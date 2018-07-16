Monday July 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 16, 2018
Complete Fellowship
“. . . fellowship with Him” 1 John 1:6
When we were united by faith to Christ at salvation, we were brought into such complete fellowship with Him that we were made one with Him; His interests and ours became mutual and identical. To wit–
We have fellowship with Christ in His love. What He loves we love. He loves the brethren — so do we. He loves sinners — so do we. He loves the poor perishing race of man and longs to see earth’s deserts transformed into the garden of the Lord — so do we.
We have fellowship with Christ in His desires. He desires the glory of God — we also desire and work for same. He desires that we believers may one day be with Him where He is (1), and we desire to be with Him there, too. He desires to drive out sin — behold, we fight under His banner (2). He desires that His Father’s Name be honored, loved and adored by all His creatures; we pray daily, “Our Father, Who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy Name.”(3)
We have fellowship with Christ in His sufferings. We are not nailed to a cross, nor can we die His once-for-all-time substitutionary, redemptive death. But when He is reproached, we feel His reproach. When we hear His Name profaned, it cuts to the heart. It is a very privileged thing to be blamed for His care, to be despised for following the Master, to have all the world hate us for His Name’s sake (4).
A disciple is not above his Lord. So in our measure we fellowship with Him in His laboring, ministering to men by deeds of love and with the word of truth. Our food and our drink, like His, is to do the will of Him who has sent us, to witness the gospel of our Lord Jesus to a lost and dying world.
We also have fellowship with Christ in His joy. We are joyous in His joy (5); we rejoice in anticipation of His coming exaltation (6). Have you ever tasted that joy, believer? There is no purer or more thrilling delight to be known this side of Heaven than that of having Christ’s joy fulfilled in us (7). O what a day it will be when He completes our fellowship in His Person, the blessed day His church is joined with Him in love, seated upon His throne with Him in glory as His beloved wife and beautiful bride (8)!
(1) John 17:24
(2) 1 Timothy 6:12
(3) Matthew 6:9
(4) Luke 21:17
(5) Luke 10:21
(6) Matthew 25:31
(7) 1 John 1:3-4
(8) Revelation 3:21; 21:9
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
thank you, again, DanD, for these Spurgeon devotionals, always trustworthy, sound doctrine.
Charles Spurgeon was truly a humble and spiritually-gifted Christian, in love with Our Lord, Jesus Christ.
🙂 ❤
inspired and inspiring teaching.
For Just Being Here
When you sigh for heaven, remember:
“…Christ…loved the Church, and gave Himself for it…That He might present it to Himself a glorious Church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish” (Eph.5:25,26).
Too readily we forget that Christ loves us infinitely more than we love Him; that He paid the penalty for our sins on cruel Calvary and shed His life’s blood that one day He might have us for Himself to share His glory with Him forever.
Surely, then, He would rather have us at His side in heaven than here in this scene of sin and sorrow, and sickness and death. We should bear this in mind when we long that we might leave this world and go to be with Him.
But there is more: The Saviour, who was exiled from this earth, and is, even now, rejected by men, has not yet rejected them. Rather, He has left us here as His ambassadors on hostile territory, to plead with his enemies, praying them “in His stead” to be reconciled to God, assuring them that He has done all that is necessary to effect a reconciliation (IICor.5: 20,21).
And this is His attitude toward mankind now, though the prophetic Scriptures declare so emphatically that man’s rejection of Christ was to be — and will be — visited with the severest judgment (Psa.2:4-9; Acts 2:16-20).
But not yet! Though man had declared war on Christ (Acts 4:26,27), He did not yet make a counter-declaration, but interrupted the prophetic program to save Saul of Tarsus, the leader of the rebellion and sent him forth to usher in the present “dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph.3:1-3).
This is why, in His love and compassion, He leaves us here still to plead with His enemies: “Be ye reconciled to God”. And what about His special love for us? Entirely apart from rewards earned by service or suffering for Him, God will richly reward us (II Cor.4:17) just for being here as “ambassadors for Christ”.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/for-just-being-here/
Infidel!! This is so very beautiful AND true!
Surely, then, He would rather have us at His side in heaven than here in this scene of sin and sorrow, and sickness and death. We should bear this in mind when we long that we might leave this world and go to be with Him.”
God’s truth that makes me sleep like a baby!!! How Great is our GOD!!!
Thanks for this beautiful post!
“Thanks for this beautiful post!”
Hi Marica,
Your welcome. – Michael
Galatians 6:10 As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.
