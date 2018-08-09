Former Ohio State Wrestler Recants Claim Against Jim Jordan…

Everyone with a reasonable amount of common sense knows the claims that Representative Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse at Ohio State twenty-years-ago was a manufactured political hit-job. Now one of the accusers recants…
(Via The Daily Caller) A former Ohio State University wrestler is recanting his claims that Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse allegations against a university physician when he coached wrestling at the school over 20 years ago.
“At no time did I ever say or have any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior,” Mark Coleman, a former MMA fighter who wrestled at Ohio State when Jordan coached there, said in a statement.
“I have nothing but respect for Jim Jordan as I have known him for more than 30 years and know him to be of impeccable character.”
Coleman is the first former OSU wrestler to recant his claims that Jordan knew about sexual abuse at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, an OSU physician accused of molesting dozens of student-athletes. (read more)
He went on to say ” I have returned the money I got from George Soros for lying about Rep. Jordan, and beg his forgiveness for the harm I have caused him”.
LikeLiked by 48 people
@ gda
👍👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
And another vile evil Uni-party Leftist Lie colcrapses down on top of them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not sure if you are kidding or not. Soros is not behind everything.
How nice it would be to have one enemy but that is not the case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t know that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would have thought Andy that you were fully aware that there is more than one enemy we are fighting.
LikeLike
Hey what is the difference whether it was form Soros or someone else? They are all the same. These comments are not real because they both came from a bot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who you callin’ a bot, son?
LikeLiked by 1 person
but you can almost always guarantee if it isn’t Soros, it is Clinton
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or Rino. They sure as hell don’t want a MAGA speaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Technically we do have just one enemy. He was once called “Lightbringer” but these days receives his mail in a very hot place.
Soros et al. are merely servants of the enemy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Soros is the enabler for many of the subversives.
LikeLike
gda, an awakening at long last. Now let’s get Jordan for the House speaker once the detritus Ryan is gone!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Soros? I doubt it. Speaker Ryan?…. probably. I’d wager this political hit came from within the GOPe in DC…. or K Street. They don’t want the Freedom Caucus to do squat, much less gain levers of political control in the House.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where have all you guys been? Go back and watch Rod Rosenstein threaten Jim Jordan. It is very clear Mr. Rosenstien was behind that attack.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you watch the whole hearing your will see Rod Rosenstein grinning and bouncing around thinking he is playing those rubes like a fiddle – til Jim Jordan gets his turn. And we get to see just how pissed the deputy Attorney General of the United States can get.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“And we get to see just how pissed the deputy Attorney General of the United States can get.”
With ancestors like his, we should not be surprised.
Who is Rod Rosenstein?
https://ellacruz.org/2018/02/21/1082/
LikeLiked by 3 people
1 minute of water boarding they would tell who,what, where, when and how.China would get answers as would Russia, KSA, both Koreas let them be interrogated for real, hell line em all up We The People want answers atleast I know I do.
LikeLike
Now he (Coleman) needs to come clean about who put him up to this false accusation. This kind of hit job that could ruin someone’s life needs to stop! Unfortunately I realize that it’s not going to stop anytime soon.
LikeLiked by 41 people
Coleman returned the pay-off money to George Soros. See above comment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that was sarcasm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He already did. Sort of. When he said he was “distancing himself” from former wrestler Mike Sabato, who put this thing together. A “sketchy” bloke known for filing lawsuits in search of monetary settlements. When DiSabato started this, he sent an email to a Dem Ohio State Senator: DiSabato wrote
“Our intent is to expeditiously reach a negotiated settlement, without conflict, that compensates the victims for the trauma they have suffered because of this sex abuse, deals with the individuals that knew of this situation, but chose to do nothing about it, and corrects the atmosphere that may still exist at OSU, and therefore would allow this to happen again in the future,” reads a June 26 email that the former wrestler, Mike DiSabato, sent to attorneys working for OSU as well as Democratic Ohio state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.
The email did not mention Jordan, but a week later, on July 3, NBC News published an article that relied heavily on allegations from DiSabato that Jordan was aware of but turned a blind eye to the behavior of Richard Strauss, a physician for the OSU athletic program in the 1980s and 1990s.
More here (link included in posted article):
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/11/jim-jordan-accuser-settlement/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for this link and info, Lulu.
LikeLike
Another bot…
LikeLike
This is why I absolutely LOVE Rep. and soon to be House Speaker Jordan! He stood his ground and fought back with every ounce of blood in his body. That reception in Ohio was Cold Anger on display. They were not going to stop chanting SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE. Jim had to stop it by starting to speak.
He is a fighter and will do everything humanly possible to MAGA with our President!
LikeLiked by 62 people
aGREE 100% Jim and all the Freedom Caucus guys are the only ones with a bag of balls in the whole DC SWAMP.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Amen to that!
LikeLike
I’ve observed Jordan’s competitor for Speaker, Swamp Fixer Kevin McCarthy, acting unusually patriotic lately, and – while it’s much appreciated – the contrast with his prior self makes it ring EXCEPTIONALLY hollow.
Under similar heat to what Jordan just got, the man would WILT like a flower, saying “mea culpa – let’s make a deal – how about “Build That Barbed Wire Fence”?
No thanks – I’ll stick with JIM JORDAN, and raise my voice to the roof for him, just like I did earlier!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Flep, I came from the left mainly because I hated the neo-cons and their love for the MIC and intervention wars. Then the left went bat s. crazy. The only guys I respect these days are those like Jordan, Nunes, and Geatz. They are young enough to have fire, yet old enough to have wisdom. I still don’t agree 100% with conservative views, but I don’t need to to understand that guys like Jordan are needed.
We are in a fight that can’t be lost. Jordan and Nunes are the brawlers that give me hope.
BTW, I din’t walk away…I chewed off the steel trap around my ankle and ran away.
LikeLiked by 52 people
What is MIC, please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Military Industrial Complex (MIC). Eisenhower is credited for the term, and warned of the MIC’s influence in his 1961 farewell address. It’s not a cohesive entity, just a loose affiliation of military contractors and their influence over policy. Huge profit in war, and therefore a perverse incentive for the contractors to press for conflict.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome Akh! Steel trap, LOL!
It’s fine that you don’t agree 100%. How about Ronald Reagan’s 80% rule? Truth is nobody ever agrees 100% with anything, or rarely do they. Probably the only person you agree 100% with is yourself 😉
Find yourself a branch and get comfortable, great to have you!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The MIC is not solely an artifact of the right.
What did 0bama say about how many people he killed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who your words are well received here just outside the beltway in MD. Perverse incentive is well said. I never thought that the Patriot Act and spying would be defended by the left, but the world is full of perverse incentives.
LikeLike
Who sb The Ahk – dang autocorrect
LikeLike
I’m going with Military Industrial Complex. Maybe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winnnahhhhh. It is etched in my brain now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Money Including Cash. Don’t fall for that military-industrial-complex distraction used by the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frankly, right now the swamp is more in love with the scientific-academic-government-intelligence complex [also predicted by Eisenhower] than the MIC.
See section IV of the Eisenhower Farewell speech in which he warns of both the Military-Industrial Complex and the Scientific-Government complex. The first half of Section IV is MIC, the second half is about the SGC.
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/eisenhower001.asp
The SGC, favored by the libs, is what gave us global warming and then climate change.
Eisenhower was brilliant. Too bad the leftist press never warned us about the SGC – only the MIC.
LikeLike
Ike originally wanted to say “military-industrial-Congressional complex” as that was/is the truth, but his advisors suggested he might not want to tick off Congress when he was leaving his post. So JFK ticked off a whole bunch of people inside and outside of Congress, and we know how that ended.
LikeLike
Taking government money results in diversion of effort from R & D towards retaining (and increasing) that source of income. A big reason why we aren’t seeing significant improvements in technologies heavily subsidized by taxpayers. Why bother to innovate and improve and invent when you’ve got a guaranteed income for an existing product or service? Especially when government ensures you have a lucrative monopoly? A classic example of that was Ma Bell. If AT&T hadn’t been broken up and the communication spectrum auctioned off, we might all still be using black rotary phones (I still have one, but that’s the wife’s preference) and the Internet would still be restricted to Government and Military use (ARPANET).
LikeLike
So happy to have you!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Akh, Love your analogy about the steel trap. My only wish is that 40 million or so other Lefties change their evil ways as you have and agree to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! There’s plenty of room on my branch here at the Treehouse for you and them as well. The guys you mention are my heroes as well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve enlightened many of my lefty associates. They are confused as heck as to where they stand now politically. But that’s a good thing! Now their eyes are wide open to the possibilities.
LikeLiked by 15 people
That is great to hear. Congratulations, too, on your escape. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Invite your Lefty friends to watch all the WalkAway YouTubes produced by people who finally “woke up” to what the Marxist Left is all about. Power, greed, and destruction of the USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or just invite them to read some of SD’s posts. SD doesn’t seem to do much editorializing but he does machine gun the facts.
LikeLike
I thought the common term was “firehose”
LikeLike
Daniel,
the#WalkAway “movement” has an impressive cross-section of people who are beginning to see the light.
This “movement” seems to be reaching out to a great number of people who are cutting their cable and are more than angry at the lies they have been told for decades.
Gotta start somewhere.
I have found their videos to be one way of getting people to think…those who are inclined to think.
Its a big help for many of the blind to realize that many many people are waking up; they are not the only ones fed up with the violence and the terminal PC caca..
When you put Brandon’s merry band together with the reach of Candace Owens and the Kanye West Tribe, you begin to see the circle of light Trump has going on is indeed expanding.
By the next Presidential Election, imo the US political profile will look a bit different than it does even today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AKH I am a conservative and I don’t agree with 100% of the views here on CTH.
That is the joy of conservatism, we have different viewpoints, we are in different circumstances all of us, but first and foremost we disagree in a civil manner and protect each other’s right to their opinion. No one here is 100% aligned with anyone else here and that is perfectly ok.
BTW I’ve been saving a comfy spot on this branch for you!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey, I’m a gun loving, non-religious, pro-choice, fiscal conservative that has been on the Trump Train since the moment he put on his jacket to take that first escalator ride. Plenty of room for all kinds on the Train.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me, too!
Glad to know you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SharkDiver I’m a I’m a 66 yr young gun toting, non-religious, fiscal conservative, (Classical Liberal) card-carrying union hardhat. With an exception or two no one here holds my views against me and those that do are much to polite to say so and are great people.
I’m related to a woman who had an abortion young and scared of the future. She is now about my age and never again conceived and let me tell you about her pain.
I hope you eventually pass on the pro-choice thing. There is nothing good there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“There is nothing good there”…..Amen!!! Thank you Michael for speaking truth in a simple but profound way.
LikeLike
Akh, Welcome!
LikeLike
Jim Jordan is a Great American and will make a GREAT SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
LikeLiked by 17 people
We patriots have a hand full we can trust in DC,thank God
LikeLiked by 4 people
He who laughs last… flep.
And All That!!
HA!!😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
God Bless Jim Jordan!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The hit job didn’t work because the people refused to accept it and stood up for him. It was just all too convenient that one of Trump’s most vocal supporters has these accusations brought up to sideline him. Especially since perkins-cole was involved in the investigation.
LikeLiked by 25 people
More political games? Publish that he recanted, bring the story back into the news cycle again so the other losers can restate their accusations. Its all bs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damage has been done
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are incorrect! The COLD ANGER that our President’s base feels because an injustice was done will elevate Jim Jordan to be our next Speaker of the House. Our President had the brilliant judgement to bring him onto the stage that day. He and the rest of the Deplorables got to see exactly what we all think about him.
LikeLiked by 34 people
You are so right Flep, except my anger is RED hot right now! Speaker Jordon has a great ring to it!
LikeLiked by 11 people
It really does!
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s good to have dreams, but in the real world, the establishment GOPe in Congress are unlikely to vote Jim Jordan as Speaker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I regretfully agree yet VSGDJT IS President so all is possible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Represenatives term is two years.
There are a lot of Rino’s walking away from trough of cash…
Think job security with the house.
I think Jim Jordan will take down a lot of ney sayers in the next few months.
LikeLike
But elections have consequences. The UniParty is finding that out.
First we vote the Dems out. Then we purge the RINOs.
#MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen grandma #WAR
LikeLike
agree. when i saw Jim Jordan stand up to that, then I was sure he was innocent and also had courage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A friend of mine who is a dyed-in-the-wool Dem didn’t believe it for a second (nor did I). Here we have college-age men between the ages of 18 and 23, in prime physical condition, trained to fight, and we are supposed to believe that a man approximately 40 years their senior is taking advantage of them? As we both have sons ranging in age from 19 to 28, we can both tell you that just isn’t going to happen.
