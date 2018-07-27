NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Sustainability of U.S. Economic Growth…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox News to discuss the latest GDP figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Keep in mind when contemplating ‘sustainable growth’, all of the current underlying economic activity is during the phase of transition between Wall Street policy (last 30 years) and Main Street policy (Trump).  We are in the space between the two economic approaches; two engines – SEE HERE.

How will we know when the two economic engines have crossed paths?  There is an easy answer:  Under MAGAnomic Main Street policies inflation is disconnected from FED monetary policy.  In the real economy inflation is connected to wage rates.  When inflation and wage rates reach growth equity (over two quarters), that’s when the Main Street economic engine will have caught and passed Wall Street. We’re close.  Watch.

16 Responses to NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Sustainability of U.S. Economic Growth…

  1. jmclever says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    The ship has been turned and now its full steam ahead!

  2. jmclever says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Democrats don’t stand a chance for midterms. It’s the economy, stupid!

  3. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Kudlow is a freaking good spokesman!!

  4. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    I gave up my newspaper subscription 2 years ago. I don’t even bother to read them if they are available to kill time… wherever.
    Do any newspapers still have an economics section.
    An economics section that talks about the REAL economic news I mean.

  5. parteagirl says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    So by sustainable he means that if we like this growth we can keep this growth? Yay! 🙌🏼

  6. California Joe says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    My favorite Larry Kudrow quote from CNBC twenty years ago was….Mr. Greenspan, what’s wrong with prosperity? Larry chastised Greenspan for killing the US economy needlessly with rediculous interest rate hikes!!!

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Nothing has changed with the Fat Cats and Wall Street. This is exactly why we need to be on a different plane than these idiots. Globalists here:

    $500 Trillion to $700 Trillion in Derivatives…..certain CDOs,” or collateralized debt obligations

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevedenning/2013/01/08/five-years-after-the-financial-meltdown-the-water-is-still-full-of-big-sharks/#77ef54a83a41

    Understanding Deutsche Bank’s $47 Trillion Derivatives Book
    Size of figure can be misleading, but some of those assets are hard to value, stoking concern among investors
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/does-deutsche-bank-have-a-47-trillion-derivatives-problem-1475689629

  8. jmclever says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Notice the difference between Canada and USA in this cartoon. Im pretty sure its Canadian.

    https://i0.wp.com/mackaycartoons.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/2016-11-14.jpg?w=1008&ssl=1

