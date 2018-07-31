July 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #558

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
The “Kremlin Connection” email to Jeff Sessions’ office started the wiretaps on the Trump Campaign for President.
The source is a report written by a Congressional committee headed by Adam Schiff (D-CA). Copies of the “Kremlin Connection” email and the Congressional report are linked.
https://brassballs.blog/home/paul-erickson-sent-kremlin-connection-email-to-jeff-sessions-office-to-start-wiretap-of-trump-campaign-for-president
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
WOW. McDonough is Obama’s waterboy who would do anything.
Oh, these guys deserve to go to PRISON!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Which of course is why he shows up in the Page-Strzok texts, too, and says the Obama WH wants to know “everything”. Oh, that Obama is one DIRTY RAT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting drill down on Erickson.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, this is ALL making sense. The DEM collusion with Russia is spilling out everywhere, because THAT is the real dirty secret of the Iran deal. Russia wasn’t some silent neutral coach for Iran. Obama worked DEEPLY with Russia to “seal the deal” with all sorts of garbage collusion. And among our people, the “loyals” (to America) never realized that they were working for a frigging Soviet mole and his creepy crypto-commie allies HELPING IRAN AND RUSSIA under the table.
LMAO! OMG, this just gets better all the time. I think it now passes some critical point where it’s impossible for these Obama commies to make up a story to cover this.
We still have to find out how “Elizabeth Carlisle” was helping Butina, just like she helped Veselnitskaya. But we know she was. She HAD to be.
Well, now we know why Russia dumped T-bills. Get out before it all blows up and some azz-covering Demoncrat suggests freezing the money to cover their involvement. And you can bet that Putin knew Trump knew LONG BEFORE the meeting in Helsinki.
OMG – now we know why CIA “kid” Hogg is going after the NRA! OMG.
Treason. Bloody CIA TREASON.
LikeLiked by 5 people
NO DEALS! NO F###ING DEALS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LIKE LIKE LIKE LIKE bigly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG – just read this stuff! Once you see what they did, it’s SO EVIL!
In 1981, Erickson said he went to Nicaragua, Angola, Afghanistan and Laos to support “freedom fighters”.
So – the “FBI informant” who sent the letter used by Schiffty and company to start the illegal spying on Trump is actually a ***CIA*** agent. Like STRZOK. And HALPER. And BRENNAN.
They are ALL CIA. All KGB-CIA.
I am just ready to BURN IT DOWN. These people are EVIL.
Now we know why Shiffty was FREAKING OUT about what Nunes found.
Oh, just BURN THEM ALL!!!
If any CIA agent ever operates against American citizens on American soil again, I say just HANG THEM.
Federal law, right now. Make it illegal. And if we catch them, HANG THEM.
Sources and methods? DAMN YOU, SCHIFF, YOU TREASONOUS COMMIE! You ABUSED your position, and NOW YOU MUST PAY.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, yes, yes, Wolfie!!! 100%!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You got it right/ EFF em ALL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The CIA is the gateway to electronic gang stalking too having likely commisioned private security contractors to target people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once the KGB infiltration changed the culture of the CIA to accept use on (should read “against”) Americans on American soil, they had basically achieved the victory of weaponizing the CIA against itself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you mean an actual, physical KGB infiltration or ideological infiltration? I’ve been thinking the latter for a long time and not just CIA, but all the other alphabets, too. If it was person(s), that rat should surely hang or stand for a firing squad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BOTH. I mean both, and that is the key to solving things.
The ideological infiltration is necessary to provide cover for the physical infiltration. For too long, our understanding of infiltration has been useless because it was predicated on intentional errors promoted by the real infiltration. Physical and ideological infiltration assist each other every step of the way. One can imagine how a PC-infested institution can invite in the physical compromise, but it works the other way, too. Send in a spy and begin to subvert the culture through subversion of key individuals.
