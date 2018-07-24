Tuesday July 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Tuesday July 24th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:16 am

    MT HOOD FROM TRILLIUM LAKE, OR

    • Lucille says:
      July 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

      Thanks, citizen! Mt. Hood is truly lovely in person. There would be days I’d be driving by and see it in the distance so clearly it seemed a person could reach out and touch it. Shape-wise it is sublime.

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:16 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:18 am

    NikkiHaley delivers the keynote address to the “Christians United for Israel Summit” dinner. 

  4. Lucille says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

    And there’s no reason Taco Tuesday can’t be part of your blessings…LOL!

  5. dogsmaw says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Someone wants attention enough to copy President Trump’s tweet tweets…

  6. dogsmaw says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Go figure…she’s charged with adultery

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

  9. Citizen 817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

  10. donna kovacevic says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I don’t know how many of my American friends heard about the devastating attack we have experienced here in Toronto Sunday night. One of our popular streets Danforth well know for Greek Food beautiful cafes, restaurants patios. A deranged 29 year old Hussein don’t know his last name went on a shooting spree killed an 18 year old girl and a 10 year old child, 15 other people where shot injured and transported to hospital a few have had surgery but they all remain in the hospital. It was clearly a terror attack as people witnessed him shooting at business, people even garbage cans, What is annoying as hell our media, police will not call it what it is, instead they say he was mentally unstable, no sh…t. Now as soon as I heard Hussein and the last name which I can’t recall people knew what it was. To add insult to this the shooters family (he shooter is dead) issued a half ass statement claiming he has had mental issues all his life.Who cares he killed and injured innocent people. Our police is useless and I doubt they will come out anytime soon and call it what it was. It is happening here, few months back the truck attack mowing down people,last night the shooting. People are very distraught and scared and rightfully so.Thanks Trudope have not heard anything from him yet,perhaps that is because someone with a knife got into our parliament building in Ottawa but was stopped by the RCMP. Gee too bad they didn’t get close to Justine.

  11. Lucille says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Texas: Muslim murders his daughter’s Christian husband to recover his honor
    July 23, 2018 4:09 PM By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/07/texas-muslim-murders-his-daughters-christian-husband-to-recover-his-honor

