President Trump Urges Democrats to Support Nancy Pelosi…

{{{snicker}}} Best President Ever:
{{{snicker}}} Best President Ever:
Keep the Hag.
HAGA??
Fantsstic!!!
HOW can the dems NOT use this?!?!?!
Not just keep her but lets make her a National Treasure! I pray every night for Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters. They are both the greatest gifts to our President and our country. I hope they can stay where they are as long as possible.
The good news is that we have found the perfect replacement for the both of them. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is both young and dumb. She is a millennial Latina and a Socialist Democrat. Every box you could imagine is checked off by her.
I wrote our President the following:
Meanwhile this is what PDJT means to Americans that love their country:
THIS is what gets people elected AND re-elected.
This is FANTASTIC! I hope the President sees it.
With poll numbers like this, ABSOLUTELY!
From the article linked above:
A new poll, conducted by American Barometer and released Thursday by Hill.TV and HarrisX, shows that 73% of Americans — and 49% of Democrats — want the Democratic Party to dump House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
Among Republicans, 91% said no, as did 79% of independents. Among Democrats, Pelosi only retained 51% support.
The percentage of Independents has to frighten the daylights out of Democrats! Every Republican running for a House seat in November should remind the voters!
The gift that keeps giving.
No you have it wrong DanO64, it is Drag that Hag with a chain attached to a MAGA bus down Pennsylvania Avenue.
And then all the way to Gitmo, by ship, on the same chain, being keelhauled.
You made your bed Dems, now lie in it.
Master Troller Haaa
MY President and I have the same wicked sense of humor. So Nance slurs a few words and forgets some others … that’s a fair exchange for the 700cc of Botox that’s kept her 80yo face looking like a 45yo meth addicts face.
I love our POTUS. Funny, brilliant, savy and honest.
Oops, “savvy.”
Ugh me savvy Plain Jane…
One Trump tweet and a government’s economy can fall. That’s how powerful he is.
I am totally in awe of this man.
Remember when he said we would plead with him to stop the winning?
This is definitely the most entertaining time of my life.
The Never Trumpers are pleading with him to stop the tweeting.
“Mr. President, please, we can’t take it anymore, you’re driving us crazy, you’re tweeting too much, please Mr. President, not so much, and I’m going to say I’m sorry, we’re going to keep tweeting because we are going to make America great again.”
This is definitely the most depressing time of their life.
I’m addicted to his tweets.
There is more real information in one Trump tweet than all the ‘shows’ on HSM (hate stream media) combined.
IF we EVER get rid of Nancy, I think she should be banned from the USA and have to go live in one of those non-sh1thole countries like Venezuela or Cuba or El Salvador.
Not much difference between those, and parts of San Fran…and for the same reason: lousy “leadership”.
And it’s only going to get worse with the ‘new dem party’
San Fran = shithole country
FoSho!
Glad I will be out of this shithole soon, you comment made me spew 7up out of my nose.
I have been here 8 long years and everyone is right it’s a shithole.
Literally, nowadays
No need to ban Nancy; if her pressers reveal anything, she won’t remember being In the USA.
I prefer she go to Gitmo with her friends who will be joining her there.
“IF we EVER get rid of Nancy, I think she should be banned from the USA and have to go live in one of those non-sh1thole countries like Venezuela or Cuba or El Salvador.”
________________
Pelosi for Prison 2018.
There’s still time.
The Dhimms certainly deserve absolutely all of Nancy Pelosi that they can get.
I have got to get me one of those….. 🙂
Our Favorite President nails it again.
Do not forget Puerto Rico, where Alexandria Osario-Cortez is from!
she grew up in Westchester
> “she grew up in Westchester”
Attending an exclusive private school (liberal snobs only).
Even the public schools are hoity toity in Westchester. 😄
Evidently A O-C’s exclusive private school didn’t have rigorous intellectual standards for admission or graduation. More like rigor mortis, as in brain dead.
I hope everyone catches on how her “handlers” have transformed her looks into looking like Eva Peron (Argentina). Actually, the real Eva started out as a “dance hostess” in a night club. Our New York version was a bartender…not so very far off.
But, she is a carefully staged and programmed candidate to float the idea of Socialism and if she gets thrown under the bus in the end…that’s the breaks, kid. Too bad, the Liberals choose such stupid one-note symbols to carry their banners., ie Stormy Daniels, Steele’s pee-pee story, the Billy Bush tapes, etc.
BEST PRESIDENT EVER!!
🙏🇺🇸❤️🦁❤️🇺🇸🙏
In my humble opinion, President Trump is on his way to becoming one of the great presidents of our history. I say that because he is a game changer, a Storm Front in the china shop. When he finally rides off into the sunset, what he leaves behind will look NOTHING like it did when he started. It will look greater/better.
President Donald J. Trump doesn’t think like any of his modern predecessors. Heh, he doesn’t think like any of his opponents or any of his political friends/allies, either. The nooze punks cannot figure him out; they continue to throw the usual slime at him, but instead of getting a trembling voice and trying to backtrack like most recent pols would do, he throws the slime right back at them. They hate him for it; we love him for it.
