Saturday August 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SUNRISE IN THE SIERRAS. KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, USA.
Oooo! Ooooo! Oooo! 😆
Very nice, Just today I was thinking of Kings Canyon. It is the deepest canyon in North America. There is a granite plunge pool I would like to find again. It is perfectly shaped like a human body, like something which may be found molded in a Jacuzzi tub. The waterfall in summer is low volume and welcome in the heat. The splendor is almost beyond comprehension.
such clean air .
Happy Caturday!
Happy Caturday, right back at you….from our house to all of yours (this little guy is the Mooch, not named after anyone, but because he’s rather fond of the food bowl).
So very precious.
Thanks. He truly is. His 8th birthday is upcoming (as far as we can tell)…..he arrived on Christmas night 2010, cold and afraid.
The story of Mooch: http://blondephotos.org/BlondeGator/?p=1662
I’ve always had rescue pets, and this one is no exception….but a Ragdoll cat is not a pet….it’s an experience! Highly recommend!!!
nice marble top table, too. 😀
I read your story of Mooch. It brought back memories of a stray kitty very similar to Mooch in looks who parked himself in the the concrete plantar box outside my office and was still there on Friday afternoon, so he came home with me. Tiny, our other kitty soul was none too pleased about the new guy. We called him Rascal, he would allow two pats on the head and always bit on the third, never failed.
The Christian’s Prayer Life
Prayer to God manifestly must hold great importance to those who would be truly spiritual. While God’s Word to us is always to have first place in our lives, prayer must certainly have second place; indeed, we must even study God’s Word with prayer for understanding and willingness to obey.
The Scriptures everywhere exhort God’s people to pray, and in the Epistles of Paul we find greater cause, greater reason and greater incentive than ever to pray — to pray “always,” “in everything,” “without ceasing.” The example of our Lord and of His apostles — particularly Paul — is a call to prayer. Every need, every anxiety, every heartache is a call to prayer. Every temptation, every defeat — yes, and every victory is a call to prayer.
Yet, merely praying, or even spending much time in prayer, is not in itself evidence of true spirituality. Many carnal Christians, still “babes in Christ,” and even many unsaved people, spend much time in prayer. But the truly spiritual believer will join the Apostle Paul in saying: “I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also” (I Cor. 14:15). “With the spirit”: earnestly, fervently, pouring out to God my adoration, my supplications and my thanks. And “with the understanding also”: intelligently, with a clear grasp of what the Scriptures, rightly divided, say about God’s will and His provisions for my prayer life in this present dispensation of grace.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-christians-prayer-life/
1Corinthians 14:15 What is it then? I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also: I will sing with the spirit, and I will sing with the understanding also.
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Although it sounds heretical, I kinda think the melodies of SL Weiss are more lyrical than those of his contemporary JS Bach.
Good morning, Lucille, Happy Caturday 🐱 😊
Good morning, Minnie!
Las Cruces
Organ Mountains ~ Las Cruces, NM
Yeeeesss!!! I miss seeing the Organ Mtns. every day…I get homesick. Thank you for posting these, Lucille.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome, Janie. Beautiful and colorful…a very agreeable combo.
I call it my home even though I have lived in this state (IL) since December, 1972 – most of my life.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
❤️❤️❤️
🙂
🙂
Happy Caturday!
tree’d him a coon … a BIG one
Poor bear.
Very relaxed kitty, Lucille. It didn’t get territorial with them. I love your yard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a beautiful garden! Perfect for visits!
CATS
🐱
more CATS
AND …
Happy Cat’day 🐱
…if you can bear it. 😀
Speaking of cats.. Around fifteen years ago one morning I woke, stood up and casually looked out the window and saw one of these trapsing across the upper ledge back patio and into the scrub brush. The thing was big – a black mountain lion.. I love Texas..
2:38 am…
😀
2:39 am…
🐱
2:40 am…
😀
on a serious note, if you’re thinking of visiting Florida along any of the coastal areas anytime soon…
DON’T …
I’ve been up most of the night, coughing & sneezing and rubbing my eyes from the awful RED TIDE fumes in the air here…worst in years…all up and down the western Gulf Coast (along the east coast, too)…
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/toxic-red-tide-making-floridians-sick-angry-n897181
extremely toxic…killing fish, manatees, turtles, you name it.
think I’m kidding ? here’s an aerial view of some of it…
and here’s a map showing the affected areas, FYI…
(not sure if that last image will post…link jpg looks a little funny.)
it’s really awful…I don’t have allergies but this toxic algae bloom is making me feel like I’m choking.
More white hats than many will notice are converging in the treehouse. A few who can are starting to tip their hand. This is very good for our country.
People who know damning little details are realizing that they are behind enemy lines and are making risky moves. M. Sundance can be trusted, confidant.
Patience. Scary friends make even scarier enemies. Mr. Trump’s sucesses enable them.
Daybreak
oil/linen
(no date ~ recent)
Kathleen Dunphy ~ American (California) ~ Contemporary ~ Impressionism ~ plein air painter
more here…
https://kathleendunphy.com/works
(very nice website, lovely work)
🙂
An amusing yet deadly accurate essay on the S-word
It’s an easy read, I’d say it’s worth your time.
Human Nature Will Never Allow Socialism to Work
https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2018/08/03/human-nature-will-never-allow-socialism-work/
🙂
🙂
