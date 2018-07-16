Mamet’s Girl Personified: “A Brain-Dead Liberal”, A Cliche’, Cue The Audio Visual…

Almost exactly a decade ago, David Mamet wrote a rather controversial op-ed for the Village Voice titled: “Why I am No Longer a Brain-Dead Liberal“.    A few years later Mamet followed up with an excellent book titled: “The Secret Knowledge“.

After a life amid a tribe of toxic liberalism, Mamet began to choke on the inherent hypocrisy of it all.  He began to point out that hypocrisy, causing his tribe to go bananas and dispatch him as if he were spreading Ebola.  Later in his evolution he connected the hypocritical dots to the natural outcomes.  Here is the 2018 version of what he describes:

We should help the Palestine; humanitarian condition; because houses, occupation and stuff. Such as the Palestine, everywhere, like, such as…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    vote for the barista…her parents are only leaving a few million so she cant wait for Obamacare benefits…

  2. HonorDefendBuckeye says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    What you get when the vote is based solely on “identity,” without the least concern for knowledge, forethought, or integrity.

  3. littleflower481 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    People in NY are are really sophisticated and brilliant…they actually vote for this imbecile.

  4. slowcobra says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Exactly! Thanks for that laugh!!!

  5. MM says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    LOL…..
    Thanks Sundance….

  6. auscitizenmom says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Reminds me one of the Miss America hopefuls. 🙄

  7. SharkDiver says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    LOL…I’m really not an expert on…(fill in the blank with anything).

  9. Michelle says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    and yet there are people who will think she knows what she is talking about and will believe what she says!

  10. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Bless your heart, Honey, you’re making a complete fool of yourself.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    will there be a debate? is Crowley running 3rd party??

  12. Sunshine says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I met Hondurans from the Bronx many years ago. We’ve been friends since then. When I met them on vacation, I spoke of the greatest threat of our time: Islam. We spent all our time together.

    They had, more or less, the same speech as Ocarios. But the few weeks we spent together were very informative for them. I had to explain the entire history of Judaism, the area, and Islam. They listened. I became a teacher. And I answered all their questions.

    I didn’t ask them who they voted for but I know this is identity politics. A huge problem.

  13. Summer says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Who is opposing her on the R side? Debates could be hilarious.

  14. KBR says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    They voted for a brown skinned female with an hispanic name.

    Intelligence or lack of it was not part of their criteria.

  15. Harry Lime says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Not being an expert seems to be epidemic in the Democrat party…

  16. TreeperInTraining says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Occupied Palestine.

    Why?

    Well like…there’s like these settlement house things…like freedom…uhm…I mean…like evil Israel. Like woke. Safe space. Capitalism won’t be around forever.

    Dude…I’m not like this expert on geopolitics. Totally gucci. Derp.

  17. Bonitabaycane says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    She Guevara 🙂

  18. keeler says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    To paraphrase Kim Carnes, she’s got Evelyn Farkas eyes.

  19. Dogstar_K9 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    And they mock Flyover Country

  20. Scarlet says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    This will end her career. Thank goodness

  21. ringoagogo says:
    July 16, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    I love the Mamet article and it is very thought provoking. I came across it a while ago and shared it on my Facebook page and got only one response liking it. I believe that no one else read it. The title does not attract my brain dead liberal friends. And what you come to find out about it is that liberalism has really changed and really todays conservatives could have been liberals back then.

    It is a great read.. Take the time, it is worth it.

