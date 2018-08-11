August 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #569

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Still laughing at this; they won’t be able to stop themselves, ‘must support Pelosi’ will be their mantra now! I Love his humor !
OMG! POTUS is the best troll evah! This is epic! Almost as good as the one where he said he would never call Kim JU “fat”. So funny!
Tell Tim to knock it off with the conservative blackballing.
Now if only black leaders would come out and implore all blacks to always comply with lawful orders from law enforcement officers, we could also solve a large part of the problem of blacks getting killed by the police.
I’ve made it a point to teach my son how to act around cops because I know that a scared cop would shoot him just as dead as they would anybody of a darker skin tone if they thought they were in danger. Why the hell everybody of all races doesn’t do the same is beyond me.
Yes, it really is that simple. At least it should be.
I’m thinking some PSAs like this one by Chris Rock (except make them serious and clean) might help. How to bahave around police should be as much common sense as “don’t drink and drive” or “don’t text and drive” , etc..
A friendly attitude/smile and polite greeting goes a long way with many officers . In a traffic stop quickly acknowledge you see the officer with 4-ways and proceed slowly to a clear ( preferably lighted ) area to stop. Turn off your car place the keys on the dash away from easy reach ( if you have tinted windows make sure at least one on each side is down ) . When asked for documents tell the contact officer where they are and move s.l.o.w.l.y. to obtain and present them . Sound silly ? Any sillier than being shot by a scared cop over a traffic ticket ? Remember you don’t know what information he’s acting upon . You/your vehicle may conform to a hot BOLO involving a shooting ..
That actually happened to me once – got pulled over because my car looked like the one they were looking for.
In addition to your excellent guidance, I have read that you should place your hands on the top part of the steering wheel and, if the stop is at night, turn-on the overhead lamp.
I think that should be run as a PSA as it is with the naughty words bleeped. An idea goes further with humor than stern admonishments. Just look at how the President uses humor.
One ‘upside’ of body cams is documenting how extremely patient most officers are in dealing with distraught and unco-operative subjects regardless of race or gender . But when the subject ( oft-times with a skin full of drugs or loaded with adrenaline ) responds aggressively – with or without a visible weapon – I feel officers are forced by current political mandates into responding with lethal force instead of having the option of the baton to enforce compliance .
LEOs are trained to respond in a certain way in response to the actions of the public. Nobody is traibing the public how to act in the correct manner so as to keep everybody safer. In fact, those most likely to encounter law enforcement are being told the exact wrong way to act. This is really a no-brainer to me.
When they pull me over, I hang my arms out the window and turn on the interior light. As soon as they see you doing that basically you never get a ticket.
It’s a cultural thing, I’m going to say it and I don’t care what people think, but lots of black kids (and some white ones too) don’t speak when spoken to, don’t look at you in the eyes, they mumble and avoid conversation… this is the kind of stuff that makes people think somebody’s up to something.
It’s not so much ‘muh racism’ that’s causing the problems between cops and young black americans it’s more a cultural issue. The kids are probably no more likely to break the law than white kids but they have a certain culture where they don’t speak up or address people the way white culture is used to and it causes confrontations.
Cops and the communities need to start talking REAL and honest about things like that or the problem is never going to go away.
US Silicon Valley continue to Collude to meddle in US elections…
h3h3Productions on YT…
5,947,904 subscribers
H3H3 and Gavin McInnes Censored
The Thinkery
Published on Aug 10, 2018
This is a good Sargon’s video … straight to the point.
All this happening is unreal. That’s a lot of subs on a channel to shut it down. Seems to be getting worse and I really feel for these people who are getting censored after working hard to promote themselves. I don’t think you get 6 million subscribers by only having good content, you have to work at it. Just looked at PJW and he only has 1.3m subs, and he’s one of the best!
Yeah
Sargon tends to be a bit long winded and intellectual… not to mention “British” LOL
Making a 6 minute video is a help.
Sen Grassley has scheduled the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Onward!
