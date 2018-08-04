August 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #562

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Perfect immediate response:
The President Trump Endorsement that Rep. Black never earned.
Well that makes sense now. One of the talking heads at Fox heads brought up the Black loss as evidence of POTUS Trump losing his touch. I remembered the endorsement for Blackburn but not for Black.
Wish I could remember who it was. Doesn’t matter thought really.
That was a surprise win, but maybe not to Tennesseans. One comment I heard was the that the voters seem to be looking for the outsider candidates with business experience rather than politics. We shall see.
We must hold that Senate seat in TN. There are several ‘must win’ seats in both Houses and also gubernatorial races. If we live in these states or House districts, it’s time to roll up sleeves, open checkbooks and MAGA happen. If we don’t live in a state with a key race, we still can open those checkbooks.
President Trump is going back into full campaign mode, plus balancing has duties as Leader of the Free World, Commander in Chief, Chief Executive Officer over our economy, Head of National Security, Law Enforcement and Swamp Drainer, and that’s on a slow day. He also single handedly beats back the lyin’ jackals in the media and RESIST’ers in Congress in both parties.
Our President is on a well deserved break from The Swamp–Washington DC–even though he’s still working. No doubt while ‘on vacation’ he’s scheduling more rallies to campaign for people we need to help him get MAGA done. Let’s watch the rallies because they energize and invigorate our spirits. Let’s attend rallies if possible—it’s a life experience you will never forget. Let’s share info with our fellow Americans they need to know ahead of the midterms. Focus on young voters and soon to be voters in your sphere of contacts.
The Left is loud and proud and they do protests and anarchy very well, but we can’t let them dominate the conversation. Speak up, show up, stand up but do it with integrity, civility and rationality. Keep up with http://www.whitehouse.gov and http://www.donaldjtrump.com to get up to date info. Share videos.
Primaries are drawing to a close. States have chosen their candidates. Let’s help get them elected.
Your passion that there is need is convincing. Done. Kill em with small donations!
Donald J Trump Retweet:
Thanks and praise for these black pastors that have heard God’s voice and put aside race and politics. Fidelity to their faith takes priority over partisan hackery.
James Woods latest tweet is very interesting………
If it happens that way it could rival election night. Because at this point I can see no path to 270..
This is exactly right.
People forget…..if PDJT has all the classified documents, servers, and all the info on them (and he does)….and he can declassify them (he absolutely can)…
….then Jeff Sessions, the Silent Executioner, has it all, too. 🙂
Perceptive people will look at the TIMING of the HIGHLY SELECTIVE information truth-bombs that have been red-pilling We, the People since the start of this year….as well as the ORDER in which they’ve been dropped.
Look at the exploding #WalkAway movement and lifelong democrats now leaving the dem party for good….which only began a few months ago in earnest….
Look at Sundance and CTH’s efforts….
INFORMING THE PEOPLE and creating this momentum was/is job #1. Preventing a civil war was abd is job #1A.
The indictments and perp walks will come. The Nuremberg Trials came after WWII was won.
Inform the people.
Wave the magic wand and restore the American economy and jobs jobs jobs.
Beat the Red Dragon in China.
Crush globalism and the unfair trade deals and practices.
Restore and grow America’s middle class.
Tame North Korea.
Dismantle the global human trafficking/child molesting rings.
Keep on informing the people.
Do these things, FIRST, and the people will let PDJT do whatever he wants to corrupt DS globalists.
Mueller??
He’s a plaything. A mere distraction for democrats and they insane supporters. Mueller gobbles up their time and attention. Look at how the Manafort trial is already going….an emerging DISASTER for the Mueller team.
Meanwhile, PDJT doesn’t just appear to be….HE IS….unstoppable.
None of this is accident. None of it is by mistake. It is all part of a plan decades in the making. It’s just not Jeff Session’s turn.
Yet. 🙂
PDJT, at the 2011 WH Correspondent’s dinner, being ridiculed by Obama….
“Go ahead and have a good laugh, Barry. Enjoy this moment. I never forget, and we’ll see who gets the last laugh, big guy.”
NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😁
Oh how the world turns, obama actually says these words.
” Say what you will about Mr. Trump he certainly would bring some change to the White House ”
Hope he remembers that every night as he cries into his pillow, in jail.
