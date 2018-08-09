Thursday August 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Help (you need Somebody)
TWIN LAKES FROM TOXAWAY SUMMIT, IDAHO
A Favorite of mine!
How Was Christ Broken For Us?
“How could the Lord say that His body was broken for us if other verses say that none of His bones were broken?”
Speaking of the bread that the Lord broke at the last supper (1 Cor. 11:23), Paul said,
“…He brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is My body, which is broken for you…” (v. 24).
As the Lord broke the loaf of bread for the apostles to share, He used the broken bread to illustrate how His body would be broken for them on the cross. But speaking of the soldiers who crucified Him, John said:
“…they brake not His legs…that the Scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of Him shall not be broken” (John 19:33,36).
John was quoting Psalm 34:20. We also know that the cross was a type of the Passover (1 Cor. 5:7), and speaking of the Passover lamb, God told Moses, “neither shall ye break a bone thereof” (Ex. 12:46 cf. Num. 9:12). So how could the Lord say His body was broken for us?
Well, a body can be broken without breaking any bones. None of Job’s bones were broken, but he spoke of how God “breaketh me with a tempest, and multiplieth my wounds” (Job 9:17 cf. 16:14), a breaking which included the breaking of his skin (7:5). Other verses speak of the breaking of a body’s teeth (Psa. 3:7; Pr. 25:19; Lam. 3:16; Psa. 58:6), its heart (Eccl. 12:6) and other parts (Lev. 21:20). The “blood and water” that flowed from the Lord’s pierced side indicate His heart was broken, for the heart rests in a saline sac. So there is no contradiction between John 19:36 and 1 Corinthians 11:24.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-was-christ-broken-for-us/
1Corinthians 11:23 For I have received of the Lord that which also I delivered unto you, That the Lord Jesus the same night in which he was betrayed took bread: 24 And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me.
John 19:33 But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs: 36 For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of him shall not be broken.
Psalm 34:20 He keepeth all his bones: not one of them is broken.
1Cor 5:7 Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us:
Exodus 12:46 In one house shall it be eaten; thou shalt not carry forth ought of the flesh abroad out of the house; neither shall ye break a bone thereof. // Numbers 9:12 They shall leave none of it unto the morning, nor break any bone of it: according to all the ordinances of the passover they shall keep it.
Job 9:17 For he breaketh me with a tempest, and multiplieth my wounds without cause. // Job 16:14 He breaketh me with breach upon breach, he runneth upon me like a giant.
Job 7:5 My flesh is clothed with worms and clods of dust; my skin is broken, and become loathsome.
Psalm 3:7 Arise, O LORD; save me, O my God: for thou hast smitten all mine enemies upon the cheek bone; thou hast broken the teeth of the ungodly.
Pr*v*bs 25:19 Confidence in an unfaithful man in time of trouble is like a broken tooth, and a foot out of joint.
Lamentations 3:16 He hath also broken my teeth with gravel stones, he hath covered me with ashes.
Ps 58:6 Break their teeth, O God, in their mouth: break out the great teeth of the young lions, O LORD.
Ecclesiastes 12:6 Or ever the silver cord be loosed, or the golden bowl be broken, or the pitcher be broken at the fountain, or the wheel broken at the cistern.
Leviticus 21:20 Or crookbackt, or a dwarf, or that hath a blemish in his eye, or be scurvy, or scabbed, or hath his stones broken;
HAPPY CURSDAY!
VERY bad development–“what could possibly go wrong?”
CA Legislature Passes Bill Letting People KILL Their Family Members in Assisted Suicides
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/08/08/california-legislature-passes-bill-letting-people-kill-their-family-members-in-assisted-suicides/#.W2utrhJUZzs.twitter …
Just speechless.
Dion Leonard – Why he’s running 3 x 200 mile races for animal shelters in need.
Happy Cursday Treepers!
The other day I was thinking of how Sweetie found me. I was sitting on the patio of my favorite restaurant when this beautiful border collie came up to me, sat down and put her head on my knee? I gave her some of my sandwich, thinking she much be hungry and, while she dutifully ate the food, there was something else, a magnetism that I felt it and she felt.
I noticed that she had plastic pound tags attached by a string around her neck. How she got out of the nearby high-kill city pound was a mystery. Then and there I decided she wasn’t going back to that place. In those brief moments we bonded and she became my dog. Dogs can sense things about us that we don’t even realize about ourselves. Sweetie certainly certainly could. She was a soulmate. I miss her still.
Beautiful story about Sweetie, Garrison.
And the vid has quite a surprise ending! Wow!
Thanks for both.
Someone had asked in a reply to a previous post I’d made how these Islamic communities built by Jamaat-ul-Fuqra as well as other compounds with possible terrorst connections have not been closed down. Too late to reply I thought to make a check and the al Farooq mosque in Brooklyn, NY where the first World Trade Center attack was planned is still open. It had contacts to notables such as Ramzi Yousef (1st and 2nd WTC attack connections plus the Bojinka Plot), El Sayyid Nosar who assassinated Meir Kahane and others) not to mention the Blind Shiekh.
So if helping plotters to destroy a major building isn’t enought to close down even a single mosque, what would an entire community of Religion of Peace followers have to do to get closed down?
what would an entire community of Religion of Peace followers have to do to get closed down?
Vote Republican.
South Mountain Park, Phoenix
“South Mountain Park in Phoenix, Arizona is the largest municipal park in the United States, and one of the largest urban parks in North America and in the world.” Wikipedia
(Click to enlarge)
