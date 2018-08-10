President Trump Urges Democrats to Support Nancy Pelosi…

Posted on August 10, 2018 by

{{{snicker}}}  Best President Ever:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

133 Responses to President Trump Urges Democrats to Support Nancy Pelosi…

  1. DanO64 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Keep the Hag.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  2. Trumpmendous says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    You made your bed Dems, now lie in it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Bullseye says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Master Troller Haaa

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    IF we EVER get rid of Nancy, I think she should be banned from the USA and have to go live in one of those non-sh1thole countries like Venezuela or Cuba or El Salvador.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. grlangworth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    The Dhimms certainly deserve absolutely all of Nancy Pelosi that they can get.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. theresanne says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Our Favorite President nails it again.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  8. Sabina Alberti says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Do not forget Puerto Rico, where Alexandria Osario-Cortez is from!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      she grew up in Westchester

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Teagan says:
      August 10, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      I hope everyone catches on how her “handlers” have transformed her looks into looking like Eva Peron (Argentina). Actually, the real Eva started out as a “dance hostess” in a night club. Our New York version was a bartender…not so very far off.
      But, she is a carefully staged and programmed candidate to float the idea of Socialism and if she gets thrown under the bus in the end…that’s the breaks, kid. Too bad, the Liberals choose such stupid one-note symbols to carry their banners., ie Stormy Daniels, Steele’s pee-pee story, the Billy Bush tapes, etc.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    BEST PRESIDENT EVER!!

    🙏🇺🇸❤️🦁❤️🇺🇸🙏

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • hoghead says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      In my humble opinion, President Trump is on his way to becoming one of the great presidents of our history. I say that because he is a game changer, a Storm Front in the china shop. When he finally rides off into the sunset, what he leaves behind will look NOTHING like it did when he started. It will look greater/better.
      President Donald J. Trump doesn’t think like any of his modern predecessors. Heh, he doesn’t think like any of his opponents or any of his political friends/allies, either. The nooze punks cannot figure him out; they continue to throw the usual slime at him, but instead of getting a trembling voice and trying to backtrack like most recent pols would do, he throws the slime right back at them. They hate him for it; we love him for it.
      (All of this is being accomplished during an ongoing coup attempt. Can you imagine what these last 19+ months would have looked like if he’d been given the same deference that all previous presidents had been given?)

      Liked by 23 people

      Reply
      • Greg1 says:
        August 10, 2018 at 8:23 pm

        Solid points. Especially that Trump doesn’t think like his predecessors or opponents.

        HE USES COMMON SENSE!!!

        ……which is all too uncommon from “leadership” anymore…….

        Sorta like calling out Germany and NATO, to their FACES as well as on the public stage, for wanting us to do almost all of the defense for NATO against Russia while Germany is simultaneously going to allow Russia to control 60-70% of Germany’s power via natural gas. Russia is going to own Germany if this keeps up. It’s just that simple. Do what they want or they shut off the power. They’ve done it before.

        That’s plumb dumb out of Germany and all of NATO for allowing even the consideration of that to happen.

        You can’t GET more right about the media throwing slime at Trump and him throwing it right back at them, and them hating him and us loving him for it.

        The media is bewildered that they have been in excess of 90% negative covering him and his approval rating is still high.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • MAJA says:
          August 10, 2018 at 8:33 pm

          They’re all so angry and hateful because he broke the biggest rule of all. Being a true Public Servant and doing what’s best for your citizens. Can’t have that. They know they look like the crooks they are, and their constituencies are rising up against them.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
          • lastinillinois says:
            August 10, 2018 at 9:26 pm

            Absolutely, positively.

            Everyday more of these thieving bastards expose themselves to us.

            I am enjoying every second of all this winning, cuz this will NOT come around again during my lifetime.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 10, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        “When they hit you, you hit back – harder”
        – Donald J. Trump

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      Amen

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Becky Pacey says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Hey, she could go walking in the woods with Killery! They can look for acorns.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. Dav says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    omg my sides

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Here’s your Spark of Divinity, right here piglosi

    😂😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  14. daughnworks247 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Liberal firestorm in 3…, 2…., 1.
    I love it. Ought to keep them busy all weekend.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  15. budmc says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  16. chrystalia99 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    ROFL—Troll in Chief :-). LOVE tweets like this…..

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  17. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Hahahahaha!! He is so darn funny and I love him. Keeping it light but real in very dark times! What a leader 😘

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  18. Greg1 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Read some of the responses to President Trump (goodness, that just sounds great, huh?!) and it’s hilarious watching people try to respond.

    Trollimus Maximus

    Trump just owns people on Twitter.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  19. hatterasgal says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    i could not possibly love my favorite President any more than I do!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  20. MaineCoon says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Like POTUS said at a recent rally: i should say I’m against building the wall, then they’d buildmit..
    Same psychology. I want you to vote for Nancy. Sure bet, she’ll lose! HAHA!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. budmc says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Ted Cruz wins the internet today!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      August 10, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      That was a good one!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      August 10, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      Can’t stop chuckling at that, thanks for posting it! I don’t do twitter. I’d never get anything done if I did……

      Needless to say (but I’m saying it anyway!) liberals are not doing a slow burn due to the comment from Cruz, they went crispy critter all at once! Even THEY could see how it exposed Ocasio Cortez!

