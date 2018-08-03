Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo Announces End To Mandalay Bay Massacre Investigation – No Motive Found…

Move along… move along… nothing to see here folks… Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces the end to the investigation of the Mandalay Bay Massacre with a declaration there is no known motive and there was no second shooter.
LAS VEGAS – In the year before Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the high-stakes gambler appeared to have become increasingly unstable, distant and constantly complained of being sick, according to a final investigative report released Friday.
Financial records also showed Paddock had lost more than $1.5 million in the two years before the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured.
One of Paddock’s brothers told investigators that he believed the gunman had a “mental illness and was paranoid and delusional,” and his doctor believed he may have been bipolar.
Despite the revelations, police say they are closing their investigation without a definitive answer for why Paddock amassed an arsenal of weapons and unleashed gunfire from a hotel suite onto a concert crowd below.
“What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where and how,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “What we have not been able to definitively answer is … why Stephen Paddock committed this act.”
Paddock was the only gunman, and he didn’t leave a manifesto “or even a note” to answer questions about his motive, the sheriff said.
“Today it is still incredibly difficult to try to comprehend this senseless act of violence,” he said.
With the final report released, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has closed its 10-month investigation and no one else will be charged, said Lombardo, the elected head of the agency. (read more)
Breathtaking corruption disguised as incompetence.
Totally. They investigated the girlfriend and no mention of mental illness until now.
And law enforcement wonders why people don’t trust them.
It’s a bit of both. Quite a bit of both.
In other news, the sheriff is investigating the Easter Bunny for delivering chocolate eggs made with equal rather than sugar.
Sheriff’s investigation reports to be put together in a new volume of Grimm’s Fairy Tales.
OMG, did the bunny have straws in it’s possession? If so it’s gonna get serious.
Yes, the bunny is carrying fully automatic plastic straws. Gov has called out the National Guard and swat teams are being deployed as we speak, LOL!
OMG – As I was reading this post, I was drinking water and nearly sprayed my computer screen. EPIC response. Deplorables have the best sense of humor.
What a bunch of c**p… No motive? They mean none they want to let the public know about
This whole thing is just so bizarre. What are they hiding here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even if they “have nothing” they are not about to keep the story alive. Vegas’ economy is always precarious and as Vegas goes, so goes Nevada. And don’t forget that Shel Adelson and his ilk control the Nev. narratives.
And WHO owns this hotel? Yeah, right. No motive. Just another day of lying to protect the invaders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No connection to the upstairs “Four Seasons” hotel/casino residents???
Didn’t they get recalled to Saudi Arabia and stipped of their wealth after the shooting?
Something smells and it will never go away. Just dumbed down gamblers will forget and go back for a thrill. Yea, never me. I used ot take my baby grandson there ot see the underground aquarium.
plus the reports of helicopter fire…mostly trying to hit the helicopter as it was escaping…lack of surveillance is the key
Wait…before you go, Sheriff….what about the girlfriend?
And no video ,from the place that has more cameras, than a camera STORE..
great point, not lost on those with some rational capacity left.
Vegas here. No surprise. Standard procedures around here.
“As best we can figure, he just really wanted to kill a bunch of people. For no particular reason.”
Even crazy people have reasons for doing things.
I will never believe this one senior citizen did this mass murder. I do believe, however, he was running guns and was ‘punked’ by a few of his more unsavory clients. Will we have to wait 50 years to know the truth on this?
I just stumbled upon this cam footage of the mysterious Jesus Campos (supposedly) from shortly after the shooting. Is this the same guy who appeared on the Ellen show? That injury doesn’t look to be very serious…no blood…walking around and around…no first aid?
@2:05 “Sounds like there were two shooters”
The audio is pretty bad but you can clearly hear one of the LEO’s say that he heard more than one shooter.
Also of note, the Jesus that appeared on Ellen needed a cane to help him walk but the Jesus in this video seems to be doing a lot of walking without assistance just minutes after being shot?
obviously different person if legit video
What a disgusting excuse for an investigation.
I’m not a professional investigator but I suspect this wanted to murder many people. That was his motive
Don’t worry. Carlson will be all over this at 8PM EDT.
Seems like the corrupt FBI wrote this “final” report
Amen……….
Using the Old Axiom…
what happens in Vegas,, Stays in Vegas…
WTH?
If this travesty is allowed to stand, it is an utter desecration of justice.
Hmmmm.
Sure does remind of the Broward Co. Sheriff’s office and Sheriff Scott Israel, who we know is corrupt to the core of his being.
And since it’s Vegas, I’d make a bet that somewhere, somehow, Harry Reid’s fingerprints are on this incident, too.
Shel Adelson and the boys, Stevie Wynn, call the shots for Vegas. They have a stolen football team coming to town in a couple of years, a big ole stadium built on taxpayer dollars (w/out the taxpayers voting for the money that helped to fund the stadium), they have thousands of folks working right now building the stadium, they have another a new concert venue underway…in other words, anything that causes even a relatively small but sharp dip in the visitors to Vegas can, at any moment, kill other big Vegas deals that involves the big banks and the big boys. NO way they would let this story stay alive. No way, no chance.
Las Vegas Recap! The Tom Cruise movie American Made shows government ops use people like Paddock as the layout is optimal for government surveillance of gun running deal…probably used hundreds of times before…with fire escape upstairs towards rooftop, the most likely scenario was “Deep State” confirm gun buy with ATF/FBI/CIA Plant…unbeknowst to them, the “terrorists” use weapons to fire upon crowd and Four Seasons Helicopter Pad to escape…ATF/FBI/CIA realizing theyve been suckered into being accomplishes in the “Terror Attack” create cover story. Remember Steve Wynn exposed the plot on National Television as a “message to President Trump” and was soon labeled a “sex offender” and removed as RNC Finance Chair and CEO of Wynn International!!! this was Deep State 24/7! means motive opportunity benefit…go see MI 6 Fallout too…
Motive? For Clark County MPD, the motive is to get this investigation closed, no more press conferences, no more public statements about it, no more ANYTHING about it. It HAS to be put into “the past” as quickly as possible, as it might influence a future decline in tourism. THIS IS above all else … the only ‘Motive’ in this investigation, at this point in time – IMHO. When it is no longer talked about in the media, people WILL forget about it, and ZERO prospective tourists will be affected by it. This is ‘how business is done’ in a state that where ‘possible tourism affects’ are a part of EVERY major decision made – in ALL sectors of life, and government. Has been this way for decades, and will always continue to be so. “It is just good business!” I lived there for 10 years (and I still live in Nevada) so I have seen, up close and personal, how much is NEVER reported by the electronic, or print, media. If it is bad for tourism, and IF it is possible to ignore it publically, it is ignored. Period.
Does our POTUS know anything?
