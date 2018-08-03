August 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #561

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
One of my favorite moments from the Wilkes-Barre, PA rally:
Some fun numerical coincidences:
year 2016 digit sum 9
electoral votes needed 270 digit sum 9
votes won 306 digit sum 9
president # 45 digit sum 9
At time of my reading this it was liked by 9 people 🙂
🙂
In the same vein, whenever a digit sum of a number is divisible by 3, the number itself is divisible by 3.
Another fun fact. If you add 9 to any other number, the sum of the original number vs the new number still distils down to the same single digit. So VSGPDJT makes us greater but the same???? Not sure where this goes!
My favorite part was when POTUS said . They wanted me to stand next to Putin and throw punches ..
He had great form shadow boxing, btw.
Superman. Nothing more to say.
Treepers there is so much to be excited 😜 about!
Look at the numbers from today’s Primary Election in Tennessee. If your looking for a Blue Wave 🌊, you are going to get hit by a Red Tsunami!
The Rasmussen Poll had our President back at 50% Approval! The fact that it is 5 points higher than BHO’s approval at the same point in their presidencies is not what excited me. This is what put a HUGE smile 😀 on my face!
Every demographic is moving to the Right as the Democrats move further and further to the Left!
From the article linked above:
A recent Harvard/Harris poll recorded a 10-point spike in Hispanic support for Mr. Trump. It hasn’t received much attention from the mainstream media, which is heavily invested in its portrait of the president as an unrepentant — and unpopular — “nativist.”
And consider Florida’s hotly-contested Senate race. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is besting his Democratic opponent among Hispanics, according to a Mason-Dixon poll. Historically, a large and aging Cuban-American exile community has given Republicans a decided partisan edge in the Sunshine State.
Even Jewish people are giving our President credit where credit is due!
All of this signifies that ACTIONS speak louder than words!
We are WINNING and don’t ever forget it!
“ACTIONS speak louder than words”
I need to get this fact through my liberal friends thick skulls. It’s infuriating and exhausting.
Maybe flip the script.
Take THEIR side.
Rattle off each and every Trump accomplishment with stats.
For each, complain that Obama should have had a third & fourth term to get it done.
For each, describe what it does to Dem Election chances and what Dem leaders will need to do to one-up Trump’s success.
• Ask em to brainstorm what THEY’d do to improve on what Trump pulled off.
• Then brainstorm WHO can get it done in the next 3 months before the election.
Or, just zing them with this. “Pres Trump is so stupid, look what he’s doing? He’s growing the economy …… AAARGH!, He’s reducing unemployment ……AAARGH!” Etc. Then you hit them with the zinger. “He’s soooo stupid, but he still beat Hilldog! I wonder what that says about her (or you)?”!
….and impossible. Not worth it. The pain exceeds the pleasure.
I don’t have any Liberal friends. As IMO Liberals can not befriend anyone.A Liberal would vote for HRC, Pelosi, Schumer. etc. and likely believe Rachel Madcow, and Anderson Cooper.
Therefore they are incapable of liking me, as hate is the name of their game. PDJT exudes love.
That said, when I encounter a Leftist acquaintance that spews anti PDJT vitriol. My stock reply is. What you are saying is based on emotion. What facts do you have that back that up. Of course the response is usually just more emotionally charged drivel. But not always.
Then I move on. PDJT as changed the world. The silent majority have said F**k it. I am all in.
God bless PDJT.
I don’t allow Lefties in my world either, Dekester. An anti-Trump, anti-American has no place in my life and could NEVER be called friend.
I will be So. Happy. to see the whole south go *firmly* Red. I’m in FL. and want to be surrounded by a deep wall of Red.
Lived in Blue areas for too long.
Give me *happy* people for miles and miles!
Sunnydaze you are going to get your wish! Read this incredible thread by unseen1 because the numbers out of TN this evening were staggering!