I can agree with everything you so eloquently stated, except for Sessions. Will have to wait and see with AG Sessions.
I used to think that Sessions was a white hat. Then I thought he turned into a black hat. Now I think he is a gray/white hat. My reason: Trump has not criticized him as of late…
Follow Trump thoughts and listen to what he says, and you will never go wrong.
Red pilling in enemy territory works, Portland metro. My East German friend has “walked away”. She spent years in China for education. Its a weird, incestuous, relationship. Next year she will be eligible for US citizenship.
Thanks to the CTH for allowing information to be spread.
As a Portlander, I’ll tell you that’s terrific! We’re gonna see more of it too as people in the area get sick and tired of the “protests” and the lax attitude of elected officials.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Dear Citizen, Thank you so much for posting these since I don’t use Twitter yet 🙂
I echo your thanks to Citizen, Cheri, as I don’t do twitter either. Thank you Citizen.
Me three! Thank you!!
Yes, It is good to have our Citizen back on duty, blasting sunshine.
WINNING with a SPACE FORCE
[Initial Thoughts inviting CTH perspectives]
The creation of a Space Force is a brilliant move, and its development at Trump Speed will stun the world.
Future wars will be fought from space and in space.
A Space Force gives America YUGE Military Advantages:
• The capacity to fight from space MULTIPLIES the DIFFICULTIES of DEFENSE from the ground.
• Weapons raining down from space are YUGELY more difficult to take out than those traversing long distances to get where they’re going, both in reaction time and in reaction distance.
• Space multiplies the types of OFFENSIVE WEAPONS and TECHNOLOGIES that can be used, not to mention the power and scope of their impact.
• Space multiplies the types of DEFENSIVE WEAPONS and TECHNOLOGIES that we can DEFEND AGAINST, as well as the effectiveness of our capabilities.
Space also greatly REDUCES the LIKELIHOOD of OPPONENTS ATTACKING both America and our allies, due to the unpredictability of where and how attackers might pay and the increased probability that they WILL pay without our having to resort to a Nuclear response.
Finally, fighting from Space will be PROHIBITIVELY EXPENSIVE for OPPONENTS.
• Their economies cannot sustain the investment that ours can – especially because we’re going to be developing the Moon as a way-station for harvesting minerals from asteroids that will provide a YUGE RETURN on OUR INVESTMENT.
• By comparison, with the second-largest economy, China is half our size as MAGAnomics takes off. By the time President Trump leaves office, we’ll be triple their size. Within a year, we’ll be growing at 5% annually, whereas Obama had smothered the economy to growth just north of 1%. President Trump’s Trade actions now have China’s economy stalling, and pending actions will have it shrinking to the point of failure.
Including your comment: 👏👏👏
“This is not a trade war. When you’re down $375 billion (2017) a year, you’ve already lost the so-called war. @POTUS is just trying to level the playing field.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
P{otus Trump combined with the Lame Street Media makes Gutfield’s job easy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
That is so beautiful.
Maryland is such a neat state, too bad it’s ruined by proximity to DC and craziness in Baltimore (used to be a nice town).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in Baltimore. It’s insane here, and dangerous. Baltimore is a great example of a once thriving big city…run by Democrats. Hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1967.
The Baltimore City moniker is “Charm City”… Funny, and so sad!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is terrible. Last time I was there was in the mid 80s and it was great.
I used to go there frequently until the politicos gave room to destroy and started depolicing the crime. I avoid it like the plague now.
My ex was from Balt’more, wendy. I can remember when it was called “Charm City.”
LikeLiked by 16 people
This is interesting! Where is the story of Feinstein having a Chinese spy on the payroll? I must have missed this somehow! Anybody have a link that goes into this issue in more detail?
Oogle Google
This is very disturbing to say in the least! Glad we are aggressively going after China and they need to pay dearly for all the theft they have been engaged in. They are not acting like a trading partner but more of an adversary and it needs to be confronted. Hit hard and hit them often!
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/07/27/silicon-valley-spies-china-russia-219071
Who the hell is Mike?
