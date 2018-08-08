August 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #566

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

303 Responses to August 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #566

  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

  Everywhereguy says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    And here we go!

  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

  thinkthinkthink says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Love this attitude!

    Navy says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

      We're gonna need a bigger truck.

      6079 Smith W says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:02 am

        Of total Missouri Republican primary voters, 58% voted Hawley, whereas of total Missouri Democrat primary voters, 82% voted McCaskill. Only 58,816 more Republicans than Democrats voted in the Missouri primary. Missouri Republicans better pull together in November. I voted Greitens in 2016 and he really let us down; consensus is AG Josh Hawley “threw Greitens under the bus”. I think that’s the one big reason the AFL-CIA won a big victory on Proposition A (defeating Missouri works in bogus referendum on Right to Work Senate Bill 19 signed into law by Greitens). Missouri politicians are a nothin’ but nothin’ but a barrel of snakes, Hawley included. Nevertheless, I disregarded the Libertarian / Republican ballot vote splitters because Hawley is the one Republican snake with best chance for unseating McCaskill. Politics is pragmatism not principles.

    billarysserverroom says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Hawley worries me. To no end.

      cozette says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:36 am

        We are at war with people who literally want to impeach and jail our President and kill any of his supporters who dont submit to their insanity and pure evil. I invite you to worry to no end about about defeating ALL Democrats instead of focusing on people fighting on our side. Remember in the Lord of the Rings the Dwarves, Elves and humans put aside their enmity when confronted with the Orc army that threatened them all. Democrats are the real Orcs. Please wake up and prioritize accordingly.

    MelH says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:19 am

      She won the primary, 81%, which stunned me! I wouldn’t have bet she would get 2%, and I doubt she would meet the challenge of Josh Hawley, whether in a TV studio or the back of a truck.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    woohoowee says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:02 am

      I will be the best jobs president God ever created.

      Flep – You’re gonna be excited b/c some more jobs:

      -snip-

      Global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing leader Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) today announced a $14 million investment in its Texarkana facility to restart previously idled equipment used for finishing rolled aluminum sheet used to make industrial products. The equipment is expected to be operational by January 2019 and the investment is expected to create 35 jobs.

      http://txktoday.com/news/arconic-restarts-texarkana-tx-finishing-equipment-support-demand-industrial-markets/

      What does it look like where everyone else is?

      olderwiser21 says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:17 am

        Utah’s economy is booming. There are “help wanted” signs in almost every window. Apartments and condominium are being built at record rates and fill up immediately. My sister bought two condos in the early spring and they have already gone up by $20K in price. My daughter bought a new home three years ago in a small town south of Park City. She said prices in her neighborhood have sky-rocketed to the point where she now could not afford to buy there if she wanted to purchase a home this year. Lot prices in my neighborhood go for about $250K per .25 acres, which is totally nuts. LOT prices – dirt – not including the house. It is actually alarming to see how fast things are changing.

  citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:25 am

    August 6, 2018 was a day that will live in infamy.

    The Globalist far left Social Media corporations flexed their muscles and colluded together in order to kick a dissenting voice off their social media island.

    This is chilling and a red alarm to those to value the freedom of speech and debate over issues that are so important to our lives.

    Even if you do not agree with Alex Jones, you can speak out and support him in this battle of censorship against Group Think and Tyranny.

    In 2016, the Left lost the battle on social media and Donald Trump was elected. In 2018, they do not plan on making the same mistake twice. They will shut down opposing voices that speak out against their narrative.

    This is a move of desperation, if they were winning the battle for hearts and minds they would not have gotten out the jackboot of suppression to squash conservative voices on the right.

    Tyranny plain and simple.

    Violence rises against people who do not agree with the radical left and they are chased out of restaurants and public places. MAGA hats are stolen and Trump supporters are spit upon because they dare voice a different opinion.

    The anti-fascists are the real fascists.

    First they came for the Alex Jones, and I did not speak out—      Because I was not a Info Wars listener.

    Then they came for the Conservatives on Social Media, and I did not speak out—      Because I was not a Conservative.

    Then they came for the Trump Supporters, and I did not speak out—      Because I was not a Trump supporter.

    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

    UPDATE:

    Instagram bans Tommy Robinson as social media companies purge

    UPDATE:

    Facebook has banned Republican congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng’s campaign video ad about communist crimes

    UPDATE:

    WHO”S NEXT?

    jrapdx says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:39 am

      The “social media” are just begging for a gigantic lawsuit, and inviting action by the FTC re: antitrust conduct. I’d bet Alex Jones has a case against the “platforms” that excluded him in concert, an action as anti-competitive as we could imagine. There may be a sufficient number of people similarly conspired against to qualify for a class action suit, perhaps that lends advantage to the plaintiffs, more knowledgeable hands could comment.

      In any case I hope Jones and other mistreated former users of “social media” do take action to stand up for themselves, and in the process hasten the demise of these anti-American parasites.

      BTW I’m tempted to call the abusive companies “antisocial media”, AFAICT there’s nothing prosocial about them, not in the slightest.

      Navy says:
        August 8, 2018 at 12:55 am

        90 days to go. They want us debating the water-chugging Alien’s anti speech policies.

        The trap….. they want to debate and troll conspiracy theory stuff (I am using deep state word sorry). The trolling has begun. Expect it every day for 90 days.

