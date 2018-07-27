NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Sustainability of U.S. Economic Growth…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox News to discuss the latest GDP figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
Keep in mind when contemplating ‘sustainable growth’, all of the current underlying economic activity is during the phase of transition between Wall Street policy (last 30 years) and Main Street policy (Trump). We are in the space between the two economic approaches; two engines – SEE HERE.
How will we know when the two economic engines have crossed paths? There is an easy answer: Under MAGAnomic Main Street policies inflation is disconnected from FED monetary policy. In the real economy inflation is connected to wage rates. When inflation and wage rates reach growth equity (over two quarters), that’s when the Main Street economic engine will have caught and passed Wall Street. We’re close. Watch.
The ship has been turned and now its full steam ahead!
These traitors need to be castrated any mean necessary. I am f*cking mad at these a**holes.
US Senate quietly votes to cut tariffs on hundreds of Chinese goods
Subject to Presidential veto. The Senate is anti American and we need to target every one of them that’s up for re-election and vote them out.
More material for campaign ads. Theyd be better off if they just did nothing rather than obviously undermining the economy.
“with no debate” and “unanimously passed”
WHERE the HELL was The Turtle on this one? I’ll tell you where: doing another UniParty/DEEPSTATE deal behind the scenes to YET AGAIN pull an “et tu, Brutus?” stab in the back to President Trump.
Maybe if The Turtle had his WIFE with him, he’d maybe have been able to show some spine. But the leopard cannot change his spots.
Democrats don’t stand a chance for midterms. It’s the economy, stupid!
But the RINOs are trying extremely hard to grab the defeat on the verge of victory. They are siding with the Democrats to undermine our PDJT policy all the way.
Kudlow is a freaking good spokesman!!
I gave up my newspaper subscription 2 years ago. I don’t even bother to read them if they are available to kill time… wherever.
Do any newspapers still have an economics section.
An economics section that talks about the REAL economic news I mean.
So by sustainable he means that if we like this growth we can keep this growth? Yay! 🙌🏼
My favorite Larry Kudrow quote from CNBC twenty years ago was….Mr. Greenspan, what’s wrong with prosperity? Larry chastised Greenspan for killing the US economy needlessly with rediculous interest rate hikes!!!
Nothing has changed with the Fat Cats and Wall Street. This is exactly why we need to be on a different plane than these idiots. Globalists here:
$500 Trillion to $700 Trillion in Derivatives…..certain CDOs,” or collateralized debt obligations
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevedenning/2013/01/08/five-years-after-the-financial-meltdown-the-water-is-still-full-of-big-sharks/#77ef54a83a41
Understanding Deutsche Bank’s $47 Trillion Derivatives Book
Size of figure can be misleading, but some of those assets are hard to value, stoking concern among investors
https://www.wsj.com/articles/does-deutsche-bank-have-a-47-trillion-derivatives-problem-1475689629
for some reason whenever I see Deutsche Bank, my brain says Douche Bag. Is it just me?
Nope, not just you jm. :0)
Expect history to repeat itself when CDOs are called and there’s no there there! That will make 2007s sell off on Wall Street look like a cake walk.
Notice the difference between Canada and USA in this cartoon. Im pretty sure its Canadian.
https://i0.wp.com/mackaycartoons.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/2016-11-14.jpg?w=1008&ssl=1
