July 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #548

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Our President understands what the Chinese motivations are. Espionage cases in all 50 states according to Director Wray. This isn’t about the deficit with them. This is about the future of our country both today but more importantly 25 years from now.
Our President is going to cripple China over the next 6 years. He has no choice. He looks at his beautiful grandkids and says to himself that grandpa is going to make sure you never have to worry about China when you get older.
That is what drives our President, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin, Peter Navarro, Ambassador Lighthizer and our Kuala Bear!
US need to be tough on China!
Rep Rothfus w/Dobbs
Following President Trump’s election the Fed raised rates by 1.5%, from 0.5% to 2%.
• A 1.5% rate increase costs America $300 BILLION ANNUALLY on $20 Trillion Debt.
• That’s a $2,300 ANNUAL TAX on each of our 130 million Full-Time Workers!
• That sucks $300 BILLION in Spending from our Economy.
• That suffocates Growth in GDP that generates Jobs.
• That also reduces Tax Receipts, generating more Deficits and Debt!
The FED’s $300 Billion Annual Interest (absent Taxes or Debt) would WIPE OUT
… $39 B Total Distributions to States
… Plus MOST entire Department and Agency BUDGETS:
$68 B Education
$47 B HUD
$19 B Transportation
$12 B Labor
$23 B Agriculture
$29 B Energy
$63 B AGENCIES:
• Corps of Engineers
• EPA
• NASA
• National Science Foundation
• Small Business Administration
• ALL Other Agencies
RE: 2017 Federal Budget (pp 42-43)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/omb/budget/fy2018/budget.pdf
President Trump appointed his new Fed Chair. He lamented the rate raises today in his interview with Joe.
Can President Trump fire his Fed Chair? I mean, after all, is this a other Swamp creature who wants to cripple our future? I mean, I know we need to get back to a normalization, but why not raise rates once or twice….25 each time every year, rather than this speed?
Time to appoint a Fed Audit Committee.
Chairman: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
Members to include:
• Commerce Secretary Ross
• OMB Director Mulvaney
• Former Congressman Ron Paul
LOVE IT, BlackKnightRides!!!!!! LOVE IT!!!!!
I have to counter (and promise to self ban after this post) that having the interest rate so low kills the people (especially elder) that saved all their lives, didn’t take vacations, and buy lots of fancy toys. In short: conservatives.
The root problem is not the interest rates, it is the huge machine of parasites living off our federal tax dollars, and the huge debt that has been formed to siphon off $$$.
In part, I agree, we need to eliminate the debt and the absurd structure used to create it. At the same time, Mr. Trump needs to protect and champion those who are desperate to find a 1.5% to 2% CD rate because that is their retirement income, and they are not going to play the wall street casino.
(I am not retired, but talk to these people daily.)
I still like the idea of Social Security money being de-centralized and being deposited into your own account at your bank.
For all of that capital, the bank should be able to offer higher savings rates, and you should be able to invest a portion of that money in investments.
Raising The Fed Funds rate moderates the rate of increase in inflation and helps manage the growth of the economy. When inflation increases prices rise for energy, food, commodities, capital and other goods and services, the entire economy is affected. I believe the objective of keeping a recovering economy from overheating is reasonable. The Fed plans to raise rates twice more this year in hopes of keeping the overall inflation rate at approximately 2%.
I understand the President wants to see a booming economy, but controlling inflation on the way up is a good idea.
The interest on national debt is oppressive, but it is an historical burden. The present-day economy is growing nicely, but rapid inflation can damage a recovery. Raising the Fed Funds rate protects the current recovery from rapid inflation at the expense of increasing the national debt. Many informed people argue that protecting the present, growing economy is the first priority.
Time for Wilburine to cut that KILLER DEAL with Brazil
… taking a page from China’s TRANS-SHIPMENT book!
“RECIPROCITY”
President Trump to initiates a government acquisition of ALL our unsold soy beans EARLY in the Reciprocal-Tariffs process to “protect our farmers”.
America and Brazil form a “soy bean consortium” [hat-tip, OPEC].
