August 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #571

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
President Trump must have read CTH tonight:
The Media Are Hiding Their Knowledge and Duplicity – Buzzfeed, WaPo and New York Times Had Unredacted FISA Application For Over A Year…
“If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail.”
IF “our” (?) DOJ / FBI wouldn’t be rotten with and run over by cowards, traitors, somnambulists and incompetents, IF the President would have had SMART support (not foolish, blind, subservient allegiance to Wray’s and Sessions’s) from us regarding the necessity to get rid of the traitors , IF IF IF. . .
What President Trump should follow up with is “now that we have honest enforcement officers in place, everyone WILL go to jail.”
Put the pressure on!!!!!
Trump Administration Boots Hundreds More Federal Employees out of Washington DC
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is moving two agencies and roughly 700 federal employees out of Washington, D.C., to save money and improve the department’s service to taxpayers.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday that the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture will be fully moved out of the nation’s capital by 2020, according to the USDA.
A location hasn’t been picked yet.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has plans to move the Bureau of Land Management, the largest land-owning agency in the federal government, out West.
A specific location has not yet been picked.
BLM’s top officials are too distant from the lands and Americans they regulate, lawmaker and Trump administration officials say.
https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-administration-boots-hundreds-more-federal-employees-out-of-washington-dc/
Let’s make it even easier — assess whether Federal lands serve a Federal purpose (e.g a post office or national park) and auction off the remainder to reduce the national debt. BLM lands have a red flashing neon light that the Feds have no Constitutional business being involved.
Both could be pretty much shut down in a out 3 months. Done.
About 3 months.
Martha McSally Neck-Deep in McConnell Swamp Money, Kelli Ward Standing with Trump.
The #NeverTrump GOP establishment is pouring money and resources into duping Arizona voters into backing a non-Trump supporting “Republican” in a crucial U.S. Senate race.
“Allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dove into the middle of a major Senate race Thursday, airing ads to help remake Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) as a border hawk ahead of her August primary with two prominent immigration hard-liners,” wrote Politico in June.
McSally is anything but a “border hawk.” She only recently dropped her support for granting legal status to law-breaking DACA recipients in an attempt to curry favor with America First supporters of President Donald J. Trump. Further, she has been completely noncommittal on building a border wall, Trump’s wildly popular policy proposal which cascaded him into the White House.
“McSally changed her stance on immigration reform and on her views of President Trump. As a Congresswoman, she voted for amnesty on several occasions, refusing to support Trump’s proposed border wall. She also opposed the president’s “America First” immigration proposals,” said the Daily Miner, a local Arizona paper.
On the open borders front, McSally is a favorite of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She won the organization’s “Spirit of Enterprise” award, which she bragged about on her official House webpage.
With all this in mind, it makes sense that the McConnell and his establishment acolytes would back McSally. They are trying to get Trump to do the same, but he is rightfully “wary.”
“Reps. Martha McSally and David Schweikert are getting a boost from a group with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove, powerful Republican allies who have seen their influence tested in the Trump era.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/martha-mcsally-neck-deep-in-mcconnell-swamp-money-kelli-ward-standing-with-trump/
Not even close to a “good try, but no cigar”, just voted for Ward, NOT Sally or sherriff joe.
Fool me once, etc. Didn’t vote for Romney, for Pres., ain’t voting for a GOOd rino, when there’s a MAGA candidate on the ballot.
Joe should be appointed to fill out McCstains term, when/if the brain cancer can ever find anything to infect, but otherwise he just a splitter
Get ready for another wild week as we get closer to the traditional Labor Day kickoff to election season!
Like your enthusiasm, but a heads up; this election is gonna be like none we’ve ever seen before, and wild doesn’t begin to describe it.
Even better if possible, than 2016.
So, Sundance, any hints that anything big will hit this week? So many Tweets and so many pointed interviews…. Lots of smoke but still no actual fires!
Post above says it all. Nothing happens in August unless you need it buried.
Until Our new POTUS took office, Friday was a slow news day, “take out the trash day”, when W.H. dropped stories they wanted to bury.
Not anymore. So, I wouldn’t base future expectations on past performance. Our VSG is a disruptor, and “traditional patterns” don’t apply.
Yay!!!! Another day without Hillary Clinton as POTUS!!!!!!
Looking at the polls……. I SEE RED!!
Many on the Left are not embracing Omarosa.
They don’t want her lies to taint their lies.
Hilarious. I love it. 😀
Background:
Several good Wicker and Trex threads. (back to work)
The dims want to abolish POTUS now?!?
It’s ironic that nobody cared much about Alex Jones as long as his conspiracy theories were complete nonsense but when they started to makes sense, he got shut down.
Funny how that works
One thing that I know for sure, he’s not a bigot and he does not traffic in hate speech. There may be a fair amount of BS and over the top nonsense, but no bigotry. The problem was not the nonsense, it was the occasional hitting the nail on the head that got him in trouble.
Very interesting point made by Bill Mitchell:
