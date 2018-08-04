President Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Lewis Center, Ohio – 6:30pm Livestream….

President Donald J. Trump holds a MAGA campaign rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH. President Trump is speaking at the campaign rally days before the August 7th special election for Ohio’s 12th district. The congressional election is a tense race between Republican state senator Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor. Media are framing the contest as a referendum on President Trump.

Anticipated start time for President Trump is 6:30pm EST with pre-rally festivities ongoing. There are also jumbo TV screens set-up outside the venue:

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link

