Sunday August 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Demon Possession
The modern revival of E.S.P., fortune telling, astrology, magic, the Ouija board, the spirit seance and a score of other occult practices have caused many to wonder whether human beings may be possessed or controlled by evil spirits.
Many Christian people recall the cases of demon possession recorded in the Bible in connection with our Lord’s earthly ministry.
There is indeed much evidence that there was a great outbreak of demon activity when Christ was on earth. This outbreak seems to have abated soon after the Lord’s ascension to heaven, but many are asking: Has another such epidemic broken out?
Whatever the answer to this question, the Scriptures clearly indicate that the best defense against the activity of Satan and his hosts is sincere faith in Christ, of whom we read that, “having vanquished” the powers of evil at Calvary, “He made a show of them openly, triumphing over them in it” (Col. 2:15). It is on the basis of Christ’s finished work of redemption that St. Paul joins believers in…
“Giving thanks unto the Father, who hath made us meet [fit] to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son” (Col. 1:12,13).
Not only is the true believer in Christ “delivered… from the power of darkness,” but upon believing he becomes “the temple of the Holy Spirit,” a living shrine where Christ is worshipped. Thus St. Paul says again: “What! Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit” (I Cor. 6:19). How then could the Christian’s body also be the dwelling place of an evil spirit?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/demon-possession/
Colossians 2:15 And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.
Colossians 1:12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: 13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:
1Corinthians 6:19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
12And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry; 13Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. 14And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. 15This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 16Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting. 17Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen.
God bless your day…
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
Cante jondo or “deep song” is regarded as the oldest, most pure form of flamenco performance. In 1995,the Spanish director, Carlos Saura, made a beautiful documentary about flamenco using a mix of professionals and local performers to capture (and I don’t use this descriptor lightly) the essence of traditional and modern flamenco as performed in modern day southern Spain. “Flamenco”, his film is well worth watching if you get the chance.
I didn’t realize this video splits into two parts. Be sure to link to part 2.
Thanks Garrison…love the singing!
Never knew of this form. It’s really a find.
Thanks a million!
Please pray for me, that I might find the strength and wisdom (and perhaps legal advisement) to overcome bad circumstances. For some time now, I have been trapped in a situation which I cannot navigate my way out of.
It is unusual for me to post here – normally, I’m on the Presidential or Topic threads. Thank you in advance for any prayers sent my way. ❤
I’m Praying the Lord will give you what you asked for, the strength and wisdom, to guide you out of your circumstances. May the Lord be with you to comfort and reassure you…He is with you always.
God is our refuge and strength,
an ever-present help in trouble.
Ps 46;1
Peoria, please know that your request has gone on my prayer list and I’m sure the same will be true for many others. May the Lord give you supernatural strength and wisdom to make the right decisions and see you through whatever concerns you. May His blessings fall abundantly upon you and give you peace. Amen.
Hi Peoria, I am praying that you find the answers from within perhaps in discourse with your higher self or that you experience some divine intervention to find a way to extricate yourself from this situation. I am sending lots of love and joy your way. Warm Regards!
