August 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #559

Folks be very careful with the Fake News coming out about North Korea 🇰🇵! These 2 actions are painting a very different story!
Action #1:
Action #2
Additional tweet just posted!
Considering China props up NK, and lost how many millions of men in the hot phase of the war (1951-1953), I would think they would be a stakeholder in the bringing-of-peace process.
Problem solved.
Another great origins list (Britt Grant) was confirmed to the 11th Circuit today. #24!
Originalist…
Shifting 11th Circuit to majority Conservative Judges.
I never believed the fake garbage in the first place. Things will move on as Trump said they would move on. Kim Jong Un cannot wait to get his McDonalds franchise Trump promised him.
Yes. I will gladly work the fry rack.
But SRSLY. I remember the cold war days. Then, there was a story n the news one day about about a Pizza Hut opening up in Russia. I was very happy.
Freedom, which includes capitalism- me being free to engage in trade with you if I want, to store up value, to lend under agreed terms if I want, is – like Love, as defined in Winter Wonderland: “Freedom has no season, freedom has no clime, freedom can blossom any old time. “
Whew! Another day trying to keep up with a 72-year-old moving at the speed of MAGA!
He has got to be a time traveler. Coming from a dimension where 72 is our 25.
I like that. Moving at the speed of MAGA!
AMERICA’s Intelligence Agencies MUST MONITOR ALL Facebook & Twitter Feeds!
Facebook has discovered and shut down 8 pages for ELECTION INTERFERENCE.
https://nypost.com/2018/07/31/facebook-uncovers-attempts-to-influence-upcoming-us-elections/
“Facebook said that it first discovered the accounts — eight Facebook pages, 17 Facebook profiles, and seven Instagram accounts — two weeks ago.”
But Facebook CANNOT tell if it was RUSSIANS.
ONLY our Intelligence Agencies CAN … and MUST!
• Detect ANY source of Election Interference -> For NATIONAL SECURITY.
• Refer EVERY PERP for Prosecution.
• Including BOTH Americans and Foreigners.
• Including ANY Users, Managers and Owners of Social Media.
… for Suppression of Conservative Candidates and Voices.
NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😎
Think how ridiculous this is of Facebook. They’re making this big dog and pony show of how they deleted 8 pages. There’s 2.23BILLION active facebook users. They deleted 8.
So there’s 2,230,000,000 pages and they deleted 8
THEN THEY RELEASED A PRESS STATEMENT ABOUT IT
The news reported this. They treated this as if it was legitimate news.
I mean. I don’t even know what to think about how easy it is to manipulate masses of people like the media do everyday. It’s stunning.
In the same time they nuked untold numbers of conservatives.
Never mind that $hit !!!
Things we are told to be outraged about:
1. A Puerto Rican Democrat.
2. Straws.
They are trying to set up the mid-terms.
So any cheating found can be blamed on the Russians.
Rush covered this today
Today, VP Pence announced new Initiatives, Organizations and Collaborations for MONITORING and THWARTING any ATTEMPTS at ELECTION INTERFERENCE
[Big Bonus Points for Timing]
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-vice-president-pence-dhs-cybersecurity-summit/
ADVICE FOR THE DAY: Turn off the lying cable news, public radio and leftist-supported radio stations, and ignore news feeds from the tech giants. Just get out and vote. The majority of Americans are smart and inherently good. They can see the gaslighting by the liberal/leftist complexes. Vote Republican for every single candidate.
I do that each and every day.
Great advice anyway.
CNN sucks.
CNN sucks.
CNN sucks.
CNN sucks.
As many of you have heard me say in the past, I live in Salt Lake City.
I just found out that someone in my neighborhood (that I’ve known for a few years) is a Federal Prosecutor. Their boss is John Huber.
I talked with him about Huber for about an hour.
And? Or were you asked not to talk about it?
LikeLike
Since the discussion was private I’m going to keep the info private out of respect for this person. This particular person is not on the team of 470 working on the Horowitz stuff but he did offer a lot of insight into Huber and his character. He said that he will relay anything to me that he hears in the office. I did tell him not to tell me anything that could compromise the investigation (and honestly I doubt he ever would). Generally speaking some things need to stay under wraps for the good of the investigation.
Let me just say this. We’re in good hands. Those of you who think that Jeff Sessions is inept or not doing anything have some time left to re-evaluate your opinions of him. You’ll just have to trust me on this for now.
If there are any really pithy questions anyone wants me to relay then feel free to send them my way.
Does he think there’s capacity to Drain the Swamp?
If so, is there time to do it in President Trump’s first term … or if not, second?
Ask him who killed JFK.
Does Huber and the grand jury have power to refer to military tribunals?
Oh, and I guess there’s this exchange I had with Imperator Rex back on the 23rd. I guess he wasn’t interested in DM with me because I never heard back from him.
That’s it for me, for now.
Was he there when Rancher standoff defendants’ acquittals were announced in court, and Ammon Bundy’s lawyer Marcus Mumford stood before the judge and got tased because they wouldn’t let Bundy go free even after being acquitted by the jury?
Ask him about when he believes the first indictment will drop:
a) within 60 days
b) before the mid-terms
c) within 12 months
d) when pigs fly
I do hope you are being serious here. If so, thank you.
Good-for-you or good-for-us?
See above.
Awesome! Thanks for the post.
Yes, between CNN, the Washington Post and the WSJ, it seems like they are in a three way race to discredit and destroy President Trump’s multiple foreign policy achievements. Fake news is Not real news, not entertaining at all, and totally infuriating. We must show up in massive numbers this November to vote!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been thinking about President Trump’s endorsements tell me if you agree…
It seems like a few months ago, when he endorsed somebody, it didn’t really change anything. He famously endorsed Strange, and the alabama voters rejected him (and the President’s endorsement). This played out in a few other races too, can’t remember the specifics but I remember thinking at the time that his endorsement didn’t really carry any weight.
—————————
Flash forward, and his endorsement DOES carry weight now. His endorsement of DeSantis turnes his polls around, he actually has flipped about 4 races upside down recently with an endorsement.
So, my question is, do you think when Strange lost and we lost the seat in Alabama, that it taught the MAGA’ers a lesson? Support the President’s picks? It seems since Moore lost President Trump’s endorsement carries a lot of weight with voters (when they rejected him over Strange then lost).
LikeLiked by 2 people
UR right, It was a huge lesson in defeat not following VSG POTUS’ recommendation.
I live in Alabama. The vote was rigged. Paper ballots were destroyed before verification could occur. Time will reveal the truth. Cleaning up elections is surely on POTUS” agenda, when the time is right. Sessions’ seat will not be lost without pain for the perpetrators. I have blind faith that all will be revealed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big action underway to ensure Election Integrity, including paper-record backup:
:https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-vice-president-pence-dhs-cybersecurity-summit/
[Last half of meeting transcript]
I don’t think so. Strange was establishment. McTurtle and the media crushed Moore’s candidacy.
There were about 3 other races he endorsed that lost too.
So he endorsed Strange, he lost. (republican voters didn’t care for his endorsement)
He endorsed Moore, he lost (republican voters didn’t show up to vote)
He endorsed Rick Saccone, he lost (republican voters didn’t show up to vote)
He endorsed Gillespie, he lost (republican voters didn’t show up to vote)
He endorsed a bunch of people who won too.
——————————-
Now though, he consistantly has been endorsing people who are actually reversing their fortunes on his endorsement. He backs them, they win bigly.
So his endorsement used to not really matter (couldn’t be counted on) and now it’s solid gold. I think voters started thinking they’ll do whatever he asks since they lost the Alabama election.
It was a GINORMOUS lesson IMHO. I hope the Republicans in AL learned it.
Trump Capital Gains TAX CUT might make for YUGE WIN-WIN Scenarios
Congressional Support because it “Benefits their Donors”:
• FINE. We’ll CRUSH the Mid-Year Dems.
• BETTER. Driving Inflation to “Pay Down Debt” CAN’T CHASE INVESTMENT AWAY.
• GREAT. America just became the GREATEST INVESTMENT MAGNET on the planet.
Congressional Opposition because it “Runs up the Debt”:
• FINE. Pass my BUDGET CUTS.
• BETTER. Eliminate the AUTOMATIC SPENDING GROWTH in FUTURE BUDGETS.
• GREAT. Require Congressional Approval for every FED FUNDS RATE HIKE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have something to report. I listened to MSNBC today around 1p.m. for half an hour, and found them to generally be more balanced and accurate than Fox News.
I couldn’t believe it. The host (I was listening on the radio, don’t know who the host was) clearly was a liberal, but was actually playing devils advocate and giving the President credit for things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 3rd Quarter real GDP rate may easily reach 5% when the Advance (Initial) Estimate is released on Friday, October 26th (10 days before the November Election). The Atlanta Federal Reserve put out their first forecast today. It was 4.7%.
They will update it tomorrow and I anticipate it being over 5% because of the following that came out today:
From the article linked above:
The Chicago Business Barometer rose to 65.5 in July, easily beating the 62.3 consensus forecast and hitting a 6-month high.
“The MNI Chicago Business Barometer started the third quarter in bullish form, with business activity supported by robust demand and output,” said Jamie Satchi, Economist at MNI Indicators. “Both, like the headline index, registered 6-month highs and the majority of firms expect demand to increase further over Q3.”
New Orders and Production also recorded 6-month highs in July. Both indicators sit comfortably above the neutral-50 mark, up 8.0% and 10.6% on the year respectively, and continue to indicate demand remains strong.
Over half of firms reported being optimistic over the Q3, expecting demand to rose even higher than Q2, with only 13.7% expecting a decline. A little over one-in-four forecast no change while just under 6% were unsure.
From the article linked above:
The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index climbed higher to 127.4 (1985=100) in July, up from 127.1 in June. The Present Situation Index improved from 161.7 to 165.9.
Consumers’ assessment of current conditions also improved further in July. Those stating business conditions are “good” rose from 37.2% to 38.0%, while those saying business conditions are “bad” fell from 11.5% to 10.1%.
Consumers’ assessment of the labor market was also more favorable. Those claiming jobs are “plentiful” gained from 40.4% to 43.1%, while those claiming jobs are “hard to get” was essentially unchanged at 15.0%.
Felice you would know, when they say the GDP is 4.7%, do they mean that’s how much it grew in the 3rd quarter (projected) over the 2nd quarter? Or is that a yearly number that’s expected adjusted down to the 3rd quarter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.thebalance.com/what-is-the-gdp-growth-rate-3306016
From the article linked above:
The GDP growth rate measures how fast the economy is growing. It does this by comparing one quarter of the country’s gross domestic product to the previous quarter. GDP measures the economic output of a nation.
The GDP growth rate is driven by the four components of GDP. The main driver of GDP growth is personal consumption. This includes the critical sector of retail sales. The second component is business investment, including construction and inventory levels. Government spending is the third driver of growth. Its largest categories are Social Security benefits, defense spending and Medicare benefits. The government often increases spending to jump start the economy during a recession. Fourth is net trade.
Exports add to GDP while imports subtract
That confirms my suspicions… essentially, by kicking ass so hard in the 1st quarter, it made it even harder to grow at 4.1% above that in the Second quarter (but we did)… and it’ll make it even harder to grow at 5% in the Third, but you’re suggesting we may.
The only way that’s even possible is if the economy is REALLY chugging along.
That’s year-over-year growth for the quarter cited.
What really informed me was, after the election, when y’all in “Main Street” business or freight transport began saying how business was picking up.
I would love to hear more of those anecdotes.
I ship large items across country from time to time, all the drivers tell me that they’re something like 90,000 drivers short and two weeks behind (at least) on all deliveries. It’s been like that for at least 6 months.
Record year. We serve middle America small business.
DEMS now OWN the ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
… and RINOs can JOIN them at their PERIL!
• Trump hat-tip to Dan Bongino’s viral #IdontCARE 😆
• Trump just CONSUMED the media cycle with the GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.
• RINOs now get to go on record: Trump Agenda or BUST
• Just as POTUS proves his Endorsements WIN 9 of the past 10 Primaries!
• Globalist Funding vs. Trump Endorsement: NO CONTEST.
• Koch Funding vs. America First: NO CONTEST.
• NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😁
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown…
…Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!
The Trump Ron deSantis was so refreshing I think I’ll move to Florida once he’s governor. 🏝👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite part was when he was talking about winning the election, and how he didn’t know anybody in Washington so he hired a few losers but now he knows “everrrrrybody in Washington”
Loved that.
Lol.
I totally giggled too when Trump said he turned to Melania and said when he won, “Honey, I’m the President of the United States of America!”
Where in the world is Citizen??????
announced earlier tuesday in one of the threads about going on vacation for a few days…
It makes you wonder, was Whoopi always crazy, or did she go crazy after she got famous (and was hanging out in Hollweird?)
You can take the bush man out of the bush,……..
but you can’t take the bush out of the bush man.
The American media has been attacking our country with their fake news to a far greater extent than Russia could ever have dreamed of.
When I saw this I immediately thought of Sundance and how he honors restorations of patriot tombstones.
Seattle just keeps circling the drain.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/07/31/smug-seattle-keeps-throwing-money-after-streetcar-bike-lane-fiasco-that-s-totally-off-rails.html
The bike rental programs don’t talk about needing trucks to constantly pick up bikes and relocate them. No one rides them uphill, only downhill. Plus it seems they have an exemption for not needing a helmet?
Referencing the 11th circuit court and conservative judges finally being appinted from an above discussion, I want to point out that the number of targetted individuals who met with demise appeared to have increased exponentially during Obama’s era. Conservative supreme Justice Scalia was probably the victim of targetting by a highly racist BLM gang stalker organization with DEW from LA. A lot of white targets. If anyone knows anything about these security firms particularly those that operate 24 hours a day, please let us know. I hope President Trump will take note of these potential contractors, watch who leaves these places of work and get staff names to investigate.
Someone from the previous daily presidential thread mentioned seeing a billboard about electronic targeting in and from LA. Here are the potential rogue racist security firms conducting electronic surveillance initiated during the Obama years. Lots of hires from the city of LA ready to do damage to whites and targets like Scalia and Breitbart. Please add if you know of any.
Interesting read!
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-stock-market-just-experienced-the-most-seismic-shift-from-growth-to-value-since-lehman-brothers-says-nomura-2018-07-31?siteid=yhoof2&yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
Some of the most popular bets in the U.S. stock market have gotten pummeled in recent days, leading one analyst on Wall Street to declare it one of the biggest rotations from growth stocks into value stocks since the aftermath of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers back in mid September 2008.
How does that play out if we segregate Growth vs Value Stocks by
• Tech Street
• Wall Street
• Main Street
Judicial Watch
Published on Jul 31, 2018
On July 26, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton spoke about the FISA abuse scandal at the High School Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA.
Heartening to see the kids (younger generation) KNOW… and chant “Lock her up”
As Tom Fitton says…
“We don’t need Special prosecutors for Hillary Clinton.. we need a PROSECUTION! There is more than enough to arrest her NOW!”
Disney execs looking to rehire James Gunn because the cast wants them to and he makes them money. If so, Disney will be openly supportive of subversion and pedophilia.
https://society-reviews.com/2018/07/31/report-disney-executives-meeting-to-rehire-james-gunn/