We cut a Bilateral Deal with China: ALL at a 30% Mark-up (splitting it) or NONE.
😎😆😎😆😎
America’s take goes 50% to participating farmers and 50% to a Loss-Protection Program for the next round of agriculture tariffs!
Ha! SOYPEC!
Perfect! Except…if I WERE loud and vicious…
Thugs gonna thug, and Goodell and the owners are going to dance to the NFLPA’s tune. The fans (consumers) have the power to stop this nonsense, and I think they will.
I’ve come to the opinion that DJT is going to have to go scorched earth and declassify the docs Congress wants to see, as well as fire the SC and RR. I doubt it would even hurt him with voters. The news that Tony P is getting immunity is locked down proof that this ‘investigation’ is nothing but slow motion sabotage which will conveniently crescendo in October. I wish DJT had more people fighting on his behalf. The only power we have is our elected reps, and all they can do is go on TV and complain about not getting documents. All this is a huge downer, at least for me.
Sessions should fire Muellar. Period. No excuses.
“So how can Trump justly and justifiably put an end to this torture? Unfortunately, it’s too late for the woulda/coulda/shouldas: Sessions should never have “recused” himself; Comey should have been fired immediately; the provocateur, Rosenstein, should never have been allowed to appoint a special prosecutor, nor indeed to become the de facto AG. Trump is simply going to have to grasp the nettle of the Apparatus, suffer the pain, and get this over with by:
declassifying all relevant documents in their entirety
firing Rosenstein and shutting down Mueller
firing Sessions and getting a real attorney general who can discharge his duties
relieving Christopher Wray of command, putting a cop instead of a lawyer at the FBI
taking the heat from the media, and exposing them for the partisan hacks they are
going on national television and in the speech of his life, explaining exactly what happened and why
The alternative is to continue to suffer, continue to be bled to death by the Apparatus, continue to put half the country through the same torture, continue to hold the White House hostage to its ideological enemies in both wings of the Permanent Bipartisan Fusion Party” Michael Walsh, PJ Media
I am going to go arrogant on you.
I am scary smart. Mr. Trump blows me out of the water. I have the advantage of understanding how extremely much smarter Trump is that me.
We are not in a position to do a whole lot, as much as we want to, except to size all Holy Hell, get out the vote for the right eeople, and give our support to Mr. Trump.
He signed up for the ultimate “sh’t duty,” not because he wanted to, but because he knew in his heart that he was our last chance. Not only the mind, but the resources.
This is a horribly asymmetric battle field. We try to be civil and nice. They obsess over finding and tiny way to inflict even one more drop of blood damage. Hypocracy at its finest, accuse us of ever offense we commit, causing us to stànd down.
I see two options: #1: pray, and hope Mr. Trump’s soul is as beautiful as it seems, and is as brilliant as we hope. Or #2: obsess over using every opportunity to strike back, even if it is for one drop.
Look at Gilfoil being run out of FNC. A clear warning to the rest of FNC staff. They attack at every tiny opportunity. We will not win until enough of use level the battlefield and end this.
One element that’s being left out of these calculations is the divine. Consider King David, appointed to be king by God to replace a corrupt king. His task was not a cakewalk, but in the end, inspired by God and grateful to God, and turning to God in every crisis, finally David prevailed. He was far from a goody goody but he loved hid God.
Sessions should fire Mueller, then Rosenstein, and then retire himself for all these problems he has caused. I lay this all at Sessions feet.
It is not a downer.
Donald Trump has always worked very independently. This is nothing new. President Trump will do what he needs to when he needs to.
And we will all march right beside him.
The Deep State is doing its best to make President Trump look like a traitor after his Helsinki Summit with Vladimir Putin. The kerfuffle seems centered on a Trump ‘misstatement’ that implied he did not trust his own US security agencies.
Excerpt:
People such as Strzock and John Brennan are part of the Deep State that Eisenhower once warned us about. It’s the Deep State aided by sharks such as Allen Dulles that led to the assassination of President Kennedy.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-deep-state-attacks/
Why aren’t these same people in an uproar over the State Department cables dating back to the time of Dean Rusk that became hackable under Hillary?
