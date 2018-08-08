August 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #566

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
And here we go!
Love this attitude!
We’re gonna need a bigger truck.
Of total Missouri Republican primary voters, 58% voted Hawley, whereas of total Missouri Democrat primary voters, 82% voted McCaskill. Only 58,816 more Republicans than Democrats voted in the Missouri primary. Missouri Republicans better pull together in November. I voted Greitens in 2016 and he really let us down; consensus is AG Josh Hawley “threw Greitens under the bus”. I think that’s the one big reason the AFL-CIA won a big victory on Proposition A (defeating Missouri works in bogus referendum on Right to Work Senate Bill 19 signed into law by Greitens). Missouri politicians are a nothin’ but nothin’ but a barrel of snakes, Hawley included. Nevertheless, I disregarded the Libertarian / Republican ballot vote splitters because Hawley is the one Republican snake with best chance for unseating McCaskill. Politics is pragmatism not principles.
Hawley worries me. To no end.
We are at war with people who literally want to impeach and jail our President and kill any of his supporters who dont submit to their insanity and pure evil. I invite you to worry to no end about about defeating ALL Democrats instead of focusing on people fighting on our side. Remember in the Lord of the Rings the Dwarves, Elves and humans put aside their enmity when confronted with the Orc army that threatened them all. Democrats are the real Orcs. Please wake up and prioritize accordingly.
She won the primary, 81%, which stunned me! I wouldn’t have bet she would get 2%, and I doubt she would meet the challenge of Josh Hawley, whether in a TV studio or the back of a truck.
This guy’s got great spirit.
Congrats, Mr. James….or should I say, Senator James…!
Well yeah, wouldn’t you think that was the new normal if you thought Hillary was going to win?
I will be the best jobs president God ever created.
Flep – You’re gonna be excited b/c some more jobs:
-snip-
Global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing leader Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) today announced a $14 million investment in its Texarkana facility to restart previously idled equipment used for finishing rolled aluminum sheet used to make industrial products. The equipment is expected to be operational by January 2019 and the investment is expected to create 35 jobs.
http://txktoday.com/news/arconic-restarts-texarkana-tx-finishing-equipment-support-demand-industrial-markets/
What does it look like where everyone else is?
Utah’s economy is booming. There are “help wanted” signs in almost every window. Apartments and condominium are being built at record rates and fill up immediately. My sister bought two condos in the early spring and they have already gone up by $20K in price. My daughter bought a new home three years ago in a small town south of Park City. She said prices in her neighborhood have sky-rocketed to the point where she now could not afford to buy there if she wanted to purchase a home this year. Lot prices in my neighborhood go for about $250K per .25 acres, which is totally nuts. LOT prices – dirt – not including the house. It is actually alarming to see how fast things are changing.
August 6, 2018 was a day that will live in infamy.
The Globalist far left Social Media corporations flexed their muscles and colluded together in order to kick a dissenting voice off their social media island.
This is chilling and a red alarm to those to value the freedom of speech and debate over issues that are so important to our lives.
Even if you do not agree with Alex Jones, you can speak out and support him in this battle of censorship against Group Think and Tyranny.
In 2016, the Left lost the battle on social media and Donald Trump was elected. In 2018, they do not plan on making the same mistake twice. They will shut down opposing voices that speak out against their narrative.
This is a move of desperation, if they were winning the battle for hearts and minds they would not have gotten out the jackboot of suppression to squash conservative voices on the right.
Tyranny plain and simple.
Violence rises against people who do not agree with the radical left and they are chased out of restaurants and public places. MAGA hats are stolen and Trump supporters are spit upon because they dare voice a different opinion.
The anti-fascists are the real fascists.
First they came for the Alex Jones, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Info Wars listener.
Then they came for the Conservatives on Social Media, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Conservative.
Then they came for the Trump Supporters, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trump supporter.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
UPDATE:
Instagram bans Tommy Robinson as social media companies purge
UPDATE:
Facebook has banned Republican congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng’s campaign video ad about communist crimes
UPDATE:
WHO”S NEXT?
The “social media” are just begging for a gigantic lawsuit, and inviting action by the FTC re: antitrust conduct. I’d bet Alex Jones has a case against the “platforms” that excluded him in concert, an action as anti-competitive as we could imagine. There may be a sufficient number of people similarly conspired against to qualify for a class action suit, perhaps that lends advantage to the plaintiffs, more knowledgeable hands could comment.
In any case I hope Jones and other mistreated former users of “social media” do take action to stand up for themselves, and in the process hasten the demise of these anti-American parasites.
BTW I’m tempted to call the abusive companies “antisocial media”, AFAICT there’s nothing prosocial about them, not in the slightest.
90 days to go. They want us debating the water-chugging Alien’s anti speech policies.
The trap….. they want to debate and troll conspiracy theory stuff (I am using deep state word sorry). The trolling has begun. Expect it every day for 90 days.
The solution…. just GET OUT THE VOTE.
Yes support free speech but first things first.
You’re right, GOTV is top priority. As you say no doubt many distractions will be raised, but I don’t know, we’re sorta used to it.
Probably the Alex Jones thing was bad strategy on the part of the leftists, it certainly won’t win any additional friends or votes for leftist candidates, and consolidate opinion of those on the fence re: the anti-American cabal to vote against them.
Two words shut down the leftist “debate.”
Free speech.
You just keep saying “Alex Jones has the right to free speech. You don’t have to agree with what he says to see that.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed and I can also multi-task🤗
Yes concur on lawsuits…. but NOV election is the key.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Many who aren’t “hard leftists” respect “free speech” and dismayed by the blatant display of anti-American conduct. Use it to persuade “fence-sitters” to vote for MAGA-supporting candidates, it just might work.
Which is exactly why they shut down Jones. I don’t like him, but he has a large following and is pro-Trump. They shut him down to help the Dems, and this we need a response. Even if it’s a behind the scenes response.
Why should they worry? The big media companies have been doing this for YEARS. “Mainstream” political news coverage had Juan Williams ‘debating’ Billy chrystal, THAT was ‘giving both sides of the issue’.
They are just being bolder about it, that’s all.
And yes, they are ‘baiting’ us, and have got a win/win for themselves.
Defend AJ, and they associate is with tin foil hats. Remain silent, and such banning becomes acceptable.
Not sure a court case wins, depends on Judge and venue (jury).
I agree with navy, with regret. Gotta keep our powder dry.
First year and a half, of revolutionary and WW2, we got out asses handed to us, but in the end, we won.
So, you win some battles, you lose some. They won this one, let’s get em in Nov.
This battle isn’t over. Now we can use free speech as a campaign issue. #Winning
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be sure I concur with making the election the priority. IMO the importance of the Jones event is showing the nature of the opposition to PT, the level to which they stoop to silence whomever they regard as their “enemy”. While CNN fans might cheer what the “platforms” did, the static generated by their action will not make leftists any more plausible to those “on the fence”. So I don’t see it as unmitigated “winning” for leftists, we won’t buy the BS about “tin-foil hats”, etc., that they might try to assert. And we won’t be silent about it either, why should we be?
I dunno, it’s not mutually exclusive. I believe we can decry anti-American behavior and continue to work on electing the candidates we prefer. You might even say it goes together, to uphold the classic ethical principles of Americans and striving to elect candidates who support those very principles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JR – I agree. They aren’t mutually exclusive at all.
In this B.B. article, Facebook is looking for our banking information. I find this chilling.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/07/facebook-wants-your-bank-info-corporations-push-financial-blacklist-gun-control/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Conservativeinny – Styxx had a great youtube post about this very thing today. He lays it all out very carefully. His language is somewhat rough, but the guy is brilliant, IMO. Aside from CTH, I listen to him every day for his take on events, and seldom disagree.
More and more companies are demanding that you pay an extra “Administrative fee” or give them your bank account number so they can charge your bank account electronically. They pass it off as a means to save paper and “make your life easier”. I don’t know about you, but I don’t give ANYBODY my bank account number EVER.
Didn’t our VSGPDJT sign an EO regarding the prosecution of those involved in conspiracies against the country?
“Who’s next” has already happened. Answer: Real libertarians, not the fake ones in the party by the same name.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-07/crackdown-continues-twitter-suspends-libertarian-accounts-including-ron-paul
Lesson: Never criticize pet reporters.
“Sanctioned” accounts:
Scott Horton – foreign policy researcher, commentator. He is accused of using improper language with a reporter Jonathan M. Katz.
Daniel McAdams – Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. Guilty of retweeting Scott Horton’s post re Katz.
Peter VanBuren – former State Dept employee, subject of the spat between Horton and Katz about an interview he did, admitting to the government lying to reporters re Iraq war.
See also VanBuren’s article below. He discusses parallels between Muh Russia and McCarthyism, the left’s former favorite boogey man.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/donald-trump-is-not-the-manchurian-candidate/
Here’s the bio attached to the article above:
“Peter Van Buren, a 24-year State Department veteran, is the author of We Meant Well: How I Helped Lose the Battle for the Hearts and Minds of the Iraqi People and Hooper’s War: A Novel of WWII Japan. Follow him on Twitter @WeMeantWell.”
Except, forget about following him on Twitter.
Don’t forget the Venona Papers proved McCarthy correct. Quite correct.
LikeLike
Citizen – even if you don’t love InfoWars, you can show support for them by subscribing to their newsletter now on http://www.infowars.com, and downloading their new InfoWar app before it gets removed. I did both today and I am not a fan of this guy, but I will fight for his right to be heard. This scares me to death. By the way, Tommy Robinson’s Instagram account was reinstated. They said they “made a mistake” when they took his account down. Let’s see how long that lasts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are next.
Well, now that she has begun to notice, I think she’s in for a shock and a subsequent #WalkAway. Good for her:
LikeLiked by 11 people
What’s happening to your party? This is what your party has always been.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nothing is happening to your party Ms Savalas. Its been this way a long time, but with a thin veneer of humanity on top concealing the rot within. Jump now!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Look at the calibre of the people (I use that term very loosely) protesting. They look like something you would mop the floor with. Really, Democrats??? This is who you want to represent you? Disgusting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally, I think President Trump should go down and campaign for Ted Cruz. Ted has been 100% supportive since he got his ass whooped so I think we reward him. It took him a little while, after the embarassing beat down President Trump gave him, but he came around and has been completely supportive since the election.
Plus I want to see President Trump openly mock him…. in a fun loving way…. at the rally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Guess you could say he humbled himself by publicly asking Trump to go down there.
Wouldn’t mind seeing a bit more groveling, but that’s just me. hehe.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah I would too… but like you said, he asked for help I’d give it to him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Normally I would agree and historically PDJT has shown that he does forgive. If he doesn’t, I have full faith that he knows something we don’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump hit him HARD. Whatever their relationship now is a big improvement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Rally for Lyin’ Ted”
That’s a fine idea. Trump can do a reprise of his “remember, folks. It’s L-y-i-n, apostrophe, Ted and we need to have him in the senate because the democrat is an even bigger liar!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The kids on reddit (who like Cruz, because he supports the President and is pretty outspoken) have started calling him “Lion Ted”
LikeLike
Sorry, but that is not so. Ted shills keep posting the Lion Ted BS on reddit the_Donald and keep getting reminded that Ted earned his nickname Lyin’ from the President. Trump has always been the Lion and Ted will always be the snek. The only reason Ted has been playing nice is because he has to in order to get re elected. Lyin’ Ted. That being said, I would for him in order to defeat Beto.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t give Lyin’ Ted the time of day, and I don’t expect Trump to either. isn’t he one of the ones who took Teddy Bears to theborder? He can pivot on a dime, and has!
LikeLike
Good thread by TW.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thomas Wictor
@ThomasWictor
(32) Rex Tillerson was not able to accept militarized diplomacy.
Mike Pompeo is as much a visionary as is Mattis and @realDonaldTrump.
Pompeo is a stunning PATRIOT.
Therefore he doesn’t worry about his “fiefdom.”
(33) With lethal Joint Forces and militarized diplomacy, we can bring about #RegimeChange in Iran without war.
TRUMP HATES WAR.
He’s a builder.
So he defeats the enemy WITHOUT MASSIVE WAR.
(34) In just a few more years, we won’t be sending large numbers of troops overseas.
The armed forces will REMAIN THE SAME SIZE.
But they’re already much more lethal.
Now, 40 men can do what once took 4000 to do.
(35) We aren’t the world’s policeman.
But when necessary, we engage in precision obliteration.
It saves lives, and it convinces people to cooperate.
God bless @realDonaldTrump…
Read the whole thread. Very, very interesting – thank you
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the first time I’ve actually admired our State Dept under any administration. I decided a long time ago +after seeing Pompro in action) that it was putting someone in charge of State who had military/CIA backgtound was the magic formula.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A new MEME came out this week… 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Couldn’t vote for Josh Hawley today and still can’t. I live in MO. I dislike Claire McCaskill as much as you. But this guy with no ties to MO ends up here from Yale in 2016 and becomes State AG. He was not in the running for this election, Rep Ann Wagner was. Somehow former Sen Jack Danforth steps in and we end up with a major Hawley problem. I will not be responsible for hiring Citizen McCain 2.0. Today in the primary I asked for a dem ballot. I voted against Claire. Unless something changes I’ll be voting for her in Nov. Hawley does not have my vote. She at least tells me what she is. He is a GOPe and I’d rather not be associated with him. Hey Josh, if you see this, go ask Billy Kristol what you really think about it before I box your ears fool. Dip set. Hit F5. Yeah it’s like that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re a real strong conservative, voting for a democrat?