(All of this is being accomplished during an ongoing coup attempt. Can you imagine what these last 19+ months would have looked like if he’d been given the same deference that all previous presidents had been given?)
Solid points. Especially that Trump doesn’t think like his predecessors or opponents.
HE USES COMMON SENSE!!!
……which is all too uncommon from “leadership” anymore…….
Sorta like calling out Germany and NATO, to their FACES as well as on the public stage, for wanting us to do almost all of the defense for NATO against Russia while Germany is simultaneously going to allow Russia to control 60-70% of Germany’s power via natural gas. Russia is going to own Germany if this keeps up. It’s just that simple. Do what they want or they shut off the power. They’ve done it before.
That’s plumb dumb out of Germany and all of NATO for allowing even the consideration of that to happen.
You can’t GET more right about the media throwing slime at Trump and him throwing it right back at them, and them hating him and us loving him for it.
The media is bewildered that they have been in excess of 90% negative covering him and his approval rating is still high.
They’re all so angry and hateful because he broke the biggest rule of all. Being a true Public Servant and doing what’s best for your citizens. Can’t have that. They know they look like the crooks they are, and their constituencies are rising up against them.
Absolutely, positively.
Everyday more of these thieving bastards expose themselves to us.
I am enjoying every second of all this winning, cuz this will NOT come around again during my lifetime.
“When they hit you, you hit back – harder”
– Donald J. Trump
Amen
Hey, she could go walking in the woods with Killery! They can look for acorns.
Or sniff for truffles… :0
😂😂😂
Yuck, you just ruined muh beer.
Piglosi & Pickles reduced to Crumbs
omg my sides
😂😂😂
Lol!
😂🤣😂
Funny…..Divide and Conquer. Must be in one of his books. The chapter on how to wipe the floor with Liberal Tears.
Here’s your Spark of Divinity, right here piglosi
😂😂😂😂😂
Liberal firestorm in 3…, 2…., 1.
I love it. Ought to keep them busy all weekend.
Yes, distort, divert, deflect 👍
We’ve all learned from the best.
😂😂😂😂😂
Hahahaha!!
I KNOW I’ve seen that movie — what is it?
Isn’t that Billy Madison?!?!
Yes it is
Tough choice! Nancy oooorrrr Alexandria? Who do we want to lead the Dimms? Sometimes life just gives you these little gifts. SOOOO MUCH WINNING!
OK Alexandria you’re just about ready for the debate……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahahaha!! He is so darn funny and I love him. Keeping it light but real in very dark times! What a leader 😘
Read some of the responses to President Trump (goodness, that just sounds great, huh?!) and it’s hilarious watching people try to respond.
Trollimus Maximus
Trump just owns people on Twitter.
i could not possibly love my favorite President any more than I do!!!
Whole heartedly agree – until tomorrow.
When we realize how much more we ❤️ OUR President!!
❤️🦁❤️
I LOVE this man!
Like POTUS said at a recent rally: i should say I’m against building the wall, then they’d buildmit..
Same psychology. I want you to vote for Nancy. Sure bet, she’ll lose! HAHA!
She’ll lose and everyone who stands with her!
Ted Cruz wins the internet today!
That was a good one!
Can’t stop chuckling at that, thanks for posting it! I don’t do twitter. I’d never get anything done if I did……
Needless to say (but I’m saying it anyway!) liberals are not doing a slow burn due to the comment from Cruz, they went crispy critter all at once! Even THEY could see how it exposed Ocasio Cortez!
Cruz exposed their hypocrisy, and if there’s one things hypocrites REALLY hate it’s having their hypocrisy exposed……….and getting laughed at. Brilliant and so simple all could see it, thanks Cruz!
Cool ;>))) Cruz would eat him up and spit him out. Cenk would be shown to be the maroon he is. Show it on every alphabet channel. There is not enough popcorn or butter on the planet.
Great friday night troll-bomb he just dropped, they’ll be steppin’ and fetchin’ like they asses was catchin’ all weekend… while he makes America great again under their radar!
That’s very sporting of him. The least she can do is share her wall contractor’s phone number.
What we’ve always wanted……a fighter who knows how to beat liberals at their own rhetorical games.
Liberals STILL don’t know what is hitting them.
Yeah. They better go weave themselves some more organic grass fed pink Putty-Kat hats…………..
Damn you sundance first glance at my email & I figured you had gone off the deep end…
Hey its people like Pelosi and Waters that will gain more and more votes for the GOP.
Who was that Townhall guy who wrote that essay about Trump having read their book? (God Bless google – Evan Sayet.)
Worth re-reading. I love this essay.
https://townhall.com/columnists/evansayet/2017/07/13/he-fights-n2354580
Trump is fighting. And what’s particularly delicious is that, like Patton standing over the battlefield as his tanks obliterated Rommel’s, he’s shouting, “You magnificent bastards, I read your book!” That is just the icing on the cake, but it’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics.