Motivations of the compromised can range from the most innocent – not even realizing that the organization is under attack – to pure ideological alliance, with every form of corruption in between. But the key to seeing how MUCH an organization is compromised, is to look at BOTH actual and ideological infiltration. The former is sharp points that are hard to see – the latter is a fluffy value that varies across individuals, rarely sharpening to a single individual. Actual spies may even appear to be ABSENT the ideological compromise.
I use the term KGB-CIA loosely, because what was done is loose and hard to define, but we know it when we see it. A good metric is a simple question – does this particular thing do the work of the enemy for him? If so, then it’s likely “KGB-CIA” in nature, and was designed to serve that very purpose.
LikeLike
I’m pretty certain nothing will ever really change until enough of us are willing to risk everything. Then there will be fires and hangings again in this great nation. That Tree of Liberty is mighty thirsty right now!
LikeLike
Well, I know that the Deep State has tried to egg us into violence so many times, I’m quite sure that’s what they want. NOT gonna give it to them! Our cool heads are gonna put their devil-horned heads in NOOSES! Give it a chance! It’s comin’! 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump – MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
WORLD POLICY STAR
Published on Jul 30, 2018
From a supporter/ Thank you President Trump
LikeLike
I prefer the metaphor of THE STORM…rather than “Burn It Down”, Wolfie.
Unleash the Storm and let it surge throughout all the recesses and cubbyholes of the swampy deep stators.
Let the lighting bolts strike them while they are naked and soaking wet!
We paid good money for all those buildings and facilities.
I don’t want to burn them down.
They just need an epic Cleansing.
So I say…Bring On The Storm!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earlier today during the joint press conference, our President stated that the European Union 🇪🇺 is going to build 9 to 11 LNG terminals across Europe. This is massive news. As you might know, we opened our second LNG terminal in MD the other day.
By the end of 2020, we will have 15 or so LNG terminals up and running throughout the USA 🇺🇸.
Our President has Europe over a barrel! Only four European Countries put up 2% of their GDP towards NATO. Germany 🇩🇪 is in the process of getting 70% of their energy needs from Russia 🇷🇺. Our President has rightfully called them out. The Germans only put up 1% of their GDP towards NATO.
Why not cash in on all these POS! Cut a good chunk of the deficit by purchasing LNG from companies in the USA 🇺🇸.
I absolutely LOVE how our President puts our country in a win win scenario. He made them an offer they can’t refuse!
LikeLiked by 14 people
As I have watched you post this Energy/LNG post over time it keeps getting better. Finally, America unleashes its resources and economy — and, helping with “climate change”!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just wish the IDIOTS in Washington State would get their act together and allow for energy exports. Inslee is killing 100’s of thousands of jobs in the energy field all due to his delusional “climate-change” attitude.
The climate has changed for 4+billion years and somehow we still exist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Turd le McCONnell will never get on the Trump train… Now he will postpone the wall funding until after the elections, so he can sabotage it. I wish trump would release incriminating evidence to remove this POS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Both Republican leaders should resign or be forced out. They are traitors to their party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, let the Europeans reduce their their NATO debt by buying US LNG. Whatever the going cost of NG will be, charge the debtor countries a modest premium for the fuel—the “extra” payment goes to the US Treasury, no reason American taxpayers should get less than full reimbursement for decades of largess. But I’m confident PT will make a good deal for Americans, both LNG providers and American workers, funders of experiments in foreign policy benefiting rich corporations ’round the world.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flep, imagine an EU Trade Deal provision that slaps Auto Tariffs on all automakers from any NATO country not meeting their 2% of GDP (or more) Funding Commitment for NATO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think the sky is the limit BKR!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flow,
How about we start a revolution in the USA to better use our own energy?
I audit the built environment in an unbiased approach. The current energy-industrial approach is self-serving to sell services, and not to solve core issues. I can show owners how to save up to 30% of their energy costs by simply fixing what they already have, with no capital costs.
Most core issues are due to Design/Construction/Maintenance/Operations (DCMO). No one wants to discuss such issues due to the associated liability for themselves are their industry partners.
