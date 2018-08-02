August 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #560

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Love my President!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Canadian companies welcome to create jobs in our homeland. 🙂
LikeLiked by 13 people
Very sweet! I hope it gets widespread news coverage in Canada. Justin should be invited to the groundbreaking ceremony, lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny!
LikeLike
More CNN- inspired violence against Trump supporters. Woman rams man’s car in MA…..cuz he’s got a Trump sticker on it.
http://www.capecodtimes.com/news/20180731/woman-accused-of-hitting-car-in-hyannis-after-confrontation-over-bumper-sticker
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kinda makes one wonder just how safe you can be with these sorts of loonies on the loose ! What if the shopping cart you’re pushing has an advert that sets one of them off ? I’ve gotten ‘hyper-vigilant ‘ in any sort of shopping center where I’m afoot and always scan the area as I approach my parked car . In ‘ criminal- friendly New Jersey ‘ I’m confined to passive/preventive methods by state mandate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just want that A$$ Jim Acosta and other #PressTots to shut up about ” journo’s lives being in danger cuz of Trump supporters shouting ‘CNN Sucks’ ” when THEY and HE are the ones who inspired all this violence against Trump supporters going on 3, that’s THREE f*cking YEARS now.
And it would be NICE if someone called them out on it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My neighbor took hi Trump flag down. He won’t say what happened but it had been up since 2015.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a shame. Hopefully, as #WalkAway, etc. grows, it’ll give people the strength to show support for Trump.
….or, we’ll just do what we did in 2016 and bowl the f*ckers over with a Landslide Re- Election, and they can be *shocked* all over again.
Idiots!
LikeLike
We took down our flag due to local issues. However, my 2A sidearm never leaves my side. Step into my safe-space and you will suffer for it. Plain and simple 2A Logic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh don’t be concerned if you stumble into one of these creatures. Just make sure you have a metric ton of holy water and a very large cross.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seriously contemplated putting a Trump/Pence sticker on my car both prior to and after the election. I didn’t because one of my associates had done so and had an entire side of his car keyed, and I’m sure it was the sticker that triggered the moron who did it.
It was an act fueled by hate; we have private parking behind the building our practice owns, so someone went well out of his/her way to damage the vehicle. I did not criticize him for removing the sticker. (It is an S Class MB, and his deductible is $500.)
These are the people we, unavoidably, must deal with in our lives. It is incalculably shameful the depth to which politics has fallen.
LikeLike
I found a vendor of Trump flags made in USA (through Amazon) that have the little pole with a clip that easily snaps on your car window. Rollup the window and it holds it in place. I put it on when I leave my garage & take it off when I park so it or car aren’t vandalized.
They are a resonable price. I ordered a bunch of them, and hand them out to folks who comment favorably on mine. I usually get some honks or thumbs up from other drivers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this man. Truth-teller:
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s odd. He doesn’t look Russian.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So thankful that the Voter ID issue is now front and center.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Countries or territories that have adopted an identity card (photo, fingerprints) have done so to obviate politicizing and endless debates on verification of citizens and residents, usually because not doing so leads to fraud from banking to voting to illegal aliens and residency.
The model is Hong Kong that instituted the ID because of the masses of mainlanders entering the territory after 1949. It stops the above fraud full stop.
Takes the politics out of whatever the political flavor of the day is being pushed. It secures borders, reduces crime (financial and criminal) and makes sure no one voting is not legally allowed to do so. Cheaper, more efficient that requiring unsecured SSID, or requiring Passports, and cuts through various state and local jurisdictions’ maze of conflicting rules.
If it was done, the whole ‘rigging’ elections industry would disappear.
Just my two cents.
LikeLiked by 4 people
While it won’t totally eliminate ‘rigged’ elections it would certainly make rigging more difficult.
LikeLike
I come from a family with lots of very poor people in it, welfare recipients, people in HUD houses, people on food stamps, experienced that for years.
