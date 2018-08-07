Derp TV 2.0

On the same day Alex Jones is kicked off media platforms for promoting informational products the control agents deem to be ‘conspiracy theory’…. CNN airs this:
.
.
I hate to admit it..she is right. He is paying us off. We got a tax cut thanks to President Trump…
Scratch that I keep forgetting that it was our money to begin with…:-) and it was taken from us and wasted by people aligned with idiots like her.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The libtards are in a panic….they are throwing everything out now to see what will stick…..lol
when the Red Wave hit their ship this next election…it will look like this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yikes seasick in addition to TDS… it’s not going to be pretty
LikeLiked by 1 person
Day 91 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Rosie is assuming the roll of fat Conspiracy nut…. left vacant by the removal of Alex Jones… lets pray she keeps her shirt on!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shirt on for sure. Many could go blind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will admit that Trump did pay people when he first announced his candidacy; so what!?!?!
Now he is the head of a movement that brings rage and jealousy out in the democrats because they Know there is No One on their side who can generate the same response.
They. Are. DESPERATE!!
Watch this to understand the Power of Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who did he pay?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nothing more than mob mentality….but they can get you very dead.
LikeLike
“I will admit that Trump did pay people when he first announced his candidacy …”
You got a link for that assertion, 2004?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Share Blue chiming in with a talking point. Trump supporters stood in lines on a week night for hours to get into rallies. Mrs Clinton had to be creative with the Mall Walls to make her teensy crowds look bigger (most of the people there were reporters.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hilarious!
LikeLike
100% wrong. We, the people packed out his rallies from the start. There were spontaneous rallies and gatherings everywhere he went including in NYC during the immediate aftermath of the video from years ago. The Trump staff were very encouraged and glad they were there. 100% spontaneous
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Well, maga2004, with your opening statement you’ve lost my trust.
Doubt you care.
LikeLike
Even her kids can’t stand her.. that should tell you a lot. She needs to be picked up by the men in white coats and put under the supervision of Nurse Ratched.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I respectfully disagree.
She and all of the other celebrities, pundits, comedians and politicians, et al, suffering from moderate to severe to stage-4 terminal TDS needs to be microphones and tv coverage to regurgitate out their insane madness for
all the world to see!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosie is such old news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who….? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the story about her illegal campaign contributions.
https://nypost.com/2018/05/05/rosie-odonnells-campaign-donations-to-dems-went-over-legal-limit/
If anyone here did this (think Dinesh) we’d be in deep do-do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does that mean I’m not real😂
These people are delusional
LikeLiked by 4 people
It means you’re just a Russian bot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would rather be a toaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Day 91 👍
If we thought the loons were previously out in force, prepare for the unprecedented onslaught of crazeeeeeeeeee.
It’s coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does this couple of clowns on TV, Loony O’Donnell and Fredo Corleone-Cuomo remind me of Kermit and Miss Piggy?
LikeLiked by 4 people
One could almost have a laugh and crack wise about Rosie O’Donnell and functional psychosis. Alas, functional psychosis on display but the real game is controlling the message over the electronic airwaves.
A free market solution would be to stop consuming the product and switch. In regard CNN, they completely eschew the free market principles and are an information organ of the powerful. Government as some sort of referee is always perilous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing I wish more people would do is to get on those CNN YouTube videos and leave comments. Just click on the bottom right YT logo. It drives the crazies even more crazy, and if you do it enough it shuts down the liberals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t subject myself to that.
Besides, don’t they get financially compensated for each visit AND each comment? Why would I want to contribute to their already fat pockets?
LikeLike
Rosie O’Donnell. Thanksgiving 2014. Her fifteen minutes are up.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank God for His Divine Intervention 🙏
God bless President Trump ❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent posts, walther, thank you! 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosie’s verified her news source.
Simpsons 2000
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG. Rosie is Winnie the Pooh.
LikeLike
please don’t insult Winnie the pooh. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Rosie was Winnie the Pooh right about now she be thinking that although she missed piglet that bacon sandwich was delicious.
LikeLike
When Cuomo is trying to get you to throttle back, you might have TDS!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, Rosie, I am indeed INSPIRED by DJT. He has all the admiration, trust, inspiration and gratitude that the very real ‘yuge’ rallies indicate. You and your ilk are about on the level of something that has to be scraped off the bottom of a shoe after it’s accidentally stepped in.