I have seen owners pay $100 thousand plus for solving issues the same service providers created in the first place.
GSA owns/operates almost 500,000 buildings, so the problem is staggering.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Flep”….dam auto-correct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have mixed feelings about this–USA energy should be considered a strategic resource for the USA. Though recent discoveries and improvements in E&P for oil and gas have given us a virtual glut, this stuff ain’t gonna last forever, maybe not even another 100 years at present rates of consumption. I guess if we can cement some allies/friendships this way, it’s a win, but I really want to see USA produced energy retained for the present and future needs of the USA.
LikeLike
You may want to look at this.
https://www.eia.gov/naturalgas/crudeoilreserves/
If we get back into nuclear or thorium reactors, we are god to go for generations.
LikeLike
Should read “good” but “God” works for me.
LikeLike
Y’all might want to consider just how rich in energy America is ! We have several hundreds of years’ worth of fossil energy in known reserves ! And, if we ‘ loose the reins ‘ of our creative technology probably even more gigawatts residing in ‘spent fuel pools ‘ across the nation waiting to be harvested ! In short we’re only ‘limited’ by our government and the globalists’ agendas !
LikeLike
If you didn’t get an opportunity to watch the swearing in ceremony for VA Secretary Wilkie, you missed an incredible speech by him. Here is what he had to say about our President:
LikeLiked by 15 people
It was a great ceremony!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I really loved what he said about POTUS, and anyone who has watched him knows that this is absolutely true. He loves veterans. And as a veteran myself, I very much appreciate what he has done and is doing to improve our health care.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are right, the video of the swearing in is a very uplifting 12 minutes! I was, I am, very impressed by the dedication to the cause of veterans by both men, PT and Sec Wilke. The selection of Wilke exemplifies the unusually high quality people PT has put in positions of enormous responsibility. You just know Wilke is the kind of guy who will continue to eat, breathe and constantly think about solving the problems of the VA for as long has holds the post. For the first time I can ever remember (and I’m distinctly not young…) we have a national administration we can be proud of.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s a testament to MAGA and President Trump that we were able to overcome mind control in 2016 when this kind of audio subliminal messaging exists! Crossthreads our astute treeper linked these vids on the last thread and you all must watch this “magic” mind control.
Sales of one brand of bananas went up 125% due to this voice “telepathy”.
We must share this video widely and make sure as many people as possible are aware of this mind control in order to avoid it – especially with the mid terms!
Note also how individuals can become targetted without others being aware. This is how they cause people to go nuts and cause riots or stage mass gun shootings.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Keebler, oh, man, al this time I thought it people go nuts and cause riots bc of $$$ money contributed by soros.
LikeLike
Me too, piper! I couldn’t figure out how they managed to hire so many to riot and pay them without at least a few dozen admitting they were actors. Soros does finance the private contractors though who are paid to target these rioters to go out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is done by interfering two powerful ultrasonic sound (sound waves with frequencies above that which humans can hear) beams in the region that you want to target. An audio message is amplitude modulated on one of the ultrasonic sound beams. Air is not a completely linear medium. When powerful sound waves travel through it, there is non-linear distortion. When the two powerful ultrasonic sound beams mix at the target region, the non-linearity causes sum and difference frequencies. The difference frequency can be heard, since it is the audio amplitude modulated message embedded in the ultrasonic signal. The “benefit” of doing all this complicated stuff, is that the audible sound can only be heard in a very small region. Where this region appears can be steered by using phased array ultrasonic transducers and time delays. I’ve never heard it myself, but people who have tell me it feels like somebody is talking inside your head. I’m surprised that it has taken this long to get to “market”. I knew people who were working on this technology for marketing companies way back in 2005, or so.