Did Hillary send a person down to the basement and have the vault cracked open where those cables were and made pdf’s of everything so she could quickly look at them on her computer?
Ok…..Who is in an uproar? Are they important? Is it the MSM?
I stated on the other thread……now every day I am hearing…….
Oh our President is tired……he made a mistake……..they said this…..they said that….
Who cares? Who cares what they say about him? Almost all of this is crying in our soup about the media…….about the investigations…..has anything really gone wrong?
Yeah……Kim G got fired from Fox…..so what……who would want to work in a place like that anyway….I would bet she is estatic not having to work with Perino and hear about her dog every day…
Who cares about what they think about his presser with Putin….only thing that is important is what him and Putin think.
This is why the MSM is so powerful, because every time they say some thing we go all “worry this….worry that”.
The left knows this and that is exactly why they do it. It’s almost all lies anyway.
Be Happy. We got our Lion. He saved us. He saved us all.
You worried…..Pray….call Congress….Call Fox…..
Look what he has done so far……..we should be dancing…… no worries
He”s got this…….they are all exposed now and they are panicking.
Have a beer😎
“Oh our President is tired……he made a mistake……..they said this…..they said that….”
I don’t think President Trump made a mistake – I think he is great – I am just pointing out another example of their hypocrisy and that they have zero credibility.
Let us ask about Patton?
Brennan might be responsible for Navy Seal Ryan Owens death.
Someone tipped them off
Ruh Roh
Panasonic, a Japanese that provides batteries to Tesla, has just suspended its contract with a Canadian company that has been supplying them with cobalt.
The Canadian company, Sherritt International Corp. apparently has been getting its cobalt from Cuba, apparently putting various entities in violation of sanctions.
Justine, you got some ‘splainin to do.
LikeLiked by 15 people
correction: a Japanese
Ding-Ding-Ding – We’ve got a WINNER!
Is strange:
I write a Canadian company, OK
a Japanese company ,blank
President Trump will win this round with the Deep State and when the emotionalism subsides, the Helsinki summit will go down in history as a turning point in this American president’s struggle to disembowel the bipartisan regime of complacency and lassitude he successfully ran against.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/07/18/trump-will-win-this-round-with-the-deep-state/
China’s annual theft of $600 BILLION in Intellectual Property from America is the REALLY big deal for Trade – in size, in scope of businesses and victims, and in complexity of perps and methods, not to mention the networks of infiltrations across industries, academia, national defense and governments.
Our Tech Industries may not “GET IT” in time to save themselves in both global and ultimately our own domestic markets, as China leverages the stolen IP against them … having already completed China’s Stage 1 Strategy for “Economic Entanglement”.
• It will take YEARS to “decontaminate” Infiltrations of Chinese Commercial Spies.
• It will take YEARS to “disintermediate” DIRECT Chinese Suppliers.
• It will take YEARS to “deconflict” INDIRECT multiplying Chinese-owned Foreign Suppliers.
• It will take YEARS to “disenfranchise” Chinese Businesses marketing stolen IP in Foreign Markets.
• It will take YEARS to “decontaminate” the CULTURE of CHEATING in Chinese Businesses, Industries and Government.
Our Tech Industries clearly haven’t felt enough PAIN YET to generate the DESPERATION needed to reverse decades of COMPLACENT ENRICHMENT:
• They’re still DISSING President Trump to WEAKEN the ONLY person capable of saving them.
• They’re still FUNDING President Trump’s radical Leftist opponents to OBSTRUCT HIS agenda – delaying him from getting to THEIR agenda.
• They’re still CONSPIRING with the UniParty, Deep State, fellow Globalists and YSM to CONSTRAIN President Trump’s work to leverage Tariffs to restructure International Trade for RECIPROCITY … which is the ONLY leverage that can ultimately work to protect against theft of Intellectual Property!
IDIOTS.
I could tell you stories dating back to 1992. But, I’ll spare ya.