Anybody that suggests that an i.d. would disenfranchise people is talking out of their butt. Poor people have ID’s, but many poor people don’t vote because they don’t care about politics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is beyond awesome; brilliant, witty, conservative, confident, authoritative, and beautiful. OANN should become the top cable news network, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I follow the Q things very tangentially. Mostly reading Lisa Mei, etc. It is fascinating and I guess exciting might be a good word. Anyway, a few questions. What is the timeline of Q? About when was the first real notice of Q? I have heard/read about October. Could that timing be after the White House had gotten rid of some of the establishment leeches they had to accept early on? There were still some there, but maybe enough were gone so there weren’t any GOPe/swamp spies in sensitive positions. Just wondering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are various sites for following Q. I would look at them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since seeing the signs at the rally, the left is trying to weaponize Q against President Trump and his supporters. I’ve seen 4 outlets synced with the new talking point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Free advertisement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More than 4. It’s more like 10-12.
Enter QANON Truml in a search engine: WaPo, CNN, USA Today, Daily Mail, the Guardian andvothers
LikeLiked by 1 person
So are Trump supporters. So same same. I have made my opinion known on “Q”. Just for the nostradombasses. ‘Q” is a natural target for the Left. How does that help the President?
Caveat Emptor.
LikeLike
First Q post came on Oct 28th 2017.
If you can figure out what happened on May 17th , May 21st, and May 30th of 2017 you might come up with a more viable theory than what your going after now.
If you figure it out, you sort of can’t talk about it. Sorry.
LikeLike
MY NOTES RE QANON Q ANON
On 7-31-18 Pres. Trump held rally in FL. People with Q signs in audience. Many MSM (see list in link – WaPo twice, The Guardian, RollingStone, Dailymail UK, ThinkProgress, Newsweek, CNN, NY Times, USAToday, axios.com, etc. ) then wrote articles about Q conspiracy theory nuts at Trump rally. Doesn’t that seem like an organized setup. Q then makes various posts bragging about now becoming mainstream. Trying to imply Pres. Trump pointed at Q sign during rally. Saying the Q group consists of 10, of which 3 are non-military. Press Secy Sarah Sanders is asked about Q. Sanders did not specifically respond to the QAnon mention, see below. Q followers say therefore she’s not involved with Q group. Suggests Pres. Trump motorcade to/from rally honked Q in Morse code. Such rubbish. But if Q group is actually anti-Trump operation, the MSM now attacking the Q followers as kooks connected to Pres. Trump, thus attempting to discredit real research, makes sense.
https://www.disclosurenews.it/en/qanon-update-august-1-the-world-is-about-to-change/
(If you can’t access it, read it through the Google cache option. Search for it in Google like this without the url letters at the beginning:
“disclosurenews en/qanon-update-august-1-the-world-is-about-to-change/” – then click on the little triangle at the end, and click on “Cached”. )
——
More from above link
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/01/tony-podesta-under-investigation-following-special-counsel-referral.html
“Q congratulates anons celebrating the 3000th “bread” (thread) on the boards and shares news of Mueller referral of Tony Podesta, former Minnesota Republican Rep. Vin Weber & former Obama White House Counsel Greg Craig…a “Gift”! It’s going down!”
MY NOTE: Naive rubbish. Mueller’s just referring it so that Podesta and Greg Craig can be the recipients of well-chosen prosecutors who will decline to prosecute them, out of the spotlight.
LikeLike
https://heavy.com/news/2018/08/sarah-sanders-qanon-question-answer-video/
“Sanders did not specifically respond to the QAnon mention. QAnon is a conspiracy theory group that emerged in October 2017 on fringe websites that has spread across social media among some Trump supporters. The theory claims that a mysterious government employee, known as Q, has been posting secret messages to supporters about an ongoing effort led by Trump to take down elites and the so-called deep state who are members of a child sex cult.”
MY NOTE: There you have it. The Q Anon thing is most likely a deepstate attempt to get Pedogate discredited. But it won’t work. The fools who fell for Q are few.
More from heavy.com link:
““Does the President encourage the support of people who showed up last night in these QAnon and Blacks for Trump fringe groups.”
MY NOTE: Trying to discredit Blacks for Trump by conflating it with Q followers.
“Sanders responded, “the President condemns and denounces any group that would incite violence against another individual and certainly doesn’t support groups that would promote that type of behavior. We’ve been clear about that a number of times since the beginning of the administration.” ”
MY NOTE: Q Anon has been pushing complacency on the one hand – “Enjoy the show” “Sessions is cool” type stuff (even in the face of Pres. Trump’s clear displeasure with Sessions) and on the other hand been fomenting ridiculous martial law, martial tribunals, civil war type stuff (i.e. undemocratic procedures, which is exactly what communists want – violence, chaos, military rule).
