Tuesday July 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
And to you, Lucille, just adorable and reminds me of touring through Wales!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, WSB! What a lovely thought…touring through Wales. My paternal grandmother was of Welsh ancestry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of a simpler time, which really did exist. Such a harmonious little composition, Lucille. Reminds me to enjoy the day that God made. 🙏 TY
LikeLike
Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) @cokewithastraw asks about something I’ve studied for years. (2) To successfully brainwash someone, you need to do several things.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1024036061192679424.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Sunday the Sabbath?
No, Sunday is not the Sabbath. The Sabbath was a distinctive part of Israel’s program that God gave the chosen nation at Mt. Sinai.
Neh. 9:13,14: “Thou camest down also upon mount Sinai, and spakest with them from heaven, and gavest them right judgments, and true laws, good statutes and commandments: And madest known unto them thy holy sabbath…”
The Lord instituted the Sabbath as a gift for Israel. The word Sabbath means “rest.” God gave His people Israel a day of rest each week to rejuvenate their bodies and minds. It was to be a time of rest, feasting, and enjoying family. More importantly, He gave it in order to break the day-in, day-out cycle of life, so that Israel would not forget their God and would worship and give thanks to Him on that day.
According to Exodus 20:11, the Hebrews were to cease all work because the Creator “rested” after the sixth day of creation on “the seventh day.” So Israel was to follow the Creator’s example for their week, making the Sabbath a day to commemorate the Lord’s creation of the world and to celebrate His provision.
Ex. 31:16,17: “Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the Sabbath, to observe the Sabbath…for a perpetual covenant. It is a sign between Me and the children of Israel for ever: for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day He rested.”
The Sabbath was a sign, a distinguishing mark, of God’s chosen people. It was “a sign between [God] and…Israel.” The Sabbath was for Israel, and it was given to Israel under the Law.
Today, we are not under the Law, we are under Grace (Rom. 6:14). We are not Israel; we are the Body of Christ (Eph. 1:22,23). The Sabbath is not to be observed under Grace. Paul gives no instruction for the Body of Christ to observe the Sabbath. Instead, he speaks of the Church gathering “upon the first day of the week” (I Cor. 16:2). Sunday is not the Sabbath and should never be called the Sabbath. Doing so confuses what “the first day of the week” signifies under Grace, and what “the seventh day” signified under the Law.
The Sabbath speaks of rest after work and relates to the Law and the work required by those under the Law in Law-keeping, with the works, observation of feasts, and sacrifices that Israel was commanded to do continually by faith. The Sabbath foreshadows the rest that Israel will enjoy in her end times, in her millennial rest within the earthly kingdom.
Sunday worship on the first day of the week speaks to a rest that takes place before work and relates to Grace and the rest we, the Body of Christ, have in Christ and His finished work right up front. Having trusted that Christ died for our sins, was buried, and rose again (I Cor. 15:3,4), we are “complete in [Christ]” (Col. 2:10). Salvation is a “gift” that we receive the moment we believe; it is “not of works” (Eph. 2:8,9). For most working people, our work week follows after the first day of the week. And under Grace, because we are saved, “works” follow after out of joy and gratitude for our accomplished salvation in Christ (Eph. 2:10).
The Sabbath commemorated the Lord’s creation of the world, while our Sunday worship commemorates the Lord’s resurrection each week, who rose again on “the first day of the week” (Luke 24:1). Thus as we meet on Sundays each new week, we do so in worship of our living, risen Savior, and the newness of life we have in Him (Rom. 6:4).
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-sunday-the-sabbath/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nehemiah 9:13 Thou camest down also upon mount Sinai, and spakest with them from heaven, and gavest them right judgments, and true laws, good statutes and commandments: 14 And madest known unto them thy holy sabbath, and commandedst them precepts, statutes, and laws, by the hand of Moses thy servant:
Exodus 20:11 For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.
Ex 31:16 Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the sabbath, to observe the sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant. 17 It is a sign between me and the children of Israel for ever: for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day he rested, and was refreshed.
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
Ephesians 1:22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, 23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
1Corinthians 16:2 Upon the first day of the week let every one of you lay by him in store, as God hath prospered him, that there be no gatherings when I come.
1Cor 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Eph 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
Luke 24:1 Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulchre, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them.
Romans 6:4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very well done! From earlier this year…
An Open Letter To Mr. Brennan
Stop Pretending
Published on May 25, 2018 by Charles Faddis
Dear Mr. Brennan,
I understand that you are a political opponent of the current President of the United States.
https://andmagazine.com/us/1527014711.html
©2018 James Faddis
LikeLiked by 2 people
Death Valley
http://thechromologist.com/see-these-amazing-photos-of-death-valleys-super-bloom/
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was out in southern California in August 1998 in San Diego, San Juan Capistrano and in the mountains to the east (Pine Valley). A friend told me that things were lush and green because of all the rain, such as the Interstate medians, that were usually dry and brown.
The phenomenon had previously happened in 1998 and 2005. It’s been over 10 years since the last super bloom in the valleys. Photos by Annie Lesser/ LAist
LikeLiked by 3 people
PRAYER TO SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
St. Michael the Archangel,
defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,
and do thou,
O Prince of the heavenly hosts,
by the power of God,
thrust into hell Satan,
and all the evil spirits,
who prowl about the world
seeking the ruin of souls. Amen..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen
LikeLike
National Youth Choir of Scotland – “The Lord of Sea and Sky”
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Emmylou and Albert Lee . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
what a team, Garrison!
thanks.
LikeLike
SOLAR MINIMUM DEEPENS: The sun has been without sunspots for 32 of the past 33 days. To find a similar stretch of blank suns, you have to go back to 2009 when the sun was experiencing the deepest solar minimum in a century. Solar minimum has returned, bringing extra cosmic rays, long-lasting holes in the sun’s atmosphere, and strangely pink auroras. Free: Aurora alerts.
ATMOSPHERIC RADIATION UPDATE: As the sunspot cycle declines, we expect cosmic rays to increase. Is this actually happening? The answer is “yes.” Spaceweather.com and the students of Earth to Sky Calculus have been monitoring cosmic radiation in the atmosphere with frequent high-altitude balloon flights over California. Here are the latest results, current as of July 2018…
….Cosmic rays are the subatomic debris of dying stars, accelerated to nearly light speed by supernova explosions. They travel across the galaxy and approach Earth from all directions, peppering our planet 24/7. When cosmic rays crash into Earth’s atmosphere, they produce a spray of secondary particles and photons that is most intense at the entrance to the stratosphere. This secondary spray is what we measure…..:
Above: An artist’s rendering of secondary cosmic rays. [more]
(Many more graphs and text at the site)
http://spaceweather.com/
LikeLiked by 3 people
DI – Very interesting post – thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YW.
There are some awesome photo galleries on the website
LikeLike
Is there a chance Jordan can be made
Speaker of the House?
The POTUS cannot MAGA with a Rino.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keith is a fascinating performer and a fabulous guitar player. What a life he has led! Thanks for the post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garrison, I think you’ll like this…
“Rebirth” by Aram Bedrosian – he describes this as a clip of a brand new piece in progress…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ex-Marine volunteers to save livestock from California fires
LikeLike
Good grief, the Toronto shooter’s brother seems to have been dealing with a chemical stockpile -WMD – video by Faith Goldy…nothing reported by the Canadian MSM
LikeLike
Nature in action 😀
Man Captures Exact Moment River Carves New Channel To The Ocean
https://www.waynedupree.com/river-joins-ocean-in-rare-video-capture/
a natural phenomenon : The Mahlongura River (South Africa) breaches its bank and cuts a channel into the Indian Ocean within minutes.
it starts as a tiny trickle through the sand bank…but quickly grows into a raging torrent.
guy happens to capture it on video as it happens.
LikeLike