Have you been mentally challenged since you were a kid, or did this stupidity develop later in life?
Citizen McCain weighing in. You’ve done your research on this matter I trust. State your evidence to the contrary plz…
LikeLike
I already did. You’re a conservative, who’s against moderates, so you’re voting for a liberal.
I mean there’s stupid, and then there’s “I’M SO RIGHT WING I’M LEFT WING” stupid.
In a primary? 🤔
LikeLike
You said you were voting for CLAIRE MCCASKILL this November! Go re-read your idiocy, you said it, not me!
Yep. I will vote for Claire Hawley. Or Josh McCaskill. Whichever you prefer.
Here it is Ron unless he proves otherwise.
LikeLike
He will vote for PDJTs SCOTUS nominees, she will vote against them. It’s as simple as that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I demand him to be better. My decision isn’t final. It’s a challenge. I reject him currently.
LikeLike
Well, I live in AZ, and I voted for McCain in the general election. He is awful, but I remain confident I voted as I should have. We just had to hold the Senate. A bad Republican Senator still “counts” towards the Senate Majority leader being a Republican, and the same goes for all the committee chairs. Sometimes one just has to do what has to be done, annoying as it may be.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You deserve my respect. I disagree somewhat. But I do really appreciate your argument.
LikeLike
Correct, even Corker, Rubio and Flake are better than a dem holding the seat. Be pragmatic your vote matters
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s wonderful so many GOPe have retired/quit. Now that we know Donald Trump we have a duty to primary every GOPe incumbent with a MAGA challenger in 2020. We will see clearly in 2020, and pack the House with MAGA winners. All previous government workers who broke our laws will lose their jobs and be punished.
Someone upthread made a genius statement: politics is pragmatism not principles. I’m still thinking about that. There’s a lot of truth there.
I’m guided politically by a core set of beliefs or principles. That’s my starting point. But before I mark my ballot there are all those pesky “real world” considerations such as you mentioned above, Dave. And that leads to my having cast a ballot for the likes of He Who Shall Not Be Named, among other disgusting pols. Gusty sigh.
Nice!😀
LikeLike
“Muh principles”
State your evidence plz.
LikeLike
He doesn’t need your damn vote!
Republicans – 656,511 (53.3%)
Democrats – 574,268 (46.7%)
Margin – 82,243 (6.6%) for Republicans!
Who?
LikeLike
Josh Hawley! Those numbers represent the total votes from this evening.
I didn’t vote against him. Congrats on your tireless research.
LikeLike
Moron you voted for a Democrat tonight! Your vote is in the Democrat’s tally.
Ad Rem cleanup in aisle 5
The way the math works too, a vote for a democrat is actually 2 votes from the republican, because you also didn’t vote for the republican!
You aren’t convincing. Try again when the sun comes up.
LikeLike
Says the guy who speaks from where the sun doesn’t shine.
Take the Billarysserverroom figurine out of your hand and try to type. 🙄
LikeLike
Well Bless your Heart……
I know he was tired.
LikeLike
So is Gunny. But this was actually about Hawley. Not me. K pumpkin.
LikeLike
I didn’t vote against him. So why don’t you just calm down.
LikeLike
You asked for evidence which I have provided for you!
Evidence that I voted against him…
LikeLike
Adding to the Missouri Senate race Josh Hawley was running against 10 other people vs Claire McCaskill who was fighting against 6…the last time I looked
LikeLike
Trump has shown that he can bend GOPe to do his bidding.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fair answer Robert thank you.
They’ll stab us in the back when it’s close, but hopefully it won’t be after November picks up more seats.
Yes! And we still have to worry bout the Democrats too.
So you’re so dumb, you’re voting for one! s-t-u-p-i-d
Tree house Ron. Plz don’t take this so literally. I’m looking to be courted by Hawley. I’d like to know more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely! This is a point I keep bringing up, in my opinion if we keep playing musical chairs with the gope’s they can hide their motives from us. If we just manipulate the GOPe we already have, we’ll get more accomplished, and Pres. Trump has already proven he can do it!
We need MAGA candidates when we can get them, but even John McCain is better than a democrat.
Nah not a good argument. Obama was a better choice than McCain. With McCain you would have had fake-conservatives protecting him as he went along and enacted the same plan Obama did.
Yet in this case yeah any R is better than a D… except for anyone named McCain.
Worst argument ever. That’s exactly how this started.
Congrats. Idiot.
Come again?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Our Governor was forced to resign because this man failed to uphold the law. He actually handed a felony case about taking a pic on the desk of an STL City (Soros trained) prosecutor. That IS important. Thank you.
LikeLike
Greitens (former Gov) was an Obama plant…. right?
LikeLike
Wrong.
LikeLike
Parkway North high school, right?
His first line of his bio on the wall reads….
“Educated by the public school system of St. Louis.”
Fake Navy SEAL never deployed with a team except visiting?
That guy?
Yeah G MAN was cheerin Obama a year prior to his run in pics dude. He loved that phantom $$$$…. that was the end of him I guess? Wasn’t the other stuff I guess.
LikeLike
No pic was found. Gov forced to resign anyway.
LikeLike
Been here for “almost” 2 years now. Ran on a platform of not ladder chasing.
LikeLike
If you know Josh have him come see me plz.
LikeLike
“Unless something changes I’ll be voting for her in Nov.”
Stop right there.
Now throw that syringe in the trash and never do that again.
It’s stupid, it’s immoral, it’s illegal and, what’s worst, you look like a damn fool.
Well played.
There’s hope for you, my friend ( :
Better is SOMETIMES the enemy of good.
I dig your ability to reason. Mad respect. Thanks.
LikeLike
“Unless something changes I’ll be voting for her in Nov.” Wow, you’re really gonna show THEM aren’t ‘ya? And, just think, if enough conservatives do that . . . why, we’ll usher in a permanent progressive-controlled government. Good thinkin’!
Yeah, if he stands hard enough to his principles, they’ll arrest Ivanka!
Settle down. Nothing is final. Hawley is a snake and I’m calling it upfront. Before you read about it.
What we try to do is get MAGA candidates wherever possible. When we cant we just have to hold our noses and vote for the lesser of two evils. Obviously you don’t feel Hawley is MAGA. But we KNOW McCaskill isn’t. Even complete jacks$$es like Flake or McCain will occasionally vote our way, while most, if not all, Dems will never vote our way. Doesn’t mean that I like Flake or McCain (personally can’t stand the sight of either of them)but until we can get rid of their ilk, we need to do what gives us the best shot at getting the MAGA agenda through. Just my opinion.
I respect your thoughtful argument. Thank you. Just looking to be courted by Hawley. I don’t like Claire
LikeLike
I don’t like Claire—- then why vote for her if you don’t like her. I know many people who didn’t like HRC and voted for Trump. Why vote for Claire if she’s anti Trump?
LikeLike
I didn’t vote for her. I voted against her. Re-read
LikeLike
Pretty sure Hawley is Never Trump. Same as anti-trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth be told I’ve seen his picture…not really impressed I must say.
Sadly these are the only options one gets…. and sometimes one has to hold ones nose and go for it…. you know what I mean.
LikeLike
I think a good reason to vote Claire out is that it push all congresspeople to rethink opposing Trump. If Claire wins and she’s in a vulnerable seat then they’ll all feel safe. It goes beyond MO just like OH tonight went beyond OH.
I voted for Yoder because his primary opponents were worse than he was. Obviously never trumpers or Dem plants. I’ll vote for him in Nov even though I don’t like all his positions because a Dem would be 100x worse. I know because we had one for several years.
In the meantime I’ll do my best to hold him accountable and support primary opponents who are MAGA.
I voted AGAINST Claire. I am not yet ready to say I HATE Hawley. He must earn that.
LikeLike
Today you voted against Claire. What most people are taking exception with is that you are saying you will vote for her in Nov. Unless Hawley is worse than Claire I don’t see the purpose. Even if he is the same, which he is not, we would still have the victory of kicking Claire out which will hopefully keep the pressure up on others in Congress. If she wins they go about business as usual.
We need to get the rot out of the GOP, but the smart way to do it is not by sitting out elections that have nationwide consequence.
LikeLike
Thank YOU for seeing what I meant. It means a lot to me. I would love to vote for Hawley. He has to earn it. Not sorry.
LikeLike
Hey there G. I’m not the enemy. I seek to be courted by Hawley. So far I’m unconvinced.
LikeLike
You livin’ in her HUD properties? Dude she be drivin’ a off-black C-A-D-D-I-L-A-C midnight ride. Claire got that gas pedal, leaning back, taking her time
She’s blowin’ that roof off, letting in sky. Hope she gives you some of that $131 million she made from her HUD PROPS. 🙂
For real dog, how you go and say you be votin for Claire?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huh?
LikeLike
This isn’t Claire’s complaint department.
LikeLike
I dug your rap. My momma didn’t raise no dummy.
Brother don’t want no help, brother don’t get no help.
Every sailor deserves a practice wife. What now?
LikeLike
Hey Billary. You are outed and you are wasting space.
Your personal attack on Navy was not necessary.
You are a Troll…… now go back under your bridge you get no more attention from this end
Bye
Thank you for your concern. IDGAF about anyone named __________. I care to be courted for my vote by a guy named Josh Hawley. I’m attempting to do that. 🧛♂️
LikeLike
Then maybe call Hawley’s campaign manager and ask for a date. Leave the rest of us out of your love life.
LikeLike
Airplane!! Classic film!!
Hawley needs to earn this vote. Sorry. 🤓
LikeLike
I do appreciate the whole navy weighing in this evening.
LikeLike
Say what? 🙂
LikeLike
Practice wife phenomenon. <—Sailor thing
LikeLike
Tu nombre es sinonimo con el bano, no?
LikeLike
Hey there Navy. We are looking for a walll. Ya might wanna flee flicker and all that.
LikeLike
You start saying “el and no?” to wife and I’m out bro for real. 🙅♂️
LikeLike
Billary you are talking in circles . Stop or get out this site as you are polluting and monopolizing the page . I want to hear from my brother treepers . Not you..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Upper. Settle down. Re-read. Try again.
LikeLike
You are repeating yourself. Read the rules for posting.
LikeLike
I’m on the WordPress rules page. What Chapter sweets?
LikeLike
Man, there is stupid and then there is stooooooopid. You would be voting for Majority Leader Schumer. And if you don’t understand the ramifications of that for Judges and Justices and cabinet confirmations, let alone legislation and investigations, then you are a moron. Either that or you are drinking tonight.
Hey Blade. Come get you some. Hawley has to earn this. Not even sorry
LikeLike
Then you are voting for impeachment. This isn’t like other elections.
LikeLike
Impeachment in the Senate? Come again? Hawley has a chance to earn my vote. He hasn’t yet. Sorry.
LikeLike
Hey Blade. You want another pour while I’m here or you crashed out bro?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blade runner. Who’s vajayjay do you think is really really on the ballot? Claire or her son Josh McCaskill? Doh’
LikeLike
Congratulations on hijacking the thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blade was way way outside of his or her bounds. Sorry if you were offended.
LikeLike
Ann Wagner seems to be facing off against some idiot named Cort VanOstran
LikeLiked by 1 person
AW = biggest never trumper in House
https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/reps-ann-wagner-rodney-davis-withdraw-support-urge-trump-to/article_7c4ae0cb-2278-5751-a960-bc9805acf3e0.html
Oct 8 2016 she wanted Papa Trump to step don as nominee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That maybe so BUT the guy running against her: https://cortforcongress.com/meet-cort/
is very anti Trump that much is clear
from his site:
‘there is too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. Just a few months into this administration, it’s clear that establishment politicians in Washington will sacrifice our health care, our education, and our system of checks and balances just to score political points.’
LikeLike
Billary….you should vote how you want in the primary. That’s the time and place where one should vote hard principles, protest votes, etc.
However, the General election is another story.
It isn’t just about who can do the most good? It is sometimes also about who will do the least harm?
There are many critical issues where he will vote with the Republican majority (judges, budgets, several MAGA policies) and Claire McCaskill would not. It matters.
LikeLike
As long as Trump has supporters like you who are idiots, who needs enemies.
You want to vote for that DemocRAT in November who hates our President and will vote to impeach him if she gets a chance…all because you don’t like the GOP nominee???
LikeLiked by 11 people
If I was on the Jury, Manafort would walk but that’s just me. I don’t know how in the hell you can trust a guy like Gates, and he’s their only witness! All the rest is just proof that Manafort spent a bunch of money and dresses nice. = Not Illegal
LikeLiked by 9 people
It isn’t just the witness being not credible. The whole prosecution team looks suspect for giving this guy a free pass for everything he has done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s a great point. He’s ADMITTED IN COURT to doing worse things than what they’re trying to prosecute Manafort for! Absolutely craziness.
