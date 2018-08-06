Multiple Corporate Social Media Platforms Simultaneously Ban Alex Jones for Thought Crimes…

The corporate thought police moved in unity today to unperson Alex Jones and his Info Wars media site from popular social media platforms.
Imagine if BP, Exxon, Chevron and Sunoco all moved, on the same day, at the same time, to charge $5.00/gal for gasoline at their service stations. That would be illegal collusion to take advantage of a monopolistic position. That’s essentially what happened today when Facebook, YouTube, Apple and Spotify simultaneously banned the Alex Jones broadcast from their platforms; in an effort to purge him from the internet.
Ezra Levant has some perspective worth sharing:
“One of the terrifying things about the Facebook & Apple bans of everything Alex Jones has ever said, is that it is not based on any particular allegation. They haven’t identified a specific violation of their terms of service. They’re just un-personing him.”
“It’s not a legal approach (remedy a problem) and it’s not an intellectual approach (articulate what thoughts are now banned, and why) . It’s a de-platforming approach, a mob approach, hysteria. It’s how Antifa would act, if they owned a trillion-dollar tech company. Or China.”
“Roman emperors practiced “damnatio memoriae”, in English: to “damn the memory” of troublesome people, such as a rival brother they had killed. They literally scraped non-persons off of paintings, destroyed sculptures of them.”
“[W]hen it’s the Internet’s emperors doing the de-personing, it works just fine. Soon Alex Jones will never have existed. How would you prove otherwise, if you can’t find him on Google?” (continue reading via twitter)
Oddly enough this was entirely predicted. Back in the Fall of 2015 Matt Drudge appeared on the Alex Jones broadcast to warn of this exact situation. Drudge talked about the need to stay off their platforms, because he could see the political use of platform control was likely to happen in the next few years. In hindsight Drudge was eerily prescient:
The political left, and all the control elements of the Marxist Silicon Valley monopoly gatekeepers are moving in unity, taking action they deem will influence the 2018 elections and beyond. In the big picture this coordinated effort is a move to attack political opposition by weaponizing and controlling social media platforms.
Regardless of anyone’s opinion of Alex Jones, all should take this action seriously and think through the long-term ramifications….
CTH has been sending warning flares for years:
We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.
And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.
Can’t stand Alex Jones but banning him is wrong/.
Agreed. Can’t stand his garbage, but now, out of pure spite, I will tune in a few times. It’s the only way to give these idiots the finger.
It comes down the principle that Alex Jones has the right make content we can’t stand.
Who’s next, one need only to look at what Democrats consider the enemy, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, etal.
I see a lawsuit in the future of those involved.
Once they have a pelt or two they are going to go full bore at censorship…. seems impossible with Trump as president doesn’t it… COLLUSION AND COLLABORATION BETWEEN TECHIES is going to be there own downfall… we will work around it prior to the election… what happens when FB and Twit are shut down about 2 weeks prior to the election for meddling… what will the progs do in the 2 weeks prior… whine and complain.
Its part of the Chinese retaliatory response. The tariffs will cause social unrest. They may be seeing it already. Jones was the only one broadcasting about the Chicomms. Apple will lick boots to stay in Xi’s good graces. This is what happens when freedom of speech is entrusted to multinational corporations. In my tiny world my twitter was locked up about an hour ago. I wonder if we already have social credit scores. Feinstein and her husband made a fortune off her Senate seat. Don’t be so sure the spy in her midst was unknown to her. This is where an NSA drop would be devastating.
Yes, I just went and read The Washington Post story on this. They said he was banned for “hate speech.” Yet they did not provide a single example of the “hate speech” for which he was banned. Why do I have the feeling that if there was some actual hate speech to cite, the Post would have included it? The fact that they left this critical part of the story out suggests to me that it does not exist.
Hate speech? you mean like the new NYT’s editorial writer? The one who in not banned?
The Leftist Control Freaks call TRUTH hate speech because they can’t handle the truth – if the Leftist could for a minute see how WRONG THEY ARE and that THEY ARE the EVIL harming all they claim is wrong. They would all kill each other immediately………….
They have turned everything up side down…and the meaning of words inside out.
I’m not a fan, but this is wrong.
I agree, Jones is out there, but this is anti-free speech
Not a fan either. Feel Info wars detrimental to our cause. Opposition uses Alex to lump us all into that scary alt-right category . Info Wars seems to present stuff as fact. I would be better if they defined themselves more as satire, tabloid, with a sprinkle of truth.
However, without basis for ban I would defend/support through justice system or other means. When is owner responsible, when is business responsible? Should newspapers be completely eliminated for one persons decisions ?
Will be following .
