Heartwarming Story – CEO Rewards Work Ethic, Gives Car To Employee Who Walked 20 Miles To Work…

Posted on July 18, 2018 by

Bellhops Moving employee Walter Carr tells his story about how he walked almost 20 miles to work and was then given a car by Bellhops Moving CEO Luke Marklin for his efforts.

Fox Business News host Charles Payne gets choked up as he discusses familiar rural work ethic of young Mr. Carr.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Education, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

74 Responses to Heartwarming Story – CEO Rewards Work Ethic, Gives Car To Employee Who Walked 20 Miles To Work…

  1. JuiceMan_V says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Always nice to see what America is really like outside of the political realm.

    Liked by 39 people

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Yes…cough…it was heartwarming to see Charles get so choked up over this story.

    I choked me up too.

    Great story.
    Personally, I think it is another indicator of The Trump Effect.

    Liked by 37 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 18, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      …*It choked me up too.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 18, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      He’s no freeloader so I suspect he is or will be a Trump man.
      What a great (cough) story!
      My wife’s great grandfather was a street orphan who got a low level job at Oldsmobile in the early days. He saved a valuable prototype in a fire, was rewarded with a promotion and went on to be a top executive.
      Just saying.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • MM says:
        July 18, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        I have had many young men such as this one that have worked for me in the past 33 years…. I gave them all a chance regardless of their past and they never disappointed me… My field crews were the best…. Neighboring farms would ask me what I was doing for these men and my formula is very simple, Treated them like I would want to be treated..

        Liked by 16 people

        Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        July 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm

        He is a very special young man. I am so proud of all involved. We do not hear enough stories like this. God Bless Walter.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
    • Theo West says:
      July 18, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Me, too. People working together, who cares what color you are. That’s my America!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  3. MM says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    This story makes you tear up and at the same time gives you hope for the human race…..

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  4. Patrick S says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Eye humidity = 100%.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. Golden Advice says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Why I’m here so much…
    🙂

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  6. sobriquet4u says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    This is the second heart warming story about a young person I have heard today. So awesome and I will repeat the mantra from the 1st story I shared. “Be the Walter Carr and Cohen Naulty you want the World to be!” Such inspiration!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Charles Payne is a Great American! This young man’s story and what his boss did is what MAG everyday and twice on Sunday!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  8. Rami says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    We can thank his parent(s). Someone raised him correctly, obviously taught him a work ethic. Not many would attempt to walk that far for his first day of work. And, there are good employers out there too.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      July 18, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      I was just going to say the same thing ,whoever his parents are they should be so proud that they’ve raised such a fine young man full of nothing but potential.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. singular says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Imagine what Paul Harvey would have done with this inspiring story. Good day.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. justgoodcovfefe says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Amazing! Determination defined.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. NotALiberal says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I have to say, as a small business owner, this young man’s determination is beautiful to behold. It’s nice change of pace to read about our youth in a positive way.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    This young man was interviewed early this morning on Fox and Friends. I barely noticed this until he said he counted back 7 hours to make sure he would be 15 minutes early.

    May God bless him and the owner of the moving company.

    Both are looking out for each other!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  13. roccoboy1 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Such a heartwarming story.
    As an aside, I love Charles Payne. Authentic. Fair. Intelligent. Down to earth. Just seems like a really decent guy.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. CorwinAmber says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I live near DC and have to watch the local news in order to find out what neighborhoods to avoid, sigh. I often despair at the state of human affairs within the District and adjacent Prince Georges County…not a day goes by that there isn’t some report of minority youth killing each other – in fact, this week four of Obama’s sons jumped out of a vehicle in SE DC and pumped some 60-70 shots at the locals, killing a 10 year old girl. After 20 years living here, I have lost the capacity to care…then I see a story like this one and my faith is renewed – this kid needs to meet our POTUS…NOW! Somebody at the WH, please make it happen tout de suite!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Carrie2 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Thank goodness there are no many good people in America and especially to pay attention to and honor someone like this young man. He sacrificed sleep, time and energy to get to work. He deserved the car and attention so others can learn where there is a will there is a way, and rewards!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. YvonneMarie says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    American men are great !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. FofBW says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    What a wonderful blessing to end the day. A beautify example of God’s love manifested.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. bcsurvivor2 says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    I have something in my eyes
    Bravo young man!!!! BRAVO

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. StanH says:
    July 18, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    That’s real America, the America that cares for one another, that can do spirit the Cabal wants to quash. Great story.

    MAGA!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. hoghead says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    But but I learned at Boston College that capitalism is just so, you know, UNFAIR!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Disgusted says:
      July 18, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      If you are quoting’t the dem primary candidate all over the news from NY, she didn’t graduate from BC. It was BU, regretfully for them!

      Like

      Reply
  21. Impossible says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I believe there are innumerable stories like this emanating every single day, every single hour (every minute) in these United States. However, (in general) our press is on a singular and unabated mission to foist cynicism and negativity upon our collective souls. It is crucially important to know that the spirit of optimism and self-sacrifice courses through the arteries of our collective. Yet, politicians must justify their purposefulness by ever sowing discord. To love is to live encompassed in joy; to disparage (see MSN) is to wallow in covetousness… we need to uplift and celebrate what we built in this nation. Every. Single, Day. Win over the deceived one at at time, continuously, and our future may yet be bright. Pray, extol, celebrate, unceasingly. I teach in the most liberal school in the county and I never tire of fighting to do so.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      July 18, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      As far as people helping others, Impossible, I agree that these things happen all the time in the US.

      The remarkable thing about this story tho is really Walter. I had a *fantastic* work ethic as a kid but….start walking at midnight to get to work by 8 AM? I gotta say NO to that. (!)

      That’s what’s special about this story….Walter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Impossible says:
        July 18, 2018 at 10:59 pm

        …’‘tis true sunnydaze; but I imagine that you underestimate all the amazing things you did to fulfill a purpose, or a promise…. the reason I am compelled to continually reference this site is because of people like you. The honesty is compelling… still, I agree, it’s a great story. The fact that this young man’s dedication was recognized and rewarded may well set him on the path of honorably for life! What an amazing inducement.

        Like

        Reply
  22. simplewins says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I saw the story this morning on Varney, but the segment with Charles P. was great.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Heart warming stories like this one touch people far far away. I know coz I’m all the way in Melbourne Australia.
    I hope this young bloke stays with this company for a while.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. TeaForAll says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    This young Man will one day grow up to be a great leader . One with good work ethics and a moral compass .Amazing example for our younger generation. His parents must be so proud of him, I know I am. Thank you as always to our LEO. You are the Best…
    Walter wish you the best that life has to offer,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. InAz says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    What a fantastic young man……..what an inspiration!

    My eyes are sweating……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. jb says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    The kid gets it. His new boss gets it, obviously.

    Years ago, this was the common road to success.

    It is sad to say we have lost that to such a degree that we are surprised to see it suddenly “appear” in our midst. But it still lives in America. Kinda how we are and all. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. treehouseron says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    I post this video by the great Edwin Starr in honor of young Mr. Carr! Feet, don’t fail me now!

    Like

    Reply
  28. MIKE says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Maybe, America is beginning to heal after eight years of intense racial warfare brought down on us by you know who.

    Like

    Reply
    • jb says:
      July 18, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      Take it back to the late 60’s and 70’s, Mike. It goes that far back. Obama was the culmination, not the beginning. That whole story is a book in itself.

      There is no real racial warfare – there is only the imagination of the commie left, and the fools refusing to leave the commie dem plantation.

      Walter gets that. 😉

      Like

      Reply
  29. scslayer says:
    July 18, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    We need more Walter’s!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Dougs says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Fantastic story. That kid has everything he needs to be a tremendous success in life

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. joeknuckles says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    What is Bill Browder so afraid of. Why can’t he answer a few questions? He and all his co-conspirators are screaming awfully loud about the possibility he might be questioned. How does that saying go again? “If he’s innocent, he needs to start acting like it”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Alison says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Yes, folks upthread mentioned Walter’s family. Often it is that rooted structure, but I have known several like Walter who rose from ‘ruins’ to make their own way. Regardless, this story was delightful to hear in his own unassuming way.

    One of President Trump’s most enduring qualities is his expectation that each individual will maximize his/her opportunities, and his message is always “believe in yourself.” Walter certainly embodies that as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. joeknuckles says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    So the Russians want to interview former ambassador McFaul, who was a rabid anti-Trumper and was harshly critical of Trump Jr. meeting with Vesilnitskaya. He was also part of a group that pushed for the Magnitsky Act. Vesilnitskaya was supposedly against the Magnitsky act. That being the case, what was she doing with McFaul at this hearing just hours after the Trump tower meeting? Photo is midway down in the article.
    https://www.ibtimes.com/why-was-natalia-veselnitskaya-former-nsc-special-assistant-michael-mcfauls-2014-hfac-2564577

    Like

    Reply
  34. lastinillinois says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Wow.

    What a beautiful story.

    Like

    Reply
  35. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 18, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Sundance you forgot the “Kleenix” warning..
    Damn time to get more boxes out the garage…TY Sundance
    Damn you know it is really hard to time when you got something in your eye that makes them tear up.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s