arizona voters into backing a non-Trump supporting “Republican” in a crucial U.S. Senate race.

    “Allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dove into the middle of a major Senate race Thursday, airing ads to help remake Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) as a border hawk ahead of her August primary with two prominent immigration hard-liners,” wrote Politico in June.

    McSally is anything but a “border hawk.” She only recently dropped her support for granting legal status to law-breaking DACA recipients in an attempt to curry favor with America First supporters of President Donald J. Trump.  Further, she has been completely noncommittal on building a border wall, Trump’s wildly popular policy proposal which cascaded him into the White House.

    “McSally changed her stance on immigration reform and on her views of President Trump. As a Congresswoman, she voted for amnesty on several occasions, refusing to support Trump’s proposed border wall. She also opposed the president’s “America First” immigration proposals,” said the Daily Miner, a local Arizona paper.

    On the open borders front, McSally is a favorite of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She won the organization’s “Spirit of Enterprise” award, which she bragged about on her official House webpage.
    With all this in mind, it makes sense that the McConnell and his establishment acolytes would back McSally. They are trying to get Trump to do the same, but he is rightfully “wary.”

    “Reps. Martha McSally and David Schweikert are getting a boost from a group with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove, powerful Republican allies who have seen their influence tested in the Trump era.

    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/martha-mcsally-neck-deep-in-mcconnell-swamp-money-kelli-ward-standing-with-trump/

    • Dutchman says:
      August 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Not even close to a “good try, but no cigar”, just voted for Ward, NOT Sally or sherriff joe.
      Fool me once, etc. Didn’t vote for Romney, for Pres., ain’t voting for a GOOd rino, when there’s a MAGA candidate on the ballot.
      Joe should be appointed to fill out McCstains term, when/if the brain cancer can ever find anything to infect, but otherwise he just a splitter

  7. apfelcobbler says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Get ready for another wild week as we get closer to the traditional Labor Day kickoff to election season!

    • Dutchman says:
      August 13, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Like your enthusiasm, but a heads up; this election is gonna be like none we’ve ever seen before, and wild doesn’t begin to describe it.
      Even better if possible, than 2016.

  8. vikingmom says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:24 am

    So, Sundance, any hints that anything big will hit this week? So many Tweets and so many pointed interviews…. Lots of smoke but still no actual fires!

    • rf121 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Post above says it all. Nothing happens in August unless you need it buried.

      • Dutchman says:
        August 13, 2018 at 12:49 am

        Until Our new POTUS took office, Friday was a slow news day, “take out the trash day”, when W.H. dropped stories they wanted to bury.

        Not anymore. So, I wouldn’t base future expectations on past performance. Our VSG is a disruptor, and “traditional patterns” don’t apply.

  9. cthulhu says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Yay!!!! Another day without Hillary Clinton as POTUS!!!!!!

  10. rumpole2 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Looking at the polls……. I SEE RED!!

  11. JoD says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Many on the Left are not embracing Omarosa.
    They don’t want her lies to taint their lies.

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Hilarious. I love it. 😀

    Background:

  13. Tesla Coiled says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Several good Wicker and Trex threads. (back to work)
    The dims want to abolish POTUS now?!?

  14. joeknuckles says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:58 am

    It’s ironic that nobody cared much about Alex Jones as long as his conspiracy theories were complete nonsense but when they started to makes sense, he got shut down.

    Funny how that works

    One thing that I know for sure, he’s not a bigot and he does not traffic in hate speech. There may be a fair amount of BS and over the top nonsense, but no bigotry. The problem was not the nonsense, it was the occasional hitting the nail on the head that got him in trouble.

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:59 am

  16. Linda says:
    August 13, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Very interesting point made by Bill Mitchell:

