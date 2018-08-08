Wednesday August 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

16 Responses to Wednesday August 8th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

    THE ABSOROKA-BEARTOOTH WILDERNESS HAS SOME OF THE MOST AMAZING SCENERY…RAINBOW LAKE, MT.

  2. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:17 am

    HOW many days to November election now!?

    🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️

  4. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Joy of seeing a loved one that just came home from military duty.

  5. tunis says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    how many maga vs uniparty gop candidates won so far in all the primaries? it sucks that romney won in utah. he’ll probably be the new mcstain.

  7. Lucille says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:29 am


    Women’s Monastery Church–Russia

    TEN MOST BEAUTIFUL ORTHODOX MONASTERIES IN THE WORLD
    http://orthochristian.com/94683.html

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:49 am

  10. Lucille says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Jay Leno Has A Big Surprise For This Disabled Veteran | Jay Leno’s Garage

    • czarowniczy says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:19 am

      Jay can do this while Barack M.F. Obama, who sent my peopkle over there to be maimed and killed knowing full well he had no intention of winning either in Iraq or Afghanistan, does what?
      Oh yeah, I forgot, he did have a photographer meet him at Andrews so he could get some photops over the caskets of dead military. He honored them with his shining presence.

    • Plain Jane says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:29 am

      Makes me wanna cry. Plus I feel quite “ small “ when I think of me letting myself get frustrated and sad because of my diminishing physical capabilities. I have no problems compared to this man, who served to keep us free.

  12. czarowniczy says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Hang on to your socks, New Orleans news is really bubbling over the real prospect that the DNC will run Mitch Landrieu for POTUS in 2020. My lord, how dry is the cess pool when he’s thought to be a viable floater?