        The solution…. just GET OUT THE VOTE.

        Yes support free speech but first things first.

        jrapdx says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:28 am

          You’re right, GOTV is top priority. As you say no doubt many distractions will be raised, but I don’t know, we’re sorta used to it.

          Probably the Alex Jones thing was bad strategy on the part of the leftists, it certainly won’t win any additional friends or votes for leftist candidates, and consolidate opinion of those on the fence re: the anti-American cabal to vote against them.

        Deb says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:33 am

          Two words shut down the leftist “debate.”

          Free speech.

          You just keep saying “Alex Jones has the right to free speech. You don’t have to agree with what he says to see that.”

        Conservativeinny says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:55 am

          Agreed and I can also multi-task🤗

      Navy says:
        August 8, 2018 at 12:57 am

        Yes concur on lawsuits…. but NOV election is the key.

        jrapdx says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:32 am

          Many who aren’t “hard leftists” respect “free speech” and dismayed by the blatant display of anti-American conduct. Use it to persuade “fence-sitters” to vote for MAGA-supporting candidates, it just might work.

        Deb says:
          August 8, 2018 at 2:49 am

          Which is exactly why they shut down Jones. I don’t like him, but he has a large following and is pro-Trump. They shut him down to help the Dems, and this we need a response. Even if it’s a behind the scenes response.

      Dutchman says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Why should they worry? The big media companies have been doing this for YEARS. “Mainstream” political news coverage had Juan Williams ‘debating’ Billy chrystal, THAT was ‘giving both sides of the issue’.

        They are just being bolder about it, that’s all.

        And yes, they are ‘baiting’ us, and have got a win/win for themselves.

        Defend AJ, and they associate is with tin foil hats. Remain silent, and such banning becomes acceptable.

        Not sure a court case wins, depends on Judge and venue (jury).

        I agree with navy, with regret. Gotta keep our powder dry.

        First year and a half, of revolutionary and WW2, we got out asses handed to us, but in the end, we won.

        So, you win some battles, you lose some. They won this one, let’s get em in Nov.

        Deb says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:34 am

          This battle isn't over. Now we can use free speech as a campaign issue. #Winning

        jrapdx says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:46 am

          To be sure I concur with making the election the priority. IMO the importance of the Jones event is showing the nature of the opposition to PT, the level to which they stoop to silence whomever they regard as their “enemy”. While CNN fans might cheer what the “platforms” did, the static generated by their action will not make leftists any more plausible to those “on the fence”. So I don’t see it as unmitigated “winning” for leftists, we won’t buy the BS about “tin-foil hats”, etc., that they might try to assert. And we won’t be silent about it either, why should we be?

          I dunno, it’s not mutually exclusive. I believe we can decry anti-American behavior and continue to work on electing the candidates we prefer. You might even say it goes together, to uphold the classic ethical principles of Americans and striving to elect candidates who support those very principles.

    Conservativeinny says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:00 am

      In this B.B. article, Facebook is looking for our banking information. I find this chilling.
      https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/07/facebook-wants-your-bank-info-corporations-push-financial-blacklist-gun-control/

      olderwiser21 says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:28 am

        Conservativeinny – Styxx had a great youtube post about this very thing today. He lays it all out very carefully. His language is somewhat rough, but the guy is brilliant, IMO. Aside from CTH, I listen to him every day for his take on events, and seldom disagree.

      MelH says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:46 am

        More and more companies are demanding that you pay an extra “Administrative fee” or give them your bank account number so they can charge your bank account electronically. They pass it off as a means to save paper and “make your life easier”. I don’t know about you, but I don’t give ANYBODY my bank account number EVER.

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      Earl & Pearl Tourist says:

      August 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

    nevertoolatte says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:00 am

      “Who’s next” has already happened. Answer: Real libertarians, not the fake ones in the party by the same name.

      https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-07/crackdown-continues-twitter-suspends-libertarian-accounts-including-ron-paul

      Lesson: Never criticize pet reporters.

      “Sanctioned” accounts:

      Scott Horton – foreign policy researcher, commentator. He is accused of using improper language with a reporter Jonathan M. Katz.

      Daniel McAdams – Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. Guilty of retweeting Scott Horton’s post re Katz.

      Peter VanBuren – former State Dept employee, subject of the spat between Horton and Katz about an interview he did, admitting to the government lying to reporters re Iraq war.

      See also VanBuren’s article below. He discusses parallels between Muh Russia and McCarthyism, the left’s former favorite boogey man.

      https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/donald-trump-is-not-the-manchurian-candidate/
      Here’s the bio attached to the article above:
      “Peter Van Buren, a 24-year State Department veteran, is the author of We Meant Well: How I Helped Lose the Battle for the Hearts and Minds of the Iraqi People and Hooper’s War: A Novel of WWII Japan. Follow him on Twitter @WeMeantWell.”

      Except, forget about following him on Twitter.

    olderwiser21 says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:23 am

      Citizen – even if you don’t love InfoWars, you can show support for them by subscribing to their newsletter now on http://www.infowars.com, and downloading their new InfoWar app before it gets removed. I did both today and I am not a fan of this guy, but I will fight for his right to be heard. This scares me to death. By the way, Tommy Robinson’s Instagram account was reinstated. They said they “made a mistake” when they took his account down. Let’s see how long that lasts.

