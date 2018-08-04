President Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Lewis Center, Ohio – 6:30pm Livestream….

Posted on August 4, 2018

President Donald J. Trump holds a MAGA campaign rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH.  President Trump is speaking at the campaign rally days before the August 7th special election for Ohio’s 12th district. The congressional election is a tense race between Republican state senator Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor.  Media are framing the contest as a referendum on President Trump.

Anticipated start time for President Trump is 6:30pm EST with pre-rally festivities ongoing.  There are also jumbo TV screens set-up outside the venue:

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

  1. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Diane Feinstein who’s leading the Russia witch hunt, had a spy for 20years!!!

  2. blind no longer says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Omg Talking about Feinstein’s Chinese Spy!!!! LOLOLOL GO POTUS PREACH IT!!!!

  3. woohoowee says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Dianne Fienstein had a Chinese spy working for her.

  4. wyntre says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Oh Jeezus.

    Now he’s set his sites on Feinstein.

    “Diane Feinstein had a Chinese driver on her staff for 20 years and he was a spy. And she’s leading the Russian Investigation. AKA the Witch Hunt.”

    “I like Diane but I don’t like the fact she had a Chinese spy driving her and she didn’t know it.”

    BAM! POW!

  5. woohoowee says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    YAY! The individual mandate is gone!

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I love President Trump. I could watch this all day long. More rallies please!!!!!

  7. daughnworks247 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    It’s too hot in there. Everybody is fading.

  8. woohoowee says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Opioid deaths(?) down 20%.

  9. Tl Howard says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    I hope this copied: second post down.

    https://twitter.com/MichaelDelauzon?lang=en

  10. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    You can tell he’s really proud of the Right to Try Bill. After 40yrs, he got it passed. He made them all agree to no lawsuits. Gee how simple was that?

  11. wyntre says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    SPACE FORCE!

    Going over his greatest hits.

    Just hope he remembers to mention Troy Balderdash again.

  12. jeans2nd says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Pres Trump pronounced “Lima” (Ohio) correctly. (pronounced “Leema”) How’s that for nitpicking details? How Great is Our President?

  13. wyntre says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    “I’m good at getting things passed. My whole life. And don’t worry about the wall.

    We’ll get that passed, too.”

    “But the Democrats are doing everything they can to obstruct and RESIST. The only thing they’re good at doing is resisting and sticking together.” paraphrasing.

  14. Patriot1783 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Working on creating the 6th Military Branch
    “The Space Force”

  15. woohoowee says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    USA! USA! USA!

  16. wyntre says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    “We must elect Troy Boderson!”

    Finally. Troy needs all the help he can get.

  17. Patriot1783 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    “Taking back this country…returning power back to the people.”

  18. nimrodman says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    National Anthem still an ace card that can be played. Did you hear the response?

    Yet the NFL tantrum-ers are still committed to their poke-whitey-in-the-eye stunt.
    NFL is in for continued hard times, guaran-damn-teed.

  19. Patriot1783 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    😂😂😂” Ohio…where Annie Oakley got her gun!”

  20. wyntre says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    “Ohio is the home of everything good.”

    “It’s the home of the Wright Brothers and Annie Oakly..”

    DAMN but he knows how to connect and make people love him.

    Steve Miller has been busy composing new material for the Lion.

  21. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    We’re back 🙂 We finally have an real American President! New plants in Ohio, FABULOUS!!!!!