All it takes is 1 person to get sick of it and hang the jury.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SNL never had jokes that good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That judge is a real piece of work. He chewed out one of the prosecutors because he looked at a piece of paper, the guy said oh I was just looking at the paper, the judge said You looked down like you were disrespecting me….. then the guy wouldn’t look at him, so the judge told him to look at him, the prosecutor said he didn’t want to because he didn’t want to get yelled at again, and the judge said he could see he has tears in his eyes right now. The prosecutor said no I don’t your honor, and the judge said they look like they’re watering up……
I mean he’s going HARD on these guys, at first I thought he was just trying to ‘keep it fair’ but it’s clear now that he just can’t stand the prosecution and thinks it’s a witch hunt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The prosecution has been unprepared, inept and unprofessional. Judges can’t stand that. It is a sign of disrespect to the court when you don’t have your shit together.
The longer this goes on the clearer it is that they never expected this to go to trial. They were just using the charges to intimidate Manafort and try to get him to “sing,” as many Treepers said at the time. Manafort didn’t have anything to give them, he’s taking his chances with the jury and the prosecution is screwed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that’s what happened too. Same thing that happened with the “Russian Troll Farms” that didn’t exist….
It’s really amazing, how our ‘worst case scenario” s about how corrupt the Mueller Investigation is, cannot be overstated. I mean no matter what ridiculousness we accuse Mueller of… IT’S ALL TRUE.
The ham radio thing I thought was stretching it. Nope, appears it actually happened.
He charged Manafort to squeeze him, yup, appears that’s true.
And none of the prosecution or Mueller’s team even seems particularly intelligent. I mean they’re doing STUPID things that you’d think they’d have been better prepared for, but Nope, they are that bad.
If Manafort walks, he’ll probably sue the crap out of the Justice Department. If that’s legal.
Judge Ellis made the entire courtroom laugh at Mueller’s main witness.
Ellis hit Gates up side the head with a baseball bat full of logic and common sense.
The defense didn’t even have to cross examine to grind this obvious lie down to dust, the judge did it for them!
Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder what the other judge, Amy Jackson (?), would have done with this?
LikeLike
The exact opposite of whatever Judge Ellis would do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved the last Q&A!.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guy embezzled multiple times and got off scot-free.
Ouch, good beat down, judge ellis. I think he’s having fun, is our judge.
If I had corporations in Ukraine, US and Cyprus, and someone wanted me — personally — to do some consulting, I could easily and legally have them contract with my Ukrainian, US, or Cypriot corporation to employ me to do that. That’s the way the law is, that’s how it’s done. If my Ukrainian corporation took the money but didn’t pay me, it’s not US income to me. That’s the way the law is, that’s how it’s done. The Ukrainian corporation can return capital to me or loan me funds and it is not taxable income in the US. That’s the way the law is, that’s how it’s done. If you dance the dances, everything is legal and above-board — but they are complicated dances and you’ll need experts.
To assert after that fact that I should have been hired by my US Corporation to perform these consulting services is bullshit. To say I should pay US taxes on employment when I wasn’t employed by a US Corporation is bullshit. That’s not the way the rules are written — it’s changing the rules after the fact.
I’ve been a CPA for over two decades. Structuring transactions to avoid tax is not illegal — it’s encouraged. The transaction has to have been completely executed to lie about it and commit tax fraud.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The thing that blew my mind is, they’re saying him saying “Hey my taxes are too high, I shouldn’t be blindsided like this” is some kind of direction to Gates to break the law? That’s how EVERYBODY talks to their tax guy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
FIRST THEY CAME FOR ALEX JONES/
by Administrator
I’ve never been a huge fan of Alex Jones. He always seemed a little unhinged to me. But who cares? He had the right to his free speech and was able to attract millions of followers to his website and as viewers of his videos. I disagree with far more people than I agree with, but that doesn’t mean I think they should be silenced.
The First Amendment means something to me. It means nothing to the corporate media conglomerates supporting the agenda of the Deep State. They will use and are using their monopoly control over media outlets to silence the opposition. Alex Jones is the latest victim. They silenced HollyO.
When will they silence TBP? I’m not dependent on Twitter, Facebook or Youtube for driving visitors to my site. They’ve punished TBP by taking away my biggest advertising revenue streams. Ad revenue is down 40% versus last year, mostly due to Amazon dumping me. Donations have only filled 15% of that gap.
They’ve tried denial of service attacks, but TMWNN fought them off. I expect them to try and shut TBP down through some sort of legal action because they know I don’t have the resources to fight a legal battle. Time is growing short. The war has begun.
They will do no more than what we let them do.”
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/08/06/first-they-came-for-alex-jones/
Amazon Seems To Have Quietly Stopped Recommending Alex Jones Products/
BY CALE GUTHRIE WEISSMAN1 MINUTE READ
8/7/18
“Over the last few days we’ve seen the big tech companies make sweeping decisions about Alex Jones and Infowars. Apple took them off its podcast app; Facebook banned Jones and his associated pages; YouTube also banned the conspiracy theorist.
Now it seems Amazon may have made a few changes, too.”
https://www.fastcompany.com/90214900/amazon-seems-to-have-quietly-stopped-recommending-alex-jones-products
After reading that Amazon punished “theburningplatform” blog above –
I see the same modus operandi with Alex Jones products on Amazon.
TIME TO BUST THE TRUSTS/AMAZON FIRST.
Alex Jones says crazy stuff. This is America. You ought to be able to say whatever crazy stuff you want.
He made a great point the other day. He said the MSM is openly questioning whether or not the drone attack on the Pres of Mexico was faked or not.
…. which is exactly what they say he did about Sandy Hook, 9/11, etc.
That’s like… .the strongest, most logical point he’s ever made in his career.
People have been calling ole Alex Jones “paranoid”, for years.
This coordinated Purge just proves now that he was right to be paranoid.
Absolutely. You watch his stuff, and it sounds crazy, then a few months go by and about 60% of what he claimed ends up being true. Which is astonishing considering how out there most of his stuff is…. and then he’s proven right over and over again.
I’ve always liked him because in my opinion, I feel he’s SINCERE. I value sincerity. My favorite story about him….
When he first started, he went to a city council meeting to complain that they were killing everybody by putting fluoride in the water. One of his friends knew he was a conspiracy nut so he told him ‘hey Alex, that’s dangerous, don’t you know those council members could have you killed for speaking out in public against them like that?” and Alex replied “I know! They’re trying to kill me with the fluoride in the drinking water!”
The more you think about that, the more you can understand Alex’s mind. I think he’s sincere as hell. He’s trying to save the planet. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.
Yeah…that fluoride-in-the-water thing.
Funny how our ancestors weren’t stricken with arthritis like people are today.
Fluoride hardens tooth enamel.
But it is not a good thing to be ingesting!
I stopped drinking fluoridated tap water 15 years ago…and my achy joints are all better now.
I remembered as a kid…that we would get ‘fluoride treatments’ at the dentist.