Agreed. I don’t watch him, but this sets a terrible precedent for de-platforming, which will of course be exploited to the maximum extent by the Left and the UniParty.
My small company sells quality nutritional supplements, natural skin care & essential oils at nutritionPureAndSimple.com I tried advertising on Google several years ago – they don’t like me AT ALL (page placement, etc). I follow good practices for the ‘bots’ with my web store pages and blog plus an informational site we have. With tracking info I can see that I get some traffic from my facebook postings, but I think more comes from my regular emailings. Truth – ‘they’ don’t make it easy to succeed – and believe me, it is not limited to political speech. Did someone use the word ‘control’?
ps – I suspect not all my connections ‘see’ my posts, either (too?).
Gab > https://gab.ai
Quite a few treepers on gab too!
Here is Alex Jones answering this ban on InfoWars:
https://beta.real.video/5818711650001
The issue isn’t that InfoWars was banned, but HOW he was banned by four unbelievably powerful companies working in concert within the span of 12 hours
Apple = $1 Trillion Value
Google = $ 850 Billion
Facebook= $ 500 B
Spotify = $ 32B
Bringing the total of $2.4Trillion (only 7 COUNTRIES in the world w/GDP that have a similar value/influence)
These 4 tech companies exercise what appears to effectively express an assumed “sovereign power”
A journey to reestablish our freedoms, our liberties and our God-given inherent rights begins with a single step…and a lever pull in a voting booth.
I see this blatant oppression as just one more push to motivate me next November.
Nicely put!
A sure sign the corrupt media and tech players are very worried.
Some big news about to drop?
D
O’Keefe Calls on Whistleblowers to “Expose the Entire Rotten Tech Machine” After Tech Tyrants Launch Coordinated Attack on Infowars
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/okeefe-calls-on-whistleblowers-to-expose-the-entire-rotten-tech-machine-after-tech-tyrants-launch-coordinated-attack-on-infowars/
If free speech does not include controversial/unpopular/offensive speech, it doesn’t exist.
A society in which free speech doesn’t exist is doomed to collapse into authoritarianism.
TAKE THEIR COMPANIES FROM THEM….
IMO this is in part connected to shutting down Q. Whether you “believe” in Q or not, it is a powerful pro-Trump, pro-MAGA phenomenom.
Alex Jones does not scare the left. Q does. Q brilliantly sidesteps the entire media. Q will only get bigger and more powerful in messaging.
Q allows Trump to say things he could not say publicly, and provides a direct connection to his followers with media spin.
Forget about the “conspiracies” on Q.
What is powerful is the existence of a direct connection outside the influence of the left. That drives the left mad.
So they will do what they can, which is to ban all mention of Q in the hopes of cutting off the influence and popularity of the one direct line.
Recommend:
Latest praying Medic podcast in Q. It is short and it closes with a short message from the President.
❤️
In=on 😕
“It’s how Antifa would act if they owned a trillion dollar tech company.” Ah, but they DO de facto own these tech companies.
Its part of the Chinese retaliatory response. The tariffs will cause social unrest. They may be seeing it already. Jones was the only one broadcasting about the Chicomms. Apple will lick boots to stay in Xi’s good graces. This is what happens when freedom of speech is entrusted to multinational corporations. In my tiny world my twitter was locked up about an hour ago. I wonder if we already have social credit scores. Feinstein and her husband made a fortune off her Senate seat. Don’t be so sure the spy in her midst was unknown to her. This is where an NSA drop would be devastating.
They’re making us put on a rousing public display by making us publicly fight for utterly detestable fringe lunatic Alex Jones and his customer/fan base.
They’re making us publicly stand up for Alex Jones and vigorously defend him even though it’s really about so-called ‘equity’ and the ill treatment of a vast swath of Americans for merely disagreeing. Perhaps it’s even a shot across the bow before the inherently violent pathological liar Left supporting Social Media Tech Sector starts to deplatform every Conservative in America who expresses the slightest bit of affection for traditional America, Capitalism, Truth, and Common Sense.
It sets a huge precedent. Who every hears about Milo anymore? Candance banned. Everyone has been banned or shadowbanned. All bets are off now. One by one they will take all conservatives down. Who will be left? I know POTUS is having to fix EVERYTHING, but seriously he needs to fix this too. He’s (us) have all but taken down CNN, NFL, etc. He could fix this.
Why couldn’t POTUS et al starting simultaneously posts all on Twitter and GAB. Start the transition now or at least after mid-terms.
Here’s a link to an article that references an alternative platform. I don’t agree with everything on Natural News, but it is very pro-Trump.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-08-05-christian-apologetics-ministry-walks-away-youtube-join-real-video.html