There is a simple solution to this. Get laws passed to ban it. The ultrasonic audio levels needed to make it work are quite high and will probably damage hearing if one is exposed to this kind of thing frequently. It is a health and safety issue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The crossing of beams can also harm parts of human body and many TIs write to complain of their teeth being broken! President Trump absolutely must be informed of this nefarious work conducted by Democrats to torture people outside their influence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The ultrasonic audio levels needed to make it work are quite high and will probably damage hearing if one is exposed to this kind of thing frequently.”
I wonder if that was what was happening to the Cuban diplomats that had hearing problems?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They said sonic in the news…. But I presume it was microwave or laser in Cuba. I also presume it was not necessarily foreign perps…. Obama’s did some dirty stuff down there and those State Dept, CIA, etc people in our embassy hit may have been dissenters.
Who knows.
USAF pilots in Djibouti definitely documented LASER hits to head for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is another concept for altering a person’s behavior.
https://www.airscent.com/using-scents-to-trigger-consumers/
There were studies done in Japan to increase office personnel efficiency using scents.
LikeLike
You are trying to prove US Black Ops from the banana section of a Christchurch Pack ‘N’ Save.
You seem like a LARP because of your strategy. My take dude…. first things first. Gotta get Trump off the hook and end this MUH RUSSIA crap. People like Sundance and the Treepers and other sites are doing a good job. In the mean while…. get a thermal imaging camera and a tripod. Document crap. We will erect the gallows on portable trucks. Don’t post us any videos of bananas or chicks talking …. we will build the gallows while you do your part at home.
If you do a good job of documenting…. and the Russia stuff is over…. We will show it to Papa Trump and ask him for permission to hang the evil SOBs. And we will also buy you more bananas from New Zealand Pack ‘n’ Save that you know to do with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yes no need to correct me on the sound vs light. I am talking thermal for the light. Pretty much no way to do a gotcha on the sound.
Anyhow…. lighten up and don’t be a victim, pal. Everybody has you covered in prayer but it’s too heavy and we have to end the Russia nonsense before we can really help people like you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is an apple.
“Some people will tell you it’s a banana
“They’lll say ‘banana, banana, banana’
“But it’s not”
LikeLike
Trump may need the military here at home if the CONgress keeps violating the Constitution and using all branches of the government to enrich themselves. There may be a dozen out of both house and senate that are clean.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thinking Agenda 21….how many people have seen the movie “Soylent Green”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
RE Guiliani’s interview with Allison C on CNN:
With taped media executives, imagine how many frenemies Mueller can make by pressing on until POTUS reveals every damned tape … day after day after day!
Triggering matching pedo and sexual abuse revelations from the 40,000 Sealed Indictments!
Extending to Hollywood, Sports, Entertainment and POLITICAL PERP revelations of the same crimes – many of them in direct association – ALL courtesy of Mueller.
Continuing on to the SALACIOUS FINDINGS from Obama’s FISA Warrant Queries on those same PERPS – ALL courtesy of Mueller.
Hell, Mueller might just as well have DRAINED the SWAMP HIMSELF and taken down the DEEP STATE while he’s at it!
What a guy. Good thing he and his team have that Arkancide Pesticide that’s guaranteed for LIFE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Simultaneous MUELLER EXPLOSION/IMPLOSION.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot express how dire is this electronic holocaust that is being conducted on multitudes of people often without their awareness, I found this video a while ago when there was a lot of attention on Trump pulling American diplomats from Cuba due to group neurological attacks. It is from a whistleblower who explains how electronic targetting is easily done. He again as many others fingers Lockheed Martin as a key supplier of DEW weapons. Note that Malaysia 370 was a Boeing aircraft, a competitor. Please share this video widely and keep saying prayers to help TIs which number in the hundreds of thiusands, citizens just like us who have faith in God against a powerful Luciferian cabal and their high tech weaponry, We must show them the power of prayer and action against this Luciferian evil cabal that is the Democrat machinery.
