August 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #562

Posted on August 4, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

166 Responses to August 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #562

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      August 4, 2018 at 3:21 am

      Perfect immediate response:

      The President Trump Endorsement that Rep. Black never earned.

      • Dogstar_K9 says:
        August 4, 2018 at 4:33 am

        Well that makes sense now. One of the talking heads at Fox heads brought up the Black loss as evidence of POTUS Trump losing his touch. I remembered the endorsement for Blackburn but not for Black.
        Wish I could remember who it was. Doesn’t matter thought really.

        • pacnwbel says:
          August 4, 2018 at 5:16 am

          That was a surprise win, but maybe not to Tennesseans. One comment I heard was the that the voters seem to be looking for the outsider candidates with business experience rather than politics. We shall see.

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • farmhand1927 says:
      August 4, 2018 at 5:07 am

      We must hold that Senate seat in TN. There are several ‘must win’ seats in both Houses and also gubernatorial races. If we live in these states or House districts, it’s time to roll up sleeves, open checkbooks and MAGA happen. If we don’t live in a state with a key race, we still can open those checkbooks.

      President Trump is going back into full campaign mode, plus balancing has duties as Leader of the Free World, Commander in Chief, Chief Executive Officer over our economy, Head of National Security, Law Enforcement and Swamp Drainer, and that’s on a slow day. He also single handedly beats back the lyin’ jackals in the media and RESIST’ers in Congress in both parties.

      Our President is on a well deserved break from The Swamp–Washington DC–even though he’s still working. No doubt while ‘on vacation’ he’s scheduling more rallies to campaign for people we need to help him get MAGA done. Let’s watch the rallies because they energize and invigorate our spirits. Let’s attend rallies if possible—it’s a life experience you will never forget. Let’s share info with our fellow Americans they need to know ahead of the midterms. Focus on young voters and soon to be voters in your sphere of contacts.

      The Left is loud and proud and they do protests and anarchy very well, but we can’t let them dominate the conversation. Speak up, show up, stand up but do it with integrity, civility and rationality. Keep up with http://www.whitehouse.gov and http://www.donaldjtrump.com to get up to date info. Share videos.

      Primaries are drawing to a close. States have chosen their candidates. Let’s help get them elected.

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Donald J Trump Retweet:

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • farmhand1927 says:
      August 4, 2018 at 5:12 am

      Thanks and praise for these black pastors that have heard God’s voice and put aside race and politics. Fidelity to their faith takes priority over partisan hackery.

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. coveyouthband says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    James Woods latest tweet is very interesting………

    • G3 says:
      August 4, 2018 at 12:33 am

      • Robert Smith says:
        August 4, 2018 at 12:35 am

        If it happens that way it could rival election night. Because at this point I can see no path to 270..

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        August 4, 2018 at 2:02 am

        This is exactly right.

        People forget…..if PDJT has all the classified documents, servers, and all the info on them (and he does)….and he can declassify them (he absolutely can)…

        ….then Jeff Sessions, the Silent Executioner, has it all, too. 🙂

        Perceptive people will look at the TIMING of the HIGHLY SELECTIVE information truth-bombs that have been red-pilling We, the People since the start of this year….as well as the ORDER in which they’ve been dropped.

        Look at the exploding #WalkAway movement and lifelong democrats now leaving the dem party for good….which only began a few months ago in earnest….

        Look at Sundance and CTH’s efforts….

        INFORMING THE PEOPLE and creating this momentum was/is job #1. Preventing a civil war was abd is job #1A.

        The indictments and perp walks will come. The Nuremberg Trials came after WWII was won.

        Inform the people.
        Wave the magic wand and restore the American economy and jobs jobs jobs.
        Beat the Red Dragon in China.
        Crush globalism and the unfair trade deals and practices.
        Restore and grow America’s middle class.
        Tame North Korea.
        Dismantle the global human trafficking/child molesting rings.
        Keep on informing the people.

        Do these things, FIRST, and the people will let PDJT do whatever he wants to corrupt DS globalists.

        Mueller??

        He’s a plaything. A mere distraction for democrats and they insane supporters. Mueller gobbles up their time and attention. Look at how the Manafort trial is already going….an emerging DISASTER for the Mueller team.

        Meanwhile, PDJT doesn’t just appear to be….HE IS….unstoppable.

        None of this is accident. None of it is by mistake. It is all part of a plan decades in the making. It’s just not Jeff Session’s turn.

        Yet. 🙂

        • citizen817 says:
          August 4, 2018 at 2:15 am

          I can agree with everything you so eloquently stated, except for Sessions. Will have to wait and see with AG Sessions.