It was a grape-flavored gel, in these bite-shaped troughs that you would bite down on to immerse your teeth.
And the dentist would always tell us…”Don’t swallow it! Spit it all out.”
Until they stop putting fluoride in our water…I’m sticking with Distilled Water only.
But hey, Big Pharma is making a fortune on arthritis meds, aren’t they.
Wouldn’t want to interfere with that, huh.
It’s unnatural… common sense would tell any God fearing person that if you live your life as natural as possible you’ll be the healthiest and live longer. If God wanted chemicals to be in the water he’d have chemicals be in the water.
It amazes me that they preach ‘evolution’ which is a similar idea of ‘survival of the fittest’ but can’t understand that simple point that the earth is naturally how it’s supposed to be. If it’s warming up it’s supposed to warm up. If it rains it’s supposed to rain. If there’s no fluoride in the water it’s not supposed to be in the water!
….and then it made your teeth dark……
Haaaa! Perfect.
This.
All we have to say is, “I don’t care who Alex Jones is. This is America, we have freedom of speech. Social media needs to stop censoring people they don’t like.”
North Korea Nuke Launch Site Dismantling Progress “Goes Beyond Summit Commitment”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-07/north-korea-nuke-launch-site-dismantling-progress-goes-beyond-summit-commitment
It’s obvious to me that Lil Kim is sincere about all of this. I think he probably actually succeeded in creating a nuclear bomb, and then felt that he had accomplished what he was trying to do, and bowed to the sanctions since he’d already accomplished what he wanted to do in the first place.
Now he’s trying to leverage whatever financial benefit he can get for himself and by extension his country by cozying up to the USA.
He’s going to go through with the whole thing.
It is CLEAR that Kim was never in control. It was the “deep state” via the CIA (aka Clowns). He is now a free man and working with the white hats to undue everything perperuated on his country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the short story behind the CIA-NK idea? I keep waiting for it to surface but I never saw it explained on here or Q.
LikeLike
This little twit is such an idiot.
She still thinks half the country is evil. Republicans have conceded that half the country is just stupid.
Her bolt ons have been affecting proper blood flow to her brain
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biometric Voter ID and paper ballots.
How’s that? Or, are people too dumb to get IDs?
And don’t think Trump won’t push this — after all, the Russian are here!
To expensive, and sophisticated. Can’t even get requirement for i.d. in many states, and you want biometric i.d.?
I’d settle for purple ink, myself.
Not only is she brainless, she doesn’t pay her taxes either, and is broke… a real beauty, this one.
https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2017/07/11/alyssa-milano-broke-everyone-elses-fault/
Alyssa, what was up with Jill Stein a couple years ago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guys, some brave soul among you, give me the BAD news about tonight.
Not defeatist, not unduly pessimistic, just tell me realistically what we need to beware about, after this marginal election day. What are the bad signs, if any?
We will all celebrate, of course, the good news of the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “bad sign” is the same it’s always been. Republicans don’t bother to vote in the numbers we need to because most of our candidates are RINO garbage and most people don’t feel motivated to vote for them.
Democrats on the other hand vote for absolutely anyone with a “D” next to their name.
Whenever I point this out, I get beaten up by our resident “principled true conservatives” who tell me how we need better or purer candidates. No, what we need first and foremost is to WIN, or all your principles will amount to NOTHING.
PREACH!
At this point in time, it’s too late to go purist against a Rino. Primaries are over and November looms. So, we’ve all got to vote straight R no matter what. It’s that simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lis, there’s a time for MAGA purists to primary every Rino in the GOPe.
That time is called – 2020.
LikeLike
There is no bad news when you win. Now losing is what I call “bad news”.
The only BAD SIGN I could potentially see, is that the race in Ohio was much closer than it should have been.
HOWEVER, it was a “special election”… .which is “special”. It’s just my opinion, that November turn out will be more ‘traditional’ and the democrats won’t have as much money to spend in each race as they did tonight.
the reason OH12 was close was because the dems could pour money into it. Supposedly though, the republicans poured even more in when you count outside money.
Also there’s a minor, small undercurrent of the MAGA vote not showing up in that race as strong as they COULD have. A lot of people still sat at home on their ass instead of voting, and that’s a real head scratcher.
Another ‘bad news’ that I would suppose you COULD take away from it, was it appears to me that President Trump’s endorsement didn’t really help that much. I know he said it did, but I don’t really see any evidence that it moved the needle much.
————————————————————————————————-
LikeLiked by 3 people
The word was that Balderson was still just ahead on Saturday, but fading, and PT pushed him over the line.
PT made the difference undoubtedly. Changing the momentum in a race at the last moment is difficult to do. The Dems thought they had this, despite their carefully spread squid ink.
I love it when soros $$$ is wasted!
pi$$es him off.
goodstuff.
LikeLike
I don’t see any ‘bad’ signs…
We need to GOtV !!!!!!!!!!
We need to volunteer to poll watch in our precincts – NOW (think ‘provisional ballots’ and non-citizens voting)
We need to seek out MAGA candidates for 2020 !!!!!
We need to continue to red-pill family and friends.
We need to fight for Freedom of Speech wrt youTube, Twitter… while looking for alternatives
etc. etc.
WORK.
Would love to see a video of what exactly a poll watcher does. What are the boundaries, what are the job expectations, what to look for in fraud. Raise awareness. I thought about this but truth be told I don’t know exactly what is expected of a poll watcher and wouldn’t want to fuzz it up. Anybody who is good with this kind of thing?
Civics 101. Poll Watching for Dummies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It depends on where the poll is.
Contact your local GOP office.
LikeLike
Much ado about nothing. It’s a 4 month term for a single house seat. It’s being blown up to distract from the other news coming out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was going to be touted as a sign of the coming blue wave so the media could demoralize GOP voters in the hopes they would stay home in Novemeber.
Don’t underestimate the importance of the propoganda war. It’s why PDJT is on Twitter.
LikeLike
Absolutely NO bad sign! Our President singlehandedly carried D12 this evening by going there and doing a rally in a damn sauna.
Here are my tweets that explains why you should sleep like a baby this evening:
That point about the money I think is the big takeaway. They threw the kitchen sink at it, and still didn’t win. They CANNOT do that this fall, there’s hundreds of races!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, they can’t buy the election, can’t STEAL the election, what’s left, pun fully intended.
Projection, cry ‘foul’, and accuse the other party of buying (Trump crowds paid) or stealing (muh russia) the election.
They need a new playbook, cause the old moves obviously ain’t working.
The ‘bad news’ is that with all we know, there were still D votes. There are still LOTS of useful idiots, deluded souls some of whom might still walkaway, as well as war too many true believers.
Sad,..
