Former Ohio State Wrestler Recants Claim Against Jim Jordan…

Everyone with a reasonable amount of common sense knows the claims that Representative Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse at Ohio State twenty-years-ago was a manufactured political hit-job. Now one of the accusers recants…

(Via The Daily Caller) A former Ohio State University wrestler is recanting his claims that Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse allegations against a university physician when he coached wrestling at the school over 20 years ago.

“At no time did I ever say or have any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior,” Mark Coleman, a former MMA fighter who wrestled at Ohio State when Jordan coached there, said in a statement.

“I have nothing but respect for Jim Jordan as I have known him for more than 30 years and know him to be of impeccable character.”

Coleman is the first former OSU wrestler to recant his claims that Jordan knew about sexual abuse at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, an OSU physician accused of molesting dozens of student-athletes. (read more)

