Boston University Graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains “Economics”…

According to DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “the future of the Democrat party.” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has a bachelors degree in “economics” and “international relations” from Boston University.
Born in 1989, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a millennial and a self-described democrat socialist. In this interview segment she discusses a millennials’ view of economics:
On the dynamic current economy, 3.8% unemployment and capitalism providing expanded economic opportunity:
“unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs.” “Unemployment is low because everyone is working 60, 70, 80, hours a week and can barely feed their kids”… “capitalism has not always existed in this world, and it will not always exist in this world.”
…Some people… and such, have jobs… it’s hyper-capitalism, that’s unemployment. Because it’s all like, you know, so unfair and stuff!
This is a millennial with a four-year degree in economics and international relations from Boston University; who won a primary race for congress and could very likely be heading to Washington DC as a political representative of New York.
Let that sink in.
My good buddy and fellow B-52 crewmember back in the seventies is a graduate of BU. I had a great time tonight busting his chops about this twit graduate of his alma mater. Nick, who flew over Hanoi in 1972, is about a million light years removed in ideology from this moron, but took it all in jest. I know I will be on the receiving end of payback shortly.
Thank you for your service 🇺🇸
Ha! Thank you for then. And now!
Thank you and your buddy
Operation Igloowhite sensor install Laos and we called in strikes on troop constrations and truck parks ect
DNC Chair Tom Perez …… You.Are.Screwed …..
Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is …… a …… DUMB-ASS ‼️
Bwahahahahahah bwahahahahahah … cough … cough …. bwahahahahahah bwahahahahahah
Why didn’t her Dem slave owners tell her that majoring in economics is Racist???
Our country is so screwed. Breathtaking ignorance— and she’s not a one-off. Sad, as our president would say…
She has to dye her hair! That can’t possibly be the natural color!
DITZ!
Would someone please ask her the following question:
“What system in history has lifted more people out of poverty than Capitalism?”
Oh my Gawd! Apparently she comes from money as well. Never had a real job in her life.
Private business owners and executives work their arses off. 80+ hours a week from the moment they wake till the moment they sleep. They live for work. That is why executives are so highly paid. They sacrifice their personal lives and neglect family for the job. I know these people I work with them. They are in the office at 5am workout an hour, shower then work a busy day where every minute is scheduled. Then they leave at 8pm and go home and work till the wee hours then do it all again the next day. Add extensive travel.
Trump is built of the same stock. Go, go, go all the time. Always on point always ready to tackle the next challenge. Highly self-motivated and driven to success.
Ask The Millenial Economist …
q: “Assuming equal hours worked, is it preferable for the economy to have half the workforce with two jobs or all of the workforce with one?”
a: “I’m all for equality in the workplace, and by extension the workforce, so your assumption is economically fair, which is good. But I think expressing a preference for one or the other would be hurtful, which is bad, and that’s really not what I’m about, you know?”
