Saturday August 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

46 Responses to Saturday August 4th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:16 am

    SUNRISE IN THE SIERRAS. KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, USA.

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:17 am

    The Christian’s Prayer Life

    Prayer to God manifestly must hold great importance to those who would be truly spiritual. While God’s Word to us is always to have first place in our lives, prayer must certainly have second place; indeed, we must even study God’s Word with prayer for understanding and willingness to obey.

    The Scriptures everywhere exhort God’s people to pray, and in the Epistles of Paul we find greater cause, greater reason and greater incentive than ever to pray — to pray “always,” “in everything,” “without ceasing.” The example of our Lord and of His apostles — particularly Paul — is a call to prayer. Every need, every anxiety, every heartache is a call to prayer. Every temptation, every defeat — yes, and every victory is a call to prayer.

    Yet, merely praying, or even spending much time in prayer, is not in itself evidence of true spirituality. Many carnal Christians, still “babes in Christ,” and even many unsaved people, spend much time in prayer. But the truly spiritual believer will join the Apostle Paul in saying: “I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also” (I Cor. 14:15). “With the spirit”: earnestly, fervently, pouring out to God my adoration, my supplications and my thanks. And “with the understanding also”: intelligently, with a clear grasp of what the Scriptures, rightly divided, say about God’s will and His provisions for my prayer life in this present dispensation of grace.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-christians-prayer-life/

    1Corinthians 14:15 What is it then? I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also: I will sing with the spirit, and I will sing with the understanding also.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

    Although it sounds heretical, I kinda think the melodies of SL Weiss are more lyrical than those of his contemporary JS Bach.

  6. Lucille says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Las Cruces

    Organ Mountains ~ Las Cruces, NM

  7. Lucille says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:27 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY!

  9. Janie M. says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Happy Caturday!

  11. smiley says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:57 am

    CATS

    🐱

  12. smiley says:
    August 4, 2018 at 2:17 am

    more CATS

    AND

    Happy Cat’day 🐱

    …if you can bear it. 😀

  14. Texian says:
    August 4, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Speaking of cats.. Around fifteen years ago one morning I woke, stood up and casually looked out the window and saw one of these trapsing across the upper ledge back patio and into the scrub brush. The thing was big – a black mountain lion.. I love Texas..

  15. smiley says:
    August 4, 2018 at 2:38 am

    2:38 am…

    😀

  17. smiley says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:14 am

    on a serious note, if you’re thinking of visiting Florida along any of the coastal areas anytime soon…

    DON’T

    I’ve been up most of the night, coughing & sneezing and rubbing my eyes from the awful RED TIDE fumes in the air here…worst in years…all up and down the western Gulf Coast (along the east coast, too)…

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/toxic-red-tide-making-floridians-sick-angry-n897181

    extremely toxic…killing fish, manatees, turtles, you name it.

    think I’m kidding ? here’s an aerial view of some of it…

    and here’s a map showing the affected areas, FYI…

    (not sure if that last image will post…link jpg looks a little funny.)

    it’s really awful…I don’t have allergies but this toxic algae bloom is making me feel like I’m choking.

  18. WeWalkAmongstYou says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:45 am

    More white hats than many will notice are converging in the treehouse. A few who can are starting to tip their hand. This is very good for our country.

    People who know damning little details are realizing that they are behind enemy lines and are making risky moves. M. Sundance can be trusted, confidant.

    Patience. Scary friends make even scarier enemies. Mr. Trump’s sucesses enable them.

  19. smiley says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:47 am

    Daybreak

    oil/linen

    (no date ~ recent)

    Kathleen Dunphy ~ American (California) ~ Contemporary ~ Impressionism ~ plein air painter

    more here…

    https://kathleendunphy.com/works

    (very nice website, lovely work)

    🙂

  20. nimrodman says:
    August 4, 2018 at 4:00 am

    An amusing yet deadly accurate essay on the S-word
    It’s an easy read, I’d say it’s worth your time.

    Human Nature Will Never Allow Socialism to Work
    https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2018/08/03/human-nature-will-never-allow-socialism-work/