LikeLiked by 6 people
We should keep in mind that Trump won despite all the dire predictions because the conservative insurgency has proved to be highly resistant to providing information to poll takers. When enough people refuse to participate or, even worse, give false information this renders poll data so skewed that no amount of statistical controls can compensate.
These Tennessee returns suggest that the Trump insurgency continues to be willing to turn out and vote.
I think (and hope) that American conservative voters understand that the progressive/fascist cabal has made it quite clear that the kind of America they envision for use will not resemble the America we know and love. With Trump’s leadership, this may be our best chance to stop something that The Left has been planning for a long, long time.
Garrison, you are absolutely correct, I am living proof of it.
Polls…😠😠😠- years back, Quinnipiac (they are the worst of the worst) used to call me all the time.
I always felt uneasy about how their questions were phrased- then I realized they were phrased in such a way that no matter what your answer was, they got the results they wanted (think along the line of questions like “Did you ever stop beating your wife?”)
So on the final call I told them off, told them I was on to their skewed, loaded questions, then I drove the point home by telling them I had NEVER hit my wife, and to never, ever call me again.
These fraudsters must communicate with each other, probably have a list of people to avoid because they are on to their BS.
After that final call, I have never been called again by Quinnipiac or any of the other fraudsters.
And I encourage people to tell the fraudsters to either buzz off, or flat out lie to them to throw their results off 😈😈😈.
My theory is that President Trump is inspiring more people to get out in vote in support of him, than he’s ‘inspiring’ more people to get out and vote against whoever he supports.
Love is conquering Hate. More people are willing to do something constructive (vote FOR something) than destructive (vote AGAINST something).
Likely because God wants it that way right now.
Great 👍 post! I actually think you are absolutely right.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…….
He won the Presidency in a very large part because of his rallies.
He is most comfortable around “we the people.”
He is doing the rallies to get us together for the mid-terms just like he did to win the Presidency……..
He’s got this…….plus it is a hell of a lotta fun😎
More proof of your theory!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great news for Republicans and President Trump. And I am happy and excited about many great things on the national level.
On the state level I am seeing RINO wins. I am seeing the TN GOP of Corker gaining. I see candidates who favor amnesty winning in the GOP primaries, candidates who openly promote “moderate Republicanism”. I see lies and dirty politics win, smear campaigns win again and again.
We had fake robo calls go out that claimed to be President Trump advocating for a candidate but were poorly done and obviously fake POTUS and paid for by a candidate that were not paid for by him. They were by the opponent or one of his supporters done just to make him look bad. But they worked, made him look bad and made voters turn against him.
We had polling companies giving candidates bad data repeatedly…purposely or just terrible companies?
The GPOe is alive and well in TN. They are growing the next crop of leaders no positioning them here in the states. And Very Dirty politics are succeeding. Yes, I am discouraged by the campaigns I have seen on the local level, by the backroom deals, the Very big money, etc. hard to fight a machine.
Just makes me realize how big of a miracle it was that President Trump won. Why don’t voters side with Trump like candidates on the local level?
Flep..💓😍💕💕💓💓😍💕💕💕😍.
Wow, that big jump in black approval is staggering!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Check this out!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yay!
Awesome
I think President Trump’s ending of “we are one family, one nation, our blood runs red white and blue”. Powerful, powerful statement to bring our nation together. I has repeating it now. God’s blessings asked and thanked in public, World peace, prosperity, safety, and now civil peace within our nation is on the horizon. Wow, Mr President, I am not tired of winning and I’m astounded at how loving and wise you are, as are we deplorables because we voted you into office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And we’re supposed to believe these close individual polls? Right…
If my calculations are correct, the Republican vote was about 2-1 for this primary. This is very good news.
Great Eric Bolling interview w/ founder of #WalkAway. FNC was nuts to ditch Eric Bolling:
LikeLiked by 15 people
Excellent interview. Brandon was given a great gift by his friend that helped him begin to see the liberal slave media’s lies. May his tribe increase. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great video, thank you Sunny, nothing but love on this side of the house!!
