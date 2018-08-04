President Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Lewis Center, Ohio – 6:30pm Livestream….

President Donald J. Trump holds a MAGA campaign rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH. President Trump is speaking at the campaign rally days before the August 7th special election for Ohio’s 12th district. The congressional election is a tense race between Republican state senator Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor. Media are framing the contest as a referendum on President Trump.
Anticipated start time for President Trump is 6:30pm EST with pre-rally festivities ongoing. There are also jumbo TV screens set-up outside the venue:
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link
Diane Feinstein who’s leading the Russia witch hunt, had a spy for 20years!!!
Omg Talking about Feinstein’s Chinese Spy!!!! LOLOLOL GO POTUS PREACH IT!!!!
Dianne Fienstein had a Chinese spy working for her.
Haven’t heard the demand for a special investigator have we… Don’t expect to either…
Oh Jeezus.
Now he’s set his sites on Feinstein.
“Diane Feinstein had a Chinese driver on her staff for 20 years and he was a spy. And she’s leading the Russian Investigation. AKA the Witch Hunt.”
“I like Diane but I don’t like the fact she had a Chinese spy driving her and she didn’t know it.”
BAM! POW!
Rip her to shreds!
… and Dianne asks ME what I knew about the Russians?
[… when SHE didn’t know she had a Chinese Spy driving her for 20 YEARS]
YAY! The individual mandate is gone!
I love President Trump. I could watch this all day long. More rallies please!!!!!
It’s too hot in there. Everybody is fading.
Opioid deaths(?) down 20%.
I hope this copied: second post down.
https://twitter.com/MichaelDelauzon?lang=en
You can tell he’s really proud of the Right to Try Bill. After 40yrs, he got it passed. He made them all agree to no lawsuits. Gee how simple was that?
SPACE FORCE!
Going over his greatest hits.
Just hope he remembers to mention Troy Balderdash again.
My absolute favorite!! 🇺🇸🚀🚀 🇺🇸
Pres Trump pronounced “Lima” (Ohio) correctly. (pronounced “Leema”) How’s that for nitpicking details? How Great is Our President?
“I’m good at getting things passed. My whole life. And don’t worry about the wall.
We’ll get that passed, too.”
“But the Democrats are doing everything they can to obstruct and RESIST. The only thing they’re good at doing is resisting and sticking together.” paraphrasing.
Haters, too. He’s right!
Working on creating the 6th Military Branch
“The Space Force”
USA! USA! USA!
“We must elect Troy Boderson!”
Finally. Troy needs all the help he can get.
“Taking back this country…returning power back to the people.”
National Anthem still an ace card that can be played. Did you hear the response?
Yet the NFL tantrum-ers are still committed to their poke-whitey-in-the-eye stunt.
NFL is in for continued hard times, guaran-damn-teed.
😂😂😂” Ohio…where Annie Oakley got her gun!”
“Ohio is the home of everything good.”
“It’s the home of the Wright Brothers and Annie Oakly..”
DAMN but he knows how to connect and make people love him.
Steve Miller has been busy composing new material for the Lion.
We’re back 🙂 We finally have an real American President! New plants in Ohio, FABULOUS!!!!!