          • noswamp says:
            August 4, 2018 at 4:12 am

            I used to think that Sessions was a white hat. Then I thought he turned into a black hat. Now I think he is a gray/white hat. My reason: Trump has not criticized him as of late…
            Follow Trump thoughts and listen to what he says, and you will never go wrong.

        • tigsmom says:
          August 4, 2018 at 2:28 am

          Red pilling in enemy territory works, Portland metro. My East German friend has “walked away”. She spent years in China for education. Its a weird, incestuous, relationship. Next year she will be eligible for US citizenship.

          Thanks to the CTH for allowing information to be spread.

          • jrapdx says:
            August 4, 2018 at 4:46 am

            As a Portlander, I’ll tell you that’s terrific! We’re gonna see more of it too as people in the area get sick and tired of the “protests” and the lax attitude of elected officials.

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      August 4, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Dear Citizen, Thank you so much for posting these since I don’t use Twitter yet 🙂

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      August 4, 2018 at 3:30 am

      WINNING with a SPACE FORCE
      [Initial Thoughts inviting CTH perspectives]

      The creation of a Space Force is a brilliant move, and its development at Trump Speed will stun the world.

      Future wars will be fought from space and in space.

      A Space Force gives America YUGE Military Advantages:

      • The capacity to fight from space MULTIPLIES the DIFFICULTIES of DEFENSE from the ground.

      • Weapons raining down from space are YUGELY more difficult to take out than those traversing long distances to get where they’re going, both in reaction time and in reaction distance.

      • Space multiplies the types of OFFENSIVE WEAPONS and TECHNOLOGIES that can be used, not to mention the power and scope of their impact.

      • Space multiplies the types of DEFENSIVE WEAPONS and TECHNOLOGIES that we can DEFEND AGAINST, as well as the effectiveness of our capabilities.

      Space also greatly REDUCES the LIKELIHOOD of OPPONENTS ATTACKING both America and our allies, due to the unpredictability of where and how attackers might pay and the increased probability that they WILL pay without our having to resort to a Nuclear response.

      Finally, fighting from Space will be PROHIBITIVELY EXPENSIVE for OPPONENTS.

      • Their economies cannot sustain the investment that ours can – especially because we’re going to be developing the Moon as a way-station for harvesting minerals from asteroids that will provide a YUGE RETURN on OUR INVESTMENT.

      • By comparison, with the second-largest economy, China is half our size as MAGAnomics takes off. By the time President Trump leaves office, we’ll be triple their size. Within a year, we’ll be growing at 5% annually, whereas Obama had smothered the economy to growth just north of 1%. President Trump’s Trade actions now have China’s economy stalling, and pending actions will have it shrinking to the point of failure.

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Who the hell is Mike?

  14. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:28 am

    LMAO

  15. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:29 am

  16. MVW says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Trump is on the campaign trail. Full court press to steam roll the nut house Extreme Liberals that have been running down the US into the ground with their ‘Big Dream’ of ‘One World Socialism.’

    Trump is not going to leave any vote on the table. Watch a repeat of the Extreme Liberal River of Tears.

    MAGA.

  18. PaulM says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Is there a prize for the most continuous posts?

  21. rharkonen113 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:44 am

    A Chinese Spy Worked In Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Office For Twenty Years
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-03/chinese-spy-worked-sen-feinsteins-office-twenty-years

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      August 4, 2018 at 1:24 am

      So did James Wolfe, before he became Dir. of Security for the Select Senate Committee on Intel (SSCI).

      And I bet $10 to your donut he’s under sealed indictment for leaking the Carter Page FISA app to the NYTs, among others.

  22. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:50 am

  23. Garrison Hall says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:56 am

    The Trump presidency continues to force the hidden progressives in the republican party to reveal themselves. It’s interesting how we are only now understanding just how opposed to controlling immigration our own republican leadership was and how willing they were to accept a huge population of 3rd world people who do not share our western European values and who will almost certainly ally themselves with the progressive-socialist left.

    For years the Koch brothers were presented to us as conservative republican stalwarts. Now we know that they were simply part of the let’s-pretend-to-be-conservatives dog-and-pony show that promised again and again to support policies that they, in fact, never intended to make into law. They took us for granted. Thanks to president Trump we now see them for what they are. Not surprisingly the “conservative” Koch brothers are now going to support progressive democrats.