I hope Brendan’s wonderful #WalkAway campaign will catch fire even more and true unity can occur in America once again.
Thank you for posting this Sunnydaze. I sent the link to two of my pussy hat wearing lesbian relatives and my pussy hat wearing straight male relative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent interview!
It was wholly political – exactly the same tactic Fox has taken with Kimberly Guilfoyle.
They didn’t give either an opportunity to say goodbye, nor has anyone been allowed to even mention their absence. It’s as if neither of them ever existed.
And then they allowed both of them to be smeared publicly for sending lewd texts that have never been corroborated.
Kimberly will be fine but the network’s treatment of Eric has cost him immensely, both personally and professionally, all because he is a stalwart supporter of President Trump.
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats
Lord, let us save our Country
MAGA
💓
Amen
Got my tickets for the Saturday rally. (Small venue; need to get in line by noon, Friday. 😜)
LikeLiked by 18 people
Now *that’s* dedication!
Have fun!
Not the best copy and paste but job but here goes
skyou on August 2, 2018 at 11:15 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/9454cr/the_reason_you_did_not_see_a_lot_of_q_signs_the/&/ some explanation of why there weren’t many Q signs at tonights rally.
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/08/02/goldstaranon-is-a-bad-enough-dude-to-save-the-president-newq-qanon-greatawakening/ women at tonight’s rally stopped possible assassination attempt (about 2/3rds down in this article)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not the best typing either… Oh well I’m tired. Good night treepers. May you all have sweet dreams of MAGA. Our President is the best. He’s protecting us and he’s protected by God. More winning tomorrow~
Sure wish people would wise up about the Q LARP sooner rather than later.
“They” say once some idiot reporter finally asks POTUS about Q they will conclude the LARP.
Have to give up it to Pamphlet, Radix, CodeMonkey, SerialBrain, Baruch and the rest of the gang, their Q Anon scam may even surpass the infamous Iraqi Dinar Conversion internet hoax!
Will they go to prison like the creators of that scam? Guess it depends on how much cash they’ve conned people out of.
Hopefully they are going to keep this Q crap out of the President’s rallies.
President Trump tonight, from the rally, AND I QUOTE.
Crowd chants “Lock Her Up”
President Trump grins, then says “No No No No, they only want to hurt Republicans, they don’t want to do anything…. but you know what? It’s all changing folks, it’s all changing. Some things just take a little longer.”
SlowWalker Confirmed
LikeLiked by 9 people
That is creeeeepy. Wish I hadn’t seen that just before bed.
He looks dead in that picture, not ‘actvated’ as you say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It reminds me of an old movie I saw years ago with Telly Savalas called “Horror Express.”
LikeLike
My name is Sessions. I worked for the Umbrella Swamp Corporation, the largest and most powerful commercial entity in the world. I was head of security at a secret high-tech facility, The Swamp, a giant underground welfare program developing experimental Special Counsels. But there was an incident. The dossier escaped because of CNN, McCain, Buzzfeed and Rick Wilson. Autists on 4chan memed the dossier and called it Peegate. Trouble was… the memes didn’t stay dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you missed the rally tonight, unfortunately you HAVE to watch it. None of them are skippable. President Trump has a new shtick about having a boxing match with Putin that was HILARIOUS.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Another great quote….
“They’re not paying their bills. So I went in, and I said ‘Folks, you gotta pay up, you’re delinquent!’ They’ll be paying 200 BILLION dollars, it took me 1 Hour. But it was a rough hour.”
This is legendary stuff. I mean these are quotes up there with Kennedy, Lincoln.
LikeLiked by 15 people
But it was a rough hour.
Then there’s the PA Senate Contest:
“SLEEPIN Bob Casey”
… invisible in D.C – POTUS may not have MET him.
… buttboy for DemRat Leader Mad Max Waters
… an Anti-American shadow of his father.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“I don’t know if you know, NATO funding was going down. And they said, our other Presidents… I won’t be… particular…. of course you’re only dealing with like… lets say Three people…..”