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/10/grassley-announces-senate-confirmation-hearings-on-kavanaugh-september-4-7/
FTA:
“Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Friday that his Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court on September 4 through 7, giving the Senate time to confirm him before the Supreme Court begins its annual term on October 1.
Democrats are expressing outrage at the schedule, saying that they have not had enough time or material to vet President Trump’s nominee, but those objections fall apart on the facts.
Grassley has presided over the most thorough vetting of any Supreme Court justice in U.S. history, and he says it is now time for his committee to prepare for public hearings.”
We should probably expect Kavanagh to be narrowly confirmed.
Do you think this will depress Democrat turnout for the midterms or will it energize them?
Good question about the potential impact on the elections. I am uncertain. I presently think developments in the Mueller charade will be more of an influence on voter turnout than the confirmation of Kavanaugh.
I am confident that the political combat associated with the SCOTUS confirmation, the Mueller travesty, and the midterm elections will be unprecedented in its acrimony.
I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that political outcomes in the next few months will heavily influence the foreseeable future of the nation.
I would suppose the President has a highly qualified back up in the event Kavanaugh does not get approved.
In that light the “back up” should be approved with ease due to the acrimony that the failure to approve Kavanaugh would cause.
No worries.
I don’t believe the Demonrats have much to offer their constituents regardless. Higher taxes? More illegal immigrants? Socialism for all? The dissolution of ICE? Yeah, that sounds really good to most Americans. Kav’s confirmation is probably irrelevant to the crazies. They will obstruct no matter what, or hopefully, wise up and walk away. I doubt it will have much impact overall. Just my opinion.
Hopefully his confirmation will put RBG over the edge and he will get another SC slot to cement his legacy of MAGA.
She should step down anyway due to her blatant bias against the current administration.
Yes, more of the same crappy ideas that don’t work, and that VSG is making irrelevant, ..but we are AGAINST TRUMP!
After Being Destroyed, Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Multiplies
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/trumps-walk-fame-star-multiplies-hollywood-1133678?utm_source=twitter&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral
Awesome!!!!
Publicity stunt or whatever, I don’t see how this could possibly benefit the DNC, as Assange already stated the emails didn’t come from a hack.
DNC serves WikiLeaks with lawsuit via Twitter
The DNC filed a lawsuit in April against the Trump campaign, Russian government and WikiLeaks, alleging a massive conspiracy to tilt the 2016 election in Donald Trump’s favor.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dnc-serves-wikileaks-with-lawsuit-via-twitter/
I wonder if this meets WikiLeak submission guideline?
Watch-out, DNC, Discovery cuts both ways.
As badly as the Mueller charade is going, and the strong possibility that all credibility of the travesty will be shredded in the near-term, I am very surprised the DNC is going forward with it.
They saw how well it worked out for mueller, dyeing Russian companies that “would never contest in American court”, so decided they would try it.
What a bunch of tools,…
Plane stolen and shot down over Tacoma was a Q400. Yet more confirmation of “Q”.
The plan was not shot down.
FTA:
“The Pierce County Sheriff tweeted, “Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island.”
Link:
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/stolen-plane-crashes-unauthorized-takeoff-seattle-airport-source-043310156–abc-news-topstories.html
Sounds more like either a suicide or amateur hour.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/stolen-plane-crashes-unauthorized-takeoff-seattle-airport-source/story?id=57141064
Glad it didn’t head toward downtown seattle….
Special Report:
Nellie Ohr: Woman in the Middle/
by DIANA WEST
Is It A Surprise To Find A Stalin Apologist At The Center Of The Steele Dossier Scandal?
February 22, 2018
“Nellie Ohr is the “dossier” spying scandal’s woman in the middle.
To one side of Ohr, there is the Fusion GPS team, including fellow contractor Christopher Steele. To the other, there is husband Bruce Ohr, who, until his “dossier”-related demotion, was No. 4 man at the Department of Justice, and a key contact there for Steele.”
Notably, the “dossier” men in her life have tried to shield Nellie Ohr from public scrutiny, even at professional risk. Bruce Ohr, Glenn Simpson and even Christopher Steele may have all tried to keep Nellie Ohr “under cover.”