LikeLiked by 13 people
I believe PDJT is referring to Michael Jordan
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lemon Head is a good starting point. An affirmative action pick in regard gender.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA HA HA!!!!!!!! The President shreds the “King”! I’m in SoCal north of Hell Lay-he’s coming here now. ZZZzzzzZZZZ.
MJ was so cool. “Republicans buy Nikes too”!
LikeLiked by 8 people
My friends, that’s Master level right there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My new favorite tweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂😂😂
Lebron believes President Trump is dividing the country by sports. Obviously didn’t see what was in front of him for the 8 years of 0zer0 killing the country. History will judge zero as the most divisive, on top of many other terrible things…and possibly treasonous.
Lebron is just another boot licking water carrier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh, Lebron, who is it that made the nonpartisan national anthem into a political football? And you’re the one who was wearing the ‘ I can’t breathe’ tshirt in warmups, were you not?
http://www.mtv.com/news/2020342/lebron-james-i-cant-breathe-kyrie-irving-brooklyn/
And you wore a hoodie for Trayvon (say, maybe read our host’s postings on that for the facts):
https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/dwyane-wade-lebron-james-show-support-in-trayvon-martin-case/
So if anyone is taking divisive actions when it comes to sports, look away from the White House and into the mirror for a clue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t let facts get in the way of a good story.
I’m still betting Lebron’s new “academy for disadvantaged youths” will admit only black and brown skin youths. Whites need not apply. He’s just stupid enough to set that up. Anyone who doesn’t understand that President Trump criticizes The NFL purely due to their disrespect for our Flag and National Anthem is a complete idiot.
Message to Lebron: Suits don’t raise IQs.
oh man i have been waiting for him to mention LeBaron (spelling intentional) for almost two years and today is the day!
feel sorry for you Lakers fans out there…and glad to have him out of the east.
LikeLiked by 1 person
guarantee – this is going to be the next time thisviscit for trump.
the twitter world is in 1000 x overdrive right now on him.
if you wamt to see how the other side feels which is good to do sometimes, go to the tweet.
As we say in bridge – PASS!
Thanks for the condolences andrew. Are you in Cleveland? Nice town. I used to love the Lakers but have no interest anymore. The NBA is hateful. Hockey and USC football is it for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Horse racing for me.
LOVE that too!!!!!! BEAUTIFUL BABIES!! I can’t believe we have had 2 Triple Crown winners-one who won the Grand Slam-in 3 years-unreal. Pharaoh and Justified are the MOST PRECIOUS-I love them so much.
At Arlington Park they play the National Anthem after the 2nd Race I was there recently and noticed that all the athletes were standing on all 4 legs. All of them.
A very dangerous sport. And jockeys thanking GOD after every race.
Took me a while to get around to reading the twit stream.
Is depressing how many really stupid people there are in this country,
and nothing left to eat them.
To people who aren’t basketball fans, Lebron James is considered by some to be one of, if not the best player of all time. President Trump saying “I Like Mike” at the end is a reference to an old saying from the early 90’s from one of Michael Jordan’s commercials…. largely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Grandmaster level trolling.
And once again, look at the numbers below the tweet. 59K likes, 64k talking about it, LOL! Your average tweet gets 4 or 5 times as many likes as responses, but then again the purpose of the tweet was to piss off liberals, so success is in the numbers 🙂
LMAO
LikeLiked by 21 people
To her credit she played it straight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe 2020 should be Trump/Conway???🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the left will ever give a woman on the ticket any credit. I don’t Conway will ever run for any office. I do appreciate her much more now than I did in the beginning. It’s not easy dealing with the rabid dogs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Damn, that girl has a figure. Three kids???! My stepmother was the same way until she stopped smoking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 18 people
The “enema” of the people. 🤔🙄😃😥
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trust me, that was no typo. 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
So, does that mean he’s an unpleasant but necessary pain in the ass, that gets sh*t moving, or what?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dutchman
Somewhat O/T but as in the link at
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2018/08/03/nobel-laureate-dr-kary-mullis-climatology-is-a-joke/#comment-98394
LikeLike
James Wood has been tweeting since about 3 o’clock yesterday morning nonstop. He is hilarious.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve been watching a set of TV programmes about famous criminal cases from the 1970s on. It’s a fascinating watch. One thing that jumps out is how debased journalism has become.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah at next Acosta outburst:
“I refer you to James Woods’ tweet. Next Question.”