Anybody that doesn’t love this guy just isn’t paying attention.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“I said do you want protection, or not? Do you want protection, or not? So I said to my wife, you know, I just raised like a couple hundred billion dollars, and it was like, so easy! It was so easy! I said, ‘Honey, wait until you see the Press I get on this, It’s gonna be great!”
LOL
Tonight he was better than Rodney Dangerfield.
LikeLiked by 12 people
He asked if he can come to the debate, sit in the front row, and watch Lou Barletta destroy Bob Casey, LOL
WEW
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Remember when Bill Clinton went up, and he said ‘The Problem with the Affordable Care Act, is that it’s not affordable’ ? And then you didn’t hear from him, for two weeks, because he got the Hell knocked out of him by Hillary”
LikeLiked by 7 people
She was deadly accurate with those lamps and ash trays.
This is according to the Secret Service😎
The croud seemed more animated than the FL crowd IMHO.
FACT CHECK: ‘WE ARE IN THE MIDST OF THE LONGEST POSITIVE JOB GROWTH STREAK IN HISTORY’
http://checkyourfact.com/2018/08/02/fact-check-trump-longest-job-growth-history/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maria B. and the rest of the CoC talking heads better realize quickly that Americans back our President and the tariffs he is putting on the Dragon 🐉!
You aren’t fooling anyone!
From the article linked above:
A majority of business owners, including small business owners, surveyed in a new poll support additional tariffs on China, Mexico, Europe and Canada, although most expect negative effects on the economy if there’s a trade war, according to new UBS polling provided exclusively to Axios.
Why it matters: Trump has faced trade retaliation from allies and harsh criticism over his tariffs from both sides of the aisle —most recently from the conservative Koch network, but this polling paints a more nuanced picture of public opinion on the issue.
By the numbers:
Percentage support for tariffs among business owners: China (71%), Mexico (66%), Europe (64%) and Canada (60%).
Worth noting: 44%, a plurality, think it would have a positive impact on their own business— up 21% since April.
THEY REALIZE THAT THE EAGLE 🦅 MEANS WHAT HE SAYS!
However, fewer investors think the dispute is “more talk than action” than did a few months ago, dropping from 62% in April to 42% in July.
Am I missing something? What is Maria B saying that supports the COC?
Thanks
Maria works for the very liberal Murdochs and her on-air editorial views are shaped by those who write her paycheck, whether she personally agrees with their views or not.
I have noticed a very aggressive shift in the politics of the channel in the past month. The Fox & Friends hosts have even been affected. Pete Hegseth is the only one who hasn’t changed but he does not share his views as much as he did before. His way of dealing is to keep his comments to a minimum. Abby Huntsman, on the other hand, is a raging RINO who has been given the green light to take off the gloves. She is even working for Shepard Smith now on the weekdays.
Hannity is the only host during prime time who has not changed but that is only because he is the bread winner. If that changes, they will try to shut him up, too.
Those tariff poll numbers are amazing aren’t they. I think businesses just realize we need take on the trade imbalance…..and now is the right time to do it.
FROZEN-IMPORTS LEVERAGE on CHINA in an IMMIGRATION GOVT SHUTDOWN
President Trump is looking at a SEPTEMBER Government Shutdown over Immigration & Wall!
Inspecting Imports with newly-imposed Tariffs from China will be NON-ESSENTIAL.
Imagine what China will pay for Queued Shipping OR Rejected Imports!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“President Trump is looking at a SEPTEMBER Government Shutdown over Immigration & Wall!”
I respect your opinion. How do you think a shutdown plays-out, and what substantive concessions does the President win from Congress as a result? Thanks in advance.
P.S. I invite anyone to answer.
Dallasdan:
Stupid political wisdom has it that a government shutdown is destructive for whoever causes it. However, PDJT’s strongly feels that ptotecting the country is worth a shutdown. A majority of Americans will realize that he is right. Strong measures are required and justified to defeat the corrupt swamp dwellers of both parties, who are.bought and paid for to keep open borders and illegal aliens coming in at the expense of American workers regardless of the increased crime and government expense that goes along with these.