    The republican office holders who have survived on donor-class funding are now facing their very own “come to Jesus” moment. They can no longer pretend to be conservatives for their home folks while really aligning themselves with the progressive elite. Now they’re afraid of what will happen to them if Trump shuts down the government before the elections. By shutting the government down, Trump will force them to abandon their progressive donors and support the wall and stopping illegal immigration. If they don’t do this, Trump’s truth and the conservative insurgency’s truth is going to hurt.

  24. geneticallycatholic says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Interesting protest in Chicago; against Rahim Emmanuel

  25. NJF says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Oh my lookie what POTUS retweeted.

    Ha ha ha ha ha ha. They are going to self combust.

  26. LM says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:14 am

    If the Democrats are so riled against foreign influence in our elections why are they so set on registering foreigners to vote?
    🤔

  27. keebler AC says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:15 am

    On the heels of the Las Vegas’ mind controlled perp surrender by LV FBI, anyone have any ideas on how to stop targeted audio relays? Is Joemama here and can you expound on what we can share with public to prevent more of the Nicholas Cruz type mind control to stage propaganda about guns (racism a la Charlottesville) etc, by CIA?

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      August 4, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Paging Wolfmoon……Wolfmoon….pick up line 1 please….

      • Dutchman says:
        August 4, 2018 at 1:47 am

        Uh, ever heard of ‘tin foil hats’?
        Same idea, but you take a piece of, actually ALUMINUM foil, and make EAR plugs. Then, just take em and stick em in your ears!
        Works a treat!
        Do I really need to say it?,…/s.

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          August 4, 2018 at 2:24 am

          I know very little about this, but folks like Wolfmoon…..a HIGHLY respected online researcher and CTH poster…know quite a bit. And from what I’ve read from such credible sources, I can only HOPE it is just a conspiracy theory.

          That all said…

          Back when I was a boy, I remember people thought JFK was insane to think we could put a man on the moon. It was total Buck Rogers fantasy. And yet, in 1 short decade, whole new sciences and technologies were invented, and Neil Armstrong took that giant step for mankind.

          In the time since….the space shuttle, communication satellites, computers, iPads/tablets, cell phones, internet, things like sonograms, incredible precise guided munitions, drones, etc, etc, etc??

          Yeah….I’m a lot more careful about what I think is technologically impossible these days. In fact, I wish I had a dollar for everything someone said (or would’ve said) was technologically impossible since 1961…..I could’ve retired over 20 years ago. 🙂

        • andrew1979 says:
          August 4, 2018 at 3:18 am

          pretty sure thats actually where the tinfoil hat meme started honestly!

          it’s pretty much all real in all probability. there are many layers but scientists and psychologists and military people have been working on it since the early 1900’s. fist on animals and studying their behaviours and physical changes. when ekg became a thing and electrical impulses could be correlated to how the brain works at a base level the focus went in that direction too.

          you cam just search around. theres plenty of sites most people would laugh at but look at the details and the people involved and research noted and look that up independantly and you will find it actually happened.

          none of us want to think we are the proverbial rat in a cage getting shocked when we step on the wrong button and given a prize when we push the right one – but pretty sure we are all part of massive research on a daily basis.

          if you want one word to go right to the rabbit hole at your own risk: : mccoyote

          • Tesla Coiled says:
            August 4, 2018 at 4:04 am

            Facebook, Google, Twitter, IOS and Android ARE the mind control vector.
            Look for a 1999-ish MIT research paper that found that tiny foil hats actually concentrate the mind control waves and make them more effective… 🙂

          • keebler AC says:
            August 4, 2018 at 4:19 am

            Go to the 17:30 mark to see how patents have been issued for subconscious control of people’s emotional states, as one example. (By the way, the speaker uses the word “Canada” or “Clown” to refer to the CIA in order not to get censored by youtube.)

        • keebler AC says:
          August 4, 2018 at 4:11 am

          Yeah, buddy, your misinformation shows how little you actually know about this technology if you think tinfoil is a panacea. Tinfoil is the myth. Go ahead and wear it in your crevices, lol.

  28. Robert Smith says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Sarah Jeong and the Defense of White Hatred – New York Times Response

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      August 4, 2018 at 1:37 am

      QUOTE:

      “Oh man its kinda sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

      O’rly Sarah?

      That’s nothing compared to the joy I get in knowing that…in 2018, 20% of the way into the 21st century….you and your news bosses didn’t even think to scrub your twitter feed before announcing your new job!

      LMAO

      ——————–

      These people are stupid.
      Q

  29. lida rose says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:36 am

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his family
    And his Cabinet
    And the White Hats

    Lord, let us save our Country
    MAGA

  30. Joshua says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Let me refresh remind you.

    I was not born with it.