“Will Sommer, who wrote an explainer on QAnon for The Daily Beast, told CNN, ”There are a lot of theories about who Q is. QAnon people believe in fanciful ideas like, maybe it’s Trump or Dan Scavino or Michael Flynn. They’re always on the hunt for clues or acknowledgments from the administration. For example, Trump said “17” a lot in his speech Tuesday night, which they took to be an acknowledgment of Q — the 17th letter of the alphabet! That’s also why they’ve been bugging White House reporters to ask Sarah Sanders about Q.” ”
—-
Q motto: WWG1WGA!
Where we go one, we go all.
What rubbish. Sounds like lemmings over a cliff.
LikeLike
https://np.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/92eysq/is_q_on_team_strzok/
Is Q on Team Strzok?
by fiercemodern
A few excerpts from above:
“At this point, it is clear that many people (centered on or around Strzok) don’t like Trump and are willing to do quite a bit to take him out of power. Whether a LARP or not, Q has claimed at many points to be opposed to those who oppose Trump.
Interestingly, though, this week Sessions has leapt to the defense of Rosenstein, who in turn has backed the Mueller/Strzok crowd. Q, as always, has again essentially said to chill out and trust that Sessons is working behind the scenes and will reveal himself at the right time.
Hypothesis: Q is lying about being on Trump’s side. In other words, what if Q and Sessions both actually favor Team Strzok, and Q engaged in this entire LARP-like interaction with Trump’s masses with the purpose of intentionally fostering complacency and distraction. The notion is that this would give Sessions and his DOJ enough time to bring down Trump–for example, by helping to keep Sessions in power long enough for the Democrats to take the House and begin endless investigations into Trump so that he cannot complete policy goals (and, perhaps, to possibly uncover evidence that would persuade the never-Trumpers in the Senate to vote with Democrats on impeachment).
Reasoning: If Q is a LARP, then Q surely knows that he/she/they wasted so much time for Trump’s masses, distracting the most “based autists” among them into chasing down rabbit holes instead of digging into actual, legit conspiracies that could have led to taking down Sessions, Strzok, and Mueller. So if Q is a LARP, the hypothesis above seems probable.”
…
“Question: What evidence exists that Q is actually working for Trump, rather than subtly against him by promoting complacency and distraction?”
LikeLike
Go to: https://www.qproofs.com/ for real proofs that President Trump and the Q-team are working together.
For Q posts see: https://qanon.pub/, which is the main site, there are several other sites for redundancy, in case one goes down.
The reason the MSM is talking about it now, is Q took control of the ‘4am Mocking Bird’, which are the coordinated talking points, put out so that the MSM does not go off script.
LikeLike
The “Russia Hacked the Election” narrative has now positioned the Voter ID issue to win BIGLY
LikeLiked by 9 people
Simply brilliant!
LikeLike
This young woman made a great #WalkAway vid that I posted a few days back. (link to it from this vid, if you missed it). Here’s her response to the reception she got. Another beautiful vid:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow, just wow! That really gives me hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a beautiful, articulate. And smart young lady!
Thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many industries have recovered in the last year under Papa Trump’s economic leadership. Automobiles, steel, oil, coal, all getting better. One industry that is never talked about is the Spatula Industry. Under Papa Trump, an estimated 300,000,000 million spatulas will be sold in December 2018 during the Christmas season, and this will equate into 5 million jobs in the spatula industry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwa ha ha. That’s funny.
LikeLike
The replies to these tweet make me so happy!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Whatever dude… I voted FOR Trump because I listened to and agreed with what he said.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s a Holly Weirdo. Way too shaky of a Trump supporter for me. He disavowed President Trump a few months back, then changed his mind a few days later. I’m not a fan of that super caustic “YOU’RE AN IDIOT!!!!” type of political discourse he specializes in, either. It doesn’t change anything. It just makes James Woods look like a jerk.
Now the clever, mocking political discourse that President Trump uses i’m all for. But there’s a difference. President Trump is A. right and B. charismatic
LikeLike
Americans have not been treated with respect, integrity, and honesty by Washington DC for decades. Yes, many American didn’t realize what a National treasure President Trump would be. Now everyone knows that he keeps his promises.