But, don’t worry. There are enough of us out there that understand, have watched Asia destroy US manufacturing. And a lot of us are “doing something about it.”
Wrest control from the global conglomerates. Seek out US small business products. Help us MAGA.
This will be a Story for the Ages!
BKR, having worked with the Chinese for many years, our newest innovations – if firewalled – will make all of that intellectual property stealing moot very soon.
Believe me, the Chinese do not know how to think freely. Because they cannot think freely, they will never be able to innovate. President Trump has said this many times and understands very, very well.
I am actually amused that Chinese students have infiltrated Marxist colleges and Universities!
HAHAHAHHA! Talk about irony!!!
The BEST part of President Trump’s TRADE SYSTEM REALIGNMENT for RECIPROCITY will be the EXPLOSION in small and mid-cap business activity.
• They’re reacting by expanding capacity and output like a house afire.
• They’ll reap YUGE gains in revenue and market share before globalists start returning.
• These businesses will become highly aggressive and productive ENGINES of GROWTH.
• It’ll be a 21st-Century Trump version of the boom in innovation, growth and productivity from AT&T breakup – driven by our capitalist economy rather than government control.
Globalists will delay their return to producing in America with resulting losses of the American Market:
• First, they’ll waste time and resources trying to thwart Trump.
• Then they’ll preoccupy themselves with successive half-measures to limit the PR damage.
• Ultimately they’ll be forced to reduce foreign operations – at big expense – while they invest in “too much” American capacity for the reductions in market share they incurred.
Mueller, fake msm and democrats have used all kind of bullets and PTrump is still there and not a single shot is fired by PTrump. They have no idea what PTrump knows , how he knows, what he will do, what Putin said, when he will do. At this point PTrump is also clear who is with MAGA by now. We will see results soon , not a sound of firing shot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good points, SR
Love CNBC’s interview from Thursday.
Clean, honest, straight.
Our Lion.
I love the part where he called Obama a patsy. I bet that’s why CNBC didn’t show it.
LOL! Probably!
Thanks for this video post,Think – who is the interviewer? He was respectful and let the President finish his thoughts, which was so nice to see.
Joe Kernon. He is on in the morning at CNBC. One of the fe few morning shows with decent anchors. But if you do not like business wonking, you will fall back to sleep.
Paronto on Shrillary, Comey, Clapper, Brennan
I know that what it means to be conservative or liberal has changed a lot over the years, but the current left is making the difference pretty clear: civilized people vs barbarians. I don’t know how many more “marginalized” voters the democrats can afford to lose. We are going to be stuck with Muh Russia for the next 50 years because they literally have nothing else.
I wouldn’t insult ‘barbarians’ that way.
What the Left is engaging in, is way worse than what the barbarians of old did.
The barbarians didn’t divide their own people and pit them against each other, for their own selfish purposes.
The barbarians didn’t promote dark and evil practices in order to destroy their own society.
Barbarians may have been primitive…but they had a sense of honor that the Left does not have.
I am actually at a loss for the appropriate descriptor for what the Left is, other than…demonic.
A day or two ago, I mentioned Kevin Shipp, a former CIA officer and whistleblower who did an expose on the Deep State. Yesterday, while watching a video over at youtube, on the right side of the page I notice another, more recent (7/14/18) Kevin Shipp video; so, I viewed it. He was being interviewed by Greg Hunter. Very interesting video. Among other things, he and Greg discussed U1 and Kevin said it wasn’t just about the uranium sold to the Russians by Killary…. it was a massive money laundering front for the Clinton Foundation (of course, what Clinton related transaction isn’t?).
I hope Mr. Shipp is watching his back and I mean that sincerely. He is swimming in shark infested waters.
Millions of Americans are unemployed but not counted in the “unemployment rate.” Millions of Americans are underemployed. For example, only 1/4 of STEM graduates work in STEM and when polled claim they cannot find jobs in that field. Meanwhile, the government allows large numbers of foreign STEM workers into the U.S. to displace them. The whole thing stinks and POTUS and Pence need to stop pretending like it doesn’t.
https://money.usnews.com/careers/applying-for-a-job/articles/2018-07-19/for-recent-college-grads-the-job-hunt-continues
There are many!