LikeLike
Trump is on the campaign trail. Full court press to steam roll the nut house Extreme Liberals that have been running down the US into the ground with their ‘Big Dream’ of ‘One World Socialism.’
Trump is not going to leave any vote on the table. Watch a repeat of the Extreme Liberal River of Tears.
MAGA.
Your right!
Americans LOVE what our President is doing with the Economy!
Presidential Leadership: One hell of a consistent trend line!
Wait for the impact of Trade Deals & Immigration to start rolling in.
Note POTUS has solved Dems’ #1 Healthcare and #2 Economy!
GOP voters setting records in primary turnouts….going all the way back to March in Texas….dwarfing democrat numbers.
+
#WalkAway
But….
“Generic poll” has dems up by 6-7??
LMAO
Yeah, and Hillary was a lock, too.
#REDWAVE2018
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
She was lying about the ‘I would like see …’ part but was dead on about the ‘honest and can’t be bought’ part.
Is there a prize for the most continuous posts?
Ask Sundance. 🤗
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DizHoZQXUAAkB88.jpg:large
Links above:
Infographic of the four servers we know about: DNC , House Dems , Clinton and Gmail N.K.
My apologizes for the multiple posts.
Can you add links for the Google works in NK? I heard about Schmidt being in NK but not the background.
Why the hell would anyone put secure coms in NK?
Not many people know….but Hillary had a second server…there are actually 5….plus, of course, Huma’s laptop….
…and PDJT has them all. 🙂
Koch Wars
LikeLiked by 5 people
This won’t end well for the Koch bros.
Liberals hate them….and always will.
Now they are alienating themselves from a exploding base of PDJT supporters.
Wouldn’t surprise me in the least to learn they’ve been in bed with George Soros all along.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the movie equivalent of the Koch bros….
Randolf and Mortimer Duke
Bin…. 😦
Many thanks, Ad Rem! 🙂
It’s always about the money.
They are so the Duke brothers from “Trading Places”. That one on the right-tell me he doesn’t look like Ralph Bellamy!!
There is a lot of commonality between globalism and Libertarianism. I was a Libertarian/Paulbot until their insanity on immigration drove me away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good luck to RINO RECIPIENTS of Koch Donations!
Will give new meaning to “your money is no good in this town”.
A Chinese Spy Worked In Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Office For Twenty Years
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-03/chinese-spy-worked-sen-feinsteins-office-twenty-years
So did James Wolfe, before he became Dir. of Security for the Select Senate Committee on Intel (SSCI).
And I bet $10 to your donut he’s under sealed indictment for leaking the Carter Page FISA app to the NYTs, among others.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Trump presidency continues to force the hidden progressives in the republican party to reveal themselves. It’s interesting how we are only now understanding just how opposed to controlling immigration our own republican leadership was and how willing they were to accept a huge population of 3rd world people who do not share our western European values and who will almost certainly ally themselves with the progressive-socialist left.
For years the Koch brothers were presented to us as conservative republican stalwarts. Now we know that they were simply part of the let’s-pretend-to-be-conservatives dog-and-pony show that promised again and again to support policies that they, in fact, never intended to make into law. They took us for granted. Thanks to president Trump we now see them for what they are. Not surprisingly the “conservative” Koch brothers are now going to support progressive democrats.
The republican office holders who have survived on donor-class funding are now facing their very own “come to Jesus” moment. They can no longer pretend to be conservatives for their home folks while really aligning themselves with the progressive elite. Now they’re afraid of what will happen to them if Trump shuts down the government before the elections. By shutting the government down, Trump will force them to abandon their progressive donors and support the wall and stopping illegal immigration. If they don’t do this, Trump’s truth and the conservative insurgency’s truth is going to hurt.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well stated Garrison… Absolutely right!
Garrison,
You just red pilled me on the issue of the gvt shut down. THANK YOU!!!!!
Interesting protest in Chicago; against Rahim Emmanuel
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those folks are finally standing up for themselves, their families, and their city.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful, thanks,
I love that one of the black female protesters said that Democrat leaders only care about
illegals – and that blacks are American citizens but they don’t care about them. It is great to see Americans thinking for themselves. I truly believe a major shift has begun. Immigration is going to be the downfall of the left in the 2018 elections.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Extortion March $$$
I was born and raised on the South Side…nothing will change ,only the players.
