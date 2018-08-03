Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo Announces End To Mandalay Bay Massacre Investigation – No Motive Found…

Move along… move along… nothing to see here folks… Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces the end to the investigation of the Mandalay Bay Massacre with a declaration there is no known motive and there was no second shooter.

In the year before Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the high-stakes gambler appeared to have become increasingly unstable, distant and constantly complained of being sick, according to a final investigative report released Friday.

Financial records also showed Paddock had lost more than $1.5 million in the two years before the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured.

One of Paddock’s brothers told investigators that he believed the gunman had a “mental illness and was paranoid and delusional,” and his doctor believed he may have been bipolar.

Despite the revelations, police say they are closing their investigation without a definitive answer for why Paddock amassed an arsenal of weapons and unleashed gunfire from a hotel suite onto a concert crowd below.

“What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where and how,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “What we have not been able to definitively answer is … why Stephen Paddock committed this act.”

Paddock was the only gunman, and he didn’t leave a manifesto “or even a note” to answer questions about his motive, the sheriff said.

“Today it is still incredibly difficult to try to comprehend this senseless act of violence,” he said.

With the final report released, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has closed its 10-month investigation and no one else will be charged, said Lombardo, the elected head of the agency. (read more)