LikeLike
Here is a clip from the whistleblower outlining how they targetted Seattle
“…within this general field they can broadcast a frequency that affects human beings within that frequency field and can induce a general mood of let’s say happiness or sadness, anger, agitation peacefulness. And in this way they can have an overall effect in the city. I have seen this done. It is remarkable how effective it is because you will walk down the street of Seattle and literally see people all in a bad mood all at the same time and they do not know each other. And then you go over a block or two to a different office building and you walk in and the exact same things going on there.”
You see how this targets Trump and drums up riots/mass hatred.
Believe it or not, just like in the HW movie starring Matt Damon, one day you can scan a criminal’s brain and know what crimes he committed, and that day is literally here. PDJT should use this technology back at the perpertrators of electronic mind reading and stalking thinking they can never be caught out leaving these private contractor firms or Lockheed Martin buildings. 😁
LikeLike
THE DEMOCRAT FUTURE ISN’T SOCIALIST, IT’S CRAZY
They don’t want socialism, they want Trump dead.
July 31, 2018 by Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270882/democrat-future-isnt-socialist-its-crazy-daniel-greenfield
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a great essay. He’s really good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all of these fraudulant and criminal activities by the Dems that went on in 2016 it’s time we heard the truth about what they got up to in the 2012 campaign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well stated, Dazza. Please remember that in Washington DC there is only one UniParty. All are guilty of the same crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Making America Great Again! Wow!! worth the 60 seconds!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
You absolutely will!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So we’ll do some quick math. 78% of independents credit Trump with the economy, and 61% of them say it’s the most important issue, and they make up 41% of voters.
That leaves 59% as republicans and democrats, so lets say that 29% are republicans and 30% are democrats.
Trump’s approval is
61% of the 41% of voters who are independents. So 25% of voters
and 90% of the 29% who are republicans… so 26% more voters
His approval rating in this poll is at 51%, even if no democrats support him, and only the Independents who think the economy is #1 support him.
So lets suppose that 20% of democrats support him. Some polls have said it’s more like 30%. We’ll run with 20% though, that’s 20% of 30% of the voters, or another 6% of voters.
That puts him up to 57%
The pollsters always give him good numbers buried in the poll, but their topline they weigh down so that it keeps his topline low. If you look at the methodology of any of these polls (ANY OF THEM) they all say that they reweigh the results however they see fit. Everytime they adjust his numbers down. If you add up the internals though you see his poll numbers are actually through the roof. If you add in the shy Trump supporter phenomenon, and the general fact that conservative minded people are much less likely to talk to pollsters at all the number is even higher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks the UniParty quislings have decided that losing the house (and perhaps even the senate) is a foregone conclusion. So, with that in mind, they’ve decided to sandbag the president with this new spending bill—which he has said he will not sign. This sets the stage for a government shutdown that congress—most of whom are more loyal to the donor class than to the American people—is convinced will cost them in the coming elections. That’s the “received wisdom” of the beltway political thinkers, anyway. But will it really? If Trump does shut the government down, as he should, I seriously doubt that the conservative constituency that has given him it’s solid support will suddenly get mad at the shutdown and “blame” the president, and stay home or vote for a Democrat. Ain’t gonna happen.
Personally, I think the Trump (not necessarily the Republican) constituency is a lot smarter than the elected politicians and pundits like to think. So, if there’s a shutdown, will conservative voters be so enraged that they’ll vote the Republican officials out of office? Somehow, give the gravity of the coming election and the we’ll-face-the-fire commitment of the Trump voters, I think they’ll turn out in large numbers—to vote against a increasingly incoherent, increasingly hard left Democratic party.
Definitely we live in interesting times.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If President Trump shuts down the government, he’s going to make the people responsible pay with cash. I see the staffers and various bureaucrats, invisible to the public, not getting a paycheck. In the past, they played games with shutting down things that affected We the People. This time THEY are going to be the ones coming up short. These clowns will regret crossing President Trump on the budget. JMHO
LikeLiked by 7 people
In the past they don’t get a paycheck during the shutdown, but they get paid for all the days they didn’t have to show up for work, once the shutdown is over. What is not to like?
