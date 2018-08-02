New York Times Hires Jaw-Dropping Vulgar Racist as Editor…

When I first saw this late last night, the severity of the vulgar racism expressed within the details made me pause… it couldn’t possibly be real. Alas, it is real.
Stunningly, it is real.
Sarah Jeong is a writer of some sort who was hired by the New York Times to become an editor for their publication. However, apparently someone on Twitter had encountered Ms. Jeong’s expressed ideology, and shared the content of the new editor’s twitter feed.
To say Ms. Jeong is a severe racist would be an understatement. The level of racial anger, racial bitterness, race-based vulgarity, and expressed racial hatred is so over-the-top it seems the New York Times must be intent on creating some form of publicity from their decision to hire.
There is no-way a business could/would ever ACCIDENTALLY hire a person who has expressed such vitriolic hatred when their role and responsibility within the organization would be to promote the editorial perspective of the New York Times. Meaning the New York Times supports and condones this type of overt racism.
A small sample of Ms. Sarah Joeng’s racial perspective is below.
Obviously, many people took exception to this level of racial vulgarity and expressed anger and violent language.
The New York Times responded with this statement:
spreading that much hate is like picking up a red hot coal to throw at someone…she is the one that will be burned in the end.
I hope so…and if not, Karma will get her.
Well we all know, by her own words, she is a racist and sexist. She also must have a ferocious inferiority complex demonstrated by her need to demean other people in order to feel better about herself. NYT – where birds of a feather flock together.
Chris Hayes, Mr. “Apropos of nothing” tells us he is an empty vessel who learns something new every time he reads her. Seems embarrassing to admit.
No Wipipo!
Don’t understand the HUB BUB….. She fits right in with the other America haters at that fishwraper. The nyt hates you, me, and VSGPDJT
so…. Meh.
Allright! New Orleans had its 100th murder today. The Mayor, Chief of Police and a pissed off City Councilman all got photo ops out of it and bandied about the usual smoke and mirrors BS blather about using more hi-tech, more officers on patrol here and trhere, increasing and encouraging community involvement – the same blah-blah chicken we’ve been fed for decafes with a slightly new sauce on it.
The CoP and City Councilman all implored the ‘community’ to work with the police, begged the ‘community’ to report those evildoers who are evildoing. Of course this is the same boilerplate we get after every major ‘community’ act of violence, wording’s hardly changed in the last 40 years we’ve been listening to it, only thiong missing is the CoP’s plea to trust NOPD but that would be a bit difficult right now as the other big story is NOPD newbies beating the crap out of a Latino guy whose shirt they didn’t like. Next we’ll have another ‘community’ prayer vigil on the neutral ground, probably next to the MLK statue again. They’ll pray to God to resolve the violence in their community that they won’t.
Things have been very troubling for me recently….The wife has been missing a week now. Police said to prepare for the worst. So, I have been to the thrift shop to get all of her clothes back.
From a The Donald thread on her:
“There’s a weird chain of accomplishments in her life that suggests this isn’t all coincidence. She went to both UC Berkeley and Harvard, and is a Poynter Fellow in Journalism.
If you don’t know what Poynter is, it’s one of the biggest “fact-checking” establishments in the US, used by Facebook for their own “fake news” fight and often linked to the NYT for “fact-checking” news stories. They are also THE journalism hub of the world – they claim to train over 100,000 journalists each year. It’s a massive organization that operates under the veil of being unbiased, while having a clear postmodernism goal of controlling journalism around the world.”
White’s are excoriated for the most subtle suggestions of racism. Others like Sarah Jeong are allowed and encouraged to socially advertise their hatred, condemnation and calls to violence against whites. Their racism is applauded and celebrated as righteous and just. It has become a right of passage and calling card for them. Maybe these bitter, angry racist women need to have babies. Motherhood is a reality check (and hopefully not a recruiting tool).
Back in my 20’s me and my friends were gaga over Slowhand. We used to joke (and pardon me if this seems blasphemous but it was not intended so), “If God could play guitar, it would sound just like this.” Later, whenever a Clapton song was played, we would say, “Hey – God’s on the radio!”
So anyway, here’s Eric Clapton with some advice for our truculent little friend:
Oh, I get it, it’s not her fault. She was just responding to all those, presumably White, apparently, haters that assaulted her for her race and writings. She just imitated them. It’s not her fault she’s foul and vicious and hateful. It’s someone else’s fault.
Thank goodness the NYT was able to straighten her out. She now sees the error of her ways.
Shame she was so blind before the NYT saved her from herself.
BFS
So the NYT want’s to fail some more?!??! My goodness… that’s… when you think they can’t go lower they hand you their soy milk latte and go lower.