LikeLike
LikeLike
I posted a treeper’s vid about mind control through voices targeted at single individuals undetectable by others in a store using ultrasound. I asked if it could occur through say a satellite and the answer is yes…but instead of ultrasound it is microwave. Here are a couple of vids on this technology which has actually been available since the 1950s and it seems since then currently there are more than 30 patents on it. This is what is being used on the targets many of them ending up as shooters or car runners, using Google satellites. Frey was one of the first scientists.
There are supposed to be anywhere from 12 to 24 satellites in orbit with solar panels charged by the sun. Google rents out its satellites to private contractors who use these audio and DEW weapons. This has to be investigated! All of us are targets whether we are aware or not. DEW can be very imperceptible but cause long term harm and President Trump/we need to work hard to stop this targeting by the Democrat machinery!
Here are a few vids to illustrate how real and scary is this technology. Please share widely in order to out the perpetrators and contractors including Google,
LikeLike
It obviously didn’t work well enough during the 2016 Presidential Election.
LikeLike
There are only 12-24 satellites which cannot target the entire massive numbers of Truml voters but slowly it is working through eliminating through direct invisible harm, weather disasters and riots/Trump hate mind control. If we stay complacent just because we’re not yet on the list, things will be against us in a few hears. Ask yourself where are most of the hurricanes lately? Texas, Florida etc
LikeLike
Sorry my ipad is jumpy. Typos * Trump with a p. Years with a y.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please pray with fervor that we get to the bottom of this top secret danger and reveal its players so that no one has go be afraid ot it any more! We are all targeted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And for the gift of discerning of spirits.
Don’t assume that what one hears (even if just in your mind) is your own thoughts. Discernment allows you to sort out subtle influences and reject those that are not true.
LikeLike
I know a thing or two about satellites, electronics, microwaves, radio, solar panels in space, etc. I do not believe that there is any viable technology for controlling thought or making people hear voices in their head using satellites in space. BTW, almost all satellites use solar panels to provide power. There are thousands of operational satellites in orbit right now.
I’d have to look into using microwave for creating auditory effects, but it seems very unlikely to be viable at all and, even if the effect exists, to beam something into an individual’s head from space, is even less likely. You would need antenna dishes the size of football stadiums.
LikeLike
Trump-Backed Republican Wins Ohio Special Election
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-07/ohio-special-election-results-polls-closing-heres-what-watch
Not so fast. Apparently there are absentee and provisional ballots to be counted. And if the margin is under 0.5% there is an automatic hand recount.
LikeLike
Absentee’s where already counted. Just the Provisional ballots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are absent absentee ballots. They haven’t been counted because they have not been received.
LikeLike
Even with it as close as it is now. You are talking about an absentee vote margin that does not change the outcome. As most absentee votes came in before election day.
The Provisional sort of maters… however that is very likely not going to change the outcome ether.
LikeLike
It’s worth reading or reading Evan Sayet’s article , “He Fights”, from last year in Townhall. Never have fewer words explained in greater detail and with more force the principal phenomenon of Donald Trump.
https://townhall.com/columnists/evansayet/2017/07/13/he-fights-n2354580
Donzo;THANK YOU for this. Excellent article on our glorious bastard, well worth the read!
This is stunning and believablefrom a CIA whitle blower. It starts off very funny when he admits something.
A colleague of his states forest fires and weather calamities are engineered to control the globe, I’m assuming population control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I’d rather watch the original Looney Tunes . . .
If the government really wanted to ‘deal’ with population problem, they’d either start the Last War or get the CDC to create a new plague, something on the order of bubonic flu. Hurricanes caused by HAARP? If they had that much power available do you really think they’d allow people like that to create websites warning about the danger? Create and post videos about it? Deep State can’t even squash Alex Jones or keep details about the Insurance Policy secret.
LikeLike
You don’t think FB and Instagram and Amazon targeting Alex Jones has anything to do with the Deep State? I don’t even like Alex Jones, but Big Tech is the Deep State. Eric Schmidt from Google met with the President Obama more than almost anyone else. If you don’t see the connection, I have a bridge to sell you.
It doesn’t matter is Alex Jones is telling the truth, he was pro-Trump so he had to go. He was just an easy target because he says crazy things, so they could openly purge him. But it was because he has a large audience and is pro-Trump. Amazon didn’t mind making money off his followers until Hillary lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody thats been paying attention knows that 17 layers of tin foil will block ALL the mind control beams.
Where have you been?
Or should that be: Where have “Q” been?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tin’s no good against Jedi Mind Control. Palladium. Use palladium.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooh! I actually HAVE some palladium. It’s leaf though, not foil. (Like gold leaf)
Much thinner! So, do I need MORE than 17 layers, for the hat? That’s gonna get expensive! /s
LikeLike
MSM working hard to tear down The Donald.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/08/donald-trump-seductive-handshake
LikeLike
It’s so much nonsense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good. I too dropped my paper long ago… not worth it. Get back to news and not fake news….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
How come all the lib women look disgusting and all the conservative women look great?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We love life and they don’t…?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Definitely. It’s about ‘inner beauty’, Conservative women don’t feel like Victims or like they’re not enough or they’re damaged, they feel strong and it shows through to the outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus getting overwrought and bugging out one’s eyes over every little trigger does bad things to one’s face. I have no links to support this claim. However, it’s true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chicken/egg? They were ugly first, and so bitter, which naturally drew them to the libertard side.
“All these women protesting for a woman’s right to an abortion? Who would want to blank them, anyhow?”
Old Andrew dice clay line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alyssa just isn’t that smart, that’s what it comes down to. She ‘means well’ but she just blindly accepts whatever CNN tells her. She’s been doing it so long she’ll likely never change. Sad seeing someone who had promise years ago, turn to a life of hatred and delusion. Most of Hollywood is probably like that, it’s a very septic existence out there.
LikeLike
Her husband is a talent agent in Hollywood.
A rather prominent one, at that.
What does it say about her, that she can’t get any notable work…when her husband is in the business of getting work for actors.
Alyssa has a reputation for being a nightmare to work with.
Selfish, self-absorbed Diva…who has tantrums and causes unwanted disruptions of production schedules.
No…she doesn’t “mean well”.
She is simply virtue signaling for publicity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too bad Chalet spelled “accept” wrong, but otherwise, great tweet.
Fun Stuff Here … Michigan Senate Nominee Winner John James doing a happy dance in celebration of his victory with supporters …
With Potus’s excellent endorsement, this man, patriot, husband, father, businessman, is on the right side of all the issues! Take her down, good man, complete the mission!
