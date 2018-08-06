Multiple Corporate Social Media Platforms Simultaneously Ban Alex Jones for Thought Crimes…

The corporate thought police moved in unity today to unperson Alex Jones and his Info Wars media site from popular social media platforms.

Imagine if BP, Exxon, Chevron and Sunoco all moved, on the same day, at the same time, to charge $5.00/gal for gasoline at their service stations. That would be illegal collusion to take advantage of a monopolistic position. That’s essentially what happened today when Facebook, YouTube, Apple and Spotify simultaneously banned the Alex Jones broadcast from their platforms; in an effort to purge him from the internet.

Ezra Levant has some perspective worth sharing:

“One of the terrifying things about the Facebook & Apple bans of everything Alex Jones has ever said, is that it is not based on any particular allegation. They haven’t identified a specific violation of their terms of service. They’re just un-personing him.”

“It’s not a legal approach (remedy a problem) and it’s not an intellectual approach (articulate what thoughts are now banned, and why) . It’s a de-platforming approach, a mob approach, hysteria. It’s how Antifa would act, if they owned a trillion-dollar tech company. Or China.”

“Roman emperors practiced “damnatio memoriae”, in English: to “damn the memory” of troublesome people, such as a rival brother they had killed. They literally scraped non-persons off of paintings, destroyed sculptures of them.”

“[W]hen it’s the Internet’s emperors doing the de-personing, it works just fine. Soon Alex Jones will never have existed. How would you prove otherwise, if you can’t find him on Google?” (continue reading via twitter)

Oddly enough this was entirely predicted. Back in the Fall of 2015 Matt Drudge appeared on the Alex Jones broadcast to warn of this exact situation. Drudge talked about the need to stay off their platforms, because he could see the political use of platform control was likely to happen in the next few years. In hindsight Drudge was eerily prescient:

The political left, and all the control elements of the Marxist Silicon Valley monopoly gatekeepers are moving in unity, taking action they deem will influence the 2018 elections and beyond. In the big picture this coordinated effort is a move to attack political opposition by weaponizing and controlling social media platforms.

Regardless of anyone’s opinion of Alex Jones, all should take this action seriously and think through the long-term ramifications….

CTH has been sending warning flares for years:

We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it. And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.