Lots of good visible stuff going on, but remember, there is an insidious vile swamp full of creatures that at some point needs to be dealt with. I know. I know. Dotting i’s, crossing t’s, patience grasshopper, these things take time. White hats, black hats, straw hats, and MAGA hats.
Things out in the country appear to maybe be starting to boil over. I know who is the instigator of it and it’s not our side, but when has that ever made a difference? When things get really nasty, are we going to get a rather passive Hawaiian volcano where no one dies (property damaged, but easy to escape) or are we going to get a Mount Saint Helens or that recent volcano in South America that killed people and had mudslides and pyro clastic flows?
I know the folks running this plan have a good strategy, but maybe they need to tighten the schedule a bit. They are dealing with human nature afterall and that is/can be one doozie of an intangible to any well made plan.
Also, with more MAGA rallies thru the fall, there is bound to be very visible push back from the other side (antifa, the pawns on the chess board). Is it perhaps time to start actively taking some of the rooks, knights, and bishops off the board?
If we get a Krakatoa or Vesuvius, whose fault is that if unnecessary violence results from too much, “sticking to the plan”?
#bewaretheagitprop
Huh?
agitprop – political (originally communist) propaganda, especially in art or literature.
“political propaganda promulgated chiefly in literature, drama, music, or art.” Despite its Russian roots, American writers and tweeters have adopted it to the 21st century, usually to accuse someone of promoting a specific ideology” (usatoday.com)
“Agitprop, abbreviated from Russian agitatsiya propaganda (agitation propaganda), political strategy in which the techniques of agitation and propaganda are used to influence and mobilize public opinion.” (britannica.com)
thanks…….Thought I was watching Clockwork Orange for a minute….
no problem… 🙂
honestly though it is the exact type of psyop that is going on at this time.
Brant we’re not going to fight them, we’re going to save them.
I’m not sure that will be possible if Antifa people come to their next disruption carrying pistols. I don’t know if the story is true or not (comes from the lyin’ media) but that is what is being reported.
Could be a trick to get some skin head to bring and use a gun against them.
If anti-PDJT groups resort to gunfire it’ll trigger the ultimate demise of the demoRat party. They have already caused enough damage already to the dems. The acts of violence they perpetrated in San Jose and Chicago have contributed to the #WalkAway stampede we are all witnessing. We’ll see if their handlers are stupid enough to promote more of it.
Please ignore one “already.” Thanks.
Love the sentiment! And will be rooting for this outcome!
No credible person should EVER read this piece of trash again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They mostly aren’t reading it now. NYT is playing to their lowest common denominator now since they’ve lost most everyone else.
Congrats Marsha! http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/02/blackburn-bredesen-tennessee-senate-primary/
LikeLiked by 6 people
An amazing statement:
“Now I could be bitter and angry about everything that’s happened. But if I’m bitter and angry, I’ll accept my own victim-hood. I’m their target, not their victim.”
Queued to section with the quote:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Not sure if it ultimately means anything, but it sure is not going smoothly.
Judge Ellis Loses Patience with Mueller Prosecutors and Ends Court Early Over Major Screw-Up
https://lawandcrime.com/awkward/judge-ellis-loses-all-patience-with-prosecutors-and-ends-court-early-over-major-screw-up/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge Ellis has had ample opportunity to threw out the case against Manafort, but he has chosen not to. Mueller must have something on the Judge.
Meanwhile the other case against Manafort has Judge Amy Bergman Jackson who should have been disqualified because her ties to HRC.
The Judiciary is just as corrupt as the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Judge Ellis would be doing mule train lawyers a BIG favor, by early dismissal,..but he’s not so inclined.
He’s having too much fun, slapping them around, and allowing them to expose themselves to the,world.