    It was instilled in me.

    Can u please put this on my tombstone for I want them to know what they did:

    .

    • Joshua says:
      August 4, 2018 at 1:55 am

    • Joshua says:
      August 4, 2018 at 2:03 am

      My point is this man awsomest and everyone in my school was human and they can’t tell me I don’t like others and if they try to make me mad by claiming so – I just think like mike would do ….

      Mike wins.

      Mike always wins

      Mike wasn’t the most fun to play with but he. Just. Wins.

      Pick a goal. Execute. Do something.
      For god sakes stop letting urself be painting as the rejects for the 20 hundredth year in a row

      • Joshua says:
        August 4, 2018 at 2:11 am

        That is – the other side are the slave holders. How on his green earth the untruth was alllowed to seep in I will never ever understand.

        I would have stould there. At that Point.

        — I’m going in the corner now – sorry about that.

        • Tesla Coiled says:
          August 4, 2018 at 2:41 am

          Many years ago, I went to quite a few parties at MJ’s house in a NW CHI suburb while we were working on the NBA Jam game. He is a great guy, loads of fun to party with, and has a really real good soul. Very reserve, modest and conservative too, in person.

          I will never forget one of the first time I met him. He knew I was a phenomenal pool shark, and challenged me to a game at his house. He put $200 on the game, and even though I couldn’t afford to lose that, I accepted. But, he kicked my @ss. Afterwards, he told me “Forget the bet. I just wanted you to play hard.”

          MJ is like Trump, he is excels at everything he does.

          • wendy forward says:
            August 4, 2018 at 3:22 am

            What a great story-thanks for sharing! That’s pretty overwhelming, hanging out and shooting pool with MJ. Kind of like hanging out with GEPOTUS.

          • andrew1979 says:
            August 4, 2018 at 3:33 am

            very cool! had two versions of nba jam on my super nintendo i took to college and got it for the nintendo wii that my daughter had when she was younger. she and her friends would go wild with the players doing three quarter court dunks 🙂 was fun to watch thwm play.

            for me as a teen michael jordan was something else. i will never forget going to my buddy’s house watching the epic 1988 nba all star three point contest which left us jumping up and high fiving (no fist bumps invented then) and the just absolutely picking our jaws up off the floor after the slam dunk final which we all had posters off on our walls two weeks later of the foul line dunk.

            cool jordan video that we wore out the vhs tape of was called “come fly with me”. very good primer if you never paid much attentiom to michael back in the day.

          • BlackKnightRides says:
            August 4, 2018 at 4:08 am

            Reminds me of a Pro-Am Mike played at our Chicagoland course.

            He rang the doorbell across our Cul de Sac, asking permission to take a pit stop.

            As he was leaving, he asked the [spinster] owner if she would give him a tour.

            Offered to buy it on his way out! 😳

  31. KimmyK says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:01 am

    Hey!
    Calling all Michiganders out there!
    Please cast your vote for Patrick COLBECK in the Michigan Primary on August 7th.

    Like President Trump, Colbeck is NOT taking ANY $$ from special interests and as MI’s most conservative State Senator he has consistently fought for the best interests of the people of MI over those of lobbyists in Lansing.

    The same polling company that predicted Trump to win MI has COLBECK WINNING by 1%!! So we need EVERY VOTE!

    PDJT endorsed Schute a while ago, not knowing how DIRTY HE IS!!

    If Schute wins the primary the democrats will bring up a bunch of dirty stuff he did in Lansing and he WILL LOSE the general.

    Please vote COLBECK for Governor on August 7th and November 6th!

    Patrick Colbeck has a plan to eliminate the State Income Tax, the Senior Pension Tax, fix the roads with BETTER MATERIALS so they last longer, better, affordable, quality healthcare, lower auto insurance rates (MI is highest in the nation), get rid of common core, promote citizen driven budgets and defend our constitutional rights.

    For more information on his Principled Solutions for Michigan please go to:
    http://www.ColbeckforGovernor.com

    Thanks!!
    3 days to go!

    Here’s hoping (and praying) us 3000+ grass roots volunteers can bring it home for COLBECK on August 7th and November 6th!

  32. treehouseron says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:13 am

    Beautiful young Black Woman continues to Red Pill the hell out of herself.

  33. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:16 am

    PROSECUTE Human Traffickers for HOLLOWING out MEXICO’s WORKFORCE.