LikeLike
Agree, Flep – Nigella’s comment shows the inability to gauge MAGA’s temperature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan is a wrestler!
Two time NCAA champ. An individual that puts 8 minutes on the mat for his team.
This man has desire , and destiny written all over his character. He is the real deal !
Dan Gable, Terry McCan…My heros!
Had a clinic with Dan hoping to learn some killer moves. He told us about his sisters demise and how it ruined his father and made him a better man. That’s Dan’s story..everyone in wrestling knows it.
Terry McCann lived in Dana Point Ca and owned a outrigger canoe club. I got to know him well , very well! When my son decided to wrestle at San Clemente High School, Ca. Terry took my son aside and taught him how to win.
Heros
http://dangable.com
https://nwhof.org/blog/dg-inductees/terry-mccann/
By the way…here was the person that inspired my son to win…always!
A man that never gave up or quit!!!
Alex Karlien
A Russian… a freed man and family from the Soviet Union. His story is real.
Is this just a rummor or did our POTUS wrestle and Box??
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an incredible post with so much incredible information! Thank You 🙏 for sharing it.
He boxed.
LikeLike
But only to Leftist Liars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But only to Leftist Liars……..
LikeLike
He should be prosecuted, and sued to make sure he pays $100/month to a charity organization for the rest of his life.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh absolutely he ought be sued into penury!
LikeLike
Well isn’t that something!!! Try to ruin a man, and that’s all you have to do…make a statement.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I suspect that somebody found the money trail from George Soros to the Ohio State wrestler, and that had something to do with him making the statement to recant his false accusations. Was the guy under oath when he made the false charges against Jim Jordan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not an atty nor do I ply one on tv.
I would think Speaker Jordan would have to file a civil suit?
LikeLike
Jim Jordan is on a roll. Everybody in President Trumps base knows who he is.
This guy can win that big gavel… and use it to beat the living hell out of the Democrats!!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Now now How about gavel 400 Republicans to order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The next Category 5 Hurricane is starting to brew!
There is one Senate race that scares the Democrats, RINOs, MSM, Leftist, Antifa, Black Lives Matter etc. to death! That is the race in Michigan between Republican, John James versus Incumbent Democrat, Debbie Stabenow. Our President the other day rightfully tweeted the following:
John James is their worst nightmare! He is a future STAR of the Republican/MAGA Party!
The RNC Chair, Ronna McDaniel is right that our party has a fighter in John James!
He is married to a beautiful wife with two adorable young boys.
He is an ex-military pilot.
I follow all the Republican Candidates going up against the Incumbent Democrats in the 10 states that PDJT won. None of the other 9 get the number of likes that James gets on Twitter. He gets 500 to 1,000 times more likes.
If he wins the State of Michigan (which I truly believe he will), he will be a serious contender in 2028 or 2032 to be a Presidential Candidate. You will see attacks on this man that will mirror our President.
He kills everything the Democrats stand for. Our President is going to destroy and has already begun BHO’s miserable legacy. John James would truly be the one that makes him an asterisk in our history books!
LikeLiked by 17 people
What does that have to do with this threads topic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happened to Jim Jordan will be ten times worse for James. Jordan is a threat for the here and now. James is a threat for the existence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flep, Another excellent post with residuals. The one thing that the Left doesn’t, won’t and will never understand is that WE (The MAGA family) are NOT RACIST! Anyone of any color that respects our country, our Flag, our military, our Veterans and the Constitution of the United States is welcome to join us. I’m sure that many have but the MSM won’t tell you that but I don’t care. This man is just one of the many who respect VSGPDJT and American values and may God allow him entry into ……the Senate. Heaven can wait! Ha.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are so right! Racism is not even in our vocabulary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great News!!!!!!!!
Please keep us all updated!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good snippet on Fox. James is articulate and with a clear intent. Excellent and interesting word choices. Will keep eye and ear open for his progress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And whoo-wee, he is good-looking, too!
Not that I vote for looks, but it doesn’t hurt. Jim Jordan is a hottie, also. And Nunes.
I guess Conservatives are just better looking…oh wait:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/01/10/conservatives-really-are-better-looking-research-says/?utm_term=.de89e9f802ea
LikeLiked by 4 people
I really like the “Let’s Fly” !!