The poverty pimps in full extortion mode before the mayoral elections.
Folks be poppin… People be dropping … vice a versa .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chicago>AZ, wonder when Sharpton and Jackson are going to show up. You know they love face-time before the cameras. And if they can squeeze a few dollars their way… they become more shrill.
Janie M.,
In many ways, Jessie Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition was a precursor for the Clinton Foundation.
Discover the Networks has a vast database of all leftist persons and organizations.
Jessie Jackson’s profile.
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individualProfile.asp?indid=687
Oh my lookie what POTUS retweeted.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha. They are going to self combust.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump retweeted a lot of Drudge sourced articles. Subtle opening for Drudge to get on the Trump Train?
If the Democrats are so riled against foreign influence in our elections why are they so set on registering foreigners to vote?
🤔
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Hypocrisy is a hellava drug.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rick James?
It’s an old Dave Chappelle Show reference….I just switched a word….
On the heels of the Las Vegas’ mind controlled perp surrender by LV FBI, anyone have any ideas on how to stop targeted audio relays? Is Joemama here and can you expound on what we can share with public to prevent more of the Nicholas Cruz type mind control to stage propaganda about guns (racism a la Charlottesville) etc, by CIA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paging Wolfmoon……Wolfmoon….pick up line 1 please….
Uh, ever heard of ‘tin foil hats’?
Same idea, but you take a piece of, actually ALUMINUM foil, and make EAR plugs. Then, just take em and stick em in your ears!
Works a treat!
Do I really need to say it?,…/s.
I know very little about this, but folks like Wolfmoon…..a HIGHLY respected online researcher and CTH poster…know quite a bit. And from what I’ve read from such credible sources, I can only HOPE it is just a conspiracy theory.
That all said…
Back when I was a boy, I remember people thought JFK was insane to think we could put a man on the moon. It was total Buck Rogers fantasy. And yet, in 1 short decade, whole new sciences and technologies were invented, and Neil Armstrong took that giant step for mankind.
In the time since….the space shuttle, communication satellites, computers, iPads/tablets, cell phones, internet, things like sonograms, incredible precise guided munitions, drones, etc, etc, etc??
Yeah….I’m a lot more careful about what I think is technologically impossible these days. In fact, I wish I had a dollar for everything someone said (or would’ve said) was technologically impossible since 1961…..I could’ve retired over 20 years ago. 🙂
pretty sure thats actually where the tinfoil hat meme started honestly!
it’s pretty much all real in all probability. there are many layers but scientists and psychologists and military people have been working on it since the early 1900’s. fist on animals and studying their behaviours and physical changes. when ekg became a thing and electrical impulses could be correlated to how the brain works at a base level the focus went in that direction too.
you cam just search around. theres plenty of sites most people would laugh at but look at the details and the people involved and research noted and look that up independantly and you will find it actually happened.
none of us want to think we are the proverbial rat in a cage getting shocked when we step on the wrong button and given a prize when we push the right one – but pretty sure we are all part of massive research on a daily basis.
if you want one word to go right to the rabbit hole at your own risk: : mccoyote
Facebook, Google, Twitter, IOS and Android ARE the mind control vector.
Look for a 1999-ish MIT research paper that found that tiny foil hats actually concentrate the mind control waves and make them more effective… 🙂
Yep.
Go to the 17:30 mark to see how patents have been issued for subconscious control of people’s emotional states, as one example. (By the way, the speaker uses the word “Canada” or “Clown” to refer to the CIA in order not to get censored by youtube.)
Yeah, buddy, your misinformation shows how little you actually know about this technology if you think tinfoil is a panacea. Tinfoil is the myth. Go ahead and wear it in your crevices, lol.
Sarah Jeong and the Defense of White Hatred – New York Times Response
LikeLiked by 1 person
QUOTE:
“Oh man its kinda sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
O’rly Sarah?
That’s nothing compared to the joy I get in knowing that…in 2018, 20% of the way into the 21st century….you and your news bosses didn’t even think to scrub your twitter feed before announcing your new job!
LMAO
——————–
These people are stupid.