      Cruz exposed their hypocrisy, and if there’s one things hypocrites REALLY hate it’s having their hypocrisy exposed……….and getting laughed at. Brilliant and so simple all could see it, thanks Cruz!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mncpo(ret) says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Cool ;>))) Cruz would eat him up and spit him out. Cenk would be shown to be the maroon he is. Show it on every alphabet channel. There is not enough popcorn or butter on the planet.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. MIKE says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Great friday night troll-bomb he just dropped, they’ll be steppin’ and fetchin’ like they asses was catchin’ all weekend… while he makes America great again under their radar!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    That’s very sporting of him. The least she can do is share her wall contractor’s phone number.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    What we’ve always wanted……a fighter who knows how to beat liberals at their own rhetorical games.

    Liberals STILL don’t know what is hitting them.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  26. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Damn you sundance first glance at my email & I figured you had gone off the deep end…
    Hey its people like Pelosi and Waters that will gain more and more votes for the GOP.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. labrat says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Who was that Townhall guy who wrote that essay about Trump having read their book? (God Bless google – Evan Sayet.)

    Worth re-reading. I love this essay.

    https://townhall.com/columnists/evansayet/2017/07/13/he-fights-n2354580

    Trump is fighting. And what’s particularly delicious is that, like Patton standing over the battlefield as his tanks obliterated Rommel’s, he’s shouting, “You magnificent bastards, I read your book!” That is just the icing on the cake, but it’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    The President said that about me?
    Well, you know…. um…..President Bush can be nice at times
    What?
    Oh
    What day is it?
    Trump? I know nothing about that
    Wait, who said what?
    How can he say my bad policies when he knows nothing about bad policies?
    I’m concerned for the children
    Huh?
    Who’ll pick the banana’s?
    Why are you all here again?
    I know nothing about that….. that…….uh……, who took my water?
    Oh dear, do I hear bagpipes?
    Our Republic? Do you have Republic insurance too?
    You mean Americans without papers?
    The babies must eat…… um….. they need to……
    Oh dear
    Well thank you all for coming. I hope that clears it up

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  29. codasouthtexas says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    King of trolls ever! Love it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Merrily we Troll Along, Troll Along, Troll Along……………..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. quintrillion says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    P45 kills with kindness. He loves to say nice things about people. The people that deserve kind words are humbled and appreciative. The people that are against him and he tweets so sweet, well they’re just flabbergasted ~ P45 is feeding Piglosi delusions of her chaotic mind.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Oh Gil and Alliwant— loudest lol

    Like

    Reply
  33. kea says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    LOL make room on mount rushmore!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. Justbill says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    A Northern fairy tale starts out “Once upon a time…”

    A Southern fairy tale starts out “ Y’all never gonna believe this…”

    A Democrat’s fairy tale starts out “ Our November blue wave…”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Yippeekiyay says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    That’s hilarious! I’m glad to see our President is having a little fun.

    Drain the swamp, Nancy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. clipe says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    #LionelNation
    I Never Thought I’d Ever Say This: I’m Voting for Trump in 2020 to Destroy What’s Left of the DS DNC

    No friend of Republicans but loves Trump the destroyer. Near the end he mentions Hillary’s appearance, in public, wearing an oven mitt.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  37. KittyKat says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    And [pointing in the air] you can take that to the bank!

    Like

    Reply
  38. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    With Kerosene Maxine at Pelosi’s Side.

    On the other side of the “asle,” Lou Dobbs showed some serious surprise as he reported that Turtle has come around showing support for tariffs now and other policies of PDJT. Pundit said Turtle has come around because PDJT’s candidates are winning and polls are showing the voters favor PDJT’s policies.

    Duh.

    Fle, if this is really happening I will have to change my screen name.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  39. InAZ says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Now President Trump needs to tweet and GAB to tell his base and Republicans and Independents to get out and vote so that there will not be a blue wave. Disappointed in Ronna Romney not doing enough. Where I live the commieDem candidates have signs everywhere, very few
    Republican candidate signs. I have seen one Kelli Ward sign and many for McSally.

    I have been on commie blogs and they are working hard to get people registered, get people fired up over hate of President Trump, plus they cheat!!! And have Soros, Steyr, etc money.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. JoD says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    If Nan steps aside, who would replace her?

    Like

    Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      August 10, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      Joe Crowley was the incumbent that was supposed to take over Pelosi’s seat. Osario-Cortez beat Crowley in the primary. However, I’m guessin the party realizes that Cortez is a train-wreck and I’m putting down money that says Crowley will win the General with write-in votes.

      Like

      Reply
  41. Lernie Wojack says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Greatest President ever

    Like

    Reply
  42. Lernie Wojack says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Greatest President ever

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Lernie Wojack says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Greatest President ever

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  44. namberak says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    The Dream Team: Pelosi/Waters 2020!

    Like

    Reply
  45. MagaKathryn says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Oh Good Lord! You can’t help but love President Trump! He certainly doesn’t pull any punches. Too funny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. CNN_sucks says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Nancy looks like has parkinsons. She should retire. She was already a politicians since People’s Temple was founded by Jim Jones.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s