Here at the CTH we all knew……and every day is an affirmation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe this company Southwest key has been discussed, esp as a moneymaking scheme for “immigrants/refugees” and their housing. No one deserves this but the oarents should not have put their child in harms way. I hope this guy gets a good sentence and these companies go under.
“An employee at an immigrant detention facility in Phoenix was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl being held there, according to KTVK in Phoenix.
Fernando Negrete, 32, has allegedly admitted to the abuse.
Officers responded to a child molestation call at the facility, near 26th and Campbell avenues, the afternoon of July 25, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis.
A 16-year-old girl told police she “observed Negrete kissing and inappropriately touching” a 14-year-old female resident, according to the police report.
The victim told police that Negrete entered her bedroom and kissed her on the lips. The police report states that after he did this, “(the victim) pushed him away and got away (from Negrete).”
The witness described seeing Negrete kissing the victim “three or four times” and touch her inappropriately.
According to the police report, “in the surveillance video inside the residence, Fernando [Negrete] can be seen approaching the victim’s bedroom several times throughout the night.” But the doorway and bedroom are out of view of the camera.”
https://ktla.com/2018/08/01/employee-at-immigrant-holding-facility-in-phoenix-arrested-on-suspicion-of-molesting-14-year-old-detainee/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
My husband had Faux News on today and creepy toupee wearing snarky John I really wish Hillary was President Roberts said the same stupid @#$%… ” ha ha I get carded when I buy a bottle of wine, but I’ve never had to show id to buy eggs or butter, ha ha ha “.
A weird segue….there used to be photos of John Roberts on the internet with his toupee half blown off by the wind, and even totally without it but they’ve all been scrubbed, all one gets is “404 error” message on links to those photos.
Someone is scrubbing the internet clean…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to be clear. Using a check or debit/credit card at a grocery store is in essence using an ID even if not asked for an ID as any of the above is checked by a process that allows you to take or not take the grocery items from the store. The process determines if the form of purchase is legitimate and is tied to your ID.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t get a debit card from your your bank to buy the groceries unless you have ID. You can’t withdraw cash from the bank unless you have a debit card.
Also didn’t the Democrats go through all that trouble to get DMV voter registration. If you were registered to vote at the DMV when you got your ID then what is the problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I print ‘See ID” in the signature space of my credit card. Before the chip imbeds and card scanners, and/or with large purchases, when I give/gave my credit card to the clerk, the clerk would ask for my ID.
LikeLike
The President is right… If you write a check, or are buying alcohol and need ID because of age
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just don’t understand that President Trump has plausible deniability on anything they bring up, because of how he’s related to the American citizen.
So their argument is “He’s so elite, he doesn’t even know how to shop for groceries”
…. but he comes off as completely blue collar and relates to everything we go through. So we’ll excuse him saying something as clearly meaning to write a check, or whatever you need an I.d.
In short, he’s been so good to us we’re going to assume he means the best and the fake-ass news media is going to assume he means the worst. Even if they’re correct, it’s meaningless and like all their attacks, it just pushes us farther from the media and closer to our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freeing People from Left-Wing Lies
By Tom Trinko – August 1, 2018
The majority of Democratic voters are victims of a deliberate conspiracy by the leftist media, academia, and the Deep State to mislead them through lies of omission and commission.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/08/freeing_people_from_leftwing_lies.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect #WalkAway song. Nearly every line is relevant:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is very nice of POTUS to call and congratulate Rush personally
LikeLike
Not a big Rushbo fan but it was sure great to listen to our Lion speak to him. You’ll enjoy it.
LikeLike
If you’d like to learn about PDTs court appointees and it’s progress, this is a great site on Wikileaks. I reference it almost daily.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_federal_judges_appointed_by_Donald_Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing!
LikeLike
😀. Lol
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lol. I just came across this one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is HUGE and PDJT has been talking for months about the fact that he was able to get $716 billion dollars for the Defense Department.
This also takes the Omnibus off the table at the end of September. Shutting down the government will not interfere with National Defense!
From the article linked above:
The Department of Defense applauds the passage of the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act at the swiftest pace in 20 years. This year’s bill passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support – a vote of 87-10 in the Senate and 359-54 in the House.
The FY19 NDAA authorizes a $717 billion national defense budget that rebuilds our military, increases lethality, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and reforms the way we do business.