LikeLike
POTUS has plans for the UniParty and it won’t be pretty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjZ_fKKXgAAfu_g?format=jpg
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, basically a “light” day for President Trump tomorrow. He can have some fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The letter that must not be mentioned referred to this unsealed indictment:
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/joshua-adam-schulte-charged-unauthorized-disclosure-classified-information-and-other
“On March 7, 2017, Organization-1 released on the Internet classified national defense material belonging to the CIA (the “Classified Information”). In 2016, SCHULTE, who was then employed by the CIA, stole the Classified Information from a computer network at the CIA and later transmitted it to Organization-1. SCHULTE also intentionally caused damage without authorization to a CIA computer system by granting himself unauthorized access to the system, deleting records of his activities, and denying others access to the system. SCHULTE subsequently made material false statements to FBI agents concerning his conduct at the CIA.”
as the cause for Julian Assange (Vault 7) being offline.
I’ll note that there is also the child pornography in the indictment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Surely this CIA Clown was Russian, right?
I’ve been told repeatedly that Assange is a Russian Intel Asset and only releases stolen (hacked) documents via Wikileaks that are provided to him by Russian officials under direct order of Vlad Putin.
LikeLike
President Trump’s TRADE DEAL DEVELOPMENT now SURROUNDING CHINA.
COOPERATION WITH PARTNERS: The Trump Administration announced a range of new economic cooperation efforts with Japan, Australia, India, and Mongolia.
• OPIC released a statement of cooperation with Japan and Australia. Japan recently created a $50 billion fund for regional infrastructure.
[LNG TERMINALS … PORT DEVELOPMENT?]
• DOC granted Strategic Trade Authorization Tier 1 status to India, enabling American companies to export more high-technology items under a streamlined license exception.
[INDIA to DISPLACE CHINA for USA TECH SUPPLY?]
• The Millennium Challenge Corporation will implement a $350 million compact with Mongolia to enhance sustainable water supply to the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.
[SURVEILLANCE BASE on NORTHERN CHINA BORDER?]
• The United States Trade and Development Agency signed an agreement on new energy development in India, and launched a liquefied natural gas cooperation program with Japan.
[LNG FOUNDATION for STRATEGIC INDIA & JAPAN TRADE DEALS]
• The United States announced strengthened support for important regional institutions, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the Lower Mekong Initiative, and the Indian-Ocean Rim Association.
[STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE to THWART CHINA’s ENTANGLEMENT thru Belt-and-Road]
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-administration-advancing-free-open-indo-pacific/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am an Investment Advisor and I have never heard an Administration propose an iseamlike this!
Inflation adjustments to adjusted cost base?
Brillian and innovative.
Also bullish.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-30/trump-considering-unilateral-100-billion-tax-cut-wealthy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry for typos, geez
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is an iseam?
LikeLike
Supposed to say idea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow that is a pretty bold idea, makes a lot of sense too. Steve Mnuchin is a genius.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an absolute must watch ad by the next Great Governor of the State of Florida!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Awesome!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turn it UP
MAGA OR DIE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey!
Calling all Michiganders out there!
Please cast your vote for Patrick COLBECK in the Michigan Primary on August 7th.
Like President Trump, Colbeck is NOT taking ANY $$ from special interests and as MI’s most conservative State Senator he has consistently fought for the best interests of the people of MI over those of lobbyists in Lansing.
The same polling company that predicted Trump to win MI has COLBECK WINNING by 1%!! So we need EVERY VOTE!
PDJT endorsed Schute a while ago, not knowing how DIRTY HE IS!!
If Schute wins the primary the democrats will bring up a bunch of dirty stuff he did in Lansing and he WILL LOSE the general.
Please vote COLBECK for Governor on August 7th and November 6th!
Patrick Colbeck has a plan to eliminate the State Income Tax, the Senior Pension Tax, fix the roads with BETTER MATERIALS so they last longer, better, affordable, quality healthcare, lower auto insurance rates (MI is highest in the nation), get rid of common core, promote citizen driven budgets and defend our constitutional rights.