Q
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his family
And his Cabinet
And the White Hats
Lord, let us save our Country
MAGA
LikeLiked by 9 people
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!!
Amen.
Let me
refresh remind you.
I was not born with it.
It was instilled in me.
Can u please put this on my tombstone for I want them to know what they did:
.
—
—
“I.Like.Mike”
TY POTUS!
My point is this man awsomest and everyone in my school was human and they can’t tell me I don’t like others and if they try to make me mad by claiming so – I just think like mike would do ….
Mike wins.
Mike always wins
Mike wasn’t the most fun to play with but he. Just. Wins.
Pick a goal. Execute. Do something.
For god sakes stop letting urself be painting as the rejects for the 20 hundredth year in a row
That is – the other side are the slave holders. How on his green earth the untruth was alllowed to seep in I will never ever understand.
I would have stould there. At that Point.
— I’m going in the corner now – sorry about that.
Many years ago, I went to quite a few parties at MJ’s house in a NW CHI suburb while we were working on the NBA Jam game. He is a great guy, loads of fun to party with, and has a really real good soul. Very reserve, modest and conservative too, in person.
I will never forget one of the first time I met him. He knew I was a phenomenal pool shark, and challenged me to a game at his house. He put $200 on the game, and even though I couldn’t afford to lose that, I accepted. But, he kicked my @ss. Afterwards, he told me “Forget the bet. I just wanted you to play hard.”
MJ is like Trump, he is excels at everything he does.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a great story-thanks for sharing! That’s pretty overwhelming, hanging out and shooting pool with MJ. Kind of like hanging out with GEPOTUS.
very cool! had two versions of nba jam on my super nintendo i took to college and got it for the nintendo wii that my daughter had when she was younger. she and her friends would go wild with the players doing three quarter court dunks 🙂 was fun to watch thwm play.
for me as a teen michael jordan was something else. i will never forget going to my buddy’s house watching the epic 1988 nba all star three point contest which left us jumping up and high fiving (no fist bumps invented then) and the just absolutely picking our jaws up off the floor after the slam dunk final which we all had posters off on our walls two weeks later of the foul line dunk.
cool jordan video that we wore out the vhs tape of was called “come fly with me”. very good primer if you never paid much attentiom to michael back in the day.
Reminds me of a Pro-Am Mike played at our Chicagoland course.
He rang the doorbell across our Cul de Sac, asking permission to take a pit stop.
As he was leaving, he asked the [spinster] owner if she would give him a tour.
Offered to buy it on his way out! 😳
[No, it wasn’t a mansion. Early days for Mike.]
Hey!
Calling all Michiganders out there!
Please cast your vote for Patrick COLBECK in the Michigan Primary on August 7th.
Like President Trump, Colbeck is NOT taking ANY $$ from special interests and as MI’s most conservative State Senator he has consistently fought for the best interests of the people of MI over those of lobbyists in Lansing.
The same polling company that predicted Trump to win MI has COLBECK WINNING by 1%!! So we need EVERY VOTE!
PDJT endorsed Schute a while ago, not knowing how DIRTY HE IS!!
If Schute wins the primary the democrats will bring up a bunch of dirty stuff he did in Lansing and he WILL LOSE the general.
Please vote COLBECK for Governor on August 7th and November 6th!
Patrick Colbeck has a plan to eliminate the State Income Tax, the Senior Pension Tax, fix the roads with BETTER MATERIALS so they last longer, better, affordable, quality healthcare, lower auto insurance rates (MI is highest in the nation), get rid of common core, promote citizen driven budgets and defend our constitutional rights.
For more information on his Principled Solutions for Michigan please go to:
http://www.ColbeckforGovernor.com
Thanks!!
3 days to go!
Here’s hoping (and praying) us 3000+ grass roots volunteers can bring it home for COLBECK on August 7th and November 6th!
Beautiful young Black Woman continues to Red Pill the hell out of herself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta Love that girl! That was worth listening for 6 min.
Is that a Texas transplant accent?
PROSECUTE Human Traffickers for HOLLOWING out MEXICO’s WORKFORCE.