Steele, put forth as the “dossier” author ever since its January 2017 publication in BuzzFeed, does not appear to have let on to his many media and political contacts that he had “dossier”-assistance from at least two fellow Fusion GPS Russian experts, Nellie Ohr and Edward Baumgartner. Baumgartner, interestingly, was a Russian history major at Vassar in the 1990s when Nellie Ohr taught Russian history there.
Thus, Nellie Ohr’s exact activities inside one of the great Russian-American disinformation campaigns of all time remain opaque. What most observers don’t realize, though, is that we already have a window onto her thinking through her strongly-etched, ideological view of Soviet history.
Nellie Ohr has a paper trail.
This paper trail is comprised of a Stanford Ph.D. thesis and a series of academic book reviews, all published between 1990 and 2004 when Nellie Ohr, Harvard Class of 1983, was probably between the ages of 29 and 43. I mention her seasoned age because in the course of my own detailed analysis of Ohr and her writings here, here and here, I discovered something shocking that cannot be put down to or dismissed today as youthful inexperience: Nellie Ohr follows in the academic tradition of 1970s and 1980s “revisionism.”
Like me, most readers unencumbered by a Ph.D. will not immediately understand the term’s profound significance. Here is a beam of illumination from one of the movement’s progenitors, Sheila Fitzpatrick, who, in a 2007 overview of this “revisionist” school, explains its origins thus: “Quite a few of the 1970s revisionists were Marxists… who hoped to find that at least part of the promise of socialist revolution had been realized or could be recovered.” She further notes that the “political agenda” of the so-called New Left “undoubtedly influenced many American revisionists.”
These campus Marxists — sorry, “revisionists” — would soon dominate history departments of American universities, where, naturally, they taught various aspects of the “revisionist” line: that the original “Soviet experiment” remains viable; that Stalin’s crimes and his responsibility for them have been exaggerated (especially by that awful anti-communist historian Robert Conquest); that maybe they were even worth it all in the end. “Revisionists” were known for rejecting the “totalitarian model” of Soviet Russia as a politicized figment of Cold Warrior imaginations; however, when the Soviet Union fell apart and changed form in 1991, the “revisionists” seemed to have, too.
In the introduction to her 418-page paper, Ohr sets forth her main arguments, citing many of “revisionism’s” leading figures — J. Arch Getty, Roberta Manning, Gabor Rittersporn, Sheila Fitzpatrick.
Speaking “revisionist” lingo, Nellie Ohr turns the millions killed by Stalin into “excesses,” which, in Ohr’s words, “sometimes represented desperate measures taken by a government that had little real control over the country.” (Poor Stalin.) She depicts purges as representing “to some degree a center-periphery conflict in which the ‘state-building’ central government tried to bring headstrong local satraps under control.”
https://spectator.org/nellie-ohr-woman-in-the-middle/
Nellie and Bruce Ohr Harvard Class of 1983 25th Reunion, June 2008 in Cambridge, MA.
Finally I find another photo of Nellie Ohr from 10 years ago/ spying is a rough life apparently.
http://slides.sitewelder.com/users/PaulaLerner2584/docs/harvard25threunion/content/080607_W0714_042_large.html
Excellent drill down on Nellie Ohr by Diane West. Not surprised that Nellie
Ohr refers to millions killed by Stalin as “excesses.” Her upcoming interview
outta be something. As flep referred to her earlier, “Nellie Ohr is a dead woman walking.”
Why do all these socialist women look like fugly men? It is astounding!
Lots of lezbos.
What I’d like to know is does she have clearance? And how, being married to an out and out communist sympathizer, did Ohr get any kind of clearance as well?
Is it possible; old Soviet Union was working long term plan, to infiltrate education, media, entertainment, and government, in order to ‘conquer from within’.
Then, U.S. ‘won’ the cold war, and the Soviet Union collapsed. But, these “true believers” were still in place, and decided to ‘carry on’.
Is THIS what we are dealing with?