    [Bonus: REPATRIATE ILLEGALS, FUND the WALL & BOOST AUTOMATION]

    Team with Mexico’s President Obrador to jointly PROSECUTE the Illegal-Alien Smugglers, Human Traffickers and Sanctuary City-and-State Politicians, along with any entity or individual that funded or profited from this RACKET, for HOLLOWING out MEXICO’s WORKFORCE!

    • LAUNCH a RICO CASE against HUMAN TRAFFICKING to Jointly Prosecute all who colluded, aided, abetted, protected, defended, funded or benefited in !

    • REPATRIATE ILLEGAL ALIENS with a Joint Task Force to BOOST the MEXICAN ECONOMY and the economies of other countries that they left.

    • FUND the WALL with the reductions in the Federal Government’s Cost Burden for Social-Services, Welfare, Unemployment, etc.

    Credit Mexico’s President Obrador for creatively finding a way for Mexico to PAY for the WALL and BENEFIT at the same time!

    Institute able-bodied WORK REQUIREMENTS for WELFARE to expand the American-Citizen Workforce to backfill for Repatriated Illegal Aliens.

    Fund TAX CUTS 2.0 for Businesses with the Tax-Revenue Surge from (1) the resulting jump in American-Citizen Employment to replace the Repatriated Illegals and (2) across-the-board hikes in American-Citizen Wages (without the population of Illegals to suppress them).

    The Business Tax Cuts will also support HIGHER WAGES for the Mainstreet Economy Workforce.

    The Business Tax Cuts will BOOST AUTOMATION Capital Spending, with the benefit of immediate write-offs and lasting contributions to American Competitiveness:
    • Productivity Improvements
    • Profitability Gains
    • Competitive Pricing (with lower Labor Content than low Labor-Cost Countries)
    • Market Share gains for American Business that displace Imports from Countries lacking Bilateral Trade Deals due to their Trade Abuses and Theft of IP [China].
    • Minimized need to support the Market-Share growth with more and expensive Workers in a tight labor market.

  34. Chris Four says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:47 am

    While trying to negotiate with China on trade tariffs there are some complications that play into this situation. One of these complications is the impending Iran trade sanctions. China stands to major beneficiary.

    China and Iran are trade partners. China has so far refused to cut Iranian oil imports at the United States’ request. China accounts for 35% of Iran’s oil exports. Rather than using USD China and Iran have been working towards using another currency. In addition to oil China has rail and shipping access to Iran.

    Another issue that has occurred is China’s military interest in Syria.

  35. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:47 am

    The server should have been seized with a warrant. Negotiations are reserved for arguments in court.

  36. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 4, 2018 at 3:58 am

    Let’s not leave Bill Maher off the sketchy “attraction to minors” advocate list. This comes from way back, but pervs typically get worse. If he thought this back then….how much worse must he be now?

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 4:18 am

  38. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 4:39 am

    Opinion piece

    Trump keeps his promises – Our current low unemployment rate proves it

    Excerpt:
    President Trump promised in 2016 that the forgotten men and women would be brought back into the economy. Now the July employment numbers, released Friday, confirm that those who have been left behind over the past two decades are beginning to find their places in their search for the American Dream. 

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/08/03/trump-keeps-his-promises-our-current-low-unemployment-rate-proves-it.html

  39. noswamp says:
    August 4, 2018 at 4:41 am

    Is it only me on here but do you think that the Russian rollout about election interference was a set up for some serious enforcement during this midterm election for fraud, fake IDs and illegals voting? I personally feel that they are not interested in Russia at all, they want to crack down on election fraud from any angle possible, including Russian, but it now gives them the excuse to monitor and stop.
    Maybe I am the only one seeing it this way. I have not watched MSM’s response. Probably they are sounding the alarm, but it does not matter, Russia Russia Russia remember? Elections will be much more honest this time around. Just a feeling…

    • Tseg says:
      August 4, 2018 at 5:05 am

      DJT has been very carefully cultivating the Russian elections meddling narrative for this very purpose. I can’t remember the Dem politicianks name, but just yesterday broke ranks with the Left story and stated the Russians did not favor either side. I think this guy finally realized what was actually happening… that DJT was establishing a peaceful environment to ensure no shenanigans at the polls… which will be greatly to the detriment of the Left.

  40. Chicago->Arizona says:
    August 4, 2018 at 4:51 am

    Research and learn who is counter to President Trump and MAGA.

    I urge everyone to bookmark Discover the Networks.
    DTN has the most extensive database of leftist individuals and groups.
    You will even discover leftist organizations that adopt patriotic names to deceive.

    http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/default.asp

