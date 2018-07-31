McNaughton’s Latest: “Crossing The Swamp”..

Jon McNaughton’s latest artwork:

Crossing the Swamp”

From left to right: Nikki Haley, James Mattis, Ben Carson, President Trump, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway, John Kelly

Visit McNaughton Website Here

49 Responses to McNaughton’s Latest: “Crossing The Swamp”..

  2. felipe says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:01 am

    I think this is his best work yet. I love the roles and positions of the various cabinet members vis-a-vis the swamp.

  3. fleporeblog says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:03 am

    This is absolutely one of my favorites! I told my wife when I retire, I want each of these paintings in my Trump Cave! Better start saving 😉

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 1, 2018 at 12:20 am

      Yes! It’s one of his best so far.
      Each time I look at it…I notice something else.

      The Flag in McNaughton’s ‘Crossing the Swamp’…is nearly identical to the one in ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ by Emanuel Leutze.

      Check out the Flag:

      [done in 1851]

      It was a huge painting:

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

        Great 👍 catch!

      • Curry Worsham says:
        August 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

        Then there’s the famous picture “Crossing the Black Lagoon”.

        • Jan says:
          August 1, 2018 at 1:30 am

          I so love “The Creature from the Black Lagoon”. I have all 3 movies that were made. They just don’t make good ole “B” and “C” horror movies anymore.

          • Curry Worsham says:
            August 1, 2018 at 1:46 am

            When I was a kid, we had a 15 minute 8mm version that we could show on our own projector!
            Whenever we wanted to!
            Can you imagine?
            We also had a 3 minute “Bride of Frankenstein”.
            “It’s ALIVE!!!!!!”

      • Summer says:
        August 1, 2018 at 1:24 am

        Both pictures are nearly identical, not just the flag. That means despite a flattering comparison to Washington, McNaughton’s painting is utterly unoriginal. I am going to call it plagiarism.

        Also, Bolton seems to sit on Ivanka, Pence looks like an old unhappy woman… to be honest, I would not recognize most of these green zombie-like figures.

        That’s not “great art,” far from it. I am not going to praise this garbage just because it is pro-Trump.

        • wheatietoo says:
          August 1, 2018 at 1:46 am

          McNaughton is doing an ‘homage’ to the Leutze painting.

          It’s not “plagiarism”…he is not claiming that the idea is his.

          I think he made the obvious similarities to the Leutze painting, to convey that we are witnessing a similarly pivotal moment in our history.

          ‘Crossing the Swamp’ is a visual metaphor, portraying the dangers that our President and his team are facing…and likening it to the dangers that Washington and his team faced, in fighting for the survival of our country.

        • conservativeinny says:
          August 1, 2018 at 1:50 am

          Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I like it for the sheer symbolism. We are at a pivotal moment in our history IMHO.

  4. WSB says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Just exceptional! For generations to study the history being made today!

  5. treehouseron says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:05 am

    I missed this one when it first came out, “Respect the Flag”. I like how he looks like it hurts him to see how people are treating the flag.

  6. wendy forward says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:05 am

    I can’t believe how fast this guy works.

    John Bolton looks like Jed Clampett!

  7. WSB says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

    PS, Bolton is going to get a charge out of this one. Thank you, SD, for sharing!

  8. mazziflol says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Interesting that Sessions is holding a flashlight….but it doesn’t appear to be on.

  9. emet says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:09 am

    The password on the crossing was “Victory or Death”.

  12. NJF says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Beautiful.

    A couple of months ago we were in DC for the weekend. It was pouring all weekend, and before we headed home we took a ride along the loop that goes around Capital Hill. I remarked “well it certainly looks like a swamp today!”

  13. tuskyou says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    He could have added “I really don’t care do u” to Melania’s jacket.
    I have the You Are Not Forgotten painting–it’s magnificent. Purchase a painting now and squirrel it away for Christmas morning

  15. Cathy M. says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This one’s is hilarious.
    “Obama Foreign Policy”
    http://jonmcnaughton.com/patriotic/obama-foreign-policy/

  16. uberright (@uberright) says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I see the alligators, where is “The Turtle”?

  17. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

    You forgot the names of the crocodiles in front, they look very familiar hahahaha!!

  18. oldschool64 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Cool painting. But I would be more than willing to trade you one Nikki Haley for one Mike Rodgers.

  19. littlebird160 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:35 am

    POTUS is the modern day incarnation of Francis Marion (a.k.a “The Swamp Fox”). Just like Marion, POTUS is cunning and agile. He strikes swiftly and effectively, keeping his opponent off balance and dazed.

  20. LibertyONE says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Now that is a picture that will go down in History as a masterpiece. Too bad Uncle Sessions was in the picture.

  21. kltk1 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:17 am

    LOL, Crossing The Swamp is great!

