July 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #557

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
The First Couple to the music of Joseph Blanchard. Joe composes on the fly, and plays in the lobby of a hospital, the kindness of his character as lovely as his music.
LikeLike
Steve Bannon talks with Hannity about the importance of our vote in the mid terms and strategy. “We may have to vote for some RINO’s just to keep the majority”
LikeLike