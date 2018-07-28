July 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #555

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Jones is equally shrewd and hard-nosed. He will fight to protect the Cowboys’ brand as “America’s Team.” Other owners don’t have that kind of skin in the game.
Moreover, Jones has his thumb on the pulse of the fans, knowing that caving to Goodell and the NFLPA will cost him thousands of season tickets and many private suite leases.
I have to wonder if VSGPOTUS had a Louisville Slugger leaning against his dek when he tweeted that…
Stellar candidate. Impeccable credentials. Would be a badly needed Trump ally in the US Senate.
There it is again. Just like ol’ slo Joe said. To paraphrase, nothing is as important as that three letter word – jobs.
All discussions of the slow-walking of confirmations point squarely at McConnell.
He really could be doing so much more.
and I care what Sloppy Steve says why?
Well, in this particular case because it’s true, maybe?
He was on the Trump Train big time…tonight anyway. Good interview and good message.
Not necessarily… usually the party out of power picks up seats.If he’s trying to get out the vote then I am with him…
It’s hard for me to trust Steve Bannon anymore.
Especially since he said this last year:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-19/bannon-trump-presidency-we-fought-over
Bannon: “…the Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over.”
And then there was that fiasco in Alabama.
If Bannon had stayed out of it…and just let ole Luther Strange win…then we would still have that Senate seat.
Bannon has tried to take credit for PDJT winning the presidency.
He may have helped…but Candidate Trump would have likely won without him.
Look at his eyes.
Does he have his own agenda?
Why is he framing the midterm elections this way.
It’s like he’s trying to motivate the Dems…to get out and vote “up or down” against Pres Trump.
I hope my suspicions are wrong about Bannon, and he actually helps instead of hinders.
Because we need all the help we can get.
What we don’t need is a guy who is just trying to reestablish himself as a ‘player’ in national politics.
Fwiw, Bannon didn’t lose that AL Senate seat, McConnell did.
But Bannon was the one who turned that special election into a battle between himself and McConnell.
Bannon was even dumb enough to say so…on tv!
The Most Important Thing was to keep that seat…for our President’s sake.
Both Bannon and McConnell are to blame, for making it about themselves…rather than what was best for our President.
Ole Luther may have been McConnell’s preferred candidate…but he had been voting in favor of everything that Pres Trump wanted…and he would’ve likely continued to.
We won’t know how well Moore would’ve voted for PTrump’s policies.
He may have harbored some ill will since PDJT didn’t endorse him in the primary.
DRAINING the SWAMP – One STAGE at a TIME
Seems like each successive Stage clears the way for the next …
• Enabling the White Hats to progressively make Swiss cheese of the Swampsters,
• Without choking the public or allowing Black Hats to combine forces.
1 – PERVERT CONVICTIONS – U.S. Attorneys’ Sealed Grand Jury Indictments
• Pedophiles
• Sex Slavers
• Human Traffickers
2 – NATIONAL SECURITY CONVICTIONS – Military Intelligence Leaker Traps
• Congress
• Media
• Deep State
• International Intelligence “Community”
3 – JUSTICE CORRUPTION CONVICTIONS – DOJ IG & U.S. Attorney Huber
• DOJ-FBI Weaponization
• FISA Court Groundless Warrants
• NSA Warrantless Spying & Contractor Lawlessness
4 – POLITICAL CORRUPTION CLEAN-UP – Let’s see who, where and how this resolves!
• Congressional Play-for-Pay
• USCOC & Globalist Donors & PACs
• Foundations – Clinton, Obama, Congressional Retirees, Titans of Industry
• Lobbyists & Law Firms
• Federal Contractors
• Military-Industrial Complex
• NGOs – IMF, World Bank, WTO
• ”Secret Cabals” of Bilderberg, Davos, Sea Island, etc.
This is excellent, BKR. So much to absorb. I LOVE the night crew here in the branches 💖💖💖
Is that satanic Soros in that list BlackKnightRides?
ENDING the ILLEGAL-ALIEN INVASION – One STAGE at a TIME
Seems like each successive Stage clears the way for the next once again …
• Enabling Border Patrol, ICE & HHS Justice to hold the line as they expand,
• While Wall Construction & Military Reinforcements set up to control the Border,
• As the Administration, DOJ and Congress set up for the ILLEGAL-ALIEN PURGE.
1 – ILLEGAL ALIEN CONVICTIONS – ICE Holding Action before THE WALL
• Drug Traffickers
• MS-13 and Gang Members
• Illegal-Alien Criminals (Murder, Rape, Robbery, Theft)
• Illegal-Alien Smugglers
• Illegal-Alien Tax Evasion
2 – WALL CONSTRUCTION
• Wall Design & Testing
• Wall Pilot-Segment Funding and Construction
• Border Defense-in-Depth Pilot with National Guard Support
• Wall Completion Funding – Congress Cannot Politically SHUT DOWN Construction
• Wall Construction Roll-Out with Multifaceted Monitoring & Defense-in-Depth
3 – ILLEGAL-ALIEN CORRUPTION CONVICTIONS – Clean-up Completion after THE WALL
• Sanctuary States & Cities
• Fraudulent Illegal-Alien Employment
• Fraudulent Authorization for Federal Benefits
• Fraudulent Authorization for State Benefits
• Fraudulent Authorization for State Driver Licenses & IDs
• Fraudulent Illegal-Alien Voting Authorization
• Fraudulent Illegal-Alien Voters
… Farcebook & Twatter being brought to heel
BKRides, two fine posts. Yer onto sumpin here! Thanks
When The Wall is built illegal immigration will be stopped. Visa overstay will become easily handled, as it should be. Drug traffic and all types of smuggling can be held way down. The US and Mexican Marines will defeat the cartels by force of arms. If AMLO echoes PDJT then Mexico can heal and move forward for benefit of all her people. E-Verify can work as well for voting and social benefits as it will for employment.
People are just gonna have to get by on medical marijuana.
I think AMLO wants to confiscate the Cartels’ Wealth and split the proceeds with America… after Funding the Wall!
4 – STOP the anchor baby fraud/farce.
That may be true, but don’t forget that Bernie Sanders is an open socialist. There are a lot of districts where people will.
The failing New York Times released a conversation secretly taped between Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and Donald Trump.
They were discussing a payment to a former playboy bunny during the lead up to the 2016 election.
The Left has seized this latest assault on the President as the event that will bring down the Trump Presidency.
They are wrong once again. They do not understand that every MSM hysterical attack on Trump only inoculates him from the next attack and makes his bond with his base even stronger.
The Deep State dancing “Rat-kettes” keeps the Get Trump show going with endless encores.
They don’t understand the audience has left the theater and the only participants left are the Fake News Crisis vendors selling their stale popcorn and the brainwashed radical Left furiously clapping screaming ” THIS time we will push Trump out of office!”
The American people understand this and are excited to vote in the midterms. As for the Democrats, all they have is “Impeach Trump”- Give back our “crumbs” (as Pelosi famously called the Trump Tax cuts) and “Abolish Ice”
Red Wave Rising 2018
GrrrTeam
The audience has indeed left the theatre. Not only are the the talking heads of the MSM violently opposed to PDJT.
The narrative the spew is tedious.
They have lost all credibility and are IMO unwatchable.
That said, they continue to poison a good deal of the electorate. Several acquaintances of mine despise your President. They are older, watch the “news” and hear nothing of the positive energy that follows your Lion.
Marginalizing the MSM IMO was PDJTs most important achievement. As they are the enemy.
God bless PDJT
Is a correction request in order?
“They were discussing a payment to a former playboy bunny during the lead up to the 2016 election.”
It sounded to me like they were discussing setting up a company to purchase the exclusive story rights from National Enquirer, that the bimbo already sold to National Enquirer.
Details matter.
Oh, my!!!!
I am so blessed to be living this morning on the 555th day of President Donald J. Trump’s presidency!
I am also looking at two thank you notes…staff maybe, but each from the President and the First Lady for my Birthday cards sent to each. Each envelope was hand written with regular stamps…that is important.
And the two signatures seem to be teamwork…a ‘His and Hers’ with the same vertical attitude!
May God bless everyone who reads here today and who are patriots of our beloved United States of America!
Very cool! Amazing how kind acts go both ways with good people.
That’s so nice, I’m happy for you! Sometimes the little things are actually kind of a big deal. We’re all so lucky to have Donald & Melania in our house. 🙂
Beautiful!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Wow – Congratulations WSB! Those are important – family heirlooms to pass down.. You will become remembered by future family generations through those for decades to come. You will be remembered in your family as one of the original “Deplorables”. You will be legendary in your family tree..
[I have a few items from a certain family elder.. one being a Christmas card like the one shown below (and many other documents even more rare). Such fond childhood memories of a loving Statesman who loved his Family, his State, his Country..].
Can anyone explain this to me, please? Darin LaHood (son of former Sec. of Transportation and perennial IL swam dweller Ray LaHood) has basically been blaming the Trump administration for the lack of a federal prosecutor for central Illinois.
I cannot tell you how awful these elected Repukes are in the former great state of Illinois. It’s beyond shameful, what has happened here. I wish I could go back to Florida. Seriously, they throw stupid after dumb and continue running the state further into the ground. Chicago has always been a worsening factor, but instead of hitting that problem head-on and embracing the conservative majority downstate, now the idiot Repubs have decided blame President Trump for something nearly every day. I resent these corrupt dipsh!ts. Sorry for my French.
http://www.sj-r.com/news/20180723/no-prosecutor-for-18-months-embarrassment-darin-lahood-says
Is it possible that YT marks vids and makes them impossible to share?
Wierdest thing. There’s a #WalkAway vid that I would not post earlier today (hours ago) , and now again will not post.
Have never had this problem with comments here before.
yep. happened again. Can post other things, but not that vid.
OK. Name of the vid. is “Why I voted Trump after 12 years of not voting”
His mother’s a Dem and I’m pretty sure he could Red Pill her if he just showed her the vid. he made!
Seems unlikely a YT thing?
Can you post just the url… or part of it. The critical bit is “v=xxxxxxxx”
IKR? It’s so wierd. OK, here’s the part after https://www.youtube.com/watch? :
v=sjOUu0xVcnU&frags=wn
If I put the whole thing together, it refuses to post.
My guess is the “&frags=wn” part relates to device you are viewing it on. remove that and it will work. I’ll try…
Interesting, Rumpole. Never happened before! And I never changed a thing re. what I’m working with.
That “&frags=” thingy is on every #WalkAway vid.
Anyway thanks for the info.
It happened to me a few days ago. I’m able to post most YouTubes but couldn’t send a #WalkAway to someone who would have been interested. I’ll try Rumpole’s suggestion and yes, it’s something different that is happening
It’s happened to me too, Sunny.
I thought it was a WordPress thing, though, because my comment with the video in it, would just go :::poof:: and disappear.
The extension at the end of the url could depend on how you search/arrive at the video.
It is a “WP issue” (or the settings at CTH) in a sense, because clearly when you post a url with the “&frags=wn” extension it is not recognized as a video and embedded here.
Thanks, Rumpole.
Trump told Hannity (on radio) that he believes this growth is sustainable, and once trade gets done he plans to use the growth to start paying down debt.
———–
President Trump: When we make good trade deals it’s going to have a huge impact on GDP growth. And the numbers will be so big that you’ll actually start paying down debt in very large chunks. It will go quickly.
Guys, we have to hold the GDP accountable. It is “humanizing” Trump by rising to 4.1%! Boycott the GDP’s advertisers, if you see a GDP at a restaurant make a huge scene so that it’s forced to leave on an empty stomach. Make November all about ‘GDP Awareness’!
OMG, so like the GDP supports Trump? Uh, that’s racist. Like, the GDP is literally Hitler!
Hah! 😆
GDP is racist, no question. Let’s boycott the GDP.
GDP = Guaccamoli Dill Pickle?
/s…
Impeach GDP!
I love fresh-baked peach gee-dee-pie, with two scoops. 🙂
Mueller and Holder ran a GDP….
Gun Displacement Program
Their GDP wasn’t just 4.1
Their GDP was over 2000 !
If the GDP gets too big the USA will capsize!
A Listing of Participants by Jeff Carlson, CFA
The following is an attempt to begin compiling a more complete list of individuals with possible involvement or affiliation in Trump Surveillance, Steele Dossier and/or the Russia Narrative.
Updated 7-6-18 to include Devin Nunes list of 42 individuals referred to the joint task force of the Committees on Oversight & Government Reform and the Judiciary for open-setting interview
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/01/a-listing-of-participants/
I thought this comment over at BB today was quite cute…..
I was thinking; If Liberals don’t believe in biological gender then why did they march for women’s rights?
I was thinking; If women do the same job for less money, why do companies hire men to do the same job for more money?
I was thinking; Since only 11 million people have Obama-Care, how will 24 million people die if it is repealed? Will an additional 13 million people be randomly shot?
I was thinking; We should stop calling them all ‘Entitlements’. Welfare, Food Stamps, WIC, ad nausea are not Entitlements. They are taxpayer-funded handouts and shouldn’t be called Entitlements at all. But, Social Security and Veterans Benefits are Entitlements because the people receiving them are entitled to them. They were earned and paid for by the recipients.
I was thinking; If you rob a bank in a Sanctuary City, is it illegal or is it just an Undocumented Withdrawal?
I was thinking; After the London ‘Lone Wolf’ terrorist attack, government officials arrested at least eight other ‘Lone Wolves’ who had conspired with the original ‘Lone Wolf’ in planning the ‘Lone Wolf’ attack. Why do they tell us even though all involved are Muslims, you can be assured that the ‘Lone Wolf’ attack has nothing at all to do with Islam, just like the other 1,000-plus ‘Lone Wolf’ attacks by Muslims, are completely unassociated with Islam?
I was thinking; Why is each ISIS attack now a reaction to Trump policies, but all ISIS attacks during Obama’s term were due to Climate Change and a plea for jobs?
I was thinking; If Muslims want to run away from a Muslim country, does that mean they are Islamophobic?
I was thinking; If Democrats don’t want foreigners involved in our elections, why do they think it’s all right for illegals to vote?
I was thinking; Is the DNC is mad at Russia because it ‘thinks’ they are trying to manipulate our elections, or because Russia is exposing that the DNC is manipulating our elections?
I was thinking; How did the Russians get Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the DNC to steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders? How did Russia get Donna Brazile to leak debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance of the debates?
I was thinking; Why is it that Democrats think Super delegates are fine, but they have a problem with the Electoral College?
I was thinking; If Donald Trump deleted all of his emails, wiped his server with Bleachbit and destroyed all of his phones with a hammer, would the Mainstream Media suddenly lose all interest in the story and declare him innocent?
I was thinking; If Hillary’s speeches cost $250,000 an hour, how come no one shows up to her free speeches?
I was thinking; If you don’t want the FBI involved in elections, don’t nominate someone who’s being investigated by the FBI.
That’s some head-scratching thinking all right.
Love this, thank you!
Trey Gowdy wants specifics from DOJ on the indictment of 12 Russians
trey_gowdy_wants_specifics_from_doj_on_the_indictment_of_12_russians.html
Oops. Full link:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/07/trey_gowdy_wants_specifics_from_doj_on_the_indictment_of_12_russians.html
Chris Tanto Paranto (Flashback)
US Army Ranger / American Hero that fought in Benghazi.
Ten minute video ….. MOTIVATING, also sad.
His twitter account is savage and awesome by the way.
More of Obama’s Crap Exposed
Obama Caught Funding Islamic Terrorist……
Please Share This Video. With Others.
NNN Video 06:51 Minutes Jul-27-2018;
PSA: your hard earned tax $$$ at work…
Well I’ll be the DM just wrote something against O….
REVEALED: Obama administration gave $200,000 to Al Qaeda group and continued with payment ‘even AFTER learning it was a designated terror organization’
In March 2014 the Obama Administration approved a $200,000 grant to the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) based in Sudan with ties to Osama bin Laden
A decade earlier, the ISRA was designated as a terror-financing organization
The grant was part of a sum awarded to evangelical charity World Vision for humanitarian work in Sudan
Soon afterwards the government told the charity to end transactions with ISRA
The charity then asked the government to pay the ISRA ‘monies owed for work performed’
The Obama administration authorized a ‘one-time transfer of $125,000 to ISRA’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6001403/Obama-administration-approved-200-000-grant-group-linked-Al-Qaeda.html
Side note: Don’t get me started on Piers Morgan…
