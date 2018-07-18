Heartwarming Story – CEO Rewards Work Ethic, Gives Car To Employee Who Walked 20 Miles To Work…

Bellhops Moving employee Walter Carr tells his story about how he walked almost 20 miles to work and was then given a car by Bellhops Moving CEO Luke Marklin for his efforts.
Fox Business News host Charles Payne gets choked up as he discusses familiar rural work ethic of young Mr. Carr.
Always nice to see what America is really like outside of the political realm.
Yes…cough…it was heartwarming to see Charles get so choked up over this story.
I choked me up too.
Great story.
Personally, I think it is another indicator of The Trump Effect.
…*It choked me up too.
It’s a beautiful story Wheatie..
He’s no freeloader so I suspect he is or will be a Trump man.
What a great (cough) story!
My wife’s great grandfather was a street orphan who got a low level job at Oldsmobile in the early days. He saved a valuable prototype in a fire, was rewarded with a promotion and went on to be a top executive.
Just saying.
I have had many young men such as this one that have worked for me in the past 33 years…. I gave them all a chance regardless of their past and they never disappointed me… My field crews were the best…. Neighboring farms would ask me what I was doing for these men and my formula is very simple, Treated them like I would want to be treated..
He is a very special young man. I am so proud of all involved. We do not hear enough stories like this. God Bless Walter.
Me, too. People working together, who cares what color you are. That’s my America!
This story makes you tear up and at the same time gives you hope for the human race…..
Beautifully said! Even the part about the police officers was incredible in what they did for this young man. What an inspirational event that occurred that evening.
The kindness shown by the police officers to this young man and the generosity of his new employer is so inspirational to me also to me. A Few kind words and good deeds go a long way… It’s easy to be kind and build people up as opposed to tearing them down…
MM, God’s hands at work again. There are many who have much, and give/do nothing. This CEO was blessed and save gave a blessing. We real Americans are who we are!
^^^THIS^^^^
“It’s easy to be kind and build people up as opposed to tearing them down…”
Beautifully stated, MM.
This incredible story renews hope in humanity, that all is not lost.
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Sorry, MM, I didn’t see your response about the LEOs before I posted downthread.
Also, the LEOs who picked him up and fed him… 🙂
Just an amazing story from everyone’s perspective that day!
Eye humidity = 100%.
Downpours likely!
Hahahaha!! Love seeing grown men cry. Love and caring is back in town yay!! I suspect it’s been here all along just hidden behind this false narrative. We love you guys with all your eye sweating and high humidity!!
Heh…there goes the image.
Why I’m here so much…
🙂
I love his whiskers!
Beautiful pup.
Puppy’s not taking that well.
Pup is well behaved and very well trained….
Looks as if he’s waiting for his command…..
Mine would never pass this test………
He looks a bit like, “C’mon, Mom…must I?”
LOL……I’m not going to tell you what mine would be thinking it wouldn’t reflect well upon me!!!
Ha!!!! Never expose your dog’s innermost disgruntlements!
Gorgeous family member! I’m following you now. 🙂
Yes there is.
♦ A Poke in The Ribs – yesterday, as we were exiting a convenience store, AJ poked me in the ribs and nodded toward a guy at the gas pump leaning on the edge of his truck bed in a praying position. The truck was towing a trailer with the traditional gear of a pool service, yellow chlorine containers, skimmer poles and vacuum hoses etc.
No words needed between us, we’ve seen that stance a hundred times. “Hey, brother, you ok?” “How ya making out?” In the seconds between the next word, you know… you just know… it’s something about the eyes.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/16/hurricane-irma-recovery-day-6-inland-florida-relief-efforts/
This is the second heart warming story about a young person I have heard today. So awesome and I will repeat the mantra from the 1st story I shared. “Be the Walter Carr and Cohen Naulty you want the World to be!” Such inspiration!
Charles Payne is a Great American! This young man’s story and what his boss did is what MAG everyday and twice on Sunday!
Walter’s rooting for himself.
Confidence to the max, GREAT (almost unbelievable!) work ethic and sense of responsibility.
I predict great things for Walter.
I agree! With that type of attitude, the sky is the limit for him.
Attitude will determine the altitude in which you will fly my friend……….
We can thank his parent(s). Someone raised him correctly, obviously taught him a work ethic. Not many would attempt to walk that far for his first day of work. And, there are good employers out there too.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I was just going to say the same thing ,whoever his parents are they should be so proud that they’ve raised such a fine young man full of nothing but potential.
Imagine what Paul Harvey would have done with this inspiring story. Good day.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The rest of the story.
Love Paul Harvey.
Amazing! Determination defined.
I have to say, as a small business owner, this young man’s determination is beautiful to behold. It’s nice change of pace to read about our youth in a positive way.
Jobs Americans WILL do
This young man was interviewed early this morning on Fox and Friends. I barely noticed this until he said he counted back 7 hours to make sure he would be 15 minutes early.
