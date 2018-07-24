Joyful: 94-Year-Old Veteran Steals The Show During President Trump VFW Convention Speech…

During an impromptu moment at the VFW Convention, President Trump invites 94-year-old veteran Mr. Alan Jones on to the stage during his speech; what follows is yet another example of President Trump’s innate gift for creating remarkable moments:
.
Advertisements
I can’t recall a President more natural and sincere when with our military
LikeLiked by 9 people
God Bless you, President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ha! What a rascal you are Mr. Jones! Gets an autographed photo and an invitation to the WH from POTUS! I love it 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beautiful
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! What a great moment
LikeLiked by 3 people
The was great stuff. I had to rewind that part twice when I watched the event earlier.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“With Honor”….We are so blessed to have this President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chance this makes it to MSM….zero. I can’t believe how sincere and humble he is. How can anyone dislike this guy. Pure heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I loved it when the vet said “I have a question to ask you…”
Trumps expressions was priceless…. dare i say cute!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m betting this guy had nothing left to lose at least twice in his life. He used this one brilliantly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was simply awesome! A very beautiful moment…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome!!!
LikeLike
I was doing a membership drive for our VFW here in Utah and didn’t even know about this. Luckily I was able to watch it during a lunch break.
LikeLike
Many of us watching were choked up by the whole thing, but the time with Mr Jones (my husband’s name, also) was uplifting (and incredible)
LikeLike
“With Honor” Says it all about our POTUS.
LikeLike
Now contrast this video with the narcissist who would say, “I”, “my”, and “me” 199 times in a speech.
https://www.cnsnews.com/mrctv-blog/terence-p-jeffrey/i-me-my-obama-uses-first-person-singular-199-times-speech-vowing
LikeLike
Looks like my Dad. I miss him.
LikeLike