The approved bill:
Increases the military’s authorized active-duty end strength by 15,600
Raises service member pay by 2.6 percent – the highest in nine years
Recognizes the importance of modernizing and strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to more effectively guard against the risk to national security posed by certain types of foreign investment
Provides waiver relief to key U.S. partners and allies from certain Russian-related sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act
Strengthens cyber defenses, prioritizes U.S. Cyber Command readiness and affirms the cyber authorities of the Secretary of Defense
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well they have been upgraded to 17 and 17 stands for Q.
LikeLike
There may be a ray of hope for Iranian negotiations. According to this article ‘Oman Mediation And Iran’s Return To The Diplomatic Path’ both Iran and the US have changed their rhetoric which may mean Oman’s efforts are working.
“
“At this point, it seems that the Sultanate of Oman, which has successively played the role of “mediator” between Washington and Tehran, including mediation over the “nuclear programme”, is resuming its active role these days. It is relying on its accumulated experience in negotiating the paths between the two rival capitals.“
https://iranian.com/2018/08/01/oman-mediation-iran-diplomacy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iran is blowing up as we write. Major protests for today. Oman will have no success, as other ‘brokers’ have not.
Watch that space.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left is 24/7 taunting the Trumpian MAGA majority trying to get a rise out of one of us.
Sometimes I expect to hear the Left say “Naw Naw Naw Naw Naw, can’t catch a Nanny Goat” and then an hour of raspberries and face contortions….
We are dealing with children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Savage children. Think “Lord of the Flies.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The last 4 Presidents were incompetent. They had no clue what the hell they were doing. Bush Sr. I guess had the credentials to run the country but he’d already proven himself to be shady as hell and conflicted, and even possibly behind Reagan’s assassination attempt.
None of them were ‘trying’ to fix our trade deals. None of them were ‘trying’ to fix anything. I believe Bush Jr. ‘tried’ to keep us safe after 9-11, but I’ll point out 9-11 happened while he was President in the first place.
Bill Clinton never tried to help the country. He was an opportunist and while some good things did happen while he was president, his main goal was to figure out a way to triangulate credit for those good things.
I feel like Obama was lazy. I personally think he’s more of a useful idiot by the dem swamp than he was an evil n’er do gooder, I think he hated the country and wanted to see it punished, but ultimately he just tried to pass whatever the liberals told him their agenda was. He was an ideologue.
The good news is, he’s so lazy we’ll rarely have to deal with him politically again. He’s on permanent vacation.
LikeLike
I was thinking about this very thing earlier, what seperates Trump and Reagan from the chaff is that they were both LEADERS. They had a vision.
Reagan – The shining City on the Hill – he clearly had a vision of turning the country around after Carter’s fiasco. (I hold no ill will towards Carter either, he was just completely incompetent, he never hated the country or wished it any harm) Reagan hired good people and together with them fixed the problems in the country that he could. He was very good at it.
Trump – Make America Great Again. Much more competent than even Reagan, and has a vision (SEVERAL visions) that he’s incorporating with solid logic behind those visions. He has a reason he wants to fix immigration. He has a business theory that is sound and reason for him to fix trade issues. He cut taxes because it would spur the economy. He has a policy of international relationships based ultimately on economic relationships. He feels (and we all agree) that you can solve international issues by dealing with the economic issues between the two countries (cut off N. Korea from China economically, is now doing the same to Iran, will soon do the same to the Palestinian authority).
Was George H.W. Bush ever a leader? Was Bill Clinton ever a leader? Was Obama ever a leader? George W Bush showed some leadership qualities in the days after 9-11, but he squandered his good faith when he lay there like a coward as the entire media and the entire left walked all over him for 8 years. I lost all respect for him after that.
President Trump and President Reagan were both great leaders. They said “Get the hell out of the way and let me do it.”… and they’re loved for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They all hit the permanent snooze button.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’m sorry. I couldn’t understand a thing he was saying because of his heavy Russian accent. He is obviously a Russian bot trying to meddle in our elections and his account will be terminated and reported to Adam Schiff immediately.
Sincerely yours,
Facebook/Twitter Minder Team
LikeLike
Regarding the media talking points on the “fringe” groups at the Trump rally last night, the media’s true outrage in this instance is that the crowd turned the tables on them and shouted down Acosta during his show. The crowed usurped the power of the press and, as we see the media try to do so often at White House events, the crowd made themselves the story and grabbed the narrative from the media.