For more information on his Principled Solutions for Michigan please go to:
http://www.ColbeckforGovernor.com
Thanks!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Colbeck had a plan to fix our roads with BETTER MATERIALS WITHOUT RAISING TAXES but the special interests in Lansing shot him down (they weren’t getting their cut) and instead crammed the gas tax (which goes up w/inflation) down our throats after we voted against it!
Hhere’s hoping (and praying) us 3000+ grass roots volunteers can bring it home for COLBECK on August 7th and November 6th!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please excuse typo…
Fat fingers! LOL
Have a great day everyone!
LikeLike
Why Mitch McConnell – and Mitch McConnell alone – is responsible for subverting the will of the American people:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/07/how_mitch_mcconnell_stole_the_2016_congressional_elections.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel like Mitchie is a much bigger problem than Paul Ryan. All you have to look @ is the number of bills the house has passed, but Mitch hasn’t taken up in the senate, and won’t go nuclear option on. As of right now Mitch is the logjam holding up the swamp. If we got his ass to get in gear (there’s got to be some way to hurt him politically) and got a few of President Trump’s agenda items passed the swamp would drain.
The two major agenda items the President hasn’t been able to get through Mitch are
1. the Wall
2. replacing Obamacare
Both of these items have been accomplished in the house despite Paul Ryan’s cuckery. Mitch covers for everything that gets past Ryan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICE agents accuse Oregon mayor of abetting ‘Abolish ICE’ protesters..
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Monday accused an Oregon mayor of violating the Constitution after emboldening “Abolish ICE” protesters by ordering the police to stand down and openly expressing support for their cause.
The accusations were outlined in a cease-and-desist letter sent to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, saying he actively encouraged the protesters and their cause, while making sure Portland’s police wouldn’t crack down on them, thus creating “a zone of terror and lawlessness,”
More too this Story here… @link..
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/31/ice-agents-accuse-oregon-mayor-abetting-abolish-ice-protesters.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry son, the swamp elf will get right on it. Why it’s interdimensional chess dontcha know. So just sit right down and wait, the possum got it.
Meanwhile, a real AG would prosecute.
8 U.S.C. § 1324 (a)(1)(A)(iii) Any person who knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation; shall be punished as provided in subparagraph (B)
8 U.S.C. § 1324 (a)(1)(B)(ii) A person who violates subparagraph (A) shall, for each alien in respect to whom such a violation occurs be fined under title 18, imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both;
5 years per violation.
LikeLike
Because no one is paying attention I repost:
Well worth a listen or a read. Hope Sundance puts it up which he hasn’t so far. This speech is one of the best explications of the “Trump Doctrine”.
Secretary Pompeo’s Remarks at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum
Secretary Pompeo (July 30): “Today I am announcing $113 million in new U.S. initiatives to support foundational areas of the future: digital economy, energy, and infrastructure…. President Trump…expects our commitment to generate greater support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Full Text» Fact Sheet»
https://www.state.gov
LikeLike
There were a few comments on India from my previous post, but a bit problematical. The US is trying its best to move India away from dithering, i.e. trying their traditional non-alignment re Russia and the West, in response to China’s ‘lips and teeth’ relationship with Pakistan. The new batman in Pakistan is trying to get IMF funding to essentially pay off China for their debt, mostly military spending as over 80% of arms sales from China go to Pakistan. Also the low interest (debt trap) funding from China for the OBOR. Peter picking Paul’s pocket.
What people forget is that Russia also has a ‘lips and teeth’ relationship with China whom they have sold their S-400 system to, it will be tested in the next few days.
They and in partnership with Iran help to covertly fund the Taliban in Afghanistan.
It’s a big circle jerk. India must get off the fence. The US, Australia and Japan have offered infrastructure development funds. India may help the situation with investment et al. But they need to decide. Half-measures won’t cut it anymore.
LikeLike