In picture and word.
it’s meaningful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most, most, MOST excellent and not unexpected!!
Thank you for posting, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The left has gotten away with slandering good people in the past and they will continue this behavior unless they are stopped. But how to do that?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, we might want to revisit the SCOTUS ruling that made it almost impossible for a public figure to sue for slander/defamation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are moving to MI……I look forward to voting for him this Nov!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cnn had five minute segment on this, and then apologized profusely.
Bwahahahah.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The jive laid on Mr. Jordon reminds me of the ‘gee, what timing’ crap that was laid on Roy Moore. Funny how stuff from years ago that is no longer necessarily relevant pops up just at the time a conservative is about to run for office, supporting bills in Congress that are actually good for the USA or is trying to help push the Mr. T agenda.
SamFox
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes indeed, now you see why the Rs have been pansies in the past in standing up to the D-Rats. However NOW, their crap is not working. New era, a President Trump ERA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
No, the R’s haven’t fought such ‘techniques’, NOT because they are ‘pansies’, but cause they are participants/co-conspirators.
‘Politics makes strange bedfellows’, ‘enemy of my enemy is my allie’, etc.
McConnell was all over Roy Moore, REP. NATL. COMM. refusing to finance campaigns for MAGA Candidates, etc.
They aren’t afraid, they are complicit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
VERY well said Dutch, it is all too easy to blame soros or gop wimps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You seem to be all over the place.
LikeLike
I think it started with Filegate and emasculated the GOP…
Once down on the belly how does one get back up?
Stand Up And Fight
LikeLike
Sam Fox, Yep. Same ole, same ole but I think many folks, not just at CTH, are catching on to the Left’s jive. BTW- Love your avitar, he/she looks like a good defense system. Ha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sam…your avatar looks like the Hound of the Baskervilles!!!
I had a paperback copy of that book in the 60’s…
The Hound looked Just Like your dogo!
LikeLike
“AT NO TIME DID I EVER SAY…”
Wait, how come this guy is an “accuser” if he insists that he actually never accused Jordan?
So, did he actually claim that Jordan knew or not? You can’t recant a claim you never made in the first place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is lawyerspeak for you once you parse, it makes no sense.
This guy needs to crawl back into the hellhole he has made of his life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
????????????????.
LikeLike
He claimed that he had said he “believed” Jim Jordan should have known. He didn’t know that Jim Jordan knew. His wimpyness would not have stood up in the court where the instigator Mike DiSabato was taking it ….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Summer, Coleman initially said:
“I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.”
Saying “as far as I’m concerned” is not the same as saying I talked to him about it or I know someone who talked to him.
My impression of Congressman Jordan is that he is not into gossip. He is a completely straight arrow. His focus is on things that need to be done and how he will go about doing those things. That is what he eats, sleeps, and thinks about. So it is very easy for me to believe gossip wouldn’t catch his attention because he is focused on the things that need to be done.
I have followed Mr. Jordan’s Congressional Freedom Caucus since its inception. You cannot get straighter or clearer than that.
I have thought since the beginning this doctor/wrestler story was a sick Democrat political lie. The Dems and GOPe have hated the work of the Freedom Caucus from the beginning. If there had been any truth in the story it would have been out 20 years ago. Congressman Jordan is just a bigger target now that people are looking at him with the hope he will be Speaker of the House.
I write all the nasty stories off to people with nothing positive to do with their life. When I was a girl people use to say “consider the source”. I suggest you go back and read the full Daily Caller article that Sundance referenced. It will give you a clearer picture of the reports and the reporters.
Now, having said all that, if one person would have walked up to Mr. Jordan in 1986-1994 and said we are being subjected this by the doctor, I believe there would have been no stopping Jim Jordan. The school would have been looking for a new sports doctor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for your reply. I was not following the story originally but I read the linked article. So, this group is accusing a person who committed suicide 13 years ago and cannot defend himself NOW? And it just happened that Jordan was a coach there at the time. Gotcha.
Do they have anything that can be remotely considered “evidence?” Anything beyond mere allegations? Also, I wonder if they named other people in the administration who supposedly “knew” about abuse at the time, or just Jordan.
LikeLike
Assistant coach. Jim Jordan was not the wrestling coach, just an assistant coach. WAY down on the totem pole.
LikeLike
So you were absolutely sure that Rep. Jordan must have had dementia to ‘not’ have known all this was going on.