No WONDER they hate Russia, and Putin.
The Cheryl Atkinson article referenced by Sundance last night is one of the best analyses of the complex plot to destroy the Trump presidency. Reading her article, keeping up with Sundance’s contributions here, and putting two and two together sure makes it seem like there was quite a lot more going on that is being discussed or admitted to. The connections are just too plainly evident. Thanks to Sundance figuring stuff out a couple of years or more ago, we knew all about the splitter strategy, the GOPe, the UniParty, and now the Deep State. And now the pieces are all fitting together. I would have never imagined that a conspiracy to subvert my own government would be possible. I no longer believe that at all now. Our country is in peril.
We have had repeated threats by Turkey against our airbase at Incirlik that we should have decreased our exposure by now. There other safer forward airbases. Relocate to Cypress which is about 15 minutes by air from Incirlik
‘Turkish Lawyers Want To Raid Incirlik Air Base, Arrest US Troops For Terrorist Ties,
“A group of pro-government lawyers in Turkey have filed charges against several U.S. officers associated with Incirlik Air Base, seeking their arrest for alleged ties to terrorist groups.”
Leave Turkey now.
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/08/08/turkish-lawyers-seek-arrest-us-service-members-incirlik-air-base.html
That raid would get some very unpleasant responses, all very loud with lots of flash.
Twitter suspends another conservative group. Proud Boys suspended one day ahead of Unite The Right Rally in D.C. Coincidence? I think not.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/proud-boys-gavin-mcinnes-twitter-suspension-today-unite-the-right-2018-08-10/
Scared of the mid-terms methinks.
A more optimistic note today to share.
We know that ELF electronic weapons do exist with the exception that they have not been approved nor authorized for use by the military but we don’t know that Lockheed Martin and Raytheon has not sold these into the black market to the top .0001% Illuminatini, Lucifarians or Democrat globalists whom we know are not above illegal means to achieve control and wealth.
What can we do to protect ourselves?
Look at proper faraday cage examples which theoretically includes anything that will diminish the severity of the radio or microwave beams
1. Aluminum or other metals but be sure to ground it or place a ground layer between you and the metal
2. Metal meshes with small apertures for sleeping arrangements such as metal mesh enclosures or military style silver laced sleeping bags used for combat soldiers because especially the military knows and understands the threat of DEW attacks
3. Infuse your living quarters with negative ions which act almost like aluminum to bounce or dissipate the radio waves or microwave. The earth has an outer layer called the ionosphere which protects the earth’s atmosphere from outr space radiation. Neg ions are created by plants, sun ☀️ (hi Sundance!) and water falls. So open your windows or get neg ionizers. Many targeted individuals choose to live outside for safety believe it or not because of this. Safer than enclosed non-faraday rooms.
https://radiojove.gsfc.nasa.gov/education/educ/radio/tran-rec/exerc/iono.htm
4. Discharging the electronic attacks by grounding to earth.
5. Buy sophisticated RF analyzers which are extremely expensive to detect direction of incoming and wave frequency. President Trump and his experts should arm themselves with these and measure to detect where the emissions are originating from! It’s said Lockheed Martin has 47 locations as well as private security firms in LA.
No measure is a panacea but each trick helps.
Incidently, Weinstein used Black Cube from the UK to spy on his female targets. Black Cube seems nefarious to me if they did this for Weinstein and I don’t doubt for a moment that proponents in the UK much like the Steeles dossier intensely dislike Americans and Canadians for leaving the homeland.
Please share widely to assist your fellow patriots and conservatives caught in th net. If they go, we may be next in line. The only hope we have is their limited equipment and staffing resources!
Are you saying a tin foil hat won’t work?
Tin foil hat is a good start… but you also need the full Aluminum suit and some sort of face grill… and of course aluminum booties.
According to Jay Sekulow and Rudy Guliani the Mueller team already indicated they will accept Comey’s version over President Trump’s, thereby setting up a perjury charge should President Trump agree to be interviewed by SC. Mueller team is investigator/prosecutor/judge/jury all in one.