There is no evidence made public that any sort of proper criminal investigation is underway for the various (obvious) corrupt actors in the Obama Administration agencies, nor current hang overs in those same agencies. Nor is there evidence that any of the Clinton gang crimes are being investigated. It seems some people take the lack of evidence that any criminal investigation is underway to be die to it being done in secret. I guess that is possible, but then again ANYTHING is possible if it’s just a matter of speculating what MIGHT be… or what people HOPE is happening.
I am curious to know what time restraints there are on this “wishful thinking”. How long before no sign of anything happening is accepted as proof that in fact… Nothing is happening?
How about proof of life for McStain?
I hear ya !
The statute of limitations will be running on many of the “crimes” at the end of 2019. If there aren’t any “secret” indictments currently or soon against some of these people well then…it is what is. Most Statutes of limitations begin when crime is discovered or reported. Defendant’s can argue that a statute of time has run out because the alleged crime had been reported but investigators failed to investigate and bring charges in a timely manner therefor, depriving the defendant an opportunity to gather evidence before it was destroyed, became unavailable or witnesses have become unavailable or memories have faded. Since many of the crimes have been “reported” quite awhile ago, the 3 year limit on many will run out next year. Those have a 7 year lid still have time to be charged…so time is becoming a wall on many of the asserted crimes. There are crimes, such as murder, that have no statute of limitations but not many financial crimes or crimes of malfeasant.
Some say that bringing charges against so many so high up in our government would rock this country much more than having people just believe what they have always known to be true…the rich, powerful and connected can get away with damned near anything.
Regarding the fake news uproar about Karen Mcdougal, if I had an affair with a woman like that, she’d have to pay me to keep quiet about it.
Seriously, if it was the Clinton’s, they would have just killed her and been done with it. Why is there no list of dead Trump associates?
Yes, Joe…and just kick a bit of sand in her face…
George H.W. Bush’s Former Doctor Gunned Down By Cyclist/
By David K. Li July 21, 2018 | 2:06am
“A heart doctor who treated former President George H.W. Bush was biking to work when he was gunned down by another cyclist on Friday, authorities said.
The former president released a statement about Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, after he was shot dead near Texas Medical Center in Houston.
“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man,” Bush said. “I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care.”
The gunman remained at large on Friday night.”
https://nypost.com/2018/07/21/george-h-w-bushs-former-doctor-gunned-down-by-cyclist/
2 Words – NO COINCIDENCES.
WOW that is crazy.. Hitman surveilled him, knew his bike riding schedule, rode a bike so no license plate camera would snap the car. Wonder what this is about
so someone on another bike shot him dead? Ummm…that is really weird and awful. I’ve always hoped that Obama and both Bushes would share a cell……. that would be great. Maybe McCain and Reid share the one next it them.
For Tesla Coiled.
“A Fox News spokesperson confirmed Guilfoyle’s departure, which was reported by CNN and other outlets earlier in the day, in a blunt, one-sentence statement: “Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.
[snip]
Guilfoyle put Fox News in an ethical dilemma earlier this year when she started dating Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s son. As a co-host of “The Five,” Guilfoyle was regularly involved in on-air discussions about Trump, putting her in a spot where conflicts of interest issues arose on a near-daily basis. Guilfoyle’s last appearance on “The Five” was last Tuesday.”
https://money.cnn.com/2018/07/20/media/fox-news-kimberly-guilfoyle/index.html
I DO NOT think for a second that Sessions is a “Deep State” operative, part of the plot to destroy Trump.
I think Sessions is just a bumbling old fool and as such he fitted in well at The Senate.
The job of AG is simply well beyond Sessions’ “talents”.. doubly so because Trump needed even more that just an “OK AG”.. he needed a “kick ass” AG who would ACTIVELY take on the deep state… take on and clean up the corruption in the DoJ/FBI.