Now crawl back into your hole, you dimwitted sow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah right We were paid… /SARC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Soource:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice image … which clearly illustrates what MY President keeps saying at his Rallys … that there are even MORE people stacked up OUTSIDE the venue … who couldn’t get in, but are watching on giant screens erected for their viewing.
The FAKE News would NEVER show such an image … but always tried to “visually frame” the 37people who showed up to hear HER speech … to make it look like a packed crowd. The American people are so ON to the opposition media tactics.
LikeLike
Back in the spring of 2016 Donald Trump held a rally in Superior, Wisconsin. I stood outside for over 8 hours straight in below freezing temperatures just to attend his rally that was held in an open, unheated airplane hanger.
The socialist city of Duluth, Minnesota sent their fauxporters to the event, and the 8 protestors — seriously 8 protestors — got more airtime on the nightly than all the people jammed into the hanger to see candidate Trump.
LikeLike
I had a severe first hand experience of TDS last week. When it comes from your own family it is very instructive.
I visit cousins and their kids and friends in the Studio City part of L.A. once a year. It’s a relatively modest, middle class neighborhood of mostly small bungalows and low rise apartments. Not much different than many other places. Other than price. Which is surreal. And another story for another topic in the future.
The thing I notice in L.A. is that so many people live, socialize and work in small cliques of others exactly like them. My cousins are middle age and work in the lower fringes of the artistic and entertainment fields. Very low end, and always desperate to try and make connections to rise higher in the food chain.
The only way to ever progress in that world is through who you know. And that means virtue signalling to the extreme if you want to be accepted and trusted in the groups with more money, power and influence. And even in casual day to day interaction one has to say the expected things and recite the party narrative. You never know who might be listening, and a surprisingly large numbers of deals are initiated at coffee shops and local neighborhood hangouts.
Over the years I have been invited to some meetings and social events ( at one point I was a story consultant on a project) and have seen the process first hand.
When Obama was (s)elected, the normal leftist attitude exploded into near radical partisanship. I personally witnessed songs being written about him, art work celebrating him, people really thinking he was messiahlike.
I always kept my opinions generic and private when possible, not wanting to get into arguments and start family strife. I only visit once or twice a year, so it wasn’t worth the stress. But it was so obvious that a line had been crossed. So much intense, religious like devotion uncritically placed on Obama.
The only dissenting voices I personally encountered were from two older, well established figures. One who was a household name, and active in the Christian community. And even then they had to qualify their conversation with mild disclaimers.
This year, the TDS experience was exponentially worse than anything I ever expected. One woman artist was in tears, saying she wakes up in the middle of the night, wondering what Trump will do tomorrow. Another person said that she is a Rachel Maddow addict. A guy in the kids entertainment field spouted the most insane conspiracy theory, claiming Roger Stone pre-selected Trump years ago as a Manchurian candidate. There were a few gruding admissions that Hillary ran a poor campaign, but in sadness, not anger. And this is just the tip of the iceberg for one day’s exposure
Luckily I have no need or desire to ever be part of this world, but it does give me insight into how the Hollywood TDS disease is spread. And I really think the emotion invested in Obama has morphed into the negative emotion now on display.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have just described my life here in N.CA to a tee (without any famous people, but in a “creative” community). I once made a comment at a lunch date that ALL global warming taxes and costs are a regressive tax on the poor … and have never been invited back to that lunch group. It is career suicide … if I let my conservatism out of the bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosie has to be crazy, irrational and extreme if she has Chris defending President Trump!
They were real rallies in ’15 & ’16 that translated to Real votes. President Trump won because Real People voted for him!
LikeLike
Sad that she seemed to really believe her conspiracy theory. Almost as if she had been watching fake news and actually believed it!
LikeLike
What was that- reaching for a unicorn
LikeLike
please share 😀
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Oh Lordy. CNN used to be an actual news station. They were all clearly liberals, but at least they had news. Now people tune in to hear Rosie O’Dumbazz blatantly lie to the audience? The only news there is that CNN doesn’t do news anymore.
LikeLike