Ephesians 5:25 Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it; 26 That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word,
2Cororinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God. 21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Psalm 2:4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision. 5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure. 6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion. 7 I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee. 8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession. 9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: 18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy: 19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke: 20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:
Acts 4:26 The kings of the earth stood up, and the rulers were gathered together against the Lord, and against his Christ. 27 For of a truth against thy holy child Jesus, whom thou hast anointed, both Herod, and Pontius Pilate, with the Gentiles, and the people of Israel, were gathered together,
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles, 2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward: 3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
2Corinthians 4:17 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory
Paul (Saul of Tarsus) did not “usher in” the present dispensation of grace, meaning the church age, in Acts 9, as Pastor Stam and similar hyper-dispensationalists mis-teach.
Ephesians 3:1-3 does not say anything of the kind.
It was the Holy Spirit Who ushered in the present dispensation of grace when HE began the church, on the day of Pentecost — in Acts 2.
The rest of the post, Amen.
“LIKE”
DESCHUTES RIVER OREGON
I think I shall take your advice to heart Lucille and go park myself on the sandy white beach today.
Ahhh, lucky you! I’ll be there in spirit. Have a beautiful day, Snow White!
👏👏👏👏👏
Love, thank you. ❤️
Happy Moon-day
Full Moon Over the Sea of Galilee
Kindness and truth shall meet;
justice and peace shall kiss.
Truth shall spring out of the earth,
and justice shall look down from heaven.
The LORD himself will give his benefits;
our land shall yield its increase.
Justice shall walk before him,
and prepare the way of his steps.
Lord, let us see your kindness, and grant us your salvation.
LOL! And taught themselves the trick! Angels! Hope the family leaves treats on the counter often just as a reward for the precious pups being so smart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is dusk here on the northwest coast. There is a new moon and about one visual inch away from the lowest tip is one very bright star, a planet I believe, are there any astronomers who can identify it please?
LikeLike
It’s Venus 🙂
https://www.timeanddate.com/astronomy/night/@5816656
Visible tonight, Jul 15 – Jul 16, 2018
Mercury: Until Sun 10:05 pm
Venus: Until Sun 10:57 pm
Mars: From Sun 10:10 pm
Jupiter: Until Mon 1:16 am
Saturn: Until Mon 4:11 am
Uranus: From Mon 12:40 ams
Neptune: From Sun 11:09 p
Thankyou Johnny II
LikeLike
Monday Morning
1955
tempera on panel
Andrew Wyeth ~ American ~ Realism
(detail)
🙂
Wyeth was a master of egg tempera.
“tempera” is derived from medieval latin “temperare” which means to mix or to blend.
Wyeth mixed egg yolks with dried pigments and distilled water. (There is also casein tempera which is a mixture of milk and dried pigment.)
Back in the 30s, N.C. Wyeth started using it in his Chadds Ford studio after one of his students, Peter Hurd, had experimented with it and loved it, passing on the techniques to another one of the students…youngest Wyeth son, Andrew…who continued to use it as his primary medium all of his life.
here is an article on some of the history of tempera, as well as a brief description of the laborious painting process involved (at bottom of article).
http://www.tfaoi.com/aa/3aa/3aa187.htm
that’s why I included the “detail” of the painting in the above post…to show Wyeth’s exquisite technique and talent with this most challenging medium.
🙂
Is it still caturday?
come for the landmarks…stay for the terror.
Winnie just ‘rolled over in his grave’ .Khan’s attitude is deplorable ….for real.
OMGosh. What a beautiful story.
Seeee that dogie knows. They always do. xo xo
they do know.
I can’t go into a shelter, looking at their eyes…too heart-breaking.
ditto: kitties.
even birdies.
squirrels, rabbits…all of them…they know
❤
even little piglets know
sheesh! Guess it’s “tofu” (or sawdust) bacon from now on.
Nah, truth be told, altho I love it, I haven’t had any for years.
OMGoodness! I am the same. I won’t even glance as I drive by.
Actually, when I had my doggies and kitties, I would avoid shopping at the pet store on the weekends as that is when they have “pet adoption”.
I could not look at those little ones in cages …probably scared….and worried as to what is happening……..”why are all these humans here” and all the rest of it.
Also I didn’t know who the heck these people, in the store, are! Are they worthy to adopt???!!!!!!!!!!!
AND THEN…………………..alot of them end up separated from their siblings and or buddies when adopted.
My heart breaks.
There is no good answer.
ahem!
Suoer I’ve been waiting for an update. Thank you Lord Jesus.
Not wanting to leave anyone in the dark…..this is what was going on with Heather—>
Heather ChildersVerified account @HeatherChilders
Jul 12
Hoping tomorrow’s surgery helps me get back to my healthy & fit self! I’ll be back soon! I really do love all of the @FoxNews viewers & especially the early risers for @FoxFriendsFirst! I will miss you
Heather Childers Verified account @HeatherChilders
Jul 12
Thanks for all your kind thoughts & prayers. Haven’t felt like myself for awhile. This began as trauma to my cervical spine in a car accident when I was 16 & has gotten progressively worse. Without surgery, I’m at a very real risk of paralysis now & almost 100% chance later.