(Scroll down a bit to 2nd video)
https://johnjamesforsenate.com
Attention PA Treepers: We’ve got to help Lou Barletta something fierce. Just sayin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re so ridiculous. He’s the leader OF THE FREE WORLD and has accolades thrown upon him by everyone including the Queen of England…. and the morons in west Hollywood think he cares about a 4 square foot star people walk on, on a dirty sidewalk?
they just don’t get it. He’s working on sending people to Mars and saving the planet from war, and they think he gives a crap if they take his name off a small piece of sidewalk.
Completely delusional. THEY NAMED AN ENTIRE TRAIN STATION AT THE WAILING WALL IN ISRAEL AFTER HIM.
HE’S ONLY BEEN IN OFFICE 18 MONTHS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I really enjoy your comments and like your way of thinking, treehouseron!
It’s virtue signaling. It should be ignored for the foolishness it is. They are destroying their own “brand”. Let them. I went in the 90’s, once. Waste of time, depressing area, not much to do or see. I was expecting it to be much more lavish, exciting, clean, taken care of, etc..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I was watching a video a few weeks ago when the guy destroyed the star, and I was thinking “Damn, it looks like a hell hole around there”. My shop has a sidewalk out in front of it the city replaced with brick pavers awhile back, it looks MUCH NICER than the walk of fame, and our local storefronts are better kept up too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Trump Standard’ Means These H’Wood Leftists Lose Walk of Fame Stars – Bye, John Lennon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Lincoln was president, anything regarding the Republican Party was about Lincoln. Not individual republicans. It was a historic time.
While Trump is president, anything regarding the Republican Party is about Trump. Not individual republicans. It is a historic time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why would we pay to go to the movies, when we can see The Greatest Show On Earth @ twitter.com/realDonaldTrump ?
In the 60’s they had a song called “Everyone’s gone to the Moon” about how the streets were empty because everybody was watching the moon landing. Now “Everyone’s gone to Trump” because he, one man, has captured the hearts and imaginations of the entire world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should remake this about the President!
LikeLike
I think moviepass was bring more people into the theaters because it was so cheap. But with moviepass all but gone its clear people are not willing to spend 10-15 bucks to watch something. Bring them down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I’m sitting in the movies, I’m thinking “I don’t like giving these jerks my money” so I don’t go very often anymore. The way they make every movie political sucks too. Hard to enjoy a movie when you feel like they’re judging your political beliefs and preaching about how wrong you are about everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
treehouseron I know how you feel.
I only go if my tickets are free and even then I really have to look hard to see if even the free ticket is worth it. I also rent from the library. 🙂
LikeLike
I heard Batgirl reboot is going to be gay. Please stop with SJW bullcrap, beta male characters, etc.
Or, maybe, big non-comicbook movies?
LikeLike
https://truepundit.com/mccain-illegally-fed-classified-fbi-intelligence-to-fusion-gps-and-christopher-steele-to-set-up-trump-tower-meeting-top-fbi-brass-helped-mccain/
McCain illegally fed Classified FBI intelligence to Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to Set Up Trump Tower Meeting; FBI Brass Helped Plot Scheme
Posted on August 7, 2018 by Investigative Bureau
Is anyone here worried about the provisional ballots in Ohio? I don’y know what to think about them.
LikeLike
I more want to know what the hell is going on Kansas not having the vote totals in by now… is got me thinking of corruption. At this point they should of been able to at least phone totals in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Low IQ individual…
Right now:
40.8% Kris Kobach 112227
40.5% Jeff Colyer 111351
Doesn’t give outstanding precinct info
https://www.politico.com/election-results/2018/kansas/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man I thought he wasn’t going to make it…. that would be fantastic!
LikeLike
Johnson county and WIlson County.
Johnson has complained about some sort of Catastrophic glitch in their system.
LikeLike
Also
I think Bill is on to something here.
There is no reason, logically, why early voting would be 80% democrat. That makes no logical sense. It’s accepted as fact because they’ve been cheating for so long people think it is supposed to be like that, but it’s not.
No way in hell 87% of democrats voted in that damn OH12 election. Impossible. John Kasich is doing a piss poor job of insuring voter integrity in Ohio.
I have relatives who are still convinced PDJT is going to start a nuclear war and destroy the world.
That is what the constant smear machine from the media is about, helping to get out the Democrat vote for November. They are using fear and anger to motivate their base.
We need to get out the vote. Remind people that the dishonest media want to take down PDJT, and we need the monster vote to wake up and vote in November.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still does not account for this turnout BS. Total fraud.
LikeLike
Deb, what is “the media”?
can’t be TV: nobody is watching.
< 10M people are watching TV…on a good day…. All Networks combined.
Do we count newspapers?
Social media?
I am out of the loop traditional media-wise, so Q is an honest one.
LikeLike
Are you KIDDING? Kasich was the one, stuffing the dem ballots!
‘His’ Ohio republican party did NOTHING to help DJT, in 2016, actively say on their hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest that this is looked into immediately by the RNC AND Trump administration. Make it bipartisan. It is TOTAL FRAUD and must stop. Now we know why the talking heads on television espouse their Great Predictions with such alacrity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OPINION
Varvel: How I went from a Trump critic to a Trump supporter
Excerpt:
When Trump announced he was running for president, I admit that I didn’t take this millionaire, hotel magnate, reality TV show celebrity as a serious candidate. I doubted his ability to do the job. So I drew him as a clown. In fact, my cartoons were as critical of him as many of my liberal cartoonist friends.
Then Trump started a war with the media, tagging major news outlets as “fake news.” Ahem, I’m in the media.
And while Trump promised to pursue conservatives policies, this conservative cartoonist doubted his sincerity. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that he was on the left.
https://www.indystar.com/story/opinion/columnists/varvel/2018/07/11/varvel-how-went-trump-critic-trump-supporter/770573002/
LikeLike
Yeah, I remember when you were posting those earlier Varvel cartoons…and I would comment on how toxic they were.
Glad to hear he’s come around and is a Trump supporter now.
But he’s still lampooning Pres Trump’s appearance and isn’t portraying him in a very flattering way.
So his begrudging approval comes through, in the overall tone of his work.
LikeLike
Good response.
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Won’t Be Joining the Infowars Mob, Will Only Suspend the Outlet if They ACTUALLY Violate Rules
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/jack-dorsey-says-twitter-wont-be-joining-the-infowars-mob-will-only-suspend-the-outlet-if-they-actually-violate-rules/
And
Top Attorney Calls Big Tech Infowars Ban Deeply Concerning
https://www.infowars.com/top-attorney-calls-big-tech-infowars-ban-deeply-concerning/
People in other countries have social media accounts too. It seems they are all subject to the control (and biases) of US Big Tech monopoly. (I assume that includes Russians). I don’t hear much outrage about people being arbitrary “de-personed” by a small Cartel of loony left-wing US progs in silicone valley?
LikeLike