Oh, but wait. I guess he didn’t really have dementia after all, so you say.
What a ba$tard. Why can’t people like this be sued and/or procecuted.
Where does our good man go to get his reputation back?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Coleman is weak but he’s backed down. A good thing.
LikeLike
God I hate the Muddled Matters Demonrats. Forgive me but I truly do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Muddled Matters Demonrats are Evil Cowardly Vicious Swampers. They are showing their true colors. Who would have thunk it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG. Political hit job. Who is paying him that is question.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Politics is a dirty game. It’s like a duck on water – calm on the top for appearances, and feet paddling like crazy under the water, smearing their opponents to gain leverage. No one does this better than the Left. It’s all about messaging. The more they can smear and throw mud while appearing choir-boy like and above the fray, the further they go. Just look at Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it was a guy named DiSabato that was on CNN and accused Jordan of knowing of team sex abuse by the good doctor…..DiSabato is a crook and also served time for dirty deals…and I think a splash of extortion. His apology would be worthless anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was in the segment right after another upstanding citizen, Michael Avenatti. CNN loves their con artists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the Disabato’s had a wrestling dynasty here in CMH..I don”t think he served any time in the pokey..but, he is a sketchy just google him…..it was the other guy..can’t remember his name who came out with Disabato..he spent time in the pen for fraud and embezzling about 1.3 mil from Antoine Winfield?? and honestly, I don’t care IF Jim Jordan knew..what was he going to do..that should have been on the head coach…I graduated in 1959!!! and it was always known that pervs used to hang around Larkins Hall. way back then…nothing happened!!!
LikeLike
““At no time did I ever say or have any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior,” Mark Coleman, a former MMA fighter who wrestled at Ohio State when Jordan coached there, said in a statement.”
Oh really?
How about this….
““There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State,” Coleman, a former UFC champion, told The Wall Street Journal.”
https://www.advocate.com/politicians/2018/7/07/former-ufc-champ-says-rep-jim-jordan-knew-about-ohio-state-sex-abuse
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saying that Johnson knew of allegations is different then saying he knew of abuse. The usual word games used to try to ruin people
LikeLiked by 6 people
It sure appears as though Coleman was accusing Johnson of knowing about the abuse. He joined with several others who made the same false accusation. The fact remains, this tarnished the reputation of a good man and a great Representative with a bright future as Speaker of the House.
How can you unring a bell?
LikeLike
Wait…did this guy “recant” or did he never say it? The quote from the “recanter” says:
“At no time did I ever say or have any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior,”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I found this:
“Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Coleman said: “There’s no way unless he’s got dementia or something that he’s got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State. I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I’m concerned.”
Not entirely clear what he was referring to when he said “what was going on at Ohio State.”
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2018/7/7/17534716/ufc-mark-coleman-ohio-state-wrestlers-jim-jordan-knew-sexual-abuse-trump-ncaa-wrestling-mma-news
LikeLiked by 3 people
and this directly from the cited WSJ article says that Coleman said that Jordan was aware of the allegations. Sounds like a game of telephone to me.
Five former wrestlers, including former UFC world champion Mark Coleman, said this week that Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of, but didn’t respond to, allegations of sexual misconduct by an Ohio State University team doctor when the lawmaker was an assistant wrestling coach there in the 1990s.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/former-ohio-state-wrestlers-say-rep-jim-jordan-knew-of-team-doctors-alleged-misconduct-1530836633
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is Mark Coleman from the original video the wrestlers made.
(Cued to 2:46):
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Curry…I had not seen this.
These guys were military age, strong young men, when this supposedly happened.
The question is…why did they not fight back!?
They just laid there and let a pervy old dude fondle them?
If that really did happen, then they are probably feeling shame for letting it happen.
It’s not like they were helpless little girls who were at the mercy of a grown man.
These guys were Grown Men.
They were Wrestlers!
Why didn’t they deck the doctor and say…”Get your hands off my junk you old perv!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. And listen to the other part of the video where the coach describes this creepy guy and others lurking around the shower etc.
They were well aware that the guy was a pervert.
It’s not like the Catholic priest scandal where young boys were groomed and as they got older were under the power of the priest.