RIDICULE, NOT REASONED DEBATE, IS THE BEST MEDICINE FOR POLITICAL CULTS
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270858/ridicule-not-reasoned-debate-best-medicine-bruce-thornton
Excellent share – thank you 🙂
The President said that about me?
Well, you know…. um…..President Bush can be nice at times
What?
Oh
What day is it?
Trump? I know nothing about that
Wait, who said what?
How can he say my bad policies when he knows nothing about bad policies?
I’m concerned for the children
Huh?
Who’ll pick the banana’s?
Why are you all here again?
I know nothing about that….. that…….uh……, who took my water?
Oh dear, do I hear bagpipes?
Our Republic? Do you have Republic insurance too?
You mean Americans without papers?
The babies must eat…… um….. they need to……
Oh dear
Well thank you all for coming. I hope that clears it up
That was so funny. Not sure why the “Who will pick the bananas?” made me laugh so hard….. Has she said that yet? Not yet….but soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merrily we Troll Along, Troll Along, Troll Along……………..
P45 kills with kindness. He loves to say nice things about people. The people that deserve kind words are humbled and appreciative. The people that are against him and he tweets so sweet, well they’re just flabbergasted ~ P45 is feeding Piglosi delusions of her chaotic mind.
Oh Gil and Alliwant— loudest lol
LOL make room on mount rushmore!!!!
With “Troll King” etched above!!!
MAGA down below….!!!!
A Northern fairy tale starts out “Once upon a time…”
A Southern fairy tale starts out “ Y’all never gonna believe this…”
A Democrat’s fairy tale starts out “ Our November blue wave…”
That’s hilarious! I’m glad to see our President is having a little fun.
Drain the swamp, Nancy!
#LionelNation
I Never Thought I’d Ever Say This: I’m Voting for Trump in 2020 to Destroy What’s Left of the DS DNC
No friend of Republicans but loves Trump the destroyer. Near the end he mentions Hillary’s appearance, in public, wearing an oven mitt.
Oven mit.
HA!!😆
And [pointing in the air] you can take that to the bank!
With Kerosene Maxine at Pelosi’s Side.
On the other side of the “asle,” Lou Dobbs showed some serious surprise as he reported that Turtle has come around showing support for tariffs now and other policies of PDJT. Pundit said Turtle has come around because PDJT’s candidates are winning and polls are showing the voters favor PDJT’s policies.
Duh.
Fle, if this is really happening I will have to change my screen name.
“aisle”
Ditch Mitch: Keep your screen name.
Red you have asked for a miracle! The Turtle 🐢 has delivered two in one day!
The time has come my friend!
Dobbs mentiond Kavanaugh also but we were talking Turtle. Chuck said he wants Brett confirmed for the opening of the Court in early Oct.
👍🏻👍🏻
Anti-Trump McCain’s legacy might be to screw up the SCOTUS vote for Kavanaugh. I wish we had a Republican replacement. Hell, I wish we’d had a Republican. McCain is a horrible RINO.
John McCain had tumor surgery in July 2017….most survive 14 to 16 months after surgery so he’ll last until November maybe. I think October. Either way Republicans can’t do anything to replace him, he’s got one foot in the grave and the other on our throats.
Donna, if McShame would vote to confirm they will roll him onto the floor of the Senate. Otherwise he stays in the parking lot.
There are also 10 Dims in red states who will have to vote on Kavanaugh before their elections.
Fingers crossed Ditch Mitch.
F McCain.
He only has the power WE give to him, and right now he’s in hiding so he has ZERO power to use against us.
F that tired old jerk and the Lindsey horse he rode in on.
it took him 19 months…turtle literally….
Now President Trump needs to tweet and GAB to tell his base and Republicans and Independents to get out and vote so that there will not be a blue wave. Disappointed in Ronna Romney not doing enough. Where I live the commieDem candidates have signs everywhere, very few
Republican candidate signs. I have seen one Kelli Ward sign and many for McSally.
I have been on commie blogs and they are working hard to get people registered, get people fired up over hate of President Trump, plus they cheat!!! And have Soros, Steyr, etc money.
If Nan steps aside, who would replace her?
Joe Crowley was the incumbent that was supposed to take over Pelosi’s seat. Osario-Cortez beat Crowley in the primary. However, I’m guessin the party realizes that Cortez is a train-wreck and I’m putting down money that says Crowley will win the General with write-in votes.
There was a mention somewhere that Crowley is on the ballot as an Independent.
Greatest President ever
You can say that again.
Greatest President ever
You can say that again!
Greatest President ever
You can – wait, what?
The Dream Team: Pelosi/Waters 2020!
Dream Girls….snicker.
Oink/oink
Oh Good Lord! You can’t help but love President Trump! He certainly doesn’t pull any punches. Too funny.
Nancy looks like has parkinsons. She should retire. She was already a politicians since People’s Temple was founded by Jim Jones.