Eventually, if he has ANY pity, for the prosecutor, he will dismiss, like a ‘mercy killing’, but we are not there,…yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is time to stop using the word elite. There is nothing about people trafficking in pure hatred, bigotry, and violence that indicates they are an elite group of any society. These people are the worst of America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or at lease use quote marks around the word with possible the /s signal after.
So now Obama wants to get involved in the midterms, huh? I think that is an awesome idea, considering how well it turned out for him in 2010 & 2014.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You mean he’s not involved Joe?🤔😆
No kidding. I think the Dems lost about 1100 seats during Obama’s eight years. Maybe he wants to lose a few more for them.
Obama can’t help it. He’s a community disorganizer with a head full of coke. Let him destroy the demoRat party. They deserve it.
Published today by a major intercessory prayer network.
ESTHER’S MOMENT CONTINUES—A CALL TO FAST AND PRAY
By Lou Engle and Matt Lockett
Once again, we find ourselves in a life-or-death moment of decision concerning the U.S. Supreme Court and the potential to overturn the 1973 decree of death known as Roe v. Wade.
We are urging everyone who cares about the future of America to join us in a three-day Esther fast, August 18-21.
In 2004, Bound4LIFE began with the simple prayer, “Jesus, I plead your blood over my sins and the sins of my nation. God, end abortion and send revival to America.” It is a powerful prayer that has continued to this day, and we believe that the answers of these two epic cries could now come in the same timeframe—the ending of the scourge of abortion and the beginning of another Great Awakening. To miss either one would be catastrophic for the future of our nation.
Through the years, the story of Esther has been a dominating prophetic theme for our prayer movement, understanding that Roe v. Wade is not unlike Haman’s evil edict that threatened the genocide of Esther’s people. She rose up “for such a time as this,” risking everything to overturn Haman’s death decree.
Esther’s story is timeless in the sense that we periodically find ourselves in similar moments that demand intensified prayer and fasting for the sake of shifting wicked circumstances. It is our conviction that America is in another Esther moment.
For years we have prayed for the Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court by name, but we have also prayed for the seats they occupy. Their positions represent seats of authority, and we believe God wants to bring about a shift that will uphold righteousness and overturn injustice.
Justice Kennedy announced his retirement on June 27. A pivotal seat is NOW OPEN. The battle to fill his vacancy has begun. READ MORE about how we’re mobilizing urgent prayer for the Supreme Court RIGHT NOW and how you can take a stand August 18-21 in a corporate Esther Fast: https://www.thecall.com/article/briefing-027-esther%E2%80%99s-moment-continues
Pray daily for our POTUS.
This will make you smile
LikeLiked by 4 people
That must have been before Letterman found out he was a homophobic, racist, treasonous, woman hating, Nazi, KKK loving, Islamophobic, xenophobic Winner.
Of course, at that time hardly anyone was aware of how completely Evil the man was. Funny how that happens.
MAGA
Trump in 2020
This article made me smile. In fact, it made me laugh.
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/cnns-acosta-blasts-sanders-un-american-anti-press-rhetoric-after-walking-out-of-briefing-im-tired-of-this/
I’m back from vacation in the Outer Banks, N.Carolina…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hope you had a great vacation! We head to Hatteras Island in September for our two week vacation! I love all of the Outer Banks, but south of the Bonner Bridge is my favorite. I hope reality does not hit you two hard the next few days, I always find the first few days home after a vacation are the hardest ;).
LikeLiked by 1 person
*too not two…lol…a bit late for me to be trying to type and make sense at the same time.
One of my kids and his family were there a few years ago and were chased out of their resort early by an infiltration of bugs. Are they like palmettos, and are the always a nuisance there? I always wanted to go to the outer banks butI hate most insects. Thoughts please.
Was in the township of Corolla… No bugs!