    Howie says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:30 am

      They are next.

  sunnydaze says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Well, now that she has begun to notice, I think she’s in for a shock and a subsequent #WalkAway. Good for her:

  treehouseron says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Personally, I think President Trump should go down and campaign for Ted Cruz. Ted has been 100% supportive since he got his ass whooped so I think we reward him. It took him a little while, after the embarassing beat down President Trump gave him, but he came around and has been completely supportive since the election.

    Plus I want to see President Trump openly mock him…. in a fun loving way…. at the rally.

    sunnydaze says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Guess you could say he humbled himself by publicly asking Trump to go down there.

      Wouldn’t mind seeing a bit more groveling, but that’s just me. hehe.

    Robert Smith says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Trump hit him HARD. Whatever their relationship now is a big improvement.

    joeknuckles says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:47 am

      “Rally for Lyin’ Ted”

      That’s a fine idea. Trump can do a reprise of his “remember, folks. It’s L-y-i-n, apostrophe, Ted and we need to have him in the senate because the democrat is an even bigger liar!”

      treehouseron says:
        August 8, 2018 at 12:59 am

        The kids on reddit (who like Cruz, because he supports the President and is pretty outspoken) have started calling him "Lion Ted"

        cozette says:
          August 8, 2018 at 2

          Sorry, but that is not so. Ted shills keep posting the Lion Ted BS on reddit the_Donald and keep getting reminded that Ted earned his nickname Lyin’ from the President. Trump has always been the Lion and Ted will always be the snek. The only reason Ted has been playing nice is because he has to in order to get re elected. Lyin’ Ted. That being said, I would for him in order to defeat Beto.

    • MelH says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:50 am

      I wouldn’t give Lyin’ Ted the time of day, and I don’t expect Trump to either. isn’t he one of the ones who took Teddy Bears to theborder? He can pivot on a dime, and has!

  12. phoenixRising says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:30 am

  13. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Good thread by TW.

    • DJ says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Interesting…

    • Skinner says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Thomas Wictor
      ‏@ThomasWictor

      (32) Rex Tillerson was not able to accept militarized diplomacy.

      Mike Pompeo is as much a visionary as is Mattis and @realDonaldTrump.

      Pompeo is a stunning PATRIOT.

      Therefore he doesn’t worry about his “fiefdom.”

      (33) With lethal Joint Forces and militarized diplomacy, we can bring about #RegimeChange in Iran without war.

      TRUMP HATES WAR.

      He’s a builder.

      So he defeats the enemy WITHOUT MASSIVE WAR.

      (34) In just a few more years, we won’t be sending large numbers of troops overseas.

      The armed forces will REMAIN THE SAME SIZE.

      But they’re already much more lethal.

      Now, 40 men can do what once took 4000 to do.

      (35) We aren’t the world’s policeman.

      But when necessary, we engage in precision obliteration.

      It saves lives, and it convinces people to cooperate.

      God bless @realDonaldTrump…

    • Conservativeinny says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Read the whole thread. Very, very interesting – thank you

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:19 am

      This is the first time I’ve actually admired our State Dept under any administration. I decided a long time ago +after seeing Pompro in action) that it was putting someone in charge of State who had military/CIA backgtound was the magic formula.

  14. phoenixRising says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

  15. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    A new MEME came out this week… 🙂

  16. phoenixRising says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

  17. billarysserverroom says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Couldn’t vote for Josh Hawley today and still can’t. I live in MO. I dislike Claire McCaskill as much as you. But this guy with no ties to MO ends up here from Yale in 2016 and becomes State AG. He was not in the running for this election, Rep Ann Wagner was. Somehow former Sen Jack Danforth steps in and we end up with a major Hawley problem. I will not be responsible for hiring Citizen McCain 2.0. Today in the primary I asked for a dem ballot. I voted against Claire. Unless something changes I’ll be voting for her in Nov. Hawley does not have my vote. She at least tells me what she is. He is a GOPe and I’d rather not be associated with him. Hey Josh, if you see this, go ask Billy Kristol what you really think about it before I box your ears fool. Dip set. Hit F5. Yeah it’s like that…

  18. Robert Smith says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Manafort Trial update;

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:40 am

      If I was on the Jury, Manafort would walk but that’s just me. I don’t know how in the hell you can trust a guy like Gates, and he’s their only witness! All the rest is just proof that Manafort spent a bunch of money and dresses nice. = Not Illegal

      • OmegaManBlue says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:28 am

        It isn’t just the witness being not credible. The whole prosecution team looks suspect for giving this guy a free pass for everything he has done.

        • treehouseron says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:35 am

          That’s a great point. He’s ADMITTED IN COURT to doing worse things than what they’re trying to prosecute Manafort for! Absolutely craziness.

          All it takes is 1 person to get sick of it and hang the jury.

    • evergreen says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:04 am

      SNL never had jokes that good.

      • treehouseron says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:08 am

        That judge is a real piece of work. He chewed out one of the prosecutors because he looked at a piece of paper, the guy said oh I was just looking at the paper, the judge said You looked down like you were disrespecting me….. then the guy wouldn’t look at him, so the judge told him to look at him, the prosecutor said he didn’t want to because he didn’t want to get yelled at again, and the judge said he could see he has tears in his eyes right now. The prosecutor said no I don’t your honor, and the judge said they look like they’re watering up……

        I mean he’s going HARD on these guys, at first I thought he was just trying to ‘keep it fair’ but it’s clear now that he just can’t stand the prosecution and thinks it’s a witch hunt.

