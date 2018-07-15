Sunday July 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
God’s Two Poems
In Romans 1:18-20 the Apostle Paul declares that ungodly men are “without excuse” because they are surrounded by the evidences of the Creator’s “eternal power and Godhead.”
Our Authorized Version calls the creation, in this passage, “the things that are made,” but in the Greek it is called literally “the poyeema,” from which we get our word poem. The Apostle refers, of course, to the harmony of God’s creation, and is it not indeed amazing how billions of heavenly bodies can continually revolve in the vastness of space and never collide! And are not the flowers, the seasons, the sunsets all part of a harmonious creation, which God alone could have conceived and set to music?
But very interestingly, this word poyeema is used just once more in Scripture. We find it in Eph. 2:10, where it is translated “workmanship.” Let us consider this passage in its context:
“For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of your- selves; it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.
For we are His workmanship [Gr., poyeema], created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them” (Eph. 2:8-10).
Romans speaks of the poem of creation, Ephesians of the poem of redemption, and the latter is the more wonderful. An old hymn says: “‘Twas great to speak a world from naught; ’tis greater to redeem.”
In this poem of redemption which God has composed, we believers too often want to change some word or phrase. We would like this or that in our circumstances to be different. Ah, but this would destroy the meter and meaning of God’s new creation.
Thank God, when we believers go to be with Christ, we will see the beauty and glory of the poem of redemption. Then we will rejoice that He did indeed “work all things together for good” for us.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-two-poems/
LikeLike
DEVILS DEN, (YOSEMITE) WYOMING
LikeLiked by 2 people
TWILIGHT ON A FOGGY MORNING, YOSEMITE VALLEY, CA
LikeLiked by 1 person
GREEN FLASH ON THE SUN: For seaside photographers, nothing beats a green flash–that sudden pulse of verdant light at sunset as the sun vanishes beneath the ocean waves. James Young was on a beach in Oregon on July 11th when captured a green flash. But it didn’t come from the ocean waves. It came from the top of a cloud:
Taken by James W Young on July 11, 2018 @ Tolovana Park, Oregon
This is a rare cloud-top green flash, sometimes seen as the sun’s rays graze a distant cloud bank. They are not well understood. Ordinary green flashes require a temperature inversion layer near the sea surface. Similar inversions may sometimes occur at the top of marine stratus clouds, giving rise to the type of ragged cloudy flash Young witnessed.
“It was very bright–a beautiful mystery to end the day,” he says.
http://spaceweather.com/
LikeLiked by 3 people
MARS IN A SKILLET: As Mars approaches Earth for a 15-year close encounter on July 27th, it is brightening to a luminosity rarely seen from the Red Planet. How bright is it? Mars is almost 3 times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. It is 30% brighter than Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. Mars is so bright, you can see it in a skillet:
“I was cleaning up my outdoor gas grill last night after having a barbeque when I noticed a bright reflection in my skillet. I then looked up, and it was Mars,” says Frankie Lucena of Puerto Rico.
“I went inside to get my camera and took this photo,” he adds. “It is the best photo of Mars that I have been able to take so far this season. Maybe the vegetable oil in the skillet helped to bring out its colors.”
Readers, if you have not yet seen Mars with your own eyes this month, please do. You can’t miss it shining brightly in the southern sky at midnight. The planet’s color, accurately shown in Lucena’s skillet, is amazing
http://spaceweather.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
happy b day to me. glad to have found a branch in the tree
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy 29 Andy.
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, andy!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
LikeLike