[Bonus: REPATRIATE ILLEGALS, FUND the WALL & BOOST AUTOMATION]
Team with Mexico’s President Obrador to jointly PROSECUTE the Illegal-Alien Smugglers, Human Traffickers and Sanctuary City-and-State Politicians, along with any entity or individual that funded or profited from this RACKET, for HOLLOWING out MEXICO’s WORKFORCE!
• LAUNCH a RICO CASE against HUMAN TRAFFICKING to Jointly Prosecute all who colluded, aided, abetted, protected, defended, funded or benefited in !
• REPATRIATE ILLEGAL ALIENS with a Joint Task Force to BOOST the MEXICAN ECONOMY and the economies of other countries that they left.
• FUND the WALL with the reductions in the Federal Government’s Cost Burden for Social-Services, Welfare, Unemployment, etc.
Credit Mexico’s President Obrador for creatively finding a way for Mexico to PAY for the WALL and BENEFIT at the same time!
Institute able-bodied WORK REQUIREMENTS for WELFARE to expand the American-Citizen Workforce to backfill for Repatriated Illegal Aliens.
Fund TAX CUTS 2.0 for Businesses with the Tax-Revenue Surge from (1) the resulting jump in American-Citizen Employment to replace the Repatriated Illegals and (2) across-the-board hikes in American-Citizen Wages (without the population of Illegals to suppress them).
The Business Tax Cuts will also support HIGHER WAGES for the Mainstreet Economy Workforce.
The Business Tax Cuts will BOOST AUTOMATION Capital Spending, with the benefit of immediate write-offs and lasting contributions to American Competitiveness:
• Productivity Improvements
• Profitability Gains
• Competitive Pricing (with lower Labor Content than low Labor-Cost Countries)
• Market Share gains for American Business that displace Imports from Countries lacking Bilateral Trade Deals due to their Trade Abuses and Theft of IP [China].
• Minimized need to support the Market-Share growth with more and expensive Workers in a tight labor market.
I think this is the biggest news of the week! But it received little attention.
While trying to negotiate with China on trade tariffs there are some complications that play into this situation. One of these complications is the impending Iran trade sanctions. China stands to major beneficiary.
China and Iran are trade partners. China has so far refused to cut Iranian oil imports at the United States’ request. China accounts for 35% of Iran’s oil exports. Rather than using USD China and Iran have been working towards using another currency. In addition to oil China has rail and shipping access to Iran.
Another issue that has occurred is China’s military interest in Syria.
LikeLike
So Xi doesn’t think Mnuchin would sanction the Chinese Banks? 🤓
Bad read. 😱
Sad. 😂
The server should have been seized with a warrant. Negotiations are reserved for arguments in court.
Let’s not leave Bill Maher off the sketchy “attraction to minors” advocate list. This comes from way back, but pervs typically get worse. If he thought this back then….how much worse must he be now?
Opinion piece
Trump keeps his promises – Our current low unemployment rate proves it
Excerpt:
President Trump promised in 2016 that the forgotten men and women would be brought back into the economy. Now the July employment numbers, released Friday, confirm that those who have been left behind over the past two decades are beginning to find their places in their search for the American Dream.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/08/03/trump-keeps-his-promises-our-current-low-unemployment-rate-proves-it.html
Is it only me on here but do you think that the Russian rollout about election interference was a set up for some serious enforcement during this midterm election for fraud, fake IDs and illegals voting? I personally feel that they are not interested in Russia at all, they want to crack down on election fraud from any angle possible, including Russian, but it now gives them the excuse to monitor and stop.
Maybe I am the only one seeing it this way. I have not watched MSM’s response. Probably they are sounding the alarm, but it does not matter, Russia Russia Russia remember? Elections will be much more honest this time around. Just a feeling…
DJT has been very carefully cultivating the Russian elections meddling narrative for this very purpose. I can’t remember the Dem politicianks name, but just yesterday broke ranks with the Left story and stated the Russians did not favor either side. I think this guy finally realized what was actually happening… that DJT was establishing a peaceful environment to ensure no shenanigans at the polls… which will be greatly to the detriment of the Left.
Research and learn who is counter to President Trump and MAGA.
I urge everyone to bookmark Discover the Networks.
DTN has the most extensive database of leftist individuals and groups.
You will even discover leftist organizations that adopt patriotic names to deceive.
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/default.asp