All East Coast beaches have their far share of bugs, like mosquitos etc., However, I have traveled extensively between the Florida Keys and the Outer Banks and I can assure you that the Outer Banks have far less bugs and for sure less “giant” bugs than do the southern most beaches. The weather in the Outer Banks is not quite as humid and tropical as South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The palmetto bugs in Florida are huge…lol…
Welcome back citizen817! Missed you at the top of the thread.
Hope you are well rested because the next 3 months are really going to be wild.
Yay! I’ve missed you!
Voter suppression by polls and media is now at full tilt. We will soon be hearing in the fake media how there is no path to 218 for the Republicans in the House of Representatives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. And if I hear one more time that we’re to fear Russian influence, I may just lose it.
My answer to that is – no, we are to fear Democrats rigging the vote, not the Russians who have a dozen fake accounts on Facebook.
I still can’t believe the intelligence heads that were trotted out during the press conference today to say that we are under attack by the Russians again.
Yes, we are under attack but it from within. Not by Russia.
“not by Russia”… I felt the same but somehow the anti-Russia talk just seems to be a placebo by the administration. The real election interference is d-rats here in the USA. I believe the administration is purposely quiet about that part of the clean-up. Let the enemedia chase the Bad Russians theme, while real election fraud is being attacked silently. Result: Big Ugly surprise for fraudsters come November. No more Al Frankens.
Brandon Straka visited the occuturds who have been ‘protesting’ at the White House for the past two weeks.
Heheh.
*Warning*
It’s loud, so turn down the volume first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Terrence gives his take on Richard B. Spencer.
.
.
Note:
Not to be confused with Robert B. Spencer, who founded Jihad Watch.
Richard B. Spencer is the guy behind that ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, which lured innocent Trump Supporters into a pre-planned ambush.
That whole thing was staged to portray Trump Supporters as white supremacists…and to goad them into defending themselves from the mob, so that they could be branded as ‘violent racists’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Try to read something Richard B. Spencer has written – he is waaaay “out there”. It’s impossible to make heads or tails of what he’s saying. I kinda wonder if he hears voices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, he is an attention-seeking liar and disinfo agent.
Toxic.
Terrence met up with Diamond & Silk at the DC premier of the new Dinesh DSouza movie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he takes out Sleepin Bob in Pa. and Nutty Nelson in FL it will be a sad day in Looneyville in Novermber.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nutty Nelson
The emails, acquired by the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, reveal that Strzok’s supervisor agreed to make him a “floating” deputy who would be able to approve national security letters and declassify documents – all while working on the Mueller team investigating the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government.
“Broadly, I need to be able to act at least in the capacity of my old CD [counterintelligence division] DAD [deputy assistant director] job – approve NSLs [national security letters], conduct [redacted] declassify information, [redacted] agent travel, requisitions, etc. Of those, the most problematic and one of the most essential is declassification authority,” Strzok wrote in an email to Bill Priestap, FBI counterintelligence chief, dated July 13, 2017.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Case of the Phoney FISA
LikeLiked by 4 people
I enjoyed watching the President Trump PA rally tonight. I always find them uplifting and inspirational. They are also informative and I’d like to share a few observations.
People who attend a President Trump Rally are happy people. They come happy, many, many hours before the security gates open, are happy, loud and enthusiastic during the event and they leave HAPPY! To me, that is a very good sign for not only the primaries but the Nov Mid-Terms. Happy people are motivated people. Motivated people get out and vote!
President Trump is a master communicator. With literally thousands of people in the building and outside, he makes you feel like he is talking to you personally; that is an amazing gift. Everyone is focused on President Trump and hanging on to every word he says. Why? Because everything President Trump says has value. He says what he means and means what he says. President Trump keeps his promises.
President Trump makes the rally experience a personal one. He encourages each individual with positive news, praise and love. Tonight, it occurred to me that it’s very similar to what FDR and Mayor LaGuardia did during the Great Depression to boost the moral of the country. FDR would have his fireside chats and LaGuardia would read the comics to people over the radio. Making the people feel that things were not hopeless. That’s what President Trump does. He makes us feel like WINNERS! President Trump makes us optimistic for the future.