May God bless him and the owner of the moving company.
Both are looking out for each other!
Such a heartwarming story.
As an aside, I love Charles Payne. Authentic. Fair. Intelligent. Down to earth. Just seems like a really decent guy.
I live near DC and have to watch the local news in order to find out what neighborhoods to avoid, sigh. I often despair at the state of human affairs within the District and adjacent Prince Georges County…not a day goes by that there isn’t some report of minority youth killing each other – in fact, this week four of Obama’s sons jumped out of a vehicle in SE DC and pumped some 60-70 shots at the locals, killing a 10 year old girl. After 20 years living here, I have lost the capacity to care…then I see a story like this one and my faith is renewed – this kid needs to meet our POTUS…NOW! Somebody at the WH, please make it happen tout de suite!
Thank goodness there are no many good people in America and especially to pay attention to and honor someone like this young man. He sacrificed sleep, time and energy to get to work. He deserved the car and attention so others can learn where there is a will there is a way, and rewards!
American men are great !
What a wonderful blessing to end the day. A beautify example of God’s love manifested.
I have something in my eyes
Bravo young man!!!! BRAVO
That’s real America, the America that cares for one another, that can do spirit the Cabal wants to quash. Great story.
MAGA!
But but I learned at Boston College that capitalism is just so, you know, UNFAIR!
If you are quoting’t the dem primary candidate all over the news from NY, she didn’t graduate from BC. It was BU, regretfully for them!
I believe there are innumerable stories like this emanating every single day, every single hour (every minute) in these United States. However, (in general) our press is on a singular and unabated mission to foist cynicism and negativity upon our collective souls. It is crucially important to know that the spirit of optimism and self-sacrifice courses through the arteries of our collective. Yet, politicians must justify their purposefulness by ever sowing discord. To love is to live encompassed in joy; to disparage (see MSN) is to wallow in covetousness… we need to uplift and celebrate what we built in this nation. Every. Single, Day. Win over the deceived one at at time, continuously, and our future may yet be bright. Pray, extol, celebrate, unceasingly. I teach in the most liberal school in the county and I never tire of fighting to do so.
As far as people helping others, Impossible, I agree that these things happen all the time in the US.
The remarkable thing about this story tho is really Walter. I had a *fantastic* work ethic as a kid but….start walking at midnight to get to work by 8 AM? I gotta say NO to that. (!)
That’s what’s special about this story….Walter.
…’‘tis true sunnydaze; but I imagine that you underestimate all the amazing things you did to fulfill a purpose, or a promise…. the reason I am compelled to continually reference this site is because of people like you. The honesty is compelling… still, I agree, it’s a great story. The fact that this young man’s dedication was recognized and rewarded may well set him on the path of honorably for life! What an amazing inducement.
I saw the story this morning on Varney, but the segment with Charles P. was great.
Payne is the best. Always the best.
Heart warming stories like this one touch people far far away. I know coz I’m all the way in Melbourne Australia.
I hope this young bloke stays with this company for a while.
Was it on Australian News? Or did you hear about it here at CTH?
This young Man will one day grow up to be a great leader . One with good work ethics and a moral compass .Amazing example for our younger generation. His parents must be so proud of him, I know I am. Thank you as always to our LEO. You are the Best…
Walter wish you the best that life has to offer,
What a fantastic young man……..what an inspiration!
My eyes are sweating……
The kid gets it. His new boss gets it, obviously.
Years ago, this was the common road to success.
It is sad to say we have lost that to such a degree that we are surprised to see it suddenly “appear” in our midst. But it still lives in America. Kinda how we are and all. 😉
I post this video by the great Edwin Starr in honor of young Mr. Carr! Feet, don’t fail me now!
And Edwin didn’t get a lift from the cops! He did the whole 25!!
Maybe, America is beginning to heal after eight years of intense racial warfare brought down on us by you know who.
Take it back to the late 60’s and 70’s, Mike. It goes that far back. Obama was the culmination, not the beginning. That whole story is a book in itself.
There is no real racial warfare – there is only the imagination of the commie left, and the fools refusing to leave the commie dem plantation.
Walter gets that. 😉
We need more Walter’s!
Fantastic story. That kid has everything he needs to be a tremendous success in life
Yes, folks upthread mentioned Walter’s family. Often it is that rooted structure, but I have known several like Walter who rose from ‘ruins’ to make their own way. Regardless, this story was delightful to hear in his own unassuming way.
One of President Trump’s most enduring qualities is his expectation that each individual will maximize his/her opportunities, and his message is always “believe in yourself.” Walter certainly embodies that as well.
Wow.
What a beautiful story.
Sundance you forgot the “Kleenix” warning..
Damn time to get more boxes out the garage…TY Sundance
Damn you know it is really hard to time when you got something in your eye that makes them tear up.
