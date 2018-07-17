Boston University Graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains “Economics”…

According to DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “the future of the Democrat party.” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has a bachelors degree in “economics” and “international relations” from Boston University.

Born in 1989, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a millennial and a self-described democrat socialist. In this interview segment she discusses a millennials’ view of economics:

On the dynamic current economy, 3.8% unemployment and capitalism providing expanded economic opportunity:

“unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs.” “Unemployment is low because everyone is working 60, 70, 80, hours a week and can barely feed their kids”… “capitalism has not always existed in this world, and it will not always exist in this world.”

…Some people… and such, have jobs… it’s hyper-capitalism, that’s unemployment. Because it’s all like, you know, so unfair and stuff! This is a millennial with a four-year degree in economics and international relations from Boston University; who won a primary race for congress and could very likely be heading to Washington DC as a political representative of New York. Let that sink in.

DNC Chair Tom Perez proudly declares Socialist Ocasio-Cortez is “the future of our party!" pic.twitter.com/38VnHBdboX — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 3, 2018

