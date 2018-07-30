Monday July 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 30, 2018
Debt Free, Indebted To Thee
“So then, brothers, we are debtors.” Romans 8:12
As fallen creatures in a fallen world we are all sinners. Consequently we are all debtors to a holy God on whose earth we are living and whose standards for living we have broken and ignored. Born in unrighteousness, sinning all of our lives (1) we are debtors to His justice. We owe God a vast amount, yet are utterly without the ability to pay.
But of the Christian it can wondrously be said that he does not owe God’s justice anything! For Christ has paid his debt in full with His precious blood. For this reason the believer, purchased out of the world’s slave market of sin and death, and having been freed from it by his Savior, is in debt only to the love of God (2). I am debtor to God’s loving grace and forgiving mercy, but I am no debtor to His justice; for He will never demand of me a debt already paid.
Before He breathed His last on Calvary’s cross, our Lord Jesus said: “It is finished!” In Him the Law of Moses was fulfilled in its entirety, the debt was paid and all of our trespasses and sins could now be permanently forgiven on the basis of this one act of righteousness (3). To all who believe in Christ’s finished work on the cross, Jew or Gentile, His shed blood forever expunges the record of their sins from the heavenly ledger. Thus can Paul write: “There is therefore now no condemnation to those in Christ Jesus”(4).
Believing one, Christ has completely satisfied for you the demands of divine justice. Our account is settled, the handwriting against us was nailed to the cross (5), and the guarantee of our inheritance is the possession of every believer (6). In Christ we are no longer debtors to God’s justice. But then it follows that since we are not debtors anymore in the legal sense, we become ten times more debtors to Him out of sheer gratitude. Christian, pause and consider for a moment:
What a debtor you are to God’s sovereignty. How much you owe to His infinite yet personal love; for He gave His own Son to die for you, nailed to that cruel cross as your substitute.
Consider how much you owe to His forgiving grace, that even after ten thousand offenses He loves you in His Son as completely as He loves His Son.
Consider what you owe to His power: how He has rescued you from sin and death and raised you to newness of life in Christ; how He has preserved your spiritual deposit; how He has kept you from falling; and how, though a thousand enemies have surrounded your path, you have been able to hold on your way.
Consider what you owe to His immutability. Though you have changed a thousand times, He has not changed once (7).
You are as deep in debt as you can be to every attribute of God. To Him you owe yourself and all that you have. As a freely forgiven, grateful debtor, determine to live your remaining time as a living sacrifice to the Master Who bought you, for it is your reasonable service (8).
Forgiven debtor – ’tis true!
Yet willing debtor still I be;
To Jesus Christ, my Lord,
Who died and rose for me.
(1) Romans 3:10-12, 23
(2) Romans 13:8
(3) Romans 5:18
(4) Romans 8:1
(5) Colossians 2:13-14
(6) Ephesians 1:13-14
(7) Hebrews 13:8
(8) Romans 12:1
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