Thus, to get revenge and to try to get their dominance back, the media thus found persons in the crowd to smear and tried to make it seem like it is these “fringe, conspiracy” people who were the ones shouting down Acosta. As in, normal people would not do this and you (viewer) don’t want to join in with this behavior and be fringe, either No more shouting down the media..
The war between the White House and the press is picking up, and the White House is now fully engaged. Acosta spoke last night about how the White House is “hiding” from the press. What that actually means is Bill Shine is cutting down on the stunt-driven White House Press Briefings and Shine is basically eliminating the chances for media to shout questions at POTUS and have them be answered.
The White House is taking control of its own narrative, and the media isn’t happy. So they’re trying to force the White House to change. And Trump’s supporters know who is wrong in this instance and they’re letting them know about it. Hence the reinforced demonization we saw after the Tampa rally.
Hannity destroyed Acosta tonight. It was great. First 21 minutes or so of this video:
LikeLiked by 2 people
A new addition to the NYTimes editorial board:
LikeLike
Technology is her game and i believe she lives in Portland, OR. Vile person to be so hostile and hateful with that position. It says quite a bit about who promoted her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Bad news out of Ohio. Latest poll shows the GOP’s lead is down to just 1 point.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/house/oh/ohio_12th_district_special_election_balderson_vs_oconnor-6594.html
No poll company would be trying to put out fake data this close to the election, certainly not any reputable polling outfit (which Monmouth wants to be). I’m not saying this poll is correct, but it’s quite concerning and if it’s accurate there is a very good chance we will lose this race.
If this poll did not have some level of validity, POTUS would not be heading to Ohio this weekend for a rally. And when Trump rallied in PA18 on the verge of the election, he absolutely moved the polls. Hopefully the same can happen here.
But, there’s one problem. PA18 is more MAGA Nation country. OH12 is more Yuppy GOP country. That is, people who don’t necessarily have the greatest current feeling for POTUS. So, POTUS may not have as much pull here at the moment as he did when PA18 went down. We will see.
The last two months have been difficult ones for POTUS’ and the GOP’s polls. That can be recovered, I would think, before the midterms. But hopefully these struggles (many of them manufactured by the media) won’t cost the GOP the election in Ohio next Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We shall see… Rather have a 1 point lead than be 1 point behind
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point, Nigella.
My relative pessimism here is that, compared with the same poll 1.5 months ago, it appears as though undecideds have swung greatly towards the Dem. Also, the GOP has lost some of his standing, too. And Independents are breaking Dem.
The trends don’t look great. But if POTUS can juice turnout then we may get this done. It’s also possible that the poll is wrong. A recent poll from a Dem outfit had the GOP up 4 points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Independents are worrisome….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. The last two months, I think, have not been great to the GOP as regards Independents.
LikeLike
sad, but lets hope for the best.
LikeLike
Wasn’t Morning Consult one of.the fake polls that had Hillbag 1 point ahead of DJT in OH the weekend before the Election?
LikeLike
Trying to understand why we give any credence to these stinkin’ polls. Didn’t the last election show every how fraudulent they were? Sometimes I think conservatives are into self flagellation for recreation.
LikeLike
Hopefully, Trump’s rally will inspire.
I’m also not sure they know how to structure polls yet in the age of Trump/maga. It looks like a solid red district. If Republicans show up, he’ll win. I sure hope it goes well.
———–
“Trump maintains a significant amount of backing in Ohio 12. His just announced plan to hold a rally there this weekend could light a fire under some supporters who were planning to sit this one out. It could be a game changer if it nets a couple of thousand additional votes for Balderson,” said Murray.”
https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_oh_080118/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake polls averaged together by RCP (Real Crap Politics) are still fake polls. Garbage In = Garbage Out.
Polls are used by the media-rats in an attempt to change behavior by demoralizing R voters to suppress turnout. They aren’t working anymore because people are on to them. Remember, HilLIARy had a 97% chance of winning according to the polls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just don’t know what to make of polls. I agree with you that the pollsters want to be right this close to an election, but the question would be, do they know how to be right? Is their methodology flawed beyond their bias? We very well could be in a situation where President Trump is such a divisive figure, and such a looming shadow that he’s turned local politics into national politics, and as such it’s impossible to get an accurate poll (save by chance).
Our greatest enemy is republican apathy. If people stay home we’ll lose, if the President can get them off their asses and out to the polls we’ll win any election. I’ve got to think that he’s going to be more effective than usual with that.
Also I don’t go with the conventional wisdom that more people will vote against something than vote for it. I think the President is such an inspiring figure that he can actually motivate people to vote for him, and for his endorsed candidates at a greater metric than his methods will cause a reactionary vote against him or his endorsed candidates.
A lot of people hate him but a whole lot of people love him, love beats hate, period.
LikeLike
Kinda looking forward to the next budgets showdown
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wilburine was on with Lou tonight. Fabulous.
Wilbur explains the fact that the global Chinese test failed and no one checked the Chinese on the failure and it has just gone for years.
No longer. Americans and American farmers get it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Wilburine’s last words to Lou in the interview were, “We’re going to win this.”
May God bless Wilbur.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilburine’s calm confidence always soothes any concerns I have! He is really on top of this stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps Tucker could find a different way to get the unredacted version to publish?
“Aug 1 2018 23:36:07 (EST)
FISA
FISA
FISA
[20]
Public disclosure.
Impossible to defend.
ILLEGAL.
Re: MSM
“Never Interfere With an Enemy While He’s in the Process of Destroying Himself.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t take my word on Sessions… ask VSGPOTUS Trump…
LikeLiked by 2 people
there are still people wasting their time with the mastabatory fantasies of a presto John Sessions character saving America at the last possible moment with all faith and no facts,
LikeLike
We have another President Trump Rally tonight. We have never had a harder working President and he’s working for FREE.
In Tampa, 17-18,000 people showed up on a multi-hour rainy day (If you’ve ever had to stand in the rain for a few hours, you know it takes serious dedication). Tell me people are not motivated for the Nov mid-terms. That’s what the media and the agenda polls are trying to say. They are telling us to believe what they are saying, not our own eyes. Fake polls constructed from bogus samples lying to demoralize people. Not working!
The only polls that count are the ones on election day. I’m confident President Trump has REAL pollsters working for him so he knows where he needs to go work to get out the vote. He always works very efficiently, hence the 2016 election results.
In Tampa, President Trump introduced voter ID. I look forward to what he introduces in PA. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a very optimistic person, so take anything I say with a grain of salt, but I see it the same way you do.
What keeps speaking to me is this. Similar to what James Woods said above. When President Trump was elected, SOME of the people that voted for him were skeptical. Some people were so skeptical they wrote the election off and stayed home. There are instances of both of this all over the place, one of my favorite black conservative women on youtube has said many times she didn’t vote. Hell, Kanye didn’t vote.
Anyways. Now that he’s been elected, he’s proven, for the first time in history, that here’s a poltician who KEEPS HIS WORD, or in the case of Obamacare and the wall, TRIES to keep his word.
This has undoubtedly won many, many reluctant voters to his side, and many of them are probably steadfast, rock solid supporters now. There’s probably also a certain segment of the population that is ashamed that they didn’t vote for him, and can’t wait to make it official.
So, in order for the democrats to gain ground on what the election results were in 2016, in 2018, they have to either A. steal away some of his support, or B. Trump supporters have to stay home. That’s the only two ways to move the needle.
It is IMPOSSIBLE for them to steal away any of his support. It’s much more likely that he’s stolen some of their supporters…. even if they just ‘aged’ into conservatism. the “Walk Away” movement even if it’s largely just people who already voted for him, has to have led some people away from the dems and to Trump and his merry gang of endorsements.
So that leaves us with, if his supporters don’t show up to vote but the dems do. Well, traditionally the party in power loses seats, but what in the HELL is traditional about President Trump? If ANYBODY can upend that, it will be him. He’s campaigning all fall! No President has ever done that before. He’s going to get people off their butts and out to the polls in the midterms.
My prediction is, not only will we not lose the house or Senate, but that we’ll pick up seats in both. Period.
LikeLike
Yikes.
LikeLike
Stories like this I feel are misleading. There was probably a 280 percent drop in Green party chapters on college campuses.
LikeLike
LikeLike
So true.
LikeLike