I can tell you one thing, I sure as hell wouldn’t have put up with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate to say it Kathca, but two of your posts appear to conflict each other. Coleman recanted his previous accusation Jim Jordan was aware of the abuse. In other words, he lied the first time and is now setting the record straight by recanting the lie.
recant. verb. to repudiate or withdraw (a former belief or statement), esp formally in public.
LikeLike
He didn’t say the Jordan was aware of the abuse, he said Jordan had to have been aware of the allegations. He did not “recant” that. That’s how the WSJ and the rest of the MSM get away with all of their bullchit. Words matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please let him have the courage to ask Jim Jordan for forgiveness.
Even harder to get…would the media who slammed Jordan issue an apology?
LikeLike
John James is awesome! I am excited that we have a next potential president! POTUS Trump is fantastic and now we have people like this who are rising STARS! I’m so happy!
LikeLike
We think John James seems to be awesome, but this thread is about Jim Jordan…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the massive OH crowd was chanting…
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE!
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE!
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE!
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump has taught all these Republicans how to grow a massive set of balls. Don’t let the media treat you like a twink. Or you will become a twink. Nobody likes a twink.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cutting right to the chase, that’s commendable 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Said Sir!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has to teach the GOP to overcome the MSM
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think RINOs have a hard time learning new things.
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN!
Hello Mr. Speaker!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pingback: Former Ohio State Wrestler Recants Claim Against Jim Jordan – IOTW Report
Just so we’re clear folks, Coleman was a liar/cheater long before this.
Check this out:
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2013/7/12/4516206/not-for-the-ages-mark-coleman-vs-nobuhiko-takada-fight-fixing
There is a link to the fight in that article ‘Watching the fight’. It’s disgusting and unwatchable, but if you want only to see the most obvious, fast forward to the 8:30 mark. From then on even a child could see Mark Coleman was tanking.
But don’t take my word for it, nor the incredulous reactions from Stephen Quadros and Bas Rutten who called the fight. Instead, read this quote from Mark Coleman himself.
Jonathan Snowden famously interviewed Mark, asking him about his bout with Takada, to which Mark replied, “It was what it was. I needed to support my family. They guaranteed me another fight after that and I needed that security. It was what it was. I’m going to leave it at that.”
I guess he need more ‘security’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Off Topic but-
“STAR WARS! 30 NEW TRUMP STARS Pop Up on Hollywood Walk of Fame (VIDEO)”
“Just like the man himself, it seems Trump’s star only gets stronger when attacked by deranged liberals.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/conservative-street-artists-multiply-trumps-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-add-30-new-ones-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not just about Jim Jordan but appears to be the latest in a new type of character assignation by if you will Soros and company.
Same type of slutty, sleazy Stormy tactics used against President Trump, The Governor of Missouri and the latest in the Kansas Kobach dirt campaign to promote the defeat of Republican candidates. In the hope of keeping the swamp people in their lucrative control positions preventing the rebirth of the mom and pop stores or the destroyed middle class.
Cheap foreign visa workers for the swamp CoC businessmen/corporations greed over Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was at the rally. Jim Jordan for speaker was shouted to the roof. POTUS stood by smiling taking it all in. High energy but the good vibes weren’t felt enough to get whole vote out for Balderson to win handily. These lost ballots are tomfoolery. Cowboy up everybody !!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry if you all get mad at me, but commenting on here is NOT helping. Everyone needs to step up and re-post all articles on here to other MSM/liberal media sites. I have been fighting against the liberals and getting attacked on THE HILL every day http://www.thehill.com …. if you support President Trump and Republicans, then you all need to take your fight to other sites. Keep supporting this site and linking the articles, but take the FIGHT to other sites! The MSM is hiding and covering up. It’s up to us to get the truth out. Stop taking the easy road …. spread the truth across all media platforms before it’s too late!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes you think we don’t post our views on other platforms?
LikeLiked by 2 people
MagaKat, I’d love to take the fight to the naysty sites of the enemy, but I’m still undergoing hormone treatments, so if you don’t mind I’ll just stay here while I’m still gender fluid.
LikeLike
PRAISE THE LORD🙏🏻
Thank you Holy Father for shining light on this darkness. Amen
I knew this was nothing. The coup is real. The deep state is real. The Uniparty is real. God help us save America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent, but did anyone here ever believe it in the first place?
Too ridiculous. Obvious smear attempt was obvious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coleman’s check from the DNC must have bounced.
LikeLike