The content of President Trump’s speech was very meaningful. I cannot tell you how many psychological mechanisms President Trump was using during this speech like a master. One day, some people will write books about it.
At this rally, President Trump gave the media-rats a clue to solve their lack of popularity: Report FAIRLY! President Trump gave a number of valid examples of great things he’d done and the media-rats negatively spinning it. Even how the media-rats outright lied about his visit with the Queen.
Up to this time, President Trump has personally addressed several million people with his rallies. 5K, !0K, 20K, 30K, 35K, adds up when you have hundreds of events. President Trump gives a 2 day notice and 10s of thousands of people show up to see him; thousands cannot get inside but wait outside during the rallies. No matter what day of the week or what time of day, thousands of people come to see President Trump. But of course, the media-rats tell us the “polls” show people dislike President Trump and love the D-Rats who want to take back the tax cuts, raise taxes higher, fund every illegal alien on the planet, import crime and put everybody out of work and back into poverty again. Now does that sound like someone you’d vote for?
President Trump is telling the people who attend these rallies exactly who and what the D-Rats are. The people listen and learn. Then those 10-20,000 people go home and tell their family, friends, co-workers, etc. Suddenly that rally reached 250,000 people with the MAGA message.
I honestly don’t understand people who still listen to the polls because they are so phony. They are agenda polls used to demoralize Rs to suppress turnout. I was glad President Trump said it at the PA rally. The polls LIE! President Trump doesn’t listen to the polls anymore and neither should we!
And one other point, I love it when President Trump holds these rallies and brings the state and local politicians on the stage. Why? Because I enjoy seeing the look of awe on their face at the biggest crowd they’ve ever addressed. Notice how fired up Lou was? Being in front of thousands of people will do that to you and I imagine that was the biggest crowd he’d ever had in his political career all because of President Trump. He was sincerely grateful and he is going to beat Sleepin’ Bob in Nov. President Trump is making WINNERS out of the Rs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent. Thank you. 🙂
FL_Guy, wonderful summation and analysis. You’re right. Good point about the state politicians seeing huge crowds that normally wouldn’t be there for them. It gives them energy and acts as a catalyst to take heart and work hard for election.
Anyone want to rescue Virginia?
The GOP goes to DC and sits there. President Trump is bringing the GOP to the People.
Heheh.
The Antifa scumbags are taking lessons on ‘how to start a war’.
.
The Dems are desperate to start a ‘civil war’…so they can blame it on Pres Trump.
For two years, they have been staging attacks on Trump Supporters.
They do this to push their false narrative, that…”Trump Supporters are Violent”.
They bird-dog us, brutalize us and provoke us, knowing that their Enemedia operatives will cover for them and never show their violent provocations.
The Enemedia will only show the Trump Supporters fighting back.
They will show it on an endless loop, 24/7.
The best way to fight them…is with video cameras.
I’m not saying we should cower in fear, not at all.
These people deserve to get some push back.
But getting video footage of their provocations, is the best way to expose them…and thus, fight back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good 4:30 minute interview:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Competitive in Oregon????
What blue wave?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know if this Space Force twitter account is for real or a fan account.
Looks harmless enough, though.
.
This BoeingSpace account is for real:
.
.
I love it that our President mentioned the new Space Force at the rally last night!
It’s such an exciting idea…and it will give young people a new interest in science and engineering.
James O’Keefe shows some of his undercover footage of Antifa Training Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facebook is now picking on the artist, John McNaughton.
.
Gee, I wonder why…could it be it’s because McNaughton is a Trump Supporter?
.
Now now, James…it would be a real shame if Jim Acosta got tossed into a pool like this.
“It cannot be repeated enough that the Mueller probe into foreign collusion was itself the product of foreign collusion.” Neumayr
He also makes a point in the article that a political party bought FISA warrants against their opposition. Mind blowing.
https://spectator.org/never-forget-the-brennan-brit-plot-to-nail-trump/
Now this is significant:
