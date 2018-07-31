McNaughton’s Latest: “Crossing The Swamp”..

Jon McNaughton’s latest artwork:
“Crossing the Swamp”
From left to right: Nikki Haley, James Mattis, Ben Carson, President Trump, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway, John Kelly
Only what you’d expect to hear from someone who’s all washed up.
I think this is his best work yet. I love the roles and positions of the various cabinet members vis-a-vis the swamp.
This is absolutely one of my favorites! I told my wife when I retire, I want each of these paintings in my Trump Cave! Better start saving 😉
Yes! It’s one of his best so far.
Each time I look at it…I notice something else.
The Flag in McNaughton’s ‘Crossing the Swamp’…is nearly identical to the one in ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ by Emanuel Leutze.
Check out the Flag:
[done in 1851]
It was a huge painting:
Great 👍 catch!
Then there’s the famous picture “Crossing the Black Lagoon”.
I so love “The Creature from the Black Lagoon”. I have all 3 movies that were made. They just don’t make good ole “B” and “C” horror movies anymore.
When I was a kid, we had a 15 minute 8mm version that we could show on our own projector!
Whenever we wanted to!
Can you imagine?
We also had a 3 minute “Bride of Frankenstein”.
“It’s ALIVE!!!!!!”
Both pictures are nearly identical, not just the flag. That means despite a flattering comparison to Washington, McNaughton’s painting is utterly unoriginal. I am going to call it plagiarism.
Also, Bolton seems to sit on Ivanka, Pence looks like an old unhappy woman… to be honest, I would not recognize most of these green zombie-like figures.
That’s not “great art,” far from it. I am not going to praise this garbage just because it is pro-Trump.
McNaughton is doing an ‘homage’ to the Leutze painting.
It’s not “plagiarism”…he is not claiming that the idea is his.
I think he made the obvious similarities to the Leutze painting, to convey that we are witnessing a similarly pivotal moment in our history.
‘Crossing the Swamp’ is a visual metaphor, portraying the dangers that our President and his team are facing…and likening it to the dangers that Washington and his team faced, in fighting for the survival of our country.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I like it for the sheer symbolism. We are at a pivotal moment in our history IMHO.
Just exceptional! For generations to study the history being made today!
Mike Pompeo is not a good likeness——Sarah is dead on the money !
I missed this one when it first came out, “Respect the Flag”. I like how he looks like it hurts him to see how people are treating the flag.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My husband wants President Trump hugging the American Flag on our big wall, over our dining room. I like him looking and draining the swamp. Hmmm! What to do!
Get the both
Yup. Only fair thing to do is get both.
I can’t believe how fast this guy works.
John Bolton looks like Jed Clampett!
LikeLiked by 3 people
PS, Bolton is going to get a charge out of this one. Thank you, SD, for sharing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting that Sessions is holding a flashlight….but it doesn’t appear to be on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice touch. An allusion to Judas in Leonardo’s “The Last Supper”?
Actually it is on.
In the painting and in real life.
His camo is a different color than the rest too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are all in different camo.
If you look at the large version on McNaughton’s site, you can see that all of their camo varies a bit.
Sessions’ camo is a similar overall color to Ben Carson’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh…and he appears to be the only one not on lookout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be prophetic!
Looks like he nodded off again?
His eyes are open in the original.
The password on the crossing was “Victory or Death”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Podesta’s password was 123456.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We jest, but some out there want just that:
Though many not…
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘F’ the People….indeed.
They deserve each other!
Beautiful.
A couple of months ago we were in DC for the weekend. It was pouring all weekend, and before we headed home we took a ride along the loop that goes around Capital Hill. I remarked “well it certainly looks like a swamp today!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
He could have added “I really don’t care do u” to Melania’s jacket.
I have the You Are Not Forgotten painting–it’s magnificent. Purchase a painting now and squirrel it away for Christmas morning
Omg too funny 😃😃🤣🤣I want this picture Walther please. I can’t take a screen shot of it.
This one’s is hilarious.
“Obama Foreign Policy”
http://jonmcnaughton.com/patriotic/obama-foreign-policy/
I see the alligators, where is “The Turtle”?
You forgot the names of the crocodiles in front, they look very familiar hahahaha!!
Cool painting. But I would be more than willing to trade you one Nikki Haley for one Mike Rodgers.
POTUS is the modern day incarnation of Francis Marion (a.k.a “The Swamp Fox”). Just like Marion, POTUS is cunning and agile. He strikes swiftly and effectively, keeping his opponent off balance and dazed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now that is a picture that will go down in History as a masterpiece. Too bad Uncle Sessions was in the picture.
LOL, Crossing The Swamp is great!