        • Deb says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:50 am

          The prosecution has been unprepared, inept and unprofessional. Judges can’t stand that. It is a sign of disrespect to the court when you don’t have your shit together.

          The longer this goes on the clearer it is that they never expected this to go to trial. They were just using the charges to intimidate Manafort and try to get him to “sing,” as many Treepers said at the time. Manafort didn’t have anything to give them, he’s taking his chances with the jury and the prosecution is screwed.

          • treehouseron says:
            August 8, 2018 at 1:59 am

            I think that’s what happened too. Same thing that happened with the “Russian Troll Farms” that didn’t exist….

            It’s really amazing, how our ‘worst case scenario” s about how corrupt the Mueller Investigation is, cannot be overstated. I mean no matter what ridiculousness we accuse Mueller of… IT’S ALL TRUE.

            The ham radio thing I thought was stretching it. Nope, appears it actually happened.

            He charged Manafort to squeeze him, yup, appears that’s true.

            And none of the prosecution or Mueller’s team even seems particularly intelligent. I mean they’re doing STUPID things that you’d think they’d have been better prepared for, but Nope, they are that bad.

            If Manafort walks, he’ll probably sue the crap out of the Justice Department. If that’s legal.

    • graphiclucidity says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Judge Ellis made the entire courtroom laugh at Mueller’s main witness.
      Ellis hit Gates up side the head with a baseball bat full of logic and common sense.

      The defense didn’t even have to cross examine to grind this obvious lie down to dust, the judge did it for them!

      Beautiful.

    • Cathy M. says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Thanks Robert. That was very entertaining!
      Loved the last Q&A!.

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:24 am

      The guy embezzled multiple times and got off scot-free.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Ouch, good beat down, judge ellis. I think he’s having fun, is our judge.

    • cthulhu says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:46 am

      If I had corporations in Ukraine, US and Cyprus, and someone wanted me — personally — to do some consulting, I could easily and legally have them contract with my Ukrainian, US, or Cypriot corporation to employ me to do that. That’s the way the law is, that’s how it’s done. If my Ukrainian corporation took the money but didn’t pay me, it’s not US income to me. That’s the way the law is, that’s how it’s done. The Ukrainian corporation can return capital to me or loan me funds and it is not taxable income in the US. That’s the way the law is, that’s how it’s done. If you dance the dances, everything is legal and above-board — but they are complicated dances and you’ll need experts.

      To assert after that fact that I should have been hired by my US Corporation to perform these consulting services is bullshit. To say I should pay US taxes on employment when I wasn’t employed by a US Corporation is bullshit. That’s not the way the rules are written — it’s changing the rules after the fact.

      I’ve been a CPA for over two decades. Structuring transactions to avoid tax is not illegal — it’s encouraged. The transaction has to have been completely executed to lie about it and commit tax fraud.

  19. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:38 am

    FIRST THEY CAME FOR ALEX JONES/

    by Administrator

    I’ve never been a huge fan of Alex Jones. He always seemed a little unhinged to me. But who cares? He had the right to his free speech and was able to attract millions of followers to his website and as viewers of his videos. I disagree with far more people than I agree with, but that doesn’t mean I think they should be silenced.

    The First Amendment means something to me. It means nothing to the corporate media conglomerates supporting the agenda of the Deep State. They will use and are using their monopoly control over media outlets to silence the opposition. Alex Jones is the latest victim. They silenced HollyO.

    When will they silence TBP? I’m not dependent on Twitter, Facebook or Youtube for driving visitors to my site. They’ve punished TBP by taking away my biggest advertising revenue streams. Ad revenue is down 40% versus last year, mostly due to Amazon dumping me. Donations have only filled 15% of that gap.

    They’ve tried denial of service attacks, but TMWNN fought them off. I expect them to try and shut TBP down through some sort of legal action because they know I don’t have the resources to fight a legal battle. Time is growing short. The war has begun.

    They will do no more than what we let them do.”

    https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/08/06/first-they-came-for-alex-jones/

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Amazon Seems To Have Quietly Stopped Recommending Alex Jones Products/

      BY CALE GUTHRIE WEISSMAN1 MINUTE READ

      8/7/18

      “Over the last few days we’ve seen the big tech companies make sweeping decisions about Alex Jones and Infowars. Apple took them off its podcast app; Facebook banned Jones and his associated pages; YouTube also banned the conspiracy theorist.

      Now it seems Amazon may have made a few changes, too.”

      https://www.fastcompany.com/90214900/amazon-seems-to-have-quietly-stopped-recommending-alex-jones-products

      After reading that Amazon punished “theburningplatform” blog above –
      I see the same modus operandi with Alex Jones products on Amazon.

      TIME TO BUST THE TRUSTS/AMAZON FIRST.

  20. treehouseron says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Alex Jones says crazy stuff. This is America. You ought to be able to say whatever crazy stuff you want.

    He made a great point the other day. He said the MSM is openly questioning whether or not the drone attack on the Pres of Mexico was faked or not.

