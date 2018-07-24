Joyful: 94-Year-Old Veteran Steals The Show During President Trump VFW Convention Speech…

Posted on July 24, 2018 by

During an impromptu moment at the VFW Convention, President Trump invites 94-year-old veteran Mr. Alan Jones on to the stage during his speech; what follows is yet another example of President Trump’s innate gift for creating remarkable moments:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Joyful: 94-Year-Old Veteran Steals The Show During President Trump VFW Convention Speech…

  1. Fish and hunt says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    I can’t recall a President more natural and sincere when with our military

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. scooby184 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    God Bless you, President Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. calbear84 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Ha! What a rascal you are Mr. Jones! Gets an autographed photo and an invitation to the WH from POTUS! I love it 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. billsbowl says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Awesome.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Lernie Wojack says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Wow! What a great moment

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Golden Advice says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    The was great stuff. I had to rewind that part twice when I watched the event earlier.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. litenmaus says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    “With Honor”….We are so blessed to have this President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. AndrewJackson says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Chance this makes it to MSM….zero. I can’t believe how sincere and humble he is. How can anyone dislike this guy. Pure heart.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Ken Maritch says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I loved it when the vet said “I have a question to ask you…”
    Trumps expressions was priceless…. dare i say cute!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. hezzy says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    I’m betting this guy had nothing left to lose at least twice in his life. He used this one brilliantly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Sandra-VA says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    That was simply awesome! A very beautiful moment…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Justice Warrior says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Awesome!!!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Timmy- the-Ute says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    I was doing a membership drive for our VFW here in Utah and didn’t even know about this. Luckily I was able to watch it during a lunch break.

    Like

    Reply
  15. MS Idaho says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Many of us watching were choked up by the whole thing, but the time with Mr Jones (my husband’s name, also) was uplifting (and incredible)

    Like

    Reply
  16. sunspots7 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    “With Honor” Says it all about our POTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  17. wholland50 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Now contrast this video with the narcissist who would say, “I”, “my”, and “me” 199 times in a speech.
    https://www.cnsnews.com/mrctv-blog/terence-p-jeffrey/i-me-my-obama-uses-first-person-singular-199-times-speech-vowing

    Like

    Reply
  18. trapper says:
    July 24, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Looks like my Dad. I miss him.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s