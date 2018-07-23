July 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #550

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
How come all the scum of the earth want to live in America, yet destroy it at the same time? TG for PDJT. Nay, VSGPDJT.
I guess Elizabeth Warren’s supporters are mean and violent?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5981293/Surveillance-images-George-H-W-Bushs-doctor-cycling-past-gunman-shot-killed-him.html
Police release surveillance images of George H.W. Bush’s heart doctor cycling in front of the gunman who shot and killed him just moments later as he rode to work, as the search for the suspect continues
Dr Mark Hausknecht was killed on Friday while riding his bike near his workplace
New surveillance images show the gunman cycling behind the cardiologist before opening fire moments later
Houston police appeal to the public in shooting and offer $5,000 reward
His widow Dr Georgina Hsieh has called for gun control after the shooting death
Hausknecht treated Bush in February 2000 for an irregular heartbeat
Bush called Hausknecht a ‘fantastic cardiologist and a good man’