    …. which is exactly what they say he did about Sandy Hook, 9/11, etc.

    That’s like… .the strongest, most logical point he’s ever made in his career.

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

      People have been calling ole Alex Jones “paranoid”, for years.

      This coordinated Purge just proves now that he was right to be paranoid.

      • treehouseron says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Absolutely. You watch his stuff, and it sounds crazy, then a few months go by and about 60% of what he claimed ends up being true. Which is astonishing considering how out there most of his stuff is…. and then he’s proven right over and over again.

        I’ve always liked him because in my opinion, I feel he’s SINCERE. I value sincerity. My favorite story about him….

        When he first started, he went to a city council meeting to complain that they were killing everybody by putting fluoride in the water. One of his friends knew he was a conspiracy nut so he told him ‘hey Alex, that’s dangerous, don’t you know those council members could have you killed for speaking out in public against them like that?” and Alex replied “I know! They’re trying to kill me with the fluoride in the drinking water!”

        The more you think about that, the more you can understand Alex’s mind. I think he’s sincere as hell. He’s trying to save the planet. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.

        • wheatietoo says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:28 am

          Yeah…that fluoride-in-the-water thing.

          Funny how our ancestors weren’t stricken with arthritis like people are today.

          Fluoride hardens tooth enamel.
          But it is not a good thing to be ingesting!

          I stopped drinking fluoridated tap water 15 years ago…and my achy joints are all better now.

          I remembered as a kid…that we would get ‘fluoride treatments’ at the dentist.

          It was a grape-flavored gel, in these bite-shaped troughs that you would bite down on to immerse your teeth.

          And the dentist would always tell us…”Don’t swallow it! Spit it all out.”

          Until they stop putting fluoride in our water…I’m sticking with Distilled Water only.

          But hey, Big Pharma is making a fortune on arthritis meds, aren’t they.
          Wouldn’t want to interfere with that, huh.

          • treehouseron says:
            August 8, 2018 at 1:39 am

            It’s unnatural… common sense would tell any God fearing person that if you live your life as natural as possible you’ll be the healthiest and live longer. If God wanted chemicals to be in the water he’d have chemicals be in the water.

            It amazes me that they preach ‘evolution’ which is a similar idea of ‘survival of the fittest’ but can’t understand that simple point that the earth is naturally how it’s supposed to be. If it’s warming up it’s supposed to warm up. If it rains it’s supposed to rain. If there’s no fluoride in the water it’s not supposed to be in the water!

          • cthulhu says:
            August 8, 2018 at 1:50 am

            ….and then it made your teeth dark……

      • Robert Smith says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:36 am

  21. Robert Smith says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:44 am

    North Korea Nuke Launch Site Dismantling Progress “Goes Beyond Summit Commitment”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-07/north-korea-nuke-launch-site-dismantling-progress-goes-beyond-summit-commitment

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:47 am

      It’s obvious to me that Lil Kim is sincere about all of this. I think he probably actually succeeded in creating a nuclear bomb, and then felt that he had accomplished what he was trying to do, and bowed to the sanctions since he’d already accomplished what he wanted to do in the first place.

      Now he’s trying to leverage whatever financial benefit he can get for himself and by extension his country by cozying up to the USA.

      He’s going to go through with the whole thing.

      • Running Fast says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:20 am

        It is CLEAR that Kim was never in control. It was the “deep state” via the CIA (aka Clowns). He is now a free man and working with the white hats to undue everything perperuated on his country.

        • Robert Smith says:
          August 8, 2018 at 1:41 am

          What’s the short story behind the CIA-NK idea? I keep waiting for it to surface but I never saw it explained on here or Q.

  22. NJF says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

    This little twit is such an idiot.

  23. rsmith1776 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Guys, some brave soul among you, give me the BAD news about tonight.

    Not defeatist, not unduly pessimistic, just tell me realistically what we need to beware about, after this marginal election day. What are the bad signs, if any?

    We will all celebrate, of course, the good news of the day.

    • Sedanka says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:55 am

      The “bad sign” is the same it’s always been. Republicans don’t bother to vote in the numbers we need to because most of our candidates are RINO garbage and most people don’t feel motivated to vote for them.

      Democrats on the other hand vote for absolutely anyone with a “D” next to their name.

      Whenever I point this out, I get beaten up by our resident “principled true conservatives” who tell me how we need better or purer candidates. No, what we need first and foremost is to WIN, or all your principles will amount to NOTHING.

    • White Apple says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:57 am

      There is no bad news when you win. Now losing is what I call “bad news”.

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 12:58 am

      The only BAD SIGN I could potentially see, is that the race in Ohio was much closer than it should have been.

      HOWEVER, it was a “special election”… .which is “special”. It’s just my opinion, that November turn out will be more ‘traditional’ and the democrats won’t have as much money to spend in each race as they did tonight.

      the reason OH12 was close was because the dems could pour money into it. Supposedly though, the republicans poured even more in when you count outside money.

      Also there’s a minor, small undercurrent of the MAGA vote not showing up in that race as strong as they COULD have. A lot of people still sat at home on their ass instead of voting, and that’s a real head scratcher.

      Another ‘bad news’ that I would suppose you COULD take away from it, was it appears to me that President Trump’s endorsement didn’t really help that much. I know he said it did, but I don’t really see any evidence that it moved the needle much.

      ————————————————————————————————-

      NOW, with all that said, I’m a very optimistic person and I think we’re going to steamroll the democrats in November. I think we’ll pick up house, and senate seats and that this ‘special’ election was an outlier…. even though we still won.

      • gda says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:32 am

        The word was that Balderson was still just ahead on Saturday, but fading, and PT pushed him over the line.

        PT made the difference undoubtedly. Changing the momentum in a race at the last moment is difficult to do. The Dems thought they had this, despite their carefully spread squid ink.

    • phoenixRising says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:00 am

      I don’t see any ‘bad’ signs…

      We need to GOtV !!!!!!!!!!

      We need to volunteer to poll watch in our precincts – NOW (think ‘provisional ballots’ and non-citizens voting)

      We need to seek out MAGA candidates for 2020 !!!!!

      We need to continue to red-pill family and friends.

      We need to fight for Freedom of Speech wrt youTube, Twitter… while looking for alternatives

      etc. etc.

      WORK.

      • wondering999 says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:31 am

        Would love to see a video of what exactly a poll watcher does. What are the boundaries, what are the job expectations, what to look for in fraud. Raise awareness. I thought about this but truth be told I don’t know exactly what is expected of a poll watcher and wouldn’t want to fuzz it up. Anybody who is good with this kind of thing?

        Civics 101. Poll Watching for Dummies.

    • joeknuckles says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Much ado about nothing. It’s a 4 month term for a single house seat. It’s being blown up to distract from the other news coming out.

      • Deb says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:08 am

        It was going to be touted as a sign of the coming blue wave so the media could demoralize GOP voters in the hopes they would stay home in Novemeber.

        Don’t underestimate the importance of the propoganda war. It’s why PDJT is on Twitter.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Absolutely NO bad sign! Our President singlehandedly carried D12 this evening by going there and doing a rally in a damn sauna.

      Here are my tweets that explains why you should sleep like a baby this evening:

      • treehouseron says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:25 am

        That point about the money I think is the big takeaway. They threw the kitchen sink at it, and still didn’t win. They CANNOT do that this fall, there’s hundreds of races!

        • Dutchman says:
          August 8, 2018 at 2:10 am

          So, they can’t buy the election, can’t STEAL the election, what’s left, pun fully intended.

          Projection, cry ‘foul’, and accuse the other party of buying (Trump crowds paid) or stealing (muh russia) the election.

          They need a new playbook, cause the old moves obviously ain’t working.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:15 am

      The ‘bad news’ is that with all we know, there were still D votes. There are still LOTS of useful idiots, deluded souls some of whom might still walkaway, as well as war too many true believers.
      Sad,..

    • progpoker says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:20 am

      What’s with all the Negative Nellies around here tonight? Here’s your “BAD” news…

  24. Keebler ac says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I posted a treeper’s vid about mind control through voices targeted at single individuals undetectable by others in a store using ultrasound. I asked if it could occur through say a satellite and the answer is yes…but instead of ultrasound it is microwave. Here are a couple of vids on this technology which has actually been available since the 1950s and it seems since then currently there are more than 30 patents on it. This is what is being used on the targets many of them ending up as shooters or car runners, using Google satellites. Frey was one of the first scientists.

    There are supposed to be anywhere from 12 to 24 satellites in orbit with solar panels charged by the sun. Google rents out its satellites to private contractors who use these audio and DEW weapons. This has to be investigated! All of us are targets whether we are aware or not. DEW can be very imperceptible but cause long term harm and President Trump/we need to work hard to stop this targeting by the Democrat machinery!

    Here are a few vids to illustrate how real and scary is this technology. Please share widely in order to out the perpetrators and contractors including Google,

    • TarsTarkas says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:01 am

      It obviously didn’t work well enough during the 2016 Presidential Election.

      • Keebler ac says:
        August 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

        There are only 12-24 satellites which cannot target the entire massive numbers of Truml voters but slowly it is working through eliminating through direct invisible harm, weather disasters and riots/Trump hate mind control. If we stay complacent just because we’re not yet on the list, things will be against us in a few hears. Ask yourself where are most of the hurricanes lately? Texas, Florida etc

    • Keebler ac says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Please pray with fervor that we get to the bottom of this top secret danger and reveal its players so that no one has go be afraid ot it any more! We are all targeted.

      • thinkthinkthink says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:18 am

        And for the gift of discerning of spirits.

        Don’t assume that what one hears (even if just in your mind) is your own thoughts. Discernment allows you to sort out subtle influences and reject those that are not true.

    • Joemama says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:42 am

      I know a thing or two about satellites, electronics, microwaves, radio, solar panels in space, etc. I do not believe that there is any viable technology for controlling thought or making people hear voices in their head using satellites in space. BTW, almost all satellites use solar panels to provide power. There are thousands of operational satellites in orbit right now.

      I’d have to look into using microwave for creating auditory effects, but it seems very unlikely to be viable at all and, even if the effect exists, to beam something into an individual’s head from space, is even less likely. You would need antenna dishes the size of football stadiums.

  26. Donzo says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:56 am

    It’s worth reading or reading Evan Sayet’s article , “He Fights”, from last year in Townhall. Never have fewer words explained in greater detail and with more force the principal phenomenon of Donald Trump.
    https://townhall.com/columnists/evansayet/2017/07/13/he-fights-n2354580

  27. Keebler ac says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:01 am

    This is stunning and believablefrom a CIA whitle blower. It starts off very funny when he admits something.

    A colleague of his states forest fires and weather calamities are engineered to control the globe, I’m assuming population control.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Sorry, I’d rather watch the original Looney Tunes . . .

      If the government really wanted to ‘deal’ with population problem, they’d either start the Last War or get the CDC to create a new plague, something on the order of bubonic flu. Hurricanes caused by HAARP? If they had that much power available do you really think they’d allow people like that to create websites warning about the danger? Create and post videos about it? Deep State can’t even squash Alex Jones or keep details about the Insurance Policy secret.

      • Deb says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:14 am

        You don’t think FB and Instagram and Amazon targeting Alex Jones has anything to do with the Deep State? I don’t even like Alex Jones, but Big Tech is the Deep State. Eric Schmidt from Google met with the President Obama more than almost anyone else. If you don’t see the connection, I have a bridge to sell you.

        It doesn’t matter is Alex Jones is telling the truth, he was pro-Trump so he had to go. He was just an easy target because he says crazy things, so they could openly purge him. But it was because he has a large audience and is pro-Trump. Amazon didn’t mind making money off his followers until Hillary lost.

  28. PaulM says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Anybody thats been paying attention knows that 17 layers of tin foil will block ALL the mind control beams.
    Where have you been?
    Or should that be: Where have “Q” been?

  30. treehouseron says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:29 am

    The war is being won, folks. That’s why they’re squealing so loud. Report from the trenches :

    My father, a retired newspaper editor, just canceled his NYT subscription from The_Donald

  31. kea says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:29 am

    FYI Rosie I don’t think they are being paid… 😉

  32. kea says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:35 am

  33. budmc says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:36 am

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:46 am

      Alyssa just isn’t that smart, that’s what it comes down to. She ‘means well’ but she just blindly accepts whatever CNN tells her. She’s been doing it so long she’ll likely never change. Sad seeing someone who had promise years ago, turn to a life of hatred and delusion. Most of Hollywood is probably like that, it’s a very septic existence out there.

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:28 am

        Her husband is a talent agent in Hollywood.
        A rather prominent one, at that.

        What does it say about her, that she can’t get any notable work…when her husband is in the business of getting work for actors.

        Alyssa has a reputation for being a nightmare to work with.
        Selfish, self-absorbed Diva…who has tantrums and causes unwanted disruptions of production schedules.

        No…she doesn’t “mean well”.
        She is simply virtue signaling for publicity.

    • Lis says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:56 am

      Too bad Chalet spelled “accept” wrong, but otherwise, great tweet.

  34. D Lo says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Fun Stuff Here … Michigan Senate Nominee Winner John James doing a happy dance in celebration of his victory with supporters …
    With Potus’s excellent endorsement, this man, patriot, husband, father, businessman, is on the right side of all the issues! Take her down, good man, complete the mission!
    (Scroll down a bit to 2nd video)
    https://johnjamesforsenate.com

  35. Lis says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Attention PA Treepers: We’ve got to help Lou Barletta something fierce. Just sayin.

  36. citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:40 am

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:51 am

      They’re so ridiculous. He’s the leader OF THE FREE WORLD and has accolades thrown upon him by everyone including the Queen of England…. and the morons in west Hollywood think he cares about a 4 square foot star people walk on, on a dirty sidewalk?

      they just don’t get it. He’s working on sending people to Mars and saving the planet from war, and they think he gives a crap if they take his name off a small piece of sidewalk.

      Completely delusional. THEY NAMED AN ENTIRE TRAIN STATION AT THE WAILING WALL IN ISRAEL AFTER HIM.

      HE’S ONLY BEEN IN OFFICE 18 MONTHS.

      • Carl says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:05 am

        I really enjoy your comments and like your way of thinking, treehouseron!

      • Conservativeinny says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:19 am

        It’s virtue signaling. It should be ignored for the foolishness it is. They are destroying their own “brand”. Let them. I went in the 90’s, once. Waste of time, depressing area, not much to do or see. I was expecting it to be much more lavish, exciting, clean, taken care of, etc..

        • treehouseron says:
          August 8, 2018 at 2:25 am

          Yeah, I was watching a video a few weeks ago when the guy destroyed the star, and I was thinking “Damn, it looks like a hell hole around there”. My shop has a sidewalk out in front of it the city replaced with brick pavers awhile back, it looks MUCH NICER than the walk of fame, and our local storefronts are better kept up too.

    • kea says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:14 am

      ‘Trump Standard’ Means These H’Wood Leftists Lose Walk of Fame Stars – Bye, John Lennon!
      https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/08/07/trump-standard-means-these-hwood-leftists-lose-walk-of-fame-stars-bye-john-lennon/

  37. rjcylon says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:42 am

    When Lincoln was president, anything regarding the Republican Party was about Lincoln. Not individual republicans. It was a historic time.

    While Trump is president, anything regarding the Republican Party is about Trump. Not individual republicans. It is a historic time.

  38. Linda says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:42 am

  39. citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:44 am

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 1:54 am

      Why would we pay to go to the movies, when we can see The Greatest Show On Earth @ twitter.com/realDonaldTrump ?

    • kea says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:24 am

      I think moviepass was bring more people into the theaters because it was so cheap. But with moviepass all but gone its clear people are not willing to spend 10-15 bucks to watch something. Bring them down.

    • treehouseron says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:33 am

      When I’m sitting in the movies, I’m thinking “I don’t like giving these jerks my money” so I don’t go very often anymore. The way they make every movie political sucks too. Hard to enjoy a movie when you feel like they’re judging your political beliefs and preaching about how wrong you are about everything.

      • kea says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:37 am

        treehouseron I know how you feel.

        I only go if my tickets are free and even then I really have to look hard to see if even the free ticket is worth it. I also rent from the library. 🙂

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:50 am

      I heard Batgirl reboot is going to be gay. Please stop with SJW bullcrap, beta male characters, etc.

      Or, maybe, big non-comicbook movies?

  40. Navy says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:45 am

    https://truepundit.com/mccain-illegally-fed-classified-fbi-intelligence-to-fusion-gps-and-christopher-steele-to-set-up-trump-tower-meeting-top-fbi-brass-helped-mccain/

    McCain illegally fed Classified FBI intelligence to Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to Set Up Trump Tower Meeting; FBI Brass Helped Plot Scheme
    Posted on August 7, 2018 by Investigative Bureau

  41. Nigella says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Is anyone here worried about the provisional ballots in Ohio? I don’y know what to think about them.

  42. Harry Lime says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Low IQ individual…

  43. TMonroe says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Right now:

    40.8% Kris Kobach 112227
    40.5% Jeff Colyer 111351

    Doesn’t give outstanding precinct info

    https://www.politico.com/election-results/2018/kansas/

  44. treehouseron says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:14 am

    I think Bill is on to something here.

    There is no reason, logically, why early voting would be 80% democrat. That makes no logical sense. It’s accepted as fact because they’ve been cheating for so long people think it is supposed to be like that, but it’s not.

    No way in hell 87% of democrats voted in that damn OH12 election. Impossible. John Kasich is doing a piss poor job of insuring voter integrity in Ohio.

    • Deb says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:32 am

      I have relatives who are still convinced PDJT is going to start a nuclear war and destroy the world.

      That is what the constant smear machine from the media is about, helping to get out the Democrat vote for November. They are using fear and anger to motivate their base.

      We need to get out the vote. Remind people that the dishonest media want to take down PDJT, and we need the monster vote to wake up and vote in November.

      • Rynn69 says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:38 am

        Still does not account for this turnout BS. Total fraud.

      • piper567 says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:44 am

        Deb, what is “the media”?
        can’t be TV: nobody is watching.
        < 10M people are watching TV…on a good day…. All Networks combined.
        Do we count newspapers?
        Social media?
        I am out of the loop traditional media-wise, so Q is an honest one.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:34 am

      Are you KIDDING? Kasich was the one, stuffing the dem ballots!
      ‘His’ Ohio republican party did NOTHING to help DJT, in 2016, actively say on their hands.

    • Rynn69 says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:37 am

      I suggest that this is looked into immediately by the RNC AND Trump administration. Make it bipartisan. It is TOTAL FRAUD and must stop. Now we know why the talking heads on television espouse their Great Predictions with such alacrity.

    • citizen817 says:
      August 8, 2018 at 2:35 am

      OPINION

      Varvel: How I went from a Trump critic to a Trump supporter

      Excerpt:
      When Trump announced he was running for president, I admit that I didn’t take this millionaire, hotel magnate, reality TV show celebrity as a serious candidate. I doubted his ability to do the job. So I drew him as a clown. In fact, my cartoons were as critical of him as many of my liberal cartoonist friends.

      Then Trump started a war with the media, tagging major news outlets as “fake news.” Ahem, I’m in the media. 

      And while Trump promised to pursue conservatives policies, this conservative cartoonist doubted his sincerity. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that he was on the left. 

      https://www.indystar.com/story/opinion/columnists/varvel/2018/07/11/varvel-how-went-trump-critic-trump-supporter/770573002/

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 8, 2018 at 2:54 am

        Yeah, I remember when you were posting those earlier Varvel cartoons…and I would comment on how toxic they were.

        Glad to hear he’s come around and is a Trump supporter now.
        But he’s still lampooning Pres Trump’s appearance and isn’t portraying him in a very flattering way.

        So his begrudging approval comes through, in the overall tone of his work.

  46. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:27 am

    Good response.

  47. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:30 am

    Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Won’t Be Joining the Infowars Mob, Will Only Suspend the Outlet if They ACTUALLY Violate Rules
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/jack-dorsey-says-twitter-wont-be-joining-the-infowars-mob-will-only-suspend-the-outlet-if-they-actually-violate-rules/

    And

    Top Attorney Calls Big Tech Infowars Ban Deeply Concerning
    https://www.infowars.com/top-attorney-calls-big-tech-infowars-ban-deeply-concerning/

  48. treehouseron says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:30 am

  49. rumpole2 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:55 am

    People in other countries have social media accounts too. It seems they are all subject to the control (and biases) of US Big Tech monopoly. (I assume that includes Russians). I don’t hear much outrage about people being arbitrary “de-personed” by a small Cartel of loony left-wing US